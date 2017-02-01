



Presenting the materials to the Imam, Mallam Salisu Rabiu, the President of the club Franklin Onwubiko stated that the donation was part of a decision reached and agreed upon by members of the club as a way of touching lives in their immediate environment.



Mr. Onwubiko posited that the Charity project was specifically targeted at the kids as a way of giving them hope and faith in humanity. On the choice of materials, the President disclosed that having observed the kids for a while, clothings topped the list on the needs assessment. He maintained that the Almajiri kids are not different from other Nigerian kids and so deserve love, care and affection hence the decision of the club to embark on the charity project. He called on well meaning individuals to extend a hand of charity to the kids no matter how small.



Reacting to the gesture, Mallam Haruna Rabiu commended the club for extending their love to the kids praying for God's blessings on the Corps members.



In his remarks, an indigene who witnessed the donation, Dr. Sani Abdallah, showered encomiums on the Corps members whom he described as exceptional. He commended them for such a laudable project and called on the Federal Government to increase Corps members welfare.



Also speaking, Mallam Mustapha Umar who represented the Zonal Inspector of Daura zone, Mr. Oketade Ifeoluwa while commending the Corps members, charged them to continue in their quest to impacting positively in the lives of the community where they serve as it is part of the core mandates of the scheme.



High point of the event was the donation of food items, mats and presentation of T shirts to over 50 Almajiri kids.



