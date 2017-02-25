₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,412 members, 3,386,001 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 04:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! (4732 Views)
If You Use This Brand, Ha! You Are Old, Please Go And Marry / Relationship Code For Guys: Come In And Drop A Code If You Are Old In The GAME / Ladies Tend Not To Date Men Wen Dey Were Young,but Later Give In Wen Dey Are Old (1) (2) (3) (4)
|If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 12:47pm
If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old!
1. Planta Margarine:
Just like many Nigerians would call every toothpaste Close-Up and every noodles Indomie, I still know of an elderly person that calls every margarine Planta. It’s really very funny how brands come and go into extinction when you consider the fact they dominated the market so much in their time. Now we have Blue Ban by Unilever dominating the market.
Other brands of margarines you can find in the Nigerian market are include Costa margarine, Moore margarine, Star margarine, and Topper margarine.
http://www.foodsng.com/if-you-have-ever-eaten-any-of-these-foods-you-are-old/6/
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 12:50pm
2. Oxford Cabin Family Biscuit
Biscuit has never been something I would consider eating even when I am hungry but I know I have seen this pack before. This box usually contains 100 pcs of biscuit or thereabout. In primary school, it was what my classmates would bring to class with some drinks that you would seen on the next pages of this article. They wrap them in twos or more in paper and share in the class.
I never took one to school, not because I did not like biscuit but because my birthday always fell on a public holiday. It may continue to be a public holiday anyway.
It’s not just you – if you have you have eaten this before (just like me), you are already old. I hate to admit it too.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 12:53pm
3. Krest Bitter Lemon – a soft drink
Krest bitter lemon is or was a carbonated soft drink flavoured with quinine and lemon. What did it taste like? Have you ever tasted Schweppes? If yes, then you know what Krest Bitter Lemon tasted like. I was even confusing it with the tonic water while putting this article together. What I am however sure of is that the signature bitter taste is produced by a combination of the quinine and the lemon pith used in manufacturing the drink.
The main difference between tonic water and bitter lemon is the addition of lemon juice and rind. If I got the comparison between the Krest bitter lemon and Schweppes wrong, then maybe I am not very old then.
krest bitter lemon
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 12:56pm
5. Robot and Bubble Chewing Gum
I ate a lot of chewing growing up. It’s probably one the reasons I have very bad teeth. Robot chewing gum and one called “Sprint” or “Spirit” were my favourites back then. I knew footballers chew gum when they played so I started chewing gum whenever I played football too.
There is this one that always came with questions inside the wrap of the gum. They were very interesting because they came with answers too. Funny how I knew this many chewing gums from back in the days but don’t know a single one in the market today. If you ate any of these back then, you are probably dyeing your hair to black now. Just kidding.
robot and bubble chewing gum.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 12:58pm
5. Okin Biscuit (Coaster and Shortcake)
There are so many biscuits that have gone into extinction really. I can name a hundred of them that were so popular then but are not around any more. Okay, that was an “over exaggeration” but I can name 10 for you if you ask me. There was this Fishly, Alata, Malt n Milk, Okin Coaster, Shortcake, Paco biscuit, Glucose, and so on.
Kids of these days don’t even take biscuits to school any more. There are so many replacements. Many even just take money to school and buy whatever they want.
There are still so many foods that I can remember but don’t want to add because I don’t have pictures for them. There was pronto, Dr. Pepper, Tandi, Gold spot, Treebor, etc.
okin biscuit
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by ShawttySoFyne(f): 12:59pm
that chew gum and cabin biscuit still exists till date.
8 Likes
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by Lavenda26: 1:02pm
Omo I ate n enjoyed all. I loved planta so much
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by Jacksparr0w127: 1:03pm
Are these foods?
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by Rayhandrinni(m): 1:04pm
i chop okin,cabin,robot gum...i de always buy am kos of the information dem de always put for the other side of the paper n im 21...how i take old
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by smithsydny(m): 1:05pm
I chop everything there
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 1:06pm
Lavenda26:
lol,
can you remember that planta advert?
menhh
your parents are in trouble if they don't buy one for you
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by CaroLyner(f): 1:08pm
I'v eaten almost everything above and am not up to twenty.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by Dextology: 1:08pm
I have eaten all of the above but I am still young.
Boss lefulefu, did you eat all of these?
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 1:08pm
ShawttySoFyne:
yes the carbin biscuit do
but the old one is a bomb
today we have red and blue one
1 Like
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by Dextology: 1:09pm
CaroLyner:
Auntie.
1 Like
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 1:10pm
CaroLyner:
na so
where did you get robot chuwing gum?
I mean the one that carries current affairs
1 Like
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:11pm
What can I say?
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by Dextology: 1:12pm
robosky02:
The interesting part is those questions on the paper. Sometimes I buy the gum because of the questions.
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by CaroLyner(f): 1:13pm
robosky02:The only thing am not familiar with is the planta stuff
2 Likes
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 1:17pm
Dextology:
omo your head dey there
men we use them for quiz in class
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by lefulefu(m): 1:20pm
Dextology:hmm my bross this op jus dey remind me back in the days .of course i flex dat oxford biscuit wella .dat time for primary school na so my dad go wrap four cabin biscuits,use bluband margarine rub the middle then tie the biscuits inside cellophane then i put am for my small backing bag then run dey go school
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by Dextology: 1:21pm
robosky02:
Hehehe, every short I wear there's always a paper wrap of the gum in the pocket. Thank God bubble gum no spoil my teeth.
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by comradespade(m): 1:22pm
robosky02:
have eaten everything listed and I'm still in my early 20s
OKIN SHORT CAKE WAS THE BEST
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 1:25pm
lefulefu:
wow that was the best launch pack any kid could dream of those days
oxford ccabin and blue band indeed
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by Dextology: 1:26pm
lefulefu:
Brosss, thank God we no be indomie generation. Too much genetic modified foods, beverages and drinks de affect their sense of reasoning.
2 Likes
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by optional1(f): 1:28pm
robosky02:
lolz
your baby ate all this but she is jst in her early 20s.
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 1:29pm
I remember when pepsi came to town
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by robosky02(m): 1:32pm
optional1:
but am sure you didn't eat the showing gum
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:33pm
robosky02:That is racism.
1 Like
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by LadyAngelica(f): 1:34pm
Ate all except Planta . No I'm not an oldie
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by lefulefu(m): 1:34pm
Dextology:hahahahaha ..the indomie generation children of today na yeye food dem jus dey chop.even the oxford of today no be as e be back then
|Re: If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:34pm
robosky02:I still saw that gum in school last semester
Deit.what Food Do I Need 2 Reduce Fat Or Tommy Bally / Home Delivery / See The Cake Which Has "Broken The Internet" With Its Scary Nature. Photos
Viewing this topic: cardinalstar091, Queeneen(f), YourWife(f), popov, atikubaba(m), Olamilite, Anitop(m), mohsaaf, Chikwado1991(m), delishpot, cbay(f), gbmclub(m), kaptaneSaka(m), Godwithme01, zangiff(m), engrlarex(m), angelTI(f), jodeci01, Drezinc, slimiyke(m), Nedum042, codedphyness(m), BlissfulJeff(m), Malakh, justwise(m), omakay(m), Owiii(m), Rapuru14, CodeineSKroches, grrrhh(m), felo12(m), noziz(m), Fasaha, Paskilo75, iykepromotions, leonene(m), Lescalier, IRobot7(m), jossy26, manneger2, Frankbaro(m), lungtruth(m), sauerr, visiondee(m), Enuguboy4nsk, starlite1, fabulousiykes(m), nkpommpko(m), Barristertemmie(f), Thedruggist, gentility411(m), dopesidez, ayo84(m), Pointblank09(m), sorextee(m), SHEGZYDONIAA, DanChina(m), olayinka807, owambe22(f), orieemmanuel, kenosky, adgab(m), brightballer(m), ck470, oladre, solasoulmusic(f), VastfinderBlog, Nickymezor(f), sannieday, dahmie2013, OOOS(m), danose99(m), ibinaboonline, Kemimarch16(f), rexpeter13(m), Harshirama(m), Wiseandtrue(f), ayxmania, NaijaGospelWorl, Physika(m), mascaraWand, lloydhassan(m), iyblaq(m), adebayal(m), christojunior(m), BuzyBrain(m), chuksnnaemeka, princessbecky(f), dacovajnr, Kennitrust, timilehin007(m), mikaj(m), drsteroid(m), lilybonny(f), Gaddafithe2nd(m), relevanteism, dyoung4(m), adroitvezy(m), Leosamitodo(m), Toylove, AmaechiLinus(m), Akalia(m), Judah95(m), Rufeena(f), pcei, EmyPapis(m), kaka18, Juni4jay(m), Chiomenwa, coolestchris2(m), Partaker(m), abhosts(m), ndidibabe(f), Frenzydili(f), Wolexdey(m), goslowgoslow, Mekateka, paulooo3(m), heckymaicon(m), nwafeje, Optimusshield(m), Viking007(m), chy200(f), Hyperchi(m), nNEOo(m), Cayroy4u, Freddyjimoh, Superiorwords, wizzard90(m), jarmoskie, sweetkev(m), stevolinkon40, Nikkyhoney143(f), gmailmoi, SODEXSKI(m), Prettyhurts(f), tobilinoP(m), darbeelicous(f), ponzihater, oluitele, Appliedmaths(m), Salym(m), prigoz(m), musbej90(m), kgb101, kayusre, LordSkyy(m), promzy555(m), osayande1(m), frenchwine(m), legalvoice(m), strangest(m), aAK1(m), degreat2, OsaDi, Alexdroh(m), fabian063(m), thonyrule(m), babymattas, Rtopzy(f), amber222(f), ItsTheBachelor, cenaboy(m), Millz404(m), KillJoy62(m), martineverest(m), sharatech, LivingHuman, hels(f), Banter1, yeyeboi(m), loved21(m), olaboy33(m), presido997(m), MaiconBest, ijechikky(f), labanji(m), danyCEO(m), leoniel(m), runtoman, DeBish1818, subtlemee(f), DonPablo007, blaze7x(m), harbeordune(f), TheBatman(m), Midononi(m), chronique(m), sirfolabi(m), AlwaysPositive, topsam1(m), Freciprocal, dozzykoncept(m), Friendzone, bibiking7(m), repogirl(f), DanPel(m), victor2008(m), Elzends(m), Charliiee(m), Businessideas, OVIE007(m), SSpeter(m), lahify(m), IBreakRules, preselect(m), pimper24, Akanbiogun, unclezuma, letmesmile(f), Areaboy2(m), lolagreg, TempUser, Emexnairaland(m), kharis88, GrAnDwEeZ(m), obstead200(m), okoolori(m), robinzaga(m), estrong, Valvin, wittyguy(m), mike234, TheNewsWatch, dohyn(m), skilfulsagei, Danphosphate, Piyke, ElNur1, panasharp(m), domaindivine(m), Nickyyy, lefulefu(m), soath(m), taofeek11(m), Collinskeeper(m), Yildiz, tirigbosa, Smartuche, oyinbayode(m), pelicandg01, walybouy(m), Kingxway, bluaero(m), 1bkaye(f), teamv, ganjamanoflife(m), ablatgraphicplus(m), toslex00001 and 389 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4