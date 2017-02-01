Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 (1550 Views)

The electoral body announced this on Twitter handle Thursday evening.



No political party has nominated a candidate for the election yet.



Although, some politicians from the state have tacitly expressed interest in giving a shot.



On Tuesday, Andy Uba, who represents Anambra south in the senate, formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



There are feelers that he may run for the office on the platform of his new party.



Willie Obiano, governor of the state, may also be seeking a second term



Obiano may or will be seeking a second term. Have you ever seen a governor who's not interested in second term? 2 Likes

I hope to see Opposition thriving because last timeout, the KO was same as betting Bayern Arsenal on Nairabet. 1 Like

Time to re-elect obiano my able governor in a landslide victory





Willie Will Win 5 Likes

Cool

Hopefully it won't be another "inconclusive" affair 1 Like

Yes!





The time is here for APC to rightfully take Anambra



Obiano will be booted-out!









Excepts, He decamps in due time.

Anambrains should use their senses and vote obiano again. This is not a matter of party he is the best thing to happen to you. From an apc supporter

Thank God Obiano will be walking out from that position. 1 Like

We wish them a peaceful election.

APC all the way

The atmosphere is still very calm in Anambra.

Its gonna be APC all the way. I know IPOBS wont like this 1 Like





LOL, APC NO SEE 3RD PLACE. QUOTE ME ANYWHERE LOL, APC NO SEE 3RD PLACE. QUOTE ME ANYWHERE 1 Like

Long overdue

Yawns

If Obiano does not sit up on time, APC may win the election. Anambra money bags will soon start displaying their nonsense. Since Ojukwu's name may not save APGA this time, APC with its lying machines is a party to watch. PDP? PDP is dead.

good

Anambra politics is not about luring with money because most of the supporters and politicians are comfortable, its all about influence, there is always stiff competition. One "small" boy can just emerged somewhere and rubbish and old man with influence, unlike IMO where people sells their vote for a satchet of gala and pure water.

IF SOMETHING IS NOT DONE, APC WILL RIG TO THE SKYS!



AND WE ALL KNOW THAT NO SENSIBLE PERSON WILL VOTE IN APC.



ESPECIALLY APC THAT HAS IGNORED THE SOUTH -EAST IN BUDGETS

Obiano u wil have my vote





The great things u ar doing in Ogidi my hometown is superb even Awo didnt do such for Afonjas

Obiano all the way, we can't allow those destroying Nigeria now to come and finish our peaceful State because they are not coming for good. Willie is tested and trusted...

UP APGA!!!



UP WILLIE!!!