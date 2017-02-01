₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:58am
Germany’s foreign intelligence service BND long spied on journalists of the BBC, The New York Times, Reuters and other media, news weekly Der Spiegel reported Friday.
www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/german-secret-service-spied-nigeria-media-others-report/
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:59am
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by wins18(m): 1:21pm
Who Ftc epp?
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by Emmanuel950(m): 1:21pm
It would be good if they spied on PMB and tell us his location so we can at least take some flowers and a get well in 2019 card to him.
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by frenchwine(m): 1:22pm
Wetin dem wan spy sef, is there anything valuable about Nigerian intelligence?
Besides, our country is as porous as my bathing sponge, afterall Aso Rock is in London.
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by jeeqaa7(m): 1:22pm
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by adaksbullet(m): 1:22pm
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by Dealership: 1:22pm
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by buoye1(m): 1:22pm
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by mrborntodoit: 1:23pm
Hissss...poor report, ôya go tell Buhari
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by uche988: 1:23pm
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by SHEAU(m): 1:23pm
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by Pavore9: 1:24pm
If Nigerian intelligence agencies get muscle, make dem spy back!
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by Fuyoma: 1:25pm
While our own is busy arresting bloggers and facebook users.
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by unclezuma: 1:25pm
Imagine spying on Aunty Kemi...
List of Government Agencies Spying on Nigerians.
Baylesa State Government
DIA
SSS
DMI
NIA
IRT (Police)
Source: Wikileaks
(You don't want to know what it says about your Dear Leader Buhari)
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by Titchi33: 1:26pm
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by DollarAngel(m): 1:27pm
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by RoyalBoutique(m): 1:27pm
Pavore9:
Really, which gym dey go get the muscle from?
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by absoluteSuccess: 1:28pm
Don't trivialise this.
Fuyoma:
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by DickTator1: 1:28pm
Not surprised, with dullard of daura appointing his cousin Mamman Daura to head our intelligence unit, anything is possible.
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by Eke40seven(m): 1:28pm
I think they might be worried about the number of Nigerians seeking asylums and coming into their country, with the advent of Boko Haram and all the terrorist activities in North Eastern Nigeria.
Their country have been under attack in the last months from citizens of these countries seeking asylum.
Just a week or two ago, the police arrested a Nigerian and Algerian national who were planning a bomb attack in the city of Göttingen.
The way Nigerians are trooping into Germany eh, especially a particular tribe from the south south (I won't mention names). The women retired from prostitution in Italy, use babies to fleece their system, bring in brothers, boyfriends, cousins, who might not be the best examples of Nigerians you would want to represent you in a foreign land. Well, they suffer, pay a price after crossing through the deserts (spurred by false hopes of riches in Europe), they become hardened because of what they go through. The German government also have to spend billions of euros annually to take care of these people from tax payers money.
That is not the issue though, their main fear is the kind of people that might come along could also be terrorists.
When I went for my permit, I had to fill a terrorist form because I have a Nigerian passport and my extension took quite a while, but my Ghanaian friends didn't. They got their approval and papers on the spot.
Whichever way, spying on people is not ethical, but these government gotta do what they gotta do to secure their people, either through the right or wrong way.
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by Mrtitanic(m): 1:29pm
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by DollarAngel(m): 1:29pm
wins18:
See your concept of canvassing for likes.. BABA Oo
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by 2n2k(m): 1:30pm
The article says they spied on Reuters news agency in Nigeria, not Nigerian media.
Why would they waste their precious time and resources spying on Nigerian media when Nigerian officials are ready to sing like canary directly to any foreign agency at the snap of fingers?
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by lovelygurl(f): 1:30pm
frenchwine:
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by AntiWailer: 1:30pm
And they complained when US spied on them.
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by nairaman66(m): 1:30pm
They don't have to spy on Nigeria, Nigeria is an open window!!
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by wins18(m): 1:30pm
DollarAngel:the hustle is real bro
|Re: German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others by makawen11: 1:30pm
