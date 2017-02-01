Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother Receives Ford Jeep Gift From Her Son (Photos) (1650 Views)

Here are screenshots gotten from the trending video posted online.



Source; This is the dream of every parents..to reap the fruit of their labour and eat from the success of their children. A Nigerian parent got an awesome feeling after being gifted with a new Ford Jeep by one of her children. In the footage which has gone viral, the mother can be seen in an elated mood as she jubilated after waking up to receive the great surprise gift..Here are screenshots gotten from the trending video posted online.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-mother-elated-after-waking-up.html 1 Like

That's nice .. anything for our Mother's .. 1 Like

lalasticlala

so happy for her

Awwww. Her joyfulness alone makes me smile. 5 Likes

Good son,I hope mummy can drive

NotOfThis:

Awwww. Her joyfulness alone makes me smile. make she ququ sellam coz it not easy to handle a car in dis recession make she ququ sellam coz it not easy to handle a car in dis recession

if not for our mothers where would we be. nice 1 Like

That's an igbo boy















Making mama proud since 007BC











Keep off my mentions

I really wish to do this for my mother too. She's the best!

Mine coming soon mother

our mothers surely deserve the best.



in other news, why don't we really talk about our Dad? Majority go with their Mum.

End tyM GIFT.,

Hp say no be drug business u enter.

PrettyCrystal:

May we all reap the fruit of our labor May we all reap the fruit of our labor

Happy for them.

Nne-amaka...

Judasjudas:

That's nice .. anything for our Mother's ..

Even Judas won't betray mum , nice. Even Judas won't betray mum , nice.





Mama, I go surprise you this year.

I tap into this joy. Lord pls help me so that I can do this for my parent. They really deserve it.