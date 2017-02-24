Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Gionee A1 Specifications And Features (4520 Views)

The unofficial specs were also revealed. I couldn't hold myself so I just decided to come and yarn my guys. This phone's specs are actually very amazing and are even more than that of the Camon C9.



Here are the specs guys:



Body Dimensions –



Weight –



SIM : Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)



Display Type: Capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors



Size: 5.5 inches



Resolution: 1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)



Multitouch: Yes



Platform: OS Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)



Chipset: Mediatek MT6755 Helio P10



CPU : Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.0 GHz Cortex-A53)



GPU: Mali-T860MP2



Memory : Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)



Internal : 64 GB, 4 GB RAM



Camera : Primary 13 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash



Features : Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR



Video: 1080p@30fps



Secondary: 16 MP, 2160p



Sound: Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones



Loudspeaker: Yes



3.5mm jack: Yes – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic



Comms: WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot



Bluetooth: v4.0, A2DP



GPS: Yes, with A-GPS



Radio: FM radio



USB: microUSB v2.0, USB Host



Features: Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass



Messaging: SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM



Browser: HTML5



Java: No



– Fast battery charging

– MP4/H.264 player

– MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player

– Photo/video editor

– Document viewer



Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Misc: Colors - Gold



Hey, did anyone notice the android version? Yeah, finally!



Nice 1 Like

Looks nice....Any idea about the price? 1 Like

Correct! 2 Likes

Very nice phone, how much? 1 Like





Vickiweezy:

Very nice phone, how much? Durhleepee:

Looks nice....Any idea about the price? The price will be communicated to you as soon as the phone is released.

Visit The price will be communicated to you as soon as the phone is released.Visit here for more details

My candid advice to those who intend buying gionee product, please run with your dear money

boldndbeautiful:

My candid advice to those who intend buying gionee product, please run with your dear money

Why?

FYI I'm using Gionee M6 so kindly articulate your reply. Why?FYI I'm using Gionee M6 so kindly articulate your reply. 1 Like

see sweet phone

Nice

boldndbeautiful:

My candid advice to those who intend buying gionee product, please run with your dear money Why? Why?

Very nice

Eppless

ok den

Dope specs...

Nice, my eyes on you

Why with all these features, it came with 4000mah batteryWhy 1 Like

Machine

gionee phones don't last long, especially the battery. 2 Likes

them for up the battery to 4500mah na 1 Like

Nice one. My love for gionee no be small 2 Likes

Camera 1 Like

ritababe:

gionee phones don't last long, especially the battery. lai mohammed



how many gionee phones have you used.

have u used any m series?



Have been rocking mine since for 2 yrs. lai mohammedhow many gionee phones have you used.have u used any m series?Have been rocking mine since for 2 yrs. 2 Likes

xolocious:

with all these features, it came with 4000mah battery

Why The thing just tire me... Why 4000mah battery?

It's so heart breaking The thing just tire me... Why 4000mah battery?It's so heart breaking 1 Like

e go sweet for flashing



make e quick de spoil 1 Like

ritababe:

gionee phones don't last long, especially the battery. That one was made in Aba That one was made in Aba

ritababe:

gionee phones don't last long, especially the battery.



Liar, must you comment? Liar, must you comment?

Skimpledawg:



The thing just tire me... Why 4000mah battery?

It's so heart breaking



No be small heartbreak. Even Gionee s5 that's not up to this uses a more stronger and powerful battery than this. No be small heartbreak. Even Gionee s5 that's not up to this uses a more stronger and powerful battery than this.

this is not time for someone to be changing phone, there is --------- outside there