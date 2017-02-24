₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by ObiOmaMu: 6:08am
A young lady on Twitter got mad and gave a vicious lengthy rant after an older man at a grocery shop supposedly opened the door for her as she made to leave.
According to Trubody, men opening and holding a door open for a woman is him subconsciously reminding her that all men are in control of a woman's choices and no woman should accept this.
Read her say men opening doors for women is symbol of aggressive patriarchy and advise women to slam any man who does that for them. Do you agree with her or nah?
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/men-opening-doors-for-women-is-symbol.html
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by unclezuma: 6:10am
What the hell is this one trying to say...
15 Likes
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Libo45: 6:12am
Smh. What has our daughters turned into?
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by TrapQueen77(f): 6:16am
Some women and their stewpidy is out of control ... Juz bcoz someone open a door for u despite u never asked for it... For me, it only means of simple gesture or courtesy and not this stewpidity she's been thinking abt..
Smh...
13 Likes
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Oyind17: 6:16am
Which mumu rant be this?
1 Like
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by ToriBlue(f): 6:18am
If he doesn't open the door, you will still complain.
All these feminists always thinking that all men are chauvinistic in nature.
9 Likes
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by ikp120(m): 6:19am
She's right. Thats a real feminist right there. Any feminist who still feels high and on top of the world when a guy opens door for her is a "cosmetic feminist", not a real feminist.
I love independent babes like crazy mehn. I love girls who don't want or expect their guy to be running all over the place just to impress them. .
5 Likes
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by sleeknick(m): 6:21am
To hair is woman...
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by mazimee(m): 6:27am
I swear, I don't mind if a guy or a lady opens the door for me even as a guy. WTF is all that rants for? See as she twisted a gentle man genuine intention upside down. This lady just twisted the act of chivalry to mean chauvinism.
Using her logic, if a guy opens a door for me, suddenly he is reminding me of the control he never had over my choices or a female colleague opening the door for me translate to saying "You can't enter or leave through the door except on her permission"?
She has a lot of work to do on her thought process.
4 Likes
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by moblix: 6:30am
Dats her own opinion,somebody else may like it
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by candy(f): 6:31am
Everyone trying to become popular on social media. If guys open door, patriarchy. If they dont , not gentlemanly! Which one na?
3 Likes
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by ZarZar(f): 6:40am
Different strokes for different folks, so let's be open-minded. I do understand where she is coming from, but I would have to disagree that it's a sign of chauvinism. As with everything else in the world, everyone will always have different views on things & that's what makes all of us individuals, not clones of each other. It doesn't mean she's wrong, that's just her perception.
1 Like
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by LAFO(f): 6:42am
Now the OP gave her what she wanted, Attention.
1 Like
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Polyestar(m): 6:45am
LOLZZ! Feminism has taken yet another wing. Holding the door open to allow a lady pass is now redefined as a symbol of aggressive patriarchy by these group of godforsaken ladies with inferiority complex. Before, if a man did not open the door for a lady he wasn't a gentleman; now if he opens, it's just to show he's in control.
Confused women!
4 Likes
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Amarabae(f): 7:03am
I disagree. Holding the door for a lady to pass can be a show of respect, adoration, love, gentlemanly etc
its a choice for the man to make.
2 Likes
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Cammo: 7:05am
Actually, she's right. The essence of feminism is for women to partake in all the rights accorded men equally. In European countries, if you take a lady out for a drink, she'll put some cash in her purse so she can share the bills with you.
The Nigerian version of feminism is warped. Ladies claim they're feminists but they want you to shiver before them and lick their shoes if they're your boss in the office. You take them out as girlfriends, they expect you to foot all the bills and put them in a taxi if you can't drive them home. They want you to call them first thing in the morning everyday and still send them air time to call their mom and sisters. You must never argue or disagree with their opinions. Whatever they say is final because it's their right as feminists. SMH!
5 Likes
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by jworos(m): 7:32am
Mtcheeeew, this kind demon main go still say men are evil, not caring blablabla
So person like me that does it is also A symbol of aggressive patriarchy...
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by chally02(m): 11:03am
Too much weed
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by EzigboNwanma(f): 11:03am
Really?
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by tutorago: 11:03am
ok
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by ruggedtimi(m): 11:04am
What is she saying...
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Catalyst4real: 11:05am
I blame the man sef, who send you?
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Lordsocrates: 11:05am
Chivalry is dead because d ladies killed it...there ain't no lady around no more... mostlywhores and bitcches
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Arewa12: 11:05am
.......
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Michaelpresh(m): 11:06am
come stop me nah
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Admin401(f): 11:06am
reading that tweet made me so angry. is this not what feminism has caused?
That an elderly man's good gesture is seen as a form of oppression.
Feminism is literally from the devil
2 Likes
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by BrutalJab: 11:06am
Na fool be this one o
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by Sanchez01: 11:07am
unclezuma:This isn't about Chivalry but feminism. They tend to think men who are nice towards them consider them as being weak.
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by yorke1: 11:08am
Women don't know what they want. You can never understand a woman.
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by greenpasture(m): 11:09am
This is a woman with issues.
Remember her name and pray none of your relatives comes across her. Nothing stops a woman holding a door open for a man. Civility does not equal weakness on behalf of the recipient.
Where do these people come from?
And with a handle like that, who is sexualizing and demeaning women?
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by jayriginal: 11:09am
If men don't show chivalry they are accused of being chauvinistic.
Which way?
|Re: Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants by blont(m): 11:10am
all these girls and drugs.
