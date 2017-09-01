₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Angelanest: 7:25pm
A couple, Imafidon Ototie and his wife, were on Monday found dead in their apartment at Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State. There were reportedly killed by fumes from a generator inside their apartment. .The power generating set was placed at the corridor of the deceased’s room. One of their sons was rushed to hospital for medical care.
The couple’s bodies were discovered by one of their sons, Bright, who did not sleep at home that day. .Bright said he raised alarm when he returned home on Monday morning and discovered that his parents were yet to get up from the bed.
He said to ITV : “I have warned them to put off the generator but they didn’t listen to me. .It is like a spirit told me to leave the house and I left. I came back and saw the door locked so I raised alarm.” Their eldest daughter, Blessing, said she had warned her late parents to always put off the generator at night.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/tragedy-generator-fumes-kill-couple-edo-state-photos.html
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe8asDtIXWM
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Angelanest: 7:26pm
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by LUGBE: 7:30pm
Is a pity
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by overdrive(m): 7:35pm
spirit told u to leave and u left.dont u think they would have been alive if u had spent d night at home cos u would have put off the generating set before sleeping
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by cr7rooney10(m): 9:39pm
Y cant we learn fom our mistakes dis is not d first time of this type of news
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Holyone12: 9:39pm
sad
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Thallyheart(f): 9:39pm
Rip to dem... I'm I the first
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by youngwarlocks: 9:40pm
Buhari don show now, things don begin d one kind, even ATM no gree dispense 10k today na 5k and below.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by easyfem: 9:40pm
Oya ipob over to u .... U most blame him for diz
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Dotwillis1(m): 9:41pm
S
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by affable4: 9:41pm
People never learn. Don't know if it's illiteracy, ignorance or lack of enlightenment. That very avoidable death though. RIP
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Anjepo: 9:41pm
Chai! RIP
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Inspire01(m): 9:42pm
Thallyheart:No dear u are not d 1st bt u are beautiful
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Youngetskilz23(m): 9:42pm
RIP......
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by princeSammyz: 9:42pm
Avoidable death! Yet it keeps repeating itself. Only in Nigeria
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Chasdonblizz: 9:42pm
Thallyheart:Wake up, this is reality and not a dream.
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by HMZi(m): 9:42pm
Guess people are still unaware of carbonmonoxide harmul effects....RIP......
I no pass my neighbour now
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Youngetskilz23(m): 9:43pm
Inspire01:deceits
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Opakan2: 9:43pm
Why would generator fume kill someone ehnn?
This third world country sef
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by abbaapple: 9:44pm
Nigeria and her people are all goin left insted of right! Bleep Nigeria, Nigeria is a failed project I swear!
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Arsenalholic(m): 9:44pm
The kind of avoidable deaths we record in this country is too high.
Generating sets will kill people because of useless power supply (the nonexistence of it).
Trailers will cause accidents and claim lives because of negligence from government and bad roads.
Ritualists will take people's lives because of greed.
Police will take innocent lives because of refusal to pay bribe... And no one will say anything.
What a country!
R.I.P to the deceased. It will get better.
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Unbreakable007: 9:44pm
Useless ppl,they will nt learn.
Go to hell.
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Satansadvocate: 9:44pm
This keeps taking families life here in Nigeria but families often learn the hard way which is always deadly. Rip to the dead.
To the poster above me
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Bills2307(m): 9:45pm
easyfem:no but rather we blame you for your foolish comment ..meanwhile rip to the couple
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Guilderland1: 9:45pm
I blame Minister of Darkness for this tragic, imagine sycophants and an irresponsible chronic odourfarious mahoganisim called fashola
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Aden777(m): 9:46pm
RIP
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Opakan2: 9:46pm
Inspire01:
Thallyheart beware of this one.. o fe doh e ni
your yarnsh go hear weeen
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Thobiy(m): 9:46pm
RIP
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by smithsydny(m): 9:46pm
Chai God
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Juniorbuba(m): 9:48pm
Issokay
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by Inspire01(m): 9:49pm
Opakan2:Which one be ur own na, Lol
|Re: Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video by RexEmmyGee: 9:49pm
Again. Rip to the dead
