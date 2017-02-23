Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" (7268 Views)

A leading economist and financial derivatives analyst, Bismarck Rewane, has predicted that Nigeria will start to experience a ‘slow’ but ‘painful’ recovery process from the current economic recession rocking the nation in July 2017.



He disclosed this while addressing the media on the state of Nigeria’s economy.



Rewane noted that the government’s quest to increase the sources of revenue, increase the tax net, block leakages, and emphasize spending on capital projects will have a multiplier effect and have a trigger point on the growth the economy, which is a surefire approach to take any country out of recession.



He said that the results from those various interventions the federal government has put in place to exit the nation out of recession will become ‘visible’ as from the third quarter of 2017.



The economist said the value of the Naira is in a better position today than it was a few days ago having gained almost two or three percent, because there is a move in the right direction made by the Central Bank’s determined effort to reform the foreign exchange market which was in shambles before now.



He encouraged Nigerians, as a people affected by the economic quagmire rocking the nation, to increase their productivity and go from protecting their businesses from competition to actual competing so that Nigeria can be competitive both domestically and internationally.



Rewane said: “Nigeria will start a slow but painful recovery process in the third quarter of 2017. This point in time, Nigeria is spending 34 Kobo on every Naira to pay interest on debt. This interest is being used to pay Treasury Bills, to fund a borrowing programme which is not sustainable mainly for consumption.



“The minister of finance has stated clearly that we cannot sustain this policy. So, what are they doing to increase the sources of revenue; trying to increase the tax net; trying to make sure that they block leakages; also trying to emphasize spending on capital projects which will have a multiplier effect and have a trigger point on growth. This is what is happening.



“We are in a better position today than a few days ago. About three days ago, the Naira traded at N520 per Dollar but today it trading at about N500/Dollar. Essential, it has gained almost two or three percent, because there is a move in the right direction. Baby steps were made major monumental shifts in direction



“So what we are seeing is the Central Bank determined to reform the foreign exchange market which was in shambles before now. What they should have done in June last year they are doing now.



“The road to hell is paved with good intentions but intentions can be stated but the reality; that is, the sweetness of the food is in the eating. Nigerian people have to make a conscious effort to ensure that they increase productivity and go from protection to competition so that Nigeria can be competitive both domestically and internationally.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/23/nigerias-recession-will-begin-end-slowly-painfully-july-2017-bismarck-rewane/

Let it end before buhari comes back o 4 Likes

is this supposed to be a relief sigh or a threat. we no go chop sand...if recession like make e no end. 1 Like

Bismarck hope you are right in your forecast 'cos this recession is not funny. 3 Likes

Open the borders!!!! Remove rice from the list of banned imported items! Return the price of petrol to where you met it! Open the borders for cement to come in since Dangote keeps extorting average Nigerians! Let us start from here!!!!! Painfully? Do you mean there are more rounds of pain Nigerians will endure?Open the borders!!!! Remove rice from the list of banned imported items! Return the price of petrol to where you met it! Open the borders for cement to come in since Dangote keeps extorting average Nigerians! Let us start from here!!!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

Hell won't be a new thing to us when we die.. this is hell on earth 4 Likes



Who do you think you're telling all these lies to ?? Primary school kids ??



You don't just overcome recession in few months, come on, where is your brain ??



The United States of America and Germany have not recovered from the recession that destroyed their countries in the 90's and early 2000



Go to Alaska (oil industry), New Jersey, Florida, Detroit (steel industries), Pennsylvania (everything is gone in PA) and many other states, you will know what recession is



The Obama administration somehow defeated recession, the administration somehow brought back 50 million jobs but they're still abandoned malls, factories and homes scattered all over the USA



If the Almighty USA couldn't bounce back from recession, you think that a country like Nigeria who can't even provide 24hrs electricity would just bounce back from recession like a Spider-Man



Foolishness at it's peak



These old air heads are nothing but uneducated donkeys 4 Likes 1 Share

Let's be hopeful

Please wake me up when it's all over. Till July again?! Ha

I say Amen to that! 1 Like

Nigerians won't need to be told when the recession ends 2 Likes

Then our London deadwood would have been forgotten. 1 Like

July 2017 we waiting just like MMM we shall wait

Lanretoye:

is this supposed to be a relief sigh or a threat.

we no go chop sand...if recession like make e no end. it's more of a threat than relief it's more of a threat than relief

Thewrath:

Let it end before buhari comes back o Buhari will come back to scatter everything next month Buhari will come back to scatter everything next month

Shame on all the Nigerian intelligent Youths (me inclusive) who wait for Tuface to come and lead one protest when we should be raising funds and building technology parks and manufacturing clusters in different parts of Nigeria.

For some months I have been raising just 300 very crazy youths who do not know how to spell the word 'impossibility' so that we can drive this. We would use Disruptive Technological Revolution to transform this Nation. Let the small-minded watch out. 4 Likes

Heard that last year, & im hearing it again,

Let's keep hoping o, we no get choice than to hope.





PS: hope is a dangerous thing to lose.

Hmmmmmmm.. . I pray ooh 1 Like

Things are getting better because we have a man of intelligence and who has a working knowledge of 21st century economic dynamics in the helm of affairs Now. unlike when we had a senile, old fashioned leader at the top.



There is hope for Nigeria. 1 Like





abeg Engr.Lai Mohamed which day is the colonization officially taking place because im tired of being a nigerian meanwhile our president is in london begging queen Elizabeth and her government to come colonize us again...abeg Engr.Lai Mohamed which day is the colonization officially taking place because im tired of being a nigerian

We seriously hope and pray so.

If you want buhari to remain in London, click like, if you want him back, click share.. 1 Like

There should have been a caveat :"if Buhari doesn't return" 1 Like

what steps are being made towards enhancing industrialisation . ? . we are totally dependent on exportation of finished products .. now that is our major challenge.