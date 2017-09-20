Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amina Mohammed Watch Keenly As Buhari Delivers His Speech At UN General Assembly (16748 Views)

Buhari Insulted And Threatened Nigerians On His Speech This Morning - FFK / Buhari Delivers Address At SSR Conference In London / President Buhari Delivers First Eid-el-kabir Message (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari delievered his speech at the UN General assembly like a boss. Supreme leader of Africa.



Baba have shown the world that he's sound Educationally



He's Sound Health Wise



He's Sound in all Ramifications as a leader



God Bless Muhammadu Buhari



God Bless Federal Republic Of Nigeria 107 Likes 13 Shares

The man for dey sleep before? 3 Likes

loomer:

The man for dey sleep before?





Amina is not a man.



I like wailers that wail properly Amina is not a man.I like wailers that wail properly 96 Likes 11 Shares

2 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish. Until your children cannot afford a meal, then you will finally have sense. 7 Likes

no body heard what he was saying, they only watch closely his mouth. 15 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





You call your fellow being monkey ?



N you expects love back ?







Oga go sleep, I no look for ur love. Have it in abundance already Oga go sleep, I no look for ur love. Have it in abundance already 5 Likes 1 Share

God bless Nigeria. Our enemies must fail..



Nnamdi Kanu Must Resume or Resign....

#Ourmumudondo 24 Likes 5 Shares

This amina be like oyinbo 1 Like

sarrki:

Buhari delievered his speech at the UN General assembly like a boss. Supreme leader of Africa.



Baba have shown the world that he's sound Educationally



He's Sound Health Wise



He's Sound in all Ramifications as a hi leader



God Bless Muhammadu Buhari



God Bless Federal Republic Of Nigeria

Even Buhari himself will disagree with you. Even Buhari himself will disagree with you. 15 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Buhari delievered his speech at the UN General assembly like a boss. Supreme leader of Africa.



Baba have shown the world that he's sound Educationally



He's Sound Health Wise



He's Sound in all Ramifications as a leader



God Bless Muhammadu Buhari



God Bless Federal Republic Of Nigeria They watched his mouth to read his lips and read what he was saying. They watched his mouth to read his lips and read what he was saying. 3 Likes

sarrki u won't kill me with laughter

baba was just reading everything from script

he didn't even add his own 12 Likes

sarrki u won't kill me with laughter

baba was just reading everything from script

he didn't even add his ow5 2 Likes

sarrki u won't kill me with laughter

baba was just reading everything from script

he didn't even add his own 1 Like

sarrki:

Buhari delievered his speech at the UN General assembly like a boss. Supreme leader of Africa.



Baba have shown the world that he's sound Educationally



He's Sound Health Wise



He's Sound in all Ramifications as a leader



God Bless Muhammadu Buhari



God Bless Federal Republic Of Nigeria If that man is the North's rating for educationally sound then am not surprised why they are sooooo backward and primitive If that man is the North's rating for educationally sound then am not surprised why they are sooooo backward and primitive 10 Likes 2 Shares

Really? How many of Nigeria's problems did he address?

Compare Trump's audience and PMB's audience. 26 Likes

sarrki:

Buhari delievered his speech at the UN General assembly like a boss. Supreme leader of Africa.



Baba have shown the world that he's sound Educationally



He's Sound Health Wise



He's Sound in all Ramifications as a leader



God Bless Muhammadu Buhari



God Bless Federal Republic Of Nigeria

Your post is stupid Your post is stupid 9 Likes

nairanaira12:





Your post is stupid

I know how painful it is



To watch baba in the UN talking to heads of Governments I know how painful it isTo watch baba in the UN talking to heads of Governments 7 Likes 2 Shares

Realman87:

Rubbish. Until your children cannot afford a meal, then you will finally have sense.





This portion is for the lazy ones This portion is for the lazy ones 3 Likes

The anti-violence speech by Nigeria’s president Buhari at the UN was deeply ironic 5 Likes

DeKen:

Really? How many of Nigeria's problems did he address?

Compare Trump's audience and PMB's audience. very mice pictures you have there. old give us pictures of both presidents delivering their speech from the same angle. thanks very mice pictures you have there. old give us pictures of both presidents delivering their speech from the same angle. thanks 6 Likes

The Lion king, the destroyer of IPob, the chasers of Kanu & his idol god to the Bush like a pig, the wailing wailed nightmares and the Federal President of Nigeria.





KANU RESUME OR RESIGN 5 Likes

I trust what he can do



Check my signature A video would have done justice.. Not a pintureI trust what he can doCheck my signature

Na so....some.people are sad

.