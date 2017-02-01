Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce (30358 Views)

The dollar traded between N400 to N460 at the parallel market on Friday, February 24th.



As Dollar continues to fall freely at the parallel market following the Forex intervention by the Federal Government, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has advised Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to teach his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on a medical leave in the UK, his magic.The dollar traded between N400 to N460 at the parallel market on Friday, February 24th.

We also encourage uncle Bruce to forward a payment of 11 billion to AMCON. 323 Likes 33 Shares

#Epic 7 Likes

lol the twitter senator has spoken.but Buhari doesn't know how to operate a twitter handle .





OK oo observing with David mark chairman Senate committee on observation 26 Likes

Buhari doesn't have the ability to learn that's why he didn't learn a thing from his disastrous outing in 1984 and stupidly came to give a repeat performance in 2015 .. 144 Likes 6 Shares

For all we care they are all the same



Same team



Same vision



Enemies of state wants to bring animosity among brethren 75 Likes 5 Shares

can this mullato just shut the fvck up??



we are not voting a mullato to president in nigeria...



the mutant can forget the idea...



if the fool want to became president,the thing can try it in america,europe or south africa...



but surely not in nigeria..

becoming senator was already a mistake enough.. 19 Likes 1 Share

LAFO:

#Epic

Wetin be epic here?



Nah Harpic Wetin be epic here?Nah Harpic 36 Likes 1 Share

He should shut his mouth up, dollar is falling because it has been sold to bank to be sold customers requiring it for some specific use.



#Watin to hear from those that prophesied that it will be sold for 600+ to the naira 25 Likes 1 Share

Bubu'll be like 'let the God of osibande be my God' 77 Likes 1 Share

Ben the talking tom 3 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

We also encourage uncle Bruce to forward a payment of 11 billion to AMCON.

Lol. I think Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo Should visit AMCON next.



He just might uncover the biggest fraud there. Lol. I think Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo Should visit AMCON next.He just might uncover the biggest fraud there. 23 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

We also encourage uncle Bruce to forward a payment of 11 billion to AMCON. you pple with bad mouth.. if the man read this thing now.. you know how him bp go reach 22 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

For all we care they are all the same



Same team



Same vision



Enemies of state wants to bring animosity among brethren



sarrki, I've been reading your comments but this is the first time I'm mentioning you. You really lack a lot of things and you need a lot to learn too.



Your father Awolowo gave you free education to have an independent thought and to reason critically and rationally but you have failed him.



If you check your history very well and reads buhari's personality, buhari is a certified failure who is not bendable to divergent ideas and his inflexibility and rigidity would always hurt the system and destroys the economy if he is in charge. It's only a terrible country like ours that can produce the likes of buhari as president.



There is a wide different btw Osinbajo and buhari.



Your father Awolowo's free education policy is now in vain sarrki, I've been reading your comments but this is the first time I'm mentioning you. You really lack a lot of things and you need a lot to learn too.Your father Awolowo gave you free education to have an independent thought and to reason critically and rationally but you have failed him.If you check your history very well and reads buhari's personality, buhari is a certified failure who is not bendable to divergent ideas and his inflexibility and rigidity would always hurt the system and destroys the economy if he is in charge. It's only a terrible country like ours that can produce the likes of buhari as president.There is a wide different btw Osinbajo and buhari.Your father Awolowo's free education policy is now in vain 150 Likes 11 Shares

sarrki:





Wetin be epic here?



Nah Harpic

You're pained because your principal is involved You're pained because your principal is involved 35 Likes 1 Share

God Thank you for pmb and pyo



Enemies in turmoil



Court judgements



Recovered loots



Camp in disarray



Mmm crashed



There hero in trouble



Baba alive sound



This alone is enough to make one frustrated 12 Likes 2 Shares

LAFO:





You're pained because your principal is involved

My dearest sis



That man dry yearn opata My dearest sisThat man dry yearn opata 3 Likes

a mullato becoming president of naija..abomination!!!... 2 Likes

id911:





k

Ok Ok 1 Like

darknetcom:

a mullato becoming president of naija..abomination!!!...





Did he tell you in private that he wants to become president? Ogbeni take am easy nah! Did he tell you in private that he wants to become president? Ogbeni take am easy nah! 3 Likes

I am not understanding....... do osinbajo contacts his boss be4 taking decisions or...? 1 Like

Funlordmaniac:









Did he tell you in private that he wants to become president? Ogbeni take am easy nah!

but some strange people were suggesting that the mutant become president...



go ask the haitians how far.. but some strange people were suggesting that the mutant become president...go ask the haitians how far.. 3 Likes

i think the yorubas can rule this country more better compared to any other tribe, i know wailers will come wailing but this is my fact. 36 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

We also encourage uncle Bruce to forward a payment of 11 billion to AMCON.

I are supposed to be apolitical. just saying sha I are supposed to be apolitical. just saying sha 1 Like 1 Share

darknetcom:





but some strange people were suggesting that the mutant become president...



go ask the haitians how far..



If the "strange people" you are referring to are those "semi jewish ipob bastards from the lost region of sauron?" then I think it will serve you well to ignore them! If the "strange people" you are referring to are those "semi jewish ipob bastards from the lost region of sauron?" then I think it will serve you well to ignore them! 12 Likes 1 Share

Funlordmaniac:







If the "strange people" you are referring to are those "semi jewish ipob bastards from the lost region of sauron?" then I think it will serve you well to ignore them!

hahahaha...you funny... hahahaha...you funny... 2 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdd1:

As Dollar continues to fall freely at the parallel market following the Forex intervention by the Federal Government, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has advised Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to teach his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on a medical leave in the UK, his magic.



The dollar traded between N400 to N460 at the parallel market on Friday, February 24th.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/dollar-fall-yemi-osinbajo-should-teach.html?m=1



http://twitter.com/benmurraybruce/status/835377730480967680

Mumu Twitnator, he don't know that Acting President Osinbanjo has been in charge of the economy since inception. Mumu Twitnator, he don't know that Acting President Osinbanjo has been in charge of the economy since inception. 11 Likes 2 Shares

when we tell them that buhari is the major " economic problem" with naija they become sentimental. The man is adamant and archaic. He doesnt understand any thing about that sit.

just few weeks away from the presidency the economy is recovering. it's not magic it's all about productive economic policies 11 Likes

Mynd44:

We also encourage uncle Bruce to forward a payment of 11 billion to AMCON. Is it your money?





Has Buhari paid his loan for nomination form Is it your money?Has Buhari paid his loan for nomination form 12 Likes