Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by informant001: 8:29pm
In furtherance of the fight against the pollution of the Rivers environment by Particulate Matter, popularly referred to as 'black soot', Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday ordered the arrest of 15 mechanics engaged in illegal burning of used tyres and condemned engine oil.
The governor who ran into the mass illegal burning of tyres and condemned engine oil on Aba Road around the Oyigbo axis.
Governor Wike who was returning from Oyigbo where he attended the funeral service of Late Sir Precious Oforji was attracted by the inferno which emitted a tick smoke into the atmosphere.
He directed his motorcade to stop. He went into the large mechanic workshop where the mechanics had used an open field to burn the tyres and condemned engine oil.
The governor who was in the company of the Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah and Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia directed the State Fire Service to put out the fire.
He also stated that immediate steps be taken to ensure that the fire did not spread to neighbouring houses in the area.
On the arrest of the mechanics polluting the environment, he said that the State Government will liaise with relevant security agencies to ensure they are prosecuted.
Governor Wike noted that his administration is working with all stakeholders to ensure that the black soot polluting the atmosphere is brought under control.
He said nobody will be allowed to endanger the lives of the people of the state through harmful environmental practices.
The governor assured the people of Rivers State that the Task Force set up to tackle the black soot had been duly empowered to ensure that the state's environment is safe for all residents.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
24th February, 2017.
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by informant001: 8:33pm
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Babacele: 8:34pm
mtcheww!
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by newyorks(m): 8:35pm
very hazardrous man made pollution.wike power.
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by feldido(m): 8:39pm
Go to Slaughter houses, you'll see it every day
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Homeboiy: 8:40pm
mechanics?
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by swagagolic01: 8:41pm
Wike remains a MAN anytime, anyday.....
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Qmerit(m): 8:44pm
swagagolic01:
Na woman b4?
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by okunfemm(m): 8:46pm
hazardous to humans. pls save our environment. tanks to governor Wike
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by littlewonders: 8:47pm
What happens to JTF who burn down illegal refineries which are of hydrocarbons with incomplete combustion?
Stop burning of illegal refineries, it has pollute our waters to a greater extent, even our lungs are no longer free from all these environmental pollution.
How can we pray for long life when even the oxygen we inhale has been contaminated.
The problem is Lies with our leaders
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Zita55(f): 8:57pm
Wike is working
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by RobbStark: 9:20pm
Wike, the man for the people, with the people and by the people. Ride on my dear governor.
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Rikze: 9:27pm
Nice one Govo! The Lion of Ikwerre Kingdom!!!
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by BlacSmit: 9:46pm
Wike on a 'not-too-good' path. Burning of tyres alone can't be responsible for black sooth over such a relatively large area.
The cause could be from d activities of illegal refineries in the state.
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Cadamlk: 9:51pm
swagagolic01:For arresting mechanics?
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by EKITI001: 9:59pm
wike wike
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by mu2sa2: 10:00pm
Very dangerous fume. Could take years before the effect on humans manifest.
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by favourmic(m): 10:00pm
all this nah high service aka Ojuaye
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by mccoy47(m): 10:00pm
Nice one governor wike!
Arrest all those useless illiterates dat came to pollute rivers air!
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by yaqq: 10:01pm
Wike arrests mechanics
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by ehissi(m): 10:01pm
Cadamlk:
Wetin sef.......
Them no dey satisfy una?
Abi you want make E go arrest Buhari for London?
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by AlexCk: 10:01pm
Gas wey dem dey flare nko,
Mtchww,
priorities oo
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Pavore9: 10:01pm
That fire could easily have spread.
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Deeypeey(m): 10:02pm
lolz....so thr r no more other pressing matters the governor can attend to PERSONALLY than arresting mechanics?
bwahahahahahha!!!! pls tell me ds is a joke
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by DozieInc(m): 10:02pm
It's time to set examples. Enough of this pollution.
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by divicoded: 10:03pm
Wike their hero! Joining Fayose to liberate the IPOBS from thier hopelessness and suffering
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Truman155(m): 10:04pm
I am not understanding o
if you work for government they will not pay you
if you thief they will burn you
if you stay idle hunger will kill you
if you do ponzi they will scam you
if you hustle they will arrest you
its so funny that whatever you choose to do in Nigeria you are fu**€d
how about all those multi national companies that flair gas and pollute rivers in the Niger delta no arrest has been made.
government maltreating the poor since 1900
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Sincere4u(m): 10:04pm
Wike and Fayose sure has something in common.
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by lilyheaven: 10:04pm
Thank God o.
I'm tired of washing and mopping the flour every second.
Everyday I pray this pollution will stop, even my sputum and nasal secretion has turned black.
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by Boss13: 10:04pm
Good move. I have observed that people just burn things indiscriminately in this country without regards for environmental and safety rules. Thereby putting people's health and properties at risk.
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by DaudaAbu(m): 10:05pm
If rivers mechanics start to demonstrate now nko?
Though i hate enviromental pollution
Re: Wike Leads The Arrest Of 15 Mechanics In Rivers Over Black Soot. PICS by 1shortblackboy: 10:05pm
BlacSmit:burning of tires alone is not responsible but burning of tires is part of it and what d governor has done is good
