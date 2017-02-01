₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by metronaija3: 8:44pm
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will hold the Anambra governorship election on November 18, 2017.
The electoral body announced this on Twitter handle Thursday evening.
No political party has nominated a candidate for the election yet.
Although, some politicians from the state have tacitly expressed interest in giving a shot.
On Tuesday, Andy Uba, who represents Anambra south in the senate, formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
There are feelers that he may run for the office on the platform of his new party.
Willie Obiano, governor of the state, may also be seeking a second term
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/anambra-governorship-election-to-hold.html
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by LAFO(f): 8:53pm
Obiano may or will be seeking a second term. Have you ever seen a governor who's not interested in second term?
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Kamxin(m): 10:04pm
I hope to see Opposition thriving because last timeout, the KO was same as betting Bayern Arsenal on Nairabet.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by ozoigbondu: 10:38pm
Time to re-elect obiano my able governor in a landslide victory
Willie Will Win
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by auntysimbiat(f): 10:38pm
Cool
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Milonis(m): 10:39pm
Hopefully it won't be another "inconclusive" affair
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by 0b10010011: 10:40pm
Yes!
The time is here for APC to rightfully take Anambra
Obiano will be booted-out!
Excepts, He decamps in due time.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Fabulosdave01: 10:40pm
Anambrains should use their senses and vote obiano again. This is not a matter of party he is the best thing to happen to you. From an apc supporter
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Mopolchi: 10:41pm
Thank God Obiano will be walking out from that position.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Flexherbal(m): 10:42pm
We wish them a peaceful election.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Jeffrey12(m): 10:42pm
APC all the way
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by DjAndroid: 10:42pm
The atmosphere is still very calm in Anambra.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by kropotkin2: 10:43pm
Its gonna be APC all the way. I know IPOBS wont like this
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by math2001: 10:44pm
i will use this chance to explain to igbo people.. so that the yoruba hater, like goodluck jonathan, tinubu, obasanjom can know the truth and stop fighting the wrong course
here is the defense budget.
429 billion while 270 billion is to pay salary. remaining just about 150 billion..
the army get 45 billion, the navy get 25 billion, the airforce get 25 billion after they have remove salary , the remain 70 billion goes to maintain all the training facilities in nigeria, nda, jaji, airforce school. school of logistics, military hospital. etc etc..
now you can see , no money to buy equipment
you dont like good thing. when mr goodluck jonathan because he was a yoruba hater and they switch people in the west with igbo people , changing yoruba people to igbo people, other ethnic tribe.. you saw bomb in the north.. the igbos he place there allowed the bombs to go through to the north killing the northerners. that what happened. many of the people mr goodluck jonathan placed there were igbo people who allowed the bombers to go through. they just change their names to yoruba people.
http://www.budgetoffice.gov.ng/pdfs/2016pro/DEFENCE.pdf
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Nmeliville(m): 10:44pm
0b10010011:
LOL, APC NO SEE 3RD PLACE. QUOTE ME ANYWHERE
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by thewarrior72: 10:45pm
666
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by tchimatic(m): 10:46pm
0b10010011:In your wildest dreams
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by matbas1(f): 10:46pm
Long overdue
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by autotrader014: 10:49pm
ozoigbondu:Gbam, well said..
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by autotrader014: 10:49pm
0b10010011:
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by thewarrior72: 10:50pm
0b10010011:Afonja continue in ur ewedu and amala induced dellusion. Smh
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by babyfaceafrica: 10:51pm
Yawns
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by venai(m): 10:54pm
If Obiano does not sit up on time, APC may win the election. Anambra money bags will soon start displaying their nonsense. Since Ojukwu's name may not save APGA this time, APC with its lying machines is a party to watch. PDP? PDP is dead.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Kamxin(m): 10:55pm
good
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by nkemdi89(f): 10:56pm
Anambra politics is not about luring with money because most of the supporters and politicians are comfortable, its all about influence, there is always stiff competition. One "small" boy can just emerged somewhere and rubbish and old man with influence, unlike IMO where people sells their vote for a satchet of gala and pure water.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Krisddon: 10:57pm
0b10010011:Wake up!
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by chiedu7: 10:59pm
IF SOMETHING IS NOT DONE, APC WILL RIG TO THE SKYS!
AND WE ALL KNOW THAT NO SENSIBLE PERSON WILL VOTE IN APC.
ESPECIALLY APC THAT HAS IGNORED THE SOUTH -EAST IN BUDGETS
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Pwayne2016(m): 11:00pm
Obiano u wil have my vote
The great things u ar doing in Ogidi my hometown is superb even Awo didnt do such for Afonjas
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by labking: 11:01pm
Obiano all the way, we can't allow those destroying Nigeria now to come and finish our peaceful State because they are not coming for good. Willie is tested and trusted...
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Franchise21(m): 11:01pm
UP APGA!!!
UP WILLIE!!!
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election To Hold November 18 by Iamwrath: 11:02pm
He no consign me
