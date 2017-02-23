₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by Handsome777: 3:03pm
A leading economist and financial derivatives analyst, Bismarck Rewane, has predicted that Nigeria will start to experience a ‘slow’ but ‘painful’ recovery process from the current economic recession rocking the nation in July 2017.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/23/nigerias-recession-will-begin-end-slowly-painfully-july-2017-bismarck-rewane/
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by Thewrath(m): 3:05pm
Let it end before buhari comes back o
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by Lanretoye(m): 3:10pm
is this supposed to be a relief sigh or a threat. we no go chop sand...if recession like make e no end.
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by hucienda: 3:40pm
Bismarck hope you are right in your forecast 'cos this recession is not funny.
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by Edubestconsult: 4:04pm
Amen
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by mastermaestro(m): 4:08pm
Painfully? Do you mean there are more rounds of pain Nigerians will endure? Open the borders!!!! Remove rice from the list of banned imported items! Return the price of petrol to where you met it! Open the borders for cement to come in since Dangote keeps extorting average Nigerians! Let us start from here!!!!!
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by ExpiredNigeria: 4:43pm
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by Olateef(m): 4:43pm
Hell won't be a new thing to us when we die.. this is hell on earth
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by SweetBoyFriend(m): 4:43pm
Who do you think you're telling all these lies to ?? Primary school kids ??
You don't just overcome recession in few months, come on, where is your brain ??
The United States of America and Germany have not recovered from the recession that destroyed their countries in the 90's and early 2000
Go to Alaska (oil industry), New Jersey, Florida, Detroit (steel industries), Pennsylvania (everything is gone in PA) and many other states, you will know what recession is
The Obama administration somehow defeated recession, the administration somehow brought back 50 million jobs but they're still abandoned malls, factories and homes scattered all over the USA
If the Almighty USA couldn't bounce back from recession, you think that a country like Nigeria who can't even provide 24hrs electricity would just bounce back from recession like a Spider-Man
Foolishness at it's peak
These old air heads are nothing but uneducated donkeys
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by brunofarad(m): 4:43pm
Let's be hopeful
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by worlexy(m): 4:44pm
Please wake me up when it's all over. Till July again?! Ha
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by freeborn76(m): 4:44pm
I say Amen to that!
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by three: 4:44pm
Nigerians won't need to be told when the recession ends
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by Nukualofa: 4:44pm
Then our London deadwood would have been forgotten.
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by Aniedi30(m): 4:44pm
July 2017 we waiting just like MMM we shall wait
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by Olateef(m): 4:44pm
Lanretoye:it's more of a threat than relief
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by princeemmma(m): 4:44pm
operation 0607
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by bettercreature(m): 4:44pm
Thewrath:Buhari will come back to scatter everything next month
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by opalu: 4:44pm
Shame on all the Nigerian intelligent Youths (me inclusive) who wait for Tuface to come and lead one protest when we should be raising funds and building technology parks and manufacturing clusters in different parts of Nigeria.
For some months I have been raising just 300 very crazy youths who do not know how to spell the word 'impossibility' so that we can drive this. We would use Disruptive Technological Revolution to transform this Nation. Let the small-minded watch out.
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by fistonati(m): 4:44pm
STORY FOR THE GODS
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by OnankpaBa(m): 4:45pm
ok
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by AlexCk: 4:45pm
Hmm,
Heard that last year, & im hearing it again,
Let's keep hoping o, we no get choice than to hope.
PS: hope is a dangerous thing to lose.
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by Ajimmyco(m): 4:45pm
Hmmmmmmm.. . I pray ooh
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by NNVanguard(m): 4:46pm
Things are getting better because we have a man of intelligence and who has a working knowledge of 21st century economic dynamics in the helm of affairs Now. unlike when we had a senile, old fashioned leader at the top.
There is hope for Nigeria.
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by NotNairalandi(m): 4:46pm
meanwhile our president is in london begging queen Elizabeth and her government to come colonize us again...
abeg Engr.Lai Mohamed which day is the colonization officially taking place because im tired of being a nigerian
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by biggerboyc(m): 4:47pm
Ok
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by Benjom(m): 4:47pm
We seriously hope and pray so.
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by autotrader014: 4:48pm
If you want buhari to remain in London, click like, if you want him back, click share..
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by frenchwine(m): 4:49pm
There should have been a caveat :"if Buhari doesn't return"
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by uyihope360: 4:49pm
what steps are being made towards enhancing industrialisation . ? . we are totally dependent on exportation of finished products .. now that is our major challenge.
|Re: "Nigeria’s Recession Will Begin To End ‘Slowly’ But ‘Painfully’ In July 2017" by ugofr(f): 4:50pm
trying to understand how to comment without raising dust.
