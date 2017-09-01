Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Generator Fumes Kill Couple In Edo State, Corpses Discovered By Son.Photos/Video (13650 Views)

The couple’s bodies were discovered by one of their sons, Bright, who did not sleep at home that day. .Bright said he raised alarm when he returned home on Monday morning and discovered that his parents were yet to get up from the bed.



He said to ITV : “I have warned them to put off the generator but they didn’t listen to me. .It is like a spirit told me to leave the house and I left. I came back and saw the door locked so I raised alarm.” Their eldest daughter, Blessing, said she had warned her late parents to always put off the generator at night.



Is a pity 1 Like

spirit told u to leave and u left.dont u think they would have been alive if u had spent d night at home cos u would have put off the generating set before sleeping 28 Likes 1 Share

Y cant we learn fom our mistakes dis is not d first time of this type of news 4 Likes

sad

Rip to dem... I'm I the first

RIP to the dead 5 Likes

People never learn. Don't know if it's illiteracy, ignorance or lack of enlightenment. That very avoidable death though. RIP

Chai! RIP

No dear u are not d 1st bt u are beautiful

RIP......

Avoidable death! Yet it keeps repeating itself. Only in Nigeria 1 Like

Rip to dem... I'm I the first?

Wake up, this is reality and not a dream.

Guess people are still unaware of carbonmonoxide harmul effects....RIP......







deceits

Why would generator fume kill someone ehnn?



Nigeria and her people are all goin left insted of right! Bleep Nigeria, Nigeria is a failed project I swear! 1 Like

The kind of avoidable deaths we record in this country is too high.



Generating sets will kill people because of useless power supply (the nonexistence of it).



Trailers will cause accidents and claim lives because of negligence from government and bad roads.



Ritualists will take people's lives because of greed.



Police will take innocent lives because of refusal to pay bribe... And no one will say anything.



What a country!



R.I.P to the deceased. It will get better. 5 Likes

This keeps taking families life here in Nigeria but families often learn the hard way which is always deadly. Rip to the dead.







no but rather we blame you for your foolish comment ..meanwhile rip to the couple

I blame Minister of Darkness for this tragic, imagine sycophants and an irresponsible chronic odourfarious mahoganisim called fashola

RIP

No dear u are not d 1st bt u are beautiful

Thallyheart beware of this one.. o fe doh e ni

Thallyheart beware of this one.. o fe doh e ni
your yarnsh go hear weeen

RIP

Chai God

Issokay 1 Like

Which one be ur own na, Lol