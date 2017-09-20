₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,245 members, 3,802,374 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 08:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly (16748 Views)
Buhari Insulted And Threatened Nigerians On His Speech This Morning - FFK / Buhari Delivers Address At SSR Conference In London / President Buhari Delivers First Eid-el-kabir Message (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by sarrki(m): 7:29pm On Sep 19
Buhari delievered his speech at the UN General assembly like a boss. Supreme leader of Africa.
Baba have shown the world that he's sound Educationally
He's Sound Health Wise
He's Sound in all Ramifications as a leader
God Bless Muhammadu Buhari
God Bless Federal Republic Of Nigeria
107 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by loomer: 7:33pm On Sep 19
The man for dey sleep before?
3 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by sarrki(m): 7:34pm On Sep 19
loomer:
Amina is not a man.
I like wailers that wail properly
96 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by madridguy(m): 7:40pm On Sep 19
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Realman87: 7:43pm On Sep 19
Rubbish. Until your children cannot afford a meal, then you will finally have sense.
7 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by beamtopola: 8:03pm On Sep 19
no body heard what he was saying, they only watch closely his mouth.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by loomer: 8:15pm On Sep 19
sarrki:
Oga go sleep, I no look for ur love. Have it in abundance already
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Theakthedream: 8:16pm On Sep 19
God bless Nigeria. Our enemies must fail..
Nnamdi Kanu Must Resume or Resign....
#Ourmumudondo
24 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by bamite(m): 8:18pm On Sep 19
This amina be like oyinbo
1 Like
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:24pm On Sep 19
sarrki:
Even Buhari himself will disagree with you.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Standing5(m): 9:24pm On Sep 19
sarrki:They watched his mouth to read his lips and read what he was saying.
3 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Victornezzar: 9:37pm On Sep 19
sarrki u won't kill me with laughter
baba was just reading everything from script
he didn't even add his own
12 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Victornezzar: 9:37pm On Sep 19
sarrki u won't kill me with laughter
baba was just reading everything from script
he didn't even add his ow5
2 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Victornezzar: 9:37pm On Sep 19
sarrki u won't kill me with laughter
baba was just reading everything from script
he didn't even add his own
1 Like
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Blizzy9ja: 9:59pm On Sep 19
sarrki:If that man is the North's rating for educationally sound then am not surprised why they are sooooo backward and primitive
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by DeKen: 12:00am
Really? How many of Nigeria's problems did he address?
Compare Trump's audience and PMB's audience.
26 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by nairanaira12: 2:49am
sarrki:
Your post is stupid
9 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by sarrki(m): 2:52am
nairanaira12:
I know how painful it is
To watch baba in the UN talking to heads of Governments
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by greatiyk4u(m): 6:23am
Realman87:
This portion is for the lazy ones
3 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by iamchybs(m): 6:56am
The anti-violence speech by Nigeria’s president Buhari at the UN was deeply ironic
5 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by captleonerd(m): 7:38am
DeKen:very mice pictures you have there. old give us pictures of both presidents delivering their speech from the same angle. thanks
6 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by brainpulse: 7:42am
The Lion king, the destroyer of IPob, the chasers of Kanu & his idol god to the Bush like a pig, the wailing wailed nightmares and the Federal President of Nigeria.
KANU RESUME OR RESIGN
5 Likes
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Finstar: 7:42am
A video would have done justice.. Not a pinture I trust what he can do
Check my signature
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by babyfaceafrica: 7:42am
Na so....some.people are sad
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by handsomebanana(m): 7:42am
.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly by Tolams16: 7:43am
Stop the hate nigerians, lets learn to love n tolerate each other...theres is beauty N strength in divetsity, togeda we can overcome anytin....the rainbow is much glamourous dan any colour alone. God bless us all! God bless nigeria!!
4 Likes 1 Share
M E N D Strikes: Blow Up Agip Facility In Bayelsa On Saturday 4th February / ‘$1m Not Found In Badeh’s House’ / Soldiers Foil Boko Haram’s Fresh Bid To Bomb Abuja
Viewing this topic: honorbule(m), teegrams(m), Ore000, 76fa, moneyspeaking, alamarmeen, orimsamsam(m), cybernaut(m), successman1234, Tundex4real(m), Angelanest, bayoomtecky, Demainman1, GT07115, Apina(m), trillville(m), chuksze, Ballack1(m), RealYaks, clintonsparkz(m), Goodplace, dodorima(m), BlaQWolf, stevnwigw, Emmasonic4me(m), daprince098(m), Rolly22(m), nwachiabiama100, kunzel(m), Aderiade(m), mrsheddy(m), benosky(m), hadura29(m), TamunoRichard(m), deeprinz, luckson3k, IykeB(m), olavoice(m), jist2day, maxiflexy(m), undarey, faorex(m), Emmyjb(m), Nuheights(m), Nakuza(m), babamadiba(m), elisha90(m), Django50, Physical101(f), Saheed9, lamdobaly(m), AYOUNG(m), hitan(m), Dazydear, SayeJoe(m), KESO2, dgbaba, tashashiel(f), Kaywaz(m), dyemida(m), CaptainBUGGY, eniwhy, admeenat, ADAMS0129(m), mosaht, praxs(m), leatherman(m), chinedu202000(m), Evidence1000(m), DEMOO07, Chibuezestan, ibukun147(m), ehie(f), kenolyolajide, Talibanis, planetresource2(m), darol4real(m), tatax(m), loschivatos(m), Joyekpen, RealZizou(m), yoged(m), drey076(m), OZAA(m), ojibole(m), richard870(m), opecpopulous02 and 153 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3