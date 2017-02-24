Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Men Opening Doors For Women Is Symbol Of Aggressive Patriarchy - Lady Rants (3501 Views)

According to Trubody, men opening and holding a door open for a woman is him subconsciously reminding her that all men are in control of a woman's choices and no woman should accept this.



Read her say men opening doors for women is symbol of aggressive patriarchy and advise women to slam any man who does that for them. Do you agree with her or nah?



What the hell is this one trying to say...



? Smh. What has our daughters turned into









Some women and their stewpidy is out of control ... Juz bcoz someone open a door for u despite u never asked for it... For me, it only means of simple gesture or courtesy and not this stewpidity she's been thinking abt..



Which mumu rant be this? 1 Like

If he doesn't open the door, you will still complain.



All these feminists always thinking that all men are chauvinistic in nature. 9 Likes







I love independent babes like crazy mehn. I love girls who don't want or expect their guy to be running all over the place just to impress them. . She's right. Thats a real feminist right there. Any feminist who still feels high and on top of the world when a guy opens door for her is a "cosmetic feminist", not a real feminist.I love independent babes like crazy mehn. I love girls who don't want or expect their guy to be running all over the place just to impress them. 5 Likes

I swear, I don't mind if a guy or a lady opens the door for me even as a guy. WTF is all that rants for? See as she twisted a gentle man genuine intention upside down. This lady just twisted the act of chivalry to mean chauvinism.



Using her logic, if a guy opens a door for me, suddenly he is reminding me of the control he never had over my choices or a female colleague opening the door for me translate to saying "You can't enter or leave through the door except on her permission"?



She has a lot of work to do on her thought process. 4 Likes

Dats her own opinion,somebody else may like it

Everyone trying to become popular on social media. If guys open door, patriarchy. If they dont , not gentlemanly! Which one na? 3 Likes

Different strokes for different folks, so let's be open-minded. I do understand where she is coming from, but I would have to disagree that it's a sign of chauvinism. As with everything else in the world, everyone will always have different views on things & that's what makes all of us individuals, not clones of each other. It doesn't mean she's wrong, that's just her perception. 1 Like

Now the OP gave her what she wanted, Attention. 1 Like

LOLZZ! Feminism has taken yet another wing. Holding the door open to allow a lady pass is now redefined as a symbol of aggressive patriarchy by these group of godforsaken ladies with inferiority complex. Before, if a man did not open the door for a lady he wasn't a gentleman; now if he opens, it's just to show he's in control.

Confused women! 4 Likes

I disagree. Holding the door for a lady to pass can be a show of respect, adoration, love, gentlemanly etc

its a choice for the man to make. 2 Likes

Actually, she's right. The essence of feminism is for women to partake in all the rights accorded men equally. In European countries, if you take a lady out for a drink, she'll put some cash in her purse so she can share the bills with you.

The Nigerian version of feminism is warped. Ladies claim they're feminists but they want you to shiver before them and lick their shoes if they're your boss in the office. You take them out as girlfriends, they expect you to foot all the bills and put them in a taxi if you can't drive them home. They want you to call them first thing in the morning everyday and still send them air time to call their mom and sisters. You must never argue or disagree with their opinions. Whatever they say is final because it's their right as feminists. SMH! 5 Likes



So person like me that does it is also A symbol of aggressive patriarchy... Mtcheeeew, this kind demon main go still say men are evil, not caring blablablaSo person like me that does it is also A symbol of aggressive patriarchy...

Too much weed

Really?





What is she saying...

I blame the man sef, who send you?

Chivalry is dead because d ladies killed it...there ain't no lady around no more... mostlywhores and bitcches

come stop me nah

reading that tweet made me so angry. is this not what feminism has caused?

That an elderly man's good gesture is seen as a form of oppression.

Feminism is literally from the devil 2 Likes

Na fool be this one o

unclezuma:

You can never please everyone...chivalry is dead. This isn't about Chivalry but feminism. They tend to think men who are nice towards them consider them as being weak. This isn't about Chivalry but feminism. They tend to think men who are nice towards them consider them as being weak.

Women don't know what they want. You can never understand a woman.

This is a woman with issues.



Remember her name and pray none of your relatives comes across her. Nothing stops a woman holding a door open for a man. Civility does not equal weakness on behalf of the recipient.



Where do these people come from?



And with a handle like that, who is sexualizing and demeaning women?

If men don't show chivalry they are accused of being chauvinistic.



Which way?