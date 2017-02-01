₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,556 members, 3,383,529 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 11:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina (1500 Views)
OMG : See What These Almajiri Boys Were Found Doing(photos) / Charity Policy: We Will Donate Though We Cannot Promote / The Almajiri's Waiting For Food After Prayer Near Dumas Rock. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Frankdotcom: 9:19am
It was indeed a day of joy for the Almajiri kids at the Al Kalawa Almajiri school as corps members from the Editorial CDS club Daura, Katsina State donated clothes, mats and food to the school.
Presenting the materials to the Imam, Mallam Salisu Rabiu, the President of the club Franklin Onwubiko stated that the donation was part of a decision reached and agreed upon by members of the club as a way of touching lives in their immediate environment.
Mr. Onwubiko posited that the Charity project was specifically targeted at the kids as a way of giving them hope and faith in humanity. On the choice of materials, the President disclosed that having observed the kids for a while, clothings topped the list on the needs assessment. He maintained that the Almajiri kids are not different from other Nigerian kids and so deserve love, care and affection hence the decision of the club to embark on the charity project. He called on well meaning individuals to extend a hand of charity to the kids no matter how small.
Reacting to the gesture, Mallam Haruna Rabiu commended the club for extending their love to the kids praying for God's blessings on the Corps members.
In his remarks, an indigene who witnessed the donation, Dr. Sani Abdallah, showered encomiums on the Corps members whom he described as exceptional. He commended them for such a laudable project and called on the Federal Government to increase Corps members welfare.
Also speaking, Mallam Mustapha Umar who represented the Zonal Inspector of Daura zone, Mr. Oketade Ifeoluwa while commending the Corps members, charged them to continue in their quest to impacting positively in the lives of the community where they serve as it is part of the core mandates of the scheme.
High point of the event was the donation of food items, mats and presentation of T shirts to over 50 Almajiri kids.
http://www.franklinonwubiko.com/2017/02/photos-corps-members-donate-food.html?m=1
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Epositive(m): 9:22am
with the little allowee they're receiving,,,,,,,,,, may God replenish their pockets! these corpers are like delta state, they gat "BIG HEARTS"
#positivevibes
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by friendly101: 11:17am
ok
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:18am
Presenting the materials to the Imam, Mallam Salisu Rabiu, the President of the club Franklin Onwubiko stated that the donation was part of a decision reached and agreed upon by members of the club as a way of touching lives in their immediate environmentThat is why igbos are the best. Such brilliant idea can only come from igbo offspring. I take God beg you don't quote me o
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by driand(m): 11:18am
J
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by darfay: 11:18am
Good job oga Corpers hope you guys be a source of inspiration to them. Education is a steping stone to greatness
#say no to almajirism in Nigeria
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Umarlulu: 11:20am
God will eventually rewards you non endless for such a gesture
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by blont(m): 11:20am
make una dey donate, allawi don enter.
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Bashirfuntua(m): 11:21am
I weep for my region
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by tutorago: 11:22am
Good
Tutorago is urgently seeking for experienced tutors who are passionate about impacting positively on the education of our Clients across states in Nigeria.
Send your CV to info@tutorago.com
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Oduduwatic: 11:23am
Ibos always shine their light wherever they go. I dont know why
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by horlanrewaju11: 11:23am
good work @corps
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Ayoswit(f): 11:23am
good one
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by shamecurls(m): 11:24am
Good one!
That's how it ought to be!
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by neweraomo: 11:24am
that one no plenty now..poor corpers
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Ezedon(m): 11:24am
Corpas are donating to them while their brother is enjoying himself in London with with women in the other room
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Mjbless16(m): 11:24am
Wehhdone Sirs nd Mas.....
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by officialJP: 11:25am
Nigeria will be great again
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Michaelpresh(m): 11:25am
keep donating to them, they will soon gather strength to bomb you
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Ray1start(m): 11:26am
Xcelinteriors:
You know say na poo* u dey talk datz why u talk say make we no quote u............
1 Like
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by goldenceo1(m): 11:28am
Thumps corpers. The last time I donated blood was during my under graduate days.
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Naturelover: 11:29am
Xcelinteriors:my dear, everything is not about tribalism. it's not healthy
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by ollybelleza: 11:31am
Become an agent with billionairebet.....for enquire call olaitan on 09050097742
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by Michaelpresh(m): 11:32am
ask bro GEJ what happened to him after all he'd done for them, they ended up stabbing him on the back even stoning him
|Re: Corpers Donate Food, Clothings And Mats To Almajiri School In Katsina by gee99: 11:33am
Well, I must say this is a welcome and commendable idea. This is the kind of gesture we should all be propagating and not the way round. More grease to their elbows and May the good God be their strength in all the endeavours.
(0) (Reply)
Nysc Prep Made Easy And Cheap / Discover How A Nigerian Youth Corper Earns 200,000 Naira Monthly On Fiverr / Vacancy For Mass Recruitment
Viewing this topic: Bonzoker(m), Lov4sat(m), morningsta(m), tomycole, dbynonetwork, tym92(m), dubai7, igweakombi, salmonkay, gee99, Goldiee(f), chibuike107, buygala(m), lawcatalan, sisisioge, AdoraAmadi, itemj2k(m), Godwindavid(m), enwerion, tigerleggs(m), tobbybrownj5, tosinet(m), alabosian(m), wassade and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 263