Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Omosede Igbinedion Meets Yasmina, Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker (15250 Views)

Alexander Akenzua's 7th Birthday: Omosede Igbinedion's Ferrari Party For Son / Omosede Igbinedion Meets With Babatunde Fashola(Photos) / Fayose Dancing At Omosede Igbinedion’s 35th Birthday Party (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigeria's Youngest Female Lawmaker Meets Ivory Coast's Youngest Female Lawmaker





Nigeria's youngest female Federal lawmaker, Hon. Omosede G. Igbinedion, met with Honourable Yasmina, the youngest Federal female parliamentarian from Ivory Coast.



Hon. Omosede G. Igbinedion, who shared the photo wrote; When the youngest female Federal parliamentarian in Nigeria meets the youngest Federal female parliamentarian from Ivory Coast, it is bound to be all smiles. It was a delight meeting with Honourable Yasmina today to see how we can improve upon the lives of women and youths in our constituencies.



Source; Nigeria's youngest female Federal lawmaker, Hon. Omosede G. Igbinedion, met with Honourable Yasmina, the youngest Federal female parliamentarian from Ivory Coast.Hon. Omosede G. Igbinedion, who shared the photo wrote;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/when-nigerias-youngest-female-lawmaker.html

They are not that young. 6 Likes

Not interested, I'm only concern when Buhari will meet Nigeria. 9 Likes

Pls how old are they? Cos they look old to me ooo







#myopinionthou 8 Likes

This is a Big, Fat Lie. She's definitely not the youngest in the HOR. 2 Likes

Irrelevantitis 4 Likes

How Dat One Come Reduse Rice Prize

ok den... i go get alert??

Youngest ke?...was expecting to c someone lyk age 23 of so...na this mama wey don born finish be youngest....Naija which way? 15 Likes

without guessing ik the fatter one is from nigeria 1 Like

Two young theives

This is the picture of the youngest lawmaker in Britain. She is just 22. Not all these grand-mums sampling teeth. 23 Likes

PrettyCrystal:

Nigeria's youngest female Federal lawmaker, Hon. Omosede G. Igbinedion, met with Honourable Yasmina, the youngest Federal female parliamentarian from Ivory Coast.



Hon. Omosede G. Igbinedion, who shared the photo wrote; When the youngest female Federal parliamentarian in Nigeria meets the youngest Federal female parliamentarian from Ivory Coast, it is bound to be all smiles. It was a delight meeting with Honourable Yasmina today to see how we can improve upon the lives of women and youths in our constituencies.



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/when-nigerias-youngest-female-lawmaker.html





If the writeup is about 2 women who claim to be the youngest in their fields then the least the writer could do was to tell us their dates of birth If the writeup is about 2 women who claim to be the youngest in their fields then the least the writer could do was to tell us their dates of birth 3 Likes

Young keh

Ok.... At the end of the day na cucumber bill dem go pass to law

LuvU2 honey, do you fancy being the first female president of Nigeria? We can make it happen.

I clearly understand.. just like the way we havr Miss Nigeria, the most beautiful girl in the world, When there are others far better than them.

Who they help..





They don baf sef

I am interested in impact, not age. An old man/woman can be good, a young man/woman can be thoroughly bad.

Only una vote una sef by una sef put 4 office, cause d masses vote don't count now a days 1 Like

Hmmm

.....? Youngest female wetin.....?

Jglad:

Pls how old are they? Cos they look old to me ooo









#myopinionthou They are 50 and used football age so they can be celebrated. They are 50 and used football age so they can be celebrated. 1 Like

We need achievements, contributions to the community/society not age.

PhilAmadeus:

Youngest ke?...was expecting to c someone lyk age 23 of so...na this mama wey don born finish be youngest....Naija which way? as in... To think that one is 35 and over weight sef.. Well money speaking as in... To think that one is 35 and over weight sef.. Well money speaking 1 Like

Without faking their age, they are not the youngest.