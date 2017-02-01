₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Nnamdd1(m): 10:00am
As Dollar continues to fall freely at the parallel market following the Forex intervention by the Federal Government, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has advised Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to teach his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on a medical leave in the UK, his magic.
The dollar traded between N400 to N460 at the parallel market on Friday, February 24th.
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Mynd44: 10:02am
We also encourage uncle Bruce to forward a payment of 11 billion to AMCON.
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by LAFO(f): 10:02am
#Epic
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by rollybest(m): 10:05am
lol the twitter senator has spoken.but Buhari doesn't know how to operate a twitter handle .
OK oo observing with David mark chairman Senate committee on observation
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by SalamRushdie: 10:06am
Buhari doesn't have the ability to learn that's why he didn't learn a thing from his disastrous outing in 1984 and stupidly came to give a repeat performance in 2015 ..
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by sarrki(m): 10:07am
For all we care they are all the same
Same team
Same vision
Enemies of state wants to bring animosity among brethren
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by darknetcom: 10:08am
can this mullato just shut the fvck up??
we are not voting a mullato to president in nigeria...
the mutant can forget the idea...
if the fool want to became president,the thing can try it in america,europe or south africa...
but surely not in nigeria..
becoming senator was already a mistake enough..
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by sarrki(m): 10:08am
LAFO:
Wetin be epic here?
Nah Harpic
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by CoolFreeday(m): 10:09am
He should shut his mouth up, dollar is falling because it has been sold to bank to be sold customers requiring it for some specific use.
#Watin to hear from those that prophesied that it will be sold for 600+ to the naira
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Nne5(f): 10:10am
Bubu'll be like 'let the God of osibande be my God'
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by EastGold(m): 10:11am
Ben the talking tom
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Nnamdd1(m): 10:11am
Mynd44:
Lol. I think Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo Should visit AMCON next.
He just might uncover the biggest fraud there.
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by topsyking: 10:11am
you pple with bad mouth.. if the man read this thing now.. you know how him bp go reach
Mynd44:
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by id911(m): 10:11am
sarrki:
sarrki, I've been reading your comments but this is the first time I'm mentioning you. You really lack a lot of things and you need a lot to learn too.
Your father Awolowo gave you free education to have an independent thought and to reason critically and rationally but you have failed him.
If you check your history very well and reads buhari's personality, buhari is a certified failure who is not bendable to divergent ideas and his inflexibility and rigidity would always hurt the system and destroys the economy if he is in charge. It's only a terrible country like ours that can produce the likes of buhari as president.
There is a wide different btw Osinbajo and buhari.
Your father Awolowo's free education policy is now in vain
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by LAFO(f): 10:11am
sarrki:
You're pained because your principal is involved
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by sarrki(m): 10:12am
God Thank you for pmb and pyo
Enemies in turmoil
Court judgements
Recovered loots
Camp in disarray
Mmm crashed
There hero in trouble
Baba alive sound
This alone is enough to make one frustrated
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by sarrki(m): 10:13am
LAFO:
My dearest sis
That man dry yearn opata
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by darknetcom: 10:13am
a mullato becoming president of naija..abomination!!!...
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by sarrki(m): 10:14am
id911:
Ok
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:29am
darknetcom:
Did he tell you in private that he wants to become president? Ogbeni take am easy nah!
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Ever8054: 10:43am
I am not understanding....... do osinbajo contacts his boss be4 taking decisions or...?
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by darknetcom: 10:44am
Funlordmaniac:
but some strange people were suggesting that the mutant become president...
go ask the haitians how far..
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Toro4u(m): 10:45am
i think the yorubas can rule this country more better compared to any other tribe, i know wailers will come wailing but this is my fact.
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Emempaul: 10:58am
Mynd44:
I are supposed to be apolitical. just saying sha
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Funlordmaniac(m): 11:00am
darknetcom:
If the "strange people" you are referring to are those "semi jewish ipob bastards from the lost region of sauron?" then I think it will serve you well to ignore them!
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by darknetcom: 11:05am
Funlordmaniac:
hahahaha...you funny...
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by GameGod(m): 11:08am
Nnamdd1:
Mumu Twitnator, he don't know that Acting President Osinbanjo has been in charge of the economy since inception.
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by DonHummer(m): 11:12am
when we tell them that buhari is the major " economic problem" with naija they become sentimental. The man is adamant and archaic. He doesnt understand any thing about that sit.
just few weeks away from the presidency the economy is recovering. it's not magic it's all about productive economic policies
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Nukualofa: 11:12am
Mynd44:Is it your money?
Has Buhari paid his loan for nomination form
|Re: Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce by Jesusloveyou: 11:13am
Mynd44:that money is enough to reduce the price of dollar
