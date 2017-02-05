Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag (12233 Views)

Amina Mohammed Cruises With Muh'd Sani Dattijo In Abuja. PIC / PHOTO: Osinbajo And Late Ooni Of Ife,most Senior Wife At Burial Ceremony / Photo : Osinbajo Campaign Groundnut Oil (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-osinbajo-gifts-amina-mohammed.html



cc lalasticlala Acting President, Prof Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag as she signs out in style....cc lalasticlala 9 Likes

If you like make her ur vp because buhari have collected british citizenship and they are considering me to becoming Nigerian president in London.

This woman's profile is impeccably. I wonder why they never deliver in their home countries. 10 Likes 1 Share

An honourable end. 8 Likes 1 Share

Amina, use it to sew hijab. It's more than enough 8 Likes





Sai Osinbajo.



Sai Amina.



Sai Nigeria!



Edit



vvv



An old bastard dog who has been living in pains since 2011 because he rigged elections for Tinubu (his accomplice Idumuose confessed right here) and Tinubu refused to "settle" him. Make no mistakes, his wailing has nothing to do with Government's failure, but Jagaban's betrayal which demonstrated what a daft old dog he is.



Coward who cant look men in the face to speak his mind. You fool should be ashamed of yourself. Awww. Enemies of Nigeria from the Five Villages wont like this.Sai Osinbajo.Sai Amina.Sai Nigeria!EditvvvAn old bastard dog who has been living in pains since 2011 because he rigged elections for Tinubu (his accomplice Idumuose confessed right here) and Tinubu refused to "settle" him. Make no mistakes, his wailing has nothing to do with Government's failure, but Jagaban's betrayal which demonstrated what a daft old dog he is.Coward who cant look men in the face to speak his mind. You fool should be ashamed of yourself. 20 Likes 3 Shares

^^^ Some persons live all their life in agony and bitterness of other's tribe and region. ^^^^





Yeye fowl, go and get a life. 8 Likes

This gift has a hidden known meaning............. It means she shouldn't forget her home country!



God bless her and our able Acting president! 9 Likes 1 Share

Direct Tokunbo

Tincan Cleared

Original Custom Duty Papers

Factory ac

Cd player

Automatic gear

Power steering

Fabric seat

4plugs engine

Location: ABA



Price = #1,100,000



Pls call : 08037299469 1 Share

1 Like

Acting President Aye ..Acting ti take over 6 Likes

Wish her the best in her new assignment , hope she makes the country proud.



Who else noticed how presidential Osinbajo is looks, great things don't always come in biggest packages 5 Likes

Haba... Enough of this lady... Make una free am make she go UN and do her work.



In other news:



We gave finally concluded that Buhari should remain in the UK till 2019.



We are feeling the impact of his government all the way from there.



Osinbajo please continue, the lord is your bodyguard and defender from the Muslim Islamic haters. 6 Likes

God bless that woman.... Do not forget your origin, hence the flag 1 Like

All the best madam ... Niger delta loves you ma 1 Like

This is a good move. Well done to this United FEC.

Drversatile:

All the best madam ... Niger delta loves you ma yeah yeah

Go in peace Ma'am. And never forget home.

Good one Amina! But please do something about girl child education in the north 1 Like 1 Share

Congrats Amina Mohammed. Fly high the national color. And help repair our battered image internationally 1 Like

omenkaLives:

Awww. Enemies of Nigeria from the Five Villages wont like this.



Sai Osinbajo.



Sai Amina.



Sai Nigeria! I used to think you re responsible, but that's the only tym I've been wrong all my life I used to think you re responsible, but that's the only tym I've been wrong all my life 3 Likes 1 Share

The flag self na yeeebo made. Mtcheeeeeew

Go and make us proud.

barclayb:

Direct Tokunbo

Tincan Cleared

Original Custom Duty Papers

Factory ac

Cd player

Automatic gear

Power steering

Fabric seat

4plugs engine

Location: ABA



Price = #1,100,000



Pls call : 08037299469 if you free 500k let's talk if you free 500k let's talk

See as Saraki don cool down... for 'a mere commissioner' 1 Like

look at saraki with his fake laugh..smh

barclayb:

Direct Tokunbo

Tincan Cleared

Original Custom Duty Papers

Factory ac

Cd player

Automatic gear

Power steering

Fabric seat

4plugs engine

Location: ABA



Price = #1,100,000



Pls call : 08037299469 if you gree 500k let's talk if you gree 500k let's talk 1 Like

cosmatika:

I used to think you re responsible, but that's the only tym I've been wrong all my life Wow! Clap for yourself! What a very wise god you must be. Wow! Clap for yourself! What a very wise god you must be. 2 Likes 1 Share

kimbra:

This woman's profile is impeccably. I wonder why they never deliver in their home countries. serious!!! I don't really know why too serious!!! I don't really know why too

barclayb:

Direct Tokunbo

Tincan Cleared

Original Custom Duty Papers

Factory ac

Cd player

Automatic gear

Power steering

Fabric seat

4plugs engine

Location: ABA



Price = #1,100,000



Pls call : 08037299469

My friend,you say dollar don dey fall My One Cent to you My friend,you say dollar don dey fallMy One Cent to you