Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by sarrki(m): 7:29pm On Sep 19
Buhari delievered his speech at the UN General assembly like a boss. Supreme leader of Africa.

Baba have shown the world that he's sound Educationally

He's Sound Health Wise

He's Sound in all Ramifications as a leader

God Bless Muhammadu Buhari

God Bless Federal Republic Of Nigeria

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by loomer: 7:33pm On Sep 19
The man for dey sleep before?

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by sarrki(m): 7:34pm On Sep 19
loomer:
The man for dey sleep before?


Amina is not a man.

I like wailers that wail properly

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by madridguy(m): 7:40pm On Sep 19
shocked

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Realman87: 7:43pm On Sep 19
Rubbish. Until your children cannot afford a meal, then you will finally have sense.

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by beamtopola: 8:03pm On Sep 19
no body heard what he was saying, they only watch closely his mouth.

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by loomer: 8:15pm On Sep 19
sarrki:


You call your fellow being monkey ?

N you expects love back ?



Oga go sleep, I no look for ur love. Have it in abundance already

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Theakthedream: 8:16pm On Sep 19
God bless Nigeria. Our enemies must fail..

Nnamdi Kanu Must Resume or Resign....
#Ourmumudondo

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by bamite(m): 8:18pm On Sep 19
This amina be like oyinbo

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:24pm On Sep 19
Even Buhari himself will disagree with you.

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Standing5(m): 9:24pm On Sep 19
They watched his mouth to read his lips and read what he was saying.

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Victornezzar: 9:37pm On Sep 19
sarrki u won't kill me with laughter
baba was just reading everything from script
he didn't even add his own

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Blizzy9ja: 9:59pm On Sep 19
If that man is the North's rating for educationally sound then am not surprised why they are sooooo backward and primitive

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by DeKen: 12:00am
Really? How many of Nigeria's problems did he address?
Compare Trump's audience and PMB's audience.

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by nairanaira12: 2:49am
Your post is stupid

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by sarrki(m): 2:52am
nairanaira12:


Your post is stupid

I know how painful it is

To watch baba in the UN talking to heads of Governments

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by greatiyk4u(m): 6:23am
Realman87:
Rubbish. Until your children cannot afford a meal, then you will finally have sense.



This portion is for the lazy ones

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by iamchybs(m): 6:56am
The anti-violence speech by Nigeria’s president Buhari at the UN was deeply ironic

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by captleonerd(m): 7:38am
DeKen:
Really? How many of Nigeria's problems did he address?
Compare Trump's audience and PMB's audience.
very mice pictures you have there. old give us pictures of both presidents delivering their speech from the same angle. thanks

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by brainpulse: 7:42am
The Lion king, the destroyer of IPob, the chasers of Kanu & his idol god to the Bush like a pig, the wailing wailed nightmares and the Federal President of Nigeria.


KANU RESUME OR RESIGN

Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Finstar: 7:42am
A video would have done justice.. Not a pinture lipsrsealed I trust what he can do cheesy

Check my signature wink
Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by babyfaceafrica: 7:42am
Na so....some.people are sad
Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by handsomebanana(m): 7:42am
.
Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Tolams16: 7:43am
Stop the hate nigerians, lets learn to love n tolerate each other...theres is beauty N strength in divetsity, togeda we can overcome anytin....the rainbow is much glamourous dan any colour alone. God bless us all! God bless nigeria!!

