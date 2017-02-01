₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:39am
This is the dream of every parents..to reap the fruit of their labour and eat from the success of their children. A Nigerian parent got an awesome feeling after being gifted with a new Ford Jeep by one of her children. In the footage which has gone viral, the mother can be seen in an elated mood as she jubilated after waking up to receive the great surprise gift..
Here are screenshots gotten from the trending video posted online.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-mother-elated-after-waking-up.html
1 Like
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:40am
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by Judasjudas(m): 9:40am
That's nice .. anything for our Mother's ..
1 Like
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:41am
lalasticlala
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by elyna: 11:13am
so happy for her
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by NotOfThis(f): 11:30am
Awwww. Her joyfulness alone makes me smile.
5 Likes
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:32am
Good son,I hope mummy can drive
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by farouk2much(m): 11:32am
NotOfThis:make she ququ sellam coz it not easy to handle a car in dis recession
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by Omittesb(m): 11:32am
if not for our mothers where would we be. nice
1 Like
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by Olasco93: 11:32am
.
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by paschal47(m): 11:32am
That's an igbo boy
Making mama proud since 007BC
Keep off my mentions
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by Olubukola16(f): 11:32am
I really wish to do this for my mother too. She's the best!
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by Vaxt(m): 11:33am
Mine coming soon mother
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by benuejosh(m): 11:33am
our mothers surely deserve the best.
in other news, why don't we really talk about our Dad? Majority go with their Mum.
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by OgaJonah(m): 11:34am
End tyM GIFT.,
Hp say no be drug business u enter.
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by Abbeytoy(m): 11:34am
PrettyCrystal:
May we all reap the fruit of our labor
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 11:34am
K
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by delishpot: 11:35am
Happy for them.
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by ShitHead: 11:35am
Nne-amaka...
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by faruz: 11:35am
.
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by eleojo23: 11:35am
..
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by lollmaolol: 11:35am
Judasjudas:
Even Judas won't betray mum , nice.
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by jeftalene(m): 11:35am
Wow!
Wow!
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by jmoore(m): 11:35am
Mama, I go surprise you this year.
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 11:36am
I tap into this joy. Lord pls help me so that I can do this for my parent. They really deserve it.
|Re: Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) by delishpot: 11:36am
benuejosh:
Maybe dad is dead? I do not think a Nigerian child with mom and dad would go ahead to buy a car for his mom alone. Plus, dads hardly do publicity stints like moms
