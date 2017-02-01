₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by PrettyCrystal: 8:55pm On Feb 24
Nigeria's Youngest Female Lawmaker Meets Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker
Nigeria's youngest female Federal lawmaker, Hon. Omosede G. Igbinedion, met with Honourable Yasmina, the youngest Federal female parliamentarian from Ivory Coast.
Hon. Omosede G. Igbinedion, who shared the photo wrote; When the youngest female Federal parliamentarian in Nigeria meets the youngest Federal female parliamentarian from Ivory Coast, it is bound to be all smiles. It was a delight meeting with Honourable Yasmina today to see how we can improve upon the lives of women and youths in our constituencies.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/when-nigerias-youngest-female-lawmaker.html
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by farouk0403(m): 9:01pm On Feb 24
They are not that young.
6 Likes
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by littlewonders: 9:01pm On Feb 24
Not interested, I'm only concern when Buhari will meet Nigeria.
9 Likes
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by Jglad(f): 9:10pm On Feb 24
Pls how old are they? Cos they look old to me ooo
#myopinionthou
8 Likes
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by dustmalik: 9:18pm On Feb 24
This is a Big, Fat Lie. She's definitely not the youngest in the HOR.
2 Likes
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by tellwisdom: 9:20pm On Feb 24
Irrelevantitis
4 Likes
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by Etzakoos(m): 9:37pm On Feb 24
How Dat One Come Reduse Rice Prize
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by EKITI001: 9:46pm On Feb 24
ok den... i go get alert??
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by PhilAmadeus: 10:57pm On Feb 24
Youngest ke?...was expecting to c someone lyk age 23 of so...na this mama wey don born finish be youngest....Naija which way?
15 Likes
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by mykelmeezy(m): 12:44am
without guessing ik the fatter one is from nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by Nukualofa: 12:50am
Two young theives
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by Dvampire(m): 6:07am
This is the picture of the youngest lawmaker in Britain. She is just 22. Not all these grand-mums sampling teeth.
23 Likes
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by napoleon77(m): 7:54am
PrettyCrystal:
If the writeup is about 2 women who claim to be the youngest in their fields then the least the writer could do was to tell us their dates of birth
3 Likes
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by Michaelpresh(m): 9:27am
Young keh
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by weblord1900(m): 9:27am
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:28am
Ok.... At the end of the day na cucumber bill dem go pass to law
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by Haute: 9:28am
LuvU2 honey, do you fancy being the first female president of Nigeria? We can make it happen.
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by Moblord(m): 9:28am
I clearly understand.. just like the way we havr Miss Nigeria, the most beautiful girl in the world, When there are others far better than them.
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:29am
Who they help..
They don baf sef
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by Chiefpriest1(m): 9:30am
I am interested in impact, not age. An old man/woman can be good, a young man/woman can be thoroughly bad.
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:30am
Only una vote una sef by una sef put 4 office, cause d masses vote don't count now a days
1 Like
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by obembet(m): 9:30am
Hmmm
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by Bagu1: 9:31am
Youngest female wetin .....?
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by yinkslinks(m): 9:31am
Jglad:They are 50 and used football age so they can be celebrated.
1 Like
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by dfrost: 9:35am
We need achievements, contributions to the community/society not age.
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by Genea(f): 9:35am
PhilAmadeus:as in... To think that one is 35 and over weight sef.. Well money speaking
1 Like
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by SuperBlack: 9:35am
Without faking their age, they are not the youngest.
|Re: Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker by UchaNwababa: 9:35am
nothing to contribute
