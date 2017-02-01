Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / German Secret BND Spied On Nigerian Media, Others (5827 Views)

Germany’s foreign intelligence service BND long spied on journalists of the BBC, The New York Times, Reuters and other media, news weekly Der Spiegel reported Friday.



Media rights group Reporters Without Borders labelled the alleged surveillance “a monstrous attack on press freedom”, voiced fears the eavesdropping was continuing and said it was planning legal action, according to Der Spiegel.



The magazine, which has worked extensively with US fugitive intelligence contractor Edward Snowden and has reported on US and German espionage scandals, cited only documents it had seen.



It reported that the BND had listed at least 50 telephone and fax numbers and email addresses of journalists or newsrooms on its list of “selector” keywords for surveillance since 1999.



A Spiegel journalist told AFP that the list was thought to have covered only part of the BND’s international media targets at the time, and that it was unknown whether surveillance had ceased or was ongoing.



On the list seen by Der Spiegel were several dozen numbers of the British Broadcasting Corporation at its London headquarters and in Afghanistan, as well as of the BBC World Service, it said.



A number used by The New York Times in Afghanistan was also on the list, as were mobile and satellite phone numbers of news agency Reuters in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.



The BND declined to comment, Der Spiegel said in an excerpt of an article to be published in full in its weekly edition which hits news stands Saturday.



A BBC spokeswoman said: “We are disappointed to hear these claims.



“The BBC’s mission is to bring accurate news and information to people around the world and our journalists should be able to operate freely and safely, with full protection for their sources.



“We call upon all governments to respect the operation of a free press.”



Reuters and The New York Times did not immediately reply to requests for comment from AFP.



Germany had reacted with outrage when information leaked by former NSA contractor Snowden revealed in 2013 that US agents were carrying out widespread tapping worldwide, including of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s mobile phone.



Merkel, who grew up in communist East Germany where state spying on citizens was rampant, declared repeatedly that “spying among friends is not on” while acknowledging Germany’s reliance on the US in security matters.



But to the great embarrassment of Germany, it later emerged that the BND helped the NSA spy on European targets.



Berlin last June approved new measures, including greater oversight, to rein in the BND following the scandal.



It would be good if they spied on PMB and tell us his location so we can at least take some flowers and a get well in 2019 card to him. 5 Likes



Besides, our country is as porous as my bathing sponge, afterall Aso Rock is in London. Wetin dem wan spy sef, is there anything valuable about Nigerian intelligence?Besides, our country is as porous as my bathing sponge, afterall Aso Rock is in London. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Hissss...poor report, ôya go tell Buhari

If Nigerian intelligence agencies get muscle, make dem spy back!

While our own is busy arresting bloggers and facebook users. 1 Like





List of Government Agencies Spying on Nigerians.



Baylesa State Government

DIA

SSS

DMI

NIA

IRT (Police)



Not surprised, with dullard of daura appointing his cousin Mamman Daura to head our intelligence unit, anything is possible.

I think they might be worried about the number of Nigerians seeking asylums and coming into their country, with the advent of Boko Haram and all the terrorist activities in North Eastern Nigeria.

Their country have been under attack in the last months from citizens of these countries seeking asylum.

Just a week or two ago, the police arrested a Nigerian and Algerian national who were planning a bomb attack in the city of Göttingen.

The way Nigerians are trooping into Germany eh, especially a particular tribe from the south south (I won't mention names). The women retired from prostitution in Italy, use babies to fleece their system, bring in brothers, boyfriends, cousins, who might not be the best examples of Nigerians you would want to represent you in a foreign land. Well, they suffer, pay a price after crossing through the deserts (spurred by false hopes of riches in Europe), they become hardened because of what they go through. The German government also have to spend billions of euros annually to take care of these people from tax payers money.

That is not the issue though, their main fear is the kind of people that might come along could also be terrorists.



When I went for my permit, I had to fill a terrorist form because I have a Nigerian passport and my extension took quite a while, but my Ghanaian friends didn't. They got their approval and papers on the spot.

Whichever way, spying on people is not ethical, but these government gotta do what they gotta do to secure their people, either through the right or wrong way. 1 Like

The article says they spied on Reuters news agency in Nigeria, not Nigerian media.



Why would they waste their precious time and resources spying on Nigerian media when Nigerian officials are ready to sing like canary directly to any foreign agency at the snap of fingers? 4 Likes

And they complained when US spied on them.

They don't have to spy on Nigeria, Nigeria is an open window!!

