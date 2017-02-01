









Google can help you automatically back everything up. Once you sign in with a new device, everything including your contacts is moved to your new device.

Here's how to do it :



Turn on your data connection

Open Your Contacts Menu



Select Import/Export





Select The Location Of The Contacts You Want To Backup





Tap Next And Select The Google Account You Want To Backup The Contacts To







