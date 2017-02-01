₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by henryanna36: 11:31am
Yesterday Nigerian students in Sudan under the auspices of elders forum (PhD and masters students) and some Nigerian Sudanese clerics and embassy officials held a special prayer session for Nigeria and the health of Mr President .Many students who have memorized the Quran read Quran from cover to cover and offered supplications for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and his safe return to the country.Prayers were offered for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria and protection against all ill winds and treacherous plots and actions by those who want to take the country off the course of genuine and positive development.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/nigerian-students-doing-masters-phd-in.html
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by henryanna36: 11:31am
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by Toro4u(m): 11:36am
All those praying, it is good to pray, but i want to inform you all that we now have a president that is taking this dear country to another level.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by chachanga: 11:42am
hahahaha, pray harder boiz!
But dont forget millions of other nigerians are praying too
And do you know their prayer points?
1. if the DauraMallam's return won't favor Nigeria on the long run , then let him come back to his mandatory retirement or kwontinue his rest over there
2. If his return would be to come and resume the same go-slow runs, then more strength to his blues
Who are we kidding?
schophancy doesn't work on God and all that prayer-lobbying too; all na long thing
Let's do the right thing
and that starts with having someone competent oon seat, who's capable, knowledgeable, has the political will and is in his right mind and physical fitness to carry the rigors.
you wouldn't allow a dowdly, geriatric old fiddler drive you on long distance especially when he keeps wheezing, hacking and coughing up blood at every turn; would you?
So, why are you stressing on some old retiree Pa Bubu's need to run your country?
D man na persin father, abeg, make we let him go rest. Make we no kill Zahra papa for am.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by zionmade(m): 12:02pm
Anyway their prayers dnt work. They can slap their head on d ground for one year and sing koran for ten years nothing will happen.
They shud be happy dat our ambassador to UK and minister of phone and photoshop affairs is working.
And moreover things are getting a bit better under pro Osibanma
#istandwithbubuinlondon#
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by dokyOloye: 12:56pm
Sudan
After Saudi Arabia, Sudan is d next greatest exporter of worldwide terrorism.
Make una watch those students closely when them come back oo.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 1:00pm
Make no mistake those are the next Generation of Northern think tank being radicalised once more in Sudan .
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by freeze001(f): 1:11pm
SalamRushdie:
True
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by sarrki(m): 1:24pm
freeze001:
You need to travel round the country
It will help you greatly of your perception about other tribe.
It will greatly help you
3 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by sarrki(m): 1:28pm
SalamRushdie:
Bro you know better than this
If you believe in the way you serve God stick to it
If you can't show them love in other for them to see light in your religion
Then you are not better off.
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by freeze001(f): 1:35pm
sarrki:
Shut it please! Just shush!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 1:39pm
sarrki:
My statement wasn't made to denigrate any group or religion ..My best friends are even Muslims ,my closest cousin is also a practising Muslim ..Thanks for the advise bro
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by sarrki(m): 1:41pm
freeze001:
I will not sis
I can conveniently put it that your likes caused Gej
The loss in last election.
The kind of hatred speech coming out from FFK & Fayose is not different from what you are exhibiting here
You need to grow past this
I will continually to educate you toll you are back to the main stream
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by madridguy(m): 2:31pm
Mustajab.
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by cold(m): 3:39pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by Kennyodinye: 3:39pm
g
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by unclezuma: 3:40pm
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by EmeeNaka: 3:40pm
Buhari will be back, Masha Allah!
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by 0b10010011: 3:40pm
'As'alullaahal-'Adheema Rabbal-'Arshil-'Adheemi 'an yashfiyaka
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 3:41pm
Toro4u:GOD pls heal our presıdent...and buharı pls .when God heals u,stay there,dont come back agaın pls
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by ChappyChase(m): 3:41pm
Abeg make him stay there jor, Osinbande is doing a great job over here!
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by obembet(m): 3:41pm
I still dont knw why this man need prayer when the people close to him said his healthy. Nothing do am. And some will still come and ask us to pray....
Now I Want to join the prayer session now pls tell me the prayer point...NL
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by obembet(m): 3:41pm
Buhari doesn't need prayer Alfa, prayer for your self... Buhari us fine and healthy
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by yeyeboi(m): 3:42pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by ettybaba(m): 3:43pm
Terrorists in training prayed for their grand patron.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by 0rlando0woh: 3:44pm
Studying terrorism in Sudan
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by Pavore9: 3:45pm
Sudan is a Country l don't feel comfortable with, personal opinion.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by sanerugwei: 3:45pm
The encounter between prophet Elijah and the prophets of Baal comes to mind...
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by project50(m): 3:45pm
Vain ...praying for the dead buhari
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by Taqsit(f): 3:48pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by goldedprince: 3:48pm
FVCK OSIBANJO, pmb abeg well quick and come kick this bastard out and puch that dollar back to uts formal rate.
fvuk osibanjo Bleep isibanjo, if i sabi am in person , i for give the worst slap. se im ugly face
|Re: Nigerian Masters & PhD Students Pray For Buhari's Recovery In Sudan (Pics) by Penisman: 3:55pm
Praying to a big stone called Allah and Mohamed..
