|PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by 247frolic(m): 11:25am
Acting President, Prof Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag as she signs out in style....
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by yeyeboi(m): 11:25am
If you like make her ur vp because buhari have collected british citizenship and they are considering me to becoming Nigerian president in London.
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by kimbra: 11:29am
This woman's profile is impeccably. I wonder why they never deliver in their home countries.
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by ediama(m): 11:31am
An honourable end.
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by Goahead(m): 11:32am
Amina, use it to sew hijab. It's more than enough
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by omenkaLives: 11:33am
Awww. Enemies of Nigeria from the Five Villages wont like this.
Sai Osinbajo.
Sai Amina.
Sai Nigeria!
An old bastard dog who has been living in pains since 2011 because he rigged elections for Tinubu (his accomplice Idumuose confessed right here) and Tinubu refused to "settle" him. Make no mistakes, his wailing has nothing to do with Government's failure, but Jagaban's betrayal which demonstrated what a daft old dog he is.
Coward who cant look men in the face to speak his mind. You fool should be ashamed of yourself.
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by Firefire(m): 11:50am
^^^ Some persons live all their life in agony and bitterness of other's tribe and region. ^^^^
Yeye fowl, go and get a life.
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by greatgod2012(f): 11:53am
This gift has a hidden known meaning............. It means she shouldn't forget her home country!
God bless her and our able Acting president!
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by unclezuma: 11:54am
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by Damilare5882(m): 11:55am
Acting President Aye ..Acting ti take over
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by Bugatie: 11:56am
Wish her the best in her new assignment , hope she makes the country proud.
Who else noticed how presidential Osinbajo is looks, great things don't always come in biggest packages
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by RoyalBoutique(m): 11:57am
Haba... Enough of this lady... Make una free am make she go UN and do her work.
In other news:
We gave finally concluded that Buhari should remain in the UK till 2019.
We are feeling the impact of his government all the way from there.
Osinbajo please continue, the lord is your bodyguard and defender from the Muslim Islamic haters.
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by buoye1(m): 11:57am
God bless that woman.... Do not forget your origin, hence the flag
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by Drversatile: 11:58am
All the best madam ... Niger delta loves you ma
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by Eobiabo(m): 11:58am
This is a good move. Well done to this United FEC.
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:59am
Drversatile:yeah
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by jaytime(m): 11:59am
Go in peace Ma'am. And never forget home.
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by linkers: 12:00pm
Good one Amina! But please do something about girl child education in the north
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by cosmatika(m): 12:00pm
Congrats Amina Mohammed. Fly high the national color. And help repair our battered image internationally
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by cosmatika(m): 12:01pm
omenkaLives:I used to think you re responsible, but that's the only tym I've been wrong all my life
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by Enemyofpeace: 12:01pm
The flag self na yeeebo made. Mtcheeeeeew
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by clevadani: 12:02pm
Go and make us proud.
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by Enemyofpeace: 12:02pm
barclayb:if you free 500k let's talk
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by julioralph(m): 12:03pm
See as Saraki don cool down... for 'a mere commissioner'
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by RiettaNoire: 12:03pm
look at saraki with his fake laugh..smh
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by Enemyofpeace: 12:03pm
barclayb:if you gree 500k let's talk
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by omenkaLives: 12:05pm
cosmatika:Wow! Clap for yourself! What a very wise god you must be.
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by notmyrealmonika: 12:11pm
kimbra:serious!!! I don't really know why too
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by skullzflex(m): 12:12pm
barclayb:
My friend,you say dollar don dey fall My One Cent to you
|Re: PHOTO: Osinbajo Gifts Amina Mohammed A Nigerian Flag by reyscrub(m): 12:15pm
Next will be acting economy
