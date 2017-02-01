Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? (5647 Views)

“Which of these cars did your family have?” - A B C or D?



Let us know!



more @



Is throwback things today ladies and gents and please lying is not allowed oooo....lol. Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking our able fans:"Which of these cars did your family have?" - A B C or D?

None................quote me not 5 Likes

B & D.



Abeg I dey find B to buy.



The car strong pass teeth.



I can remember, The engine is @ D back. 7 Likes

Add baby-benz(190E) joor.

We had baby-benz and this Mitsubushi-Galant. 5 Likes

B,C and D and lastly a baby Benz in that order

A B C and D





I rocked the hell outta C and D back then.

B & D

Vespa

A & D. And both still exist in excellent condition. D even still has the factory auto transmission.

A,B and C

C..and it's still working till date.



I'm from Edo state, we don't drive those type of cars



Our wings can do better than any car including Ferrari 9 Likes 3 Shares

Lol..D.



Add Volkswagen's Santana 1 Like

Mercedes benz and Beatle

Today is not throw back Thursday. And we no get any of those cars

Thread like this needs a lie detector app embedded in it.





A and D. Then if you guys have these cars menn you guys are rich.

All.. Good old days, I always looked forward to Sunday's which is my day of swag in church..then been in one of those is like going to heaven and coming back

No "Datsun", " Station Wagon", Mitsubushi Lancer, Colt, Izuzu tiger?? 2 Likes

None o 3 Likes

A and D



We were the big boys back den



I would love to drive a D tho, customise d life outta it and drop it in Lagos road, there fada!!! 1 Like

We had all three minus the 505, my Oldman try he's a good hustler 1 Like

None. Buhari why? 1 Like

My dad owned A and C. Choi those cars were da bomb, back in the days.

Nuclear family NON... Na now God just dey break some stubborn ancestral limitations and causes... Glory to God. 9 Likes

SweetBoyFriend:



I'm from Edo state, we don't drive those type of cars



Our wings can do better than any car including Ferrari

Oshey, Harry Potter. Oshey, Harry Potter. 1 Like

Where is Datsun?

A and C

B and D

are those things cars

[quote author=PaperLace post=53994432]Add baby-benz(190E) joor.

We had baby-benz and this Mitsubushi-Galant.[/quote]



@the emboldened...very ugly car 1 Like