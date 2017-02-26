₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,103 members, 3,388,036 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 10:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience (16807 Views)
9 Things You Should Never Share On Social Media, No 5 Will Shock You / How To Identify Real And Fake Micro Sd (memory) Cards / Galaxy S5 Original And Fake (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by onismate: 5:40am On Feb 25
Yes, so many people will agree that the greatest liars are Nigeria politicians. But guess what? I have come to discover that the greatest lairs are found on social media. 90% of the reality we believe we see on social media are all lies. Even politicians are using the social media to lie to us. And many of us believe the lies.
https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1317-how-people-get-deceived-by-fake-lives-and-lies-told-displayed-on-social-media
158 Likes 20 Shares
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by tchimatic(m): 6:12am On Feb 25
The man below should please summarise.
17 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by fredoricko: 6:14am On Feb 25
That's the simple truth that many are blinded to.
Congratulations on your emancipation.
72 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by unclezuma: 6:27am On Feb 25
Wow...your turn to shine go soon come.
I almost poo for knicker for the IrokoOfflineBootChick.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by mabeni(m): 6:31am On Feb 25
Too long.... The cimmentor below me should do d summary
1 Like
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by hysteriabox(m): 6:43am On Feb 25
EPISTUUUUUUUUU
4 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by NCP: 7:00am On Feb 25
Long Story Short
Dangote used to be a house boy to Orji Samson .
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by LAFO(f): 7:16am On Feb 25
OP,una try but summary could've been a good tool to use.
Nice story btw.
You're not alone in this.
Sometimes it happens to me too
But I've resolved to be fine with whatever level I'm but that doesn't mean complacency.
You no see as Tonto dey lie for social media?
No be only Tonto dey lie, liars. Plenty because most people won't show their bad side on social media
19 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by JaneyBlingx(f): 7:55am On Feb 25
Too many fake people on social media especially instagram. You see handles like 'pweedy bosschick, queenslayer, dopest froshest nigga, baddest chick ever. You see them take pictures in exotic hotels and big cars but all na lie. I was also part of the fake people on social media but then I came to realize that if I keep on forming to be a big girl, the angel of blessing might think I'm rich and don't need money
109 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by master69(m): 8:14am On Feb 25
I have seen Dem plenty......imagine some of them after posting the fine picture online dey wll inturn be begging me 1k..... for my mind go and eat ur like on FB.
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by WaterDrunkard: 8:17am On Feb 25
Nice story Baba God will soon pick your call
3 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by directonpc(m): 8:27am On Feb 25
Nice post op. Very motivational
Other gits: http://7rl.in/phome
3 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 8:38am On Feb 25
lol dude... God go pick your call...
I'ved never believe in anything on social media about people lifestyle.....it's just a dream
4 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Iphone5: 9:04am On Feb 25
Shebi na person Wey get social media account go dey see all that rubbish, no be me
3 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by CaroLyner(f): 9:35am On Feb 25
dxdiag:And you had to quote everything.
69 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by oglalasioux(m): 9:44am On Feb 25
Good one
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by samblaks(m): 9:53am On Feb 25
I hail your piece my dear brother. I have realised long long ago that the kind of lifestyle(s) that people display on social media is/are quite different from their real life. Reality is an eye opener. You have seen it by yourself. So, show less than you have and speak less than you know. As for me, I have chosen to face reality, and keep trying to be better than who I was the previous day as am not competing with anyone except to keep improving daily.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Stanleyafam(m): 9:56am On Feb 25
It's like that...I know of a lady in real life she's just "below there" in terms of beauty but on Facebook u can be tempted to send her 100k each time she uploads her pic..
8 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:05am On Feb 25
dxdiag:theres alwss that one clown that would quote everything..
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by austinereds(m): 10:13am On Feb 25
hmmm. lesson well learnt. just work on yourself. everyone has there own race to run.
2 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by DonHummer(m): 10:58am On Feb 25
Any one who doesn't know all these is still on a long thing. All my friends doing very well hardly post anything on social media, they might even change their DP once in a year, once you are doing well you don't need an app to show off. money speaks for itself. majority of peeps doing genuinely well even avoid social media to reduce people asking for help cause it's very hard to say no to people in naija, so it's better they avoid it from the beginning before you become that "stingy man".
73 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Ovems(f): 11:39am On Feb 25
That's one of the reasons I don't visit facebook as frequently as I used to. Make person no come use him own matter day depress me.
33 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by YOUNGKAHUNA: 11:51am On Feb 25
Stanleyafam:LOL, this sounds like Layo. She's a slay queen on FB but in reality this girl is just there.
6 Likes
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by 0955eb027(m): 12:02pm On Feb 25
I changed dp twice in seven months on FB, and i must confess; the reaction was not something that went down well with me (the likes and the comments).
Just a picture of myself on shirt and tie[no office space or cars in the background o.
Though i am not close to being a social media person, buh i have resolved to stop posting stuffs that has to do with my well being on social media.
If not for anything, going by what the op said it spites some people. Makes them feel less of themselves all thanks to friends posting pictures which is not a true reflection of the happenings in their lives.
Some peeps even go as far as posting pictures of what they eat, while lots of people seeing and liking those pictures are starving.
What we are doing without intent is inviting the evil eye upon ourselves.
Without acting it, the ill feeling will definitely come because what we have with ease, some peeps have struggled their whole life to get it and yet they dont have it.
Let's make a good use of social media without posting the finer details of our lives day in day out..
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by dxdiag(m): 12:09pm On Feb 25
CaroLyner:Lazy ass bae, did u read anything up there @ll?
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by dxdiag(m): 12:10pm On Feb 25
ShawttySoFyne:See pot calling kettle black. What did u jz do?
U jz quote me, swerve off my mention biko
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by MayhorE(m): 12:22pm On Feb 25
lemme search for the summary of this novel
1 Like
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by JustCurious: 1:00pm On Feb 25
Good observation, there!. So spot on.
Apparently, everyone is afraid to fail in life, so we put on this 'fake apparel' on social media so as to appear good and not left behind. We try to impress and not express our being. Social Media presents a false reality TV show. It takes those who are real not to be caught up in its antics.
While, I dont support such fake life. However, Isnt it strange that supposed fake people inspire us to reach out for more, pray more, aspire more. It's the flip side of the coin. ☺ #JustCurious.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Mayydayy(m): 1:05pm On Feb 25
My brother that is the reality of our society today.
I have learnt to recognise who I am.carry myself with respect so others can respect me.try as much as possible not to beg.hustle hard and love myself hard.
Amen.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Adeoba10(m): 1:13pm On Feb 25
Very true... That was how i hustled to gather 5k for good two weeks and took my gf to Oluma rock, under the scorching sun, i wore my one and only suit (which I used for my bsc project defense). So i took some nice pix and uploaded it on my fb, the comments flowing in was my friends asking me the name of the company am working for, most of them feeling as if I am P.A to Donald Trump just because i took pix next to G wagon parked at owners risk.
48 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: The Too Many Lies And Fake Lives Being Lived On Social Media: My Experience by Ay04z(m): 1:36pm On Feb 25
ok
How To Deactivate Airtel Unlimited Whatsapp / Etisalat Deducting Internet Charge From My Phone Illegally / Opera Mini 4.1 On Nokia 2630
Viewing this topic: jboy73, enohorglo(f), fairytale(f), Ollymurs(m), nawtikid(m), Sarang, Theophinio(m), justitiaomnibus(m), Suntemi(m), abdulaz, ifyan(m), Dfinex(f), rozayx5(m), mr9i6guy, saffharoun(m), ninnomedia, LagosIkd, ehis010(m), MegaMindSet(m), akanbimustaphao(m), Samcent, ukandi1(m), dadebayo1(m), E383, gateleo(m), bamdee(f), iamtewwy(m), TerrorSquad147, ffrreeee(f), olalat(m), omolorlarh(f), Marsnizz, AnnyEssien(m), Uyi168(m), akaglue(f), kikiwendy(f), Hormoniyi(m), maverickdude(m), eleven(m), chichichilolo1(f), ExAngel007(f), DoctorAbu(m), bamidelekay89, cherylstun(f), goldenone(f), Bonchila(m), mauriceju2(m), bayocute(m), Cetona(f), tempest01(m), Bonzoker(m), GennyO(f), Henryfour(m), sexyjennik(f), Trustworthiness, iamloading, chapmann(m), Divinehenrich(m), 2muchopoTBdope(m), Meekmind(m), cremedelacreme, alaoayomi, Obikodo(m), chookudi(m), Abukia404(f), morgang(m), cruz419(m), kalishay, Realhommie(m), Ioannes(m), Neroanna(f), Tunjasko(m), Macantonio(m), HAH, vickertony(m), greenguy, DivinelyBlessed(m), Jephyard(m), TANKDESTROYER(m), Mayour33(m), AderibigbeAAA(m), boninho, bobojoshua(m), wizcr0l, Ekehwinz, Hoodfriend, emmy9500(m), richiefloyd(m), Ojredifined(m), edyfa(f), rozario, blackbriar, McTobe(m), raziboi(m), Nowujeda(m), Kingsolar, icnsystem(m), nemynely(m), bejite, Dejavue, UniqueMB(f), donald197, soniaogbu(f), walad4yhu(m), Viktoh(m), donwilly3, chigoizie7(m), DaudaAbu(m), Abdulazeez007(m), Plasmbob1(f), MarioLope(m), may01(f), 1luvmypple, redfly(m), Vycko(f), naturefellow(m), woodboi(m), CosmeticChemist(m), omoashy, VeeVeeMyLuv(m), Gaborone(f), ultimate77(m), gsainttrinity(m) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26