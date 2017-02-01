₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by NaijaTechGuy: 7:27am On Feb 24
It's quite unfortunate that most people don't really know the features of the devices they use. Sometimes your device may get missing and all you can think of is your contacts and pictures.
Google can help you automatically back everything up. Once you sign in with a new device, everything including your contacts is moved to your new device.
Here's how to do it :
Turn on your data connection
Open Your Contacts Menu
Select Import/Export
Select The Location Of The Contacts You Want To Backup
Tap Next And Select The Google Account You Want To Backup The Contacts To
Tap Next And You're Done. Keep Your Internet Connection On For 10 more Minutes Before Turning It Off
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by LAFO(f): 7:40am On Feb 24
Noted. Thanks
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by Kingstel: 7:46am On Feb 24
The knowing is good.
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by NaijaTechGuy: 2:33am
LAFO:uwc
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by Cyb3rhack3r: 6:47am
Thanks for the post..
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by dabwan123(m): 7:45am
Ok
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by richeeyo(m): 7:47am
This is not early morning stuff nah
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by PUSSYHOE: 7:47am
mtcheeech something I did since 2015
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by Enuguboy4nsk: 7:53am
PUSSYHOE:whenever a person wakes up is his morning
afterall nigeria(including u) started using GSM several years after the whites have been using it...so no need to boast
1 Like
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by Lanretoye(m): 7:57am
PUSSYHOE:if u didn't sync with google,it's something you need to do periodically and not since 2015 as you have said
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by Tonymegabush1(m): 7:58am
Nice 1 op . No man has the monopoly of knowledge
|Re: How To Backup Up Your Contacts To Google On Any Android Phone by stphil: 8:00am
wat if u wana get it bk
