|Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by exlinkleads(f): 5:14pm On Feb 23
Is throwback things today ladies and gents and please lying is not allowed oooo....lol. Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking our able fans:
“Which of these cars did your family have?” - A B C or D?
Let us know!
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by cobadit(m): 5:16pm On Feb 23
None................quote me not
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by ichommy(m): 5:18pm On Feb 23
B & D.
Abeg I dey find B to buy.
The car strong pass teeth.
I can remember, The engine is @ D back.
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by PaperLace(f): 7:24pm On Feb 23
Add baby-benz(190E) joor.
We had baby-benz and this Mitsubushi-Galant.
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by nams77: 7:36pm On Feb 23
B,C and D and lastly a baby Benz in that order
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by chuka5000(m): 7:58pm On Feb 23
A B C and D
I rocked the hell outta C and D back then.
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by dumo1(m): 12:53am On Feb 24
B & D
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by Smartademu(m): 11:07am On Feb 26
Vespa
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by Mementoes(m): 8:27am On Feb 27
A & D. And both still exist in excellent condition. D even still has the factory auto transmission.
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by diportivo: 9:35am On Feb 27
A,B and C
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by captainking(m): 7:22pm On Feb 27
exlinkleads:C..and it's still working till date.
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:00am
I'm from Edo state, we don't drive those type of cars
Our wings can do better than any car including Ferrari
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by raker300: 7:01am
Lol..D.
Add Volkswagen's Santana
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by henrydadon(m): 7:01am
Mercedes benz and Beatle
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by nony43(m): 7:01am
Today is not throw back Thursday. And we no get any of those cars
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by Barmmyshoes: 7:02am
Thread like this needs a lie detector app embedded in it.
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by orlarbissy(f): 7:02am
A and D. Then if you guys have these cars menn you guys are rich.
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by chrischike(m): 7:02am
All.. Good old days, I always looked forward to Sunday's which is my day of swag in church..then been in one of those is like going to heaven and coming back
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by soberdrunk(m): 7:02am
No "Datsun", " Station Wagon", Mitsubushi Lancer, Colt, Izuzu tiger??
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by soul2: 7:02am
None o
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by fatai7165(m): 7:03am
A and D
We were the big boys back den
I would love to drive a D tho, customise d life outta it and drop it in Lagos road, there fada!!!
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by Piiko(m): 7:03am
We had all three minus the 505, my Oldman try he's a good hustler
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by BabaCommander: 7:03am
None. Buhari why?
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by CzarChris(m): 7:03am
My dad owned A and C. Choi those cars were da bomb, back in the days.
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by adioolayi(m): 7:03am
Nuclear family NON... Na now God just dey break some stubborn ancestral limitations and causes... Glory to God.
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by kennygee(f): 7:03am
SweetBoyFriend:
Oshey, Harry Potter.
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by effty(m): 7:04am
Where is Datsun?
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by MrAwePresident: 7:04am
A and C
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by ajuwarhodes(f): 7:04am
B and D
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by chibatov(m): 7:04am
are those things cars
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by LorDBolton: 7:04am
[quote author=PaperLace post=53994432]Add baby-benz(190E) joor.
We had baby-benz and this Mitsubushi-Galant.[/quote]
@the emboldened...very ugly car
|Re: Moment Of Truth: Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? by Namdeenero(m): 7:04am
SweetBoyFriend:Until you fly pass any mountain of fire church
