|Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by benniearinze: 2:34pm
An article was just published on http://myphones.com.ng/gionee-a1-specs-features-price-nigeria/ featuring the proposed launch of the Gionee A1.
The unofficial specs were also revealed. I couldn't hold myself so I just decided to come and yarn my guys. This phone's specs are actually very amazing and are even more than that of the Camon C9.
Here are the specs guys:
Body Dimensions –
Weight –
SIM : Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display Type: Capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size: 5.5 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
Multitouch: Yes
Platform: OS Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
Chipset: Mediatek MT6755 Helio P10
CPU : Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: Mali-T860MP2
Memory : Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
Internal : 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
Camera : Primary 13 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash
Features : Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR
Video: 1080p@30fps
Secondary: 16 MP, 2160p
Sound: Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker: Yes
3.5mm jack: Yes – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms: WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth: v4.0, A2DP
GPS: Yes, with A-GPS
Radio: FM radio
USB: microUSB v2.0, USB Host
Features: Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Messaging: SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Browser: HTML5
Java: No
– Fast battery charging
– MP4/H.264 player
– MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player
– Photo/video editor
– Document viewer
Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Misc: Colors - Gold
Hey, did anyone notice the android version? Yeah, finally!
Source: MyPhones
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by Samexdx(m): 2:43pm
Nice
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by Durhleepee(f): 2:44pm
Looks nice....Any idea about the price?
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by LAFO(f): 2:53pm
Correct!
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by Vickiweezy(m): 3:00pm
Very nice phone, how much?
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by SyberKate(f): 3:32pm
Check out The LG X Power 2 phone has a beast of a battery
In the next few days, LG is expected to announce its upcoming G6 flagship.
As a followup to the X Power, the X Power 2 packs a high-capacity, non-removable battery (from 4,100mAh to 4,500mAh compared to its predecessor). LG claims it can play 15 hours of continuous video, but we won’t know for sure until we get our hands on it and test it ourselves. The battery also incorporates quick charging technology.
http://syberkart.com/blog/lg-x-power-2-phone-beast-battery/
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by benniearinze: 4:15pm
Vickiweezy:
Durhleepee:The price will be communicated to you as soon as the phone is released.
Visit here for more details
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by boldndbeautiful(f): 4:55pm
My candid advice to those who intend buying gionee product, please run with your dear money
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by eleshin(m): 5:07pm
boldndbeautiful:
Why?
FYI I'm using Gionee M6 so kindly articulate your reply.
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by MilesLamar(m): 6:49pm
see sweet phone
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by ITbomb(m): 7:01pm
Nice
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by ammyluv2002(f): 8:56pm
boldndbeautiful:Why?
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by AgentGoat: 9:42pm
Very nice
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by jeeqaa7(m): 9:47pm
Eppless
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by EKITI001: 9:48pm
ok den
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by theunnamed: 9:48pm
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by Jeffrey12(m): 9:48pm
Dope specs...
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by nairascores: 9:49pm
Nice, my eyes on you
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by xolocious(m): 9:50pm
with all these features, it came with 4000mah battery Why
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by siegfried99(m): 9:51pm
Machine
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by ritababe(f): 9:52pm
gionee phones don't last long, especially the battery.
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by prettyboi1989(m): 9:55pm
them for up the battery to 4500mah na
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by Alexk2(m): 9:56pm
Nice one. My love for gionee no be small
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by oluwayimika123: 9:57pm
Camera
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by speedyconnect3: 9:57pm
ritababe:lai mohammed
how many gionee phones have you used.
have u used any m series?
Have been rocking mine since for 2 yrs.
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by Skimpledawg(m): 9:58pm
xolocious:The thing just tire me... Why 4000mah battery?
It's so heart breaking
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by Homeboiy: 9:59pm
e go sweet for flashing
make e quick de spoil
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by Skimpledawg(m): 10:00pm
ritababe:That one was made in Aba
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by olayinka807: 10:00pm
ritababe:
Liar, must you comment?
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by xolocious(m): 10:00pm
Skimpledawg:
No be small heartbreak. Even Gionee s5 that's not up to this uses a more stronger and powerful battery than this.
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by orjaha(m): 10:01pm
this is not time for someone to be changing phone, there is --------- outside there
|Re: Gionee A1 Specifications And Features by ritababe(f): 10:02pm
speedyconnect3:
I used m3 and m2 and m3 mini and I know what am saying.
the tecno l5 battery last longer and don't deteriorate after three months unlike gionee.
