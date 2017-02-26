₦airaland Forum

The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by onismate: 5:40am On Feb 25
Yes, so many people will agree that the greatest liars are Nigeria politicians. But guess what? I have come to discover that the greatest lairs are found on social media. 90% of the reality we believe we see on social media are all lies. Even politicians are using the social media to lie to us. And many of us believe the lies.

I am writing this to air my views because am a young man of this generation. This is a generation of internet, and it involves social media. So any one born in this generation must surely encounter it.

People are now using social media to confuse and convince people about a good life they are living, whereas it’s just fake. To those who believe everything they see on social media are true! Now read this. Majority of our friends who flaunt cars, houses and so many accessories and luxuries just to portray a good life. Most of them are just fake. As a young man, looking at all those things puts pressure on us, thinking that our mates we started life together are ahead of us. It brings out negative competition in us. By the way, “who are we competing with?”

Some of the good things people portray on social media are not what it seem they are in reality. People won’t tell you what they are sufferings on social media. They will only give us the fake good life, making us wonder if we are created by the same God, who gives good things to them and allow us to surfer. But if you are smart enough, you don’t follow them. You don’t put pressure on yourself because you are not living your dreams.

Everything in life takes a process. I didn’t say you shouldn’t rejoice with friends when they get new cars or any positive testimony on social media. But that shouldn’t put pressure on you, or make you feel you are not doing well in life. Because some of them are just make-believe to look as if they are progressing.
Few months ago a friend of mine was currently uploading, updating and changing profile photos on Facebook. She floods her timeline with pictures and write-ups of her in the sophisticated office. Then comments was pouring in on her page. She would upload a photo of her in suit with a macbook on the table, then with caption, “work today was great. I and my team completed the task” Then come and see comments like,
“boss chick you too much.”
“Abeg connect me”.

At a time I became sad in my spirit. This na the girl wey we finish for the same department ooo. She go come upload picture wey she dey inside one big car. Comments go come they flow. People go dey congratulate her, “congrats on your new car.” Or na her picture wey she dey infront of one big mansion. Na there I come begin pity myself. I was so angry in my spirit because I was just an ordinary school teacher receiving N10,000 while this lady has a new car, house and many things. I no dey jealous oo but I was pained that Baba God was yet to pick my call.

Na so I humble myself send her message. Before she even reply me sef. It took her one week, as if she no know me again. We chatted for about a week and I begged her to help me, link me with a job. Na so she say make I send my CV. Na so I send give her. Since that day she no dey dey respond to my messages or calls. But she go dey post pictures of her on different locations for office. Na so I gather myself come move on with my life.
Day after day I go on social media and see guys we graduated together in university giving positive testimonies. Some new cars, houses, accessories and different stuff. So dem take picture for abroad, some marriages. And I began wondering why God has just abandoned me like that. day and night i keep on praying to get a green light. Motivation to teach my students was low. I began having negative thoughts.
“I wished I had done Yahoo yahoo”
“I wished I have listened to my friend who wanted to help me go to Malaysia.”

All that put pressure on me that I was applying for so many jobs without thinking if they were genuine or not. I just wanted to make it and start posting my own photos online about me being in my big, fine office. I just want to have that extravagant wedding and post photos on social media that I have arrived. I want to buy the latest cars and give my followers the photos to see. I just want people to see my own positive progress.

The pressures were too much that I became a victim of scam job appointment, that I travelled all the way to Abuja from Lagos overnight for a supposed job interview. I slept in the pack for two days with the last card I had. Only for me to discover it was GNLD. Gush I wanted to cause myself. i didn’t take my bath the 2 days I spent there. I had to beg for money before good Samaritans gave me which I used for transport back to Lagos.

I ventured into Ponzi schemes. My first time into it was when they froze the accounts. I lost money. I was just desperate to be like my mates on social media. I didn’t want to appreciate myself the way I am. The fact that I have not made it, that those not mean am late.
Early January this year 2017, I was called by a friend that a company needs the services of a computer Engineer to fix some of their computer systems. Na so I go oo. My paddy carry me go there. The company was so huge that I was imagining working there. I saw my female friend who has been posting pictures of her on Facebook. I saw her in the company. I tried being friendly and greeted her. You need to see the way she snubbed me. She did as if she doesn’t know me. Chaiii, e just be like make ground open swallow me that moment. Because she did it in the presence of some workers. E just be like say I wan toast her. Na wetin people go dey think. Shame come dey catch me. Na so one of the staff carry me go were their computer wey dey malfunction.
After I finished working on the computers, one of the staff asked me to please help them install some few apps and Iroko Tv in one of their boss’s office. He asked me to get some things from the offline agent at the Iroko boot close to their building. And I actually saw the Iroko boot not too far from the building. One of the staff followed me to the boot. When I got there I met this my female friend there. She was shocked. Na so she carry face put for ground. Me sef come dey wonder. The staff that took there was explaining to her and talking about Iroko subscriptions. It was all obvious she is the offline agent there. Me wey dey think say na big office she dey work. I no know say na Iroko offline agent for boot she be. She go come dey upload photos wey she dey inside big office. So na that big company she dey go snap.
When we left there, I was asking the staff if the Iroko boot which my female friend was working in was affiliated to their company. Na so the guy sy “no ooo.” Say the company just dey patronize the Iroko and the girl dey sometimes come inside the company come help set some few things up about Iroko.

So you see, social media and lies. Even some of our celebrities dey lie. Uploading fake pictures and testimonies. Some of the things we see on social media are not what they are in reality. The most beautiful ladies are on social media. When you see them in real life they are not much cute but after filters and so many applications being worked on their photos, they come out so beautiful that the most beautiful angel in heaven will be wondering if he’s even beautiful.

So many of the friends uploading pictures of the cars they are driving on social media, I have come to see few of them in real life and discover they don’t even own a bicycle.
With all these, I have learnt not to put pressure on myself.

https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1317-how-people-get-deceived-by-fake-lives-and-lies-told-displayed-on-social-media

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by tchimatic(m): 6:12am On Feb 25
The man below should please summarise.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by fredoricko: 6:14am On Feb 25
That's the simple truth that many are blinded to.
Congratulations on your emancipation.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by unclezuma: 6:27am On Feb 25
Wow...your turn to shine go soon come.

I almost poo for knicker for the IrokoOfflineBootChick.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by mabeni(m): 6:31am On Feb 25
Too long.... The cimmentor below me should do d summary

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by hysteriabox(m): 6:43am On Feb 25
EPISTUUUUUUUUU

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by NCP: 7:00am On Feb 25
Long Story Short
Dangote used to be a house boy to Orji Samson .

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by LAFO(f): 7:16am On Feb 25
OP,una try but summary could've been a good tool to use.


Nice story btw.


You're not alone in this.


Sometimes it happens to me too

But I've resolved to be fine with whatever level I'm but that doesn't mean complacency.

You no see as Tonto dey lie for social media?

No be only Tonto dey lie, liars. Plenty because most people won't show their bad side on social media

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by JaneyBlingx(f): 7:55am On Feb 25
Too many fake people on social media especially instagram. You see handles like 'pweedy bosschick, queenslayer, dopest froshest nigga, baddest chick ever. You see them take pictures in exotic hotels and big cars but all na lie. I was also part of the fake people on social media but then I came to realize that if I keep on forming to be a big girl, the angel of blessing might think I'm rich and don't need money grin

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by master69(m): 8:14am On Feb 25
I have seen Dem plenty......imagine some of them after posting the fine picture online dey wll inturn be begging me 1k..... for my mind go and eat ur like on FB.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by WaterDrunkard: 8:17am On Feb 25
Nice story Baba God will soon pick your call

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by directonpc(m): 8:27am On Feb 25
Nice post op. Very motivational

Other gits: http://7rl.in/phome

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 8:38am On Feb 25
lol dude... God go pick your call...




I'ved never believe in anything on social media about people lifestyle.....it's just a dream

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Iphone5: 9:04am On Feb 25
Shebi na person Wey get social media account go dey see all that rubbish, no be me grin

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by CaroLyner(f): 9:35am On Feb 25
dxdiag:

Number one rule never bliv everything u see online, so many fake ass poo online.... its only a fool that will pressurize him/her self for all the online fantasy.
Number two rule, read number one again.
And you had to quote everything.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by oglalasioux(m): 9:44am On Feb 25
Good one
Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by samblaks(m): 9:53am On Feb 25
I hail your piece my dear brother. I have realised long long ago that the kind of lifestyle(s) that people display on social media is/are quite different from their real life. Reality is an eye opener. You have seen it by yourself. So, show less than you have and speak less than you know. As for me, I have chosen to face reality, and keep trying to be better than who I was the previous day as am not competing with anyone except to keep improving daily.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Stanleyafam(m): 9:56am On Feb 25
It's like that...I know of a lady in real life she's just "below there" in terms of beauty but on Facebook u can be tempted to send her 100k each time she uploads her pic..

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:05am On Feb 25
dxdiag:

Number one rule never bliv everything u see online, so many fake ass poo online.... its only a fool that will pressurize him/her self for all the online fantasy.
Number two rule, read number one again.
theres alwss that one clown that would quote everything..

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by austinereds(m): 10:13am On Feb 25
hmmm. lesson well learnt. just work on yourself. everyone has there own race to run.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by DonHummer(m): 10:58am On Feb 25
Any one who doesn't know all these is still on a long thing. All my friends doing very well hardly post anything on social media, they might even change their DP once in a year, once you are doing well you don't need an app to show off. money speaks for itself. majority of peeps doing genuinely well even avoid social media to reduce people asking for help cause it's very hard to say no to people in naija, so it's better they avoid it from the beginning before you become that "stingy man".

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Ovems(f): 11:39am On Feb 25
That's one of the reasons I don't visit facebook as frequently as I used to. Make person no come use him own matter day depress me.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by YOUNGKAHUNA: 11:51am On Feb 25
Stanleyafam:
It's like that...I know of a lady in real life she's just "below there" in terms of beauty but on Facebook u can be tempted to send her 100k each time she uploads her pic..
LOL, this sounds like Layo. She's a slay queen on FB but in reality this girl is just there.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by 0955eb027(m): 12:02pm On Feb 25
I changed dp twice in seven months on FB, and i must confess; the reaction was not something that went down well with me (the likes and the comments).
Just a picture of myself on shirt and tie[no office space or cars in the background o.
Though i am not close to being a social media person, buh i have resolved to stop posting stuffs that has to do with my well being on social media.
If not for anything, going by what the op said it spites some people. Makes them feel less of themselves all thanks to friends posting pictures which is not a true reflection of the happenings in their lives.
Some peeps even go as far as posting pictures of what they eat, while lots of people seeing and liking those pictures are starving.
What we are doing without intent is inviting the evil eye upon ourselves.
Without acting it, the ill feeling will definitely come because what we have with ease, some peeps have struggled their whole life to get it and yet they dont have it.
Let's make a good use of social media without posting the finer details of our lives day in day out..

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by dxdiag(m): 12:09pm On Feb 25
CaroLyner:
And you had to quote everything.
Lazy ass bae, did u read anything up there @ll?
Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by dxdiag(m): 12:10pm On Feb 25
ShawttySoFyne:
theres alwss that one clown that would quote everything..
See pot calling kettle black. What did u jz do?
U jz quote me, swerve off my mention biko
Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by MayhorE(m): 12:22pm On Feb 25
lemme search for the summary of this novel

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by JustCurious: 1:00pm On Feb 25
Good observation, there!. So spot on.

Apparently, everyone is afraid to fail in life, so we put on this 'fake apparel' on social media so as to appear good and not left behind. We try to impress and not express our being. Social Media presents a false reality TV show. It takes those who are real not to be caught up in its antics.

While, I dont support such fake life. However, Isnt it strange that supposed fake people inspire us to reach out for more, pray more, aspire more. It's the flip side of the coin. ☺ #JustCurious.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Mayydayy(m): 1:05pm On Feb 25
My brother that is the reality of our society today.
I have learnt to recognise who I am.carry myself with respect so others can respect me.try as much as possible not to beg.hustle hard and love myself hard.
Amen.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Adeoba10(m): 1:13pm On Feb 25
Very true... That was how i hustled to gather 5k for good two weeks and took my gf to Oluma rock, under the scorching sun, i wore my one and only suit (which I used for my bsc project defense). So i took some nice pix and uploaded it on my fb, the comments flowing in was my friends asking me the name of the company am working for, most of them feeling as if I am P.A to Donald Trump just because i took pix next to G wagon parked at owners risk.

Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Ay04z(m): 1:36pm On Feb 25
