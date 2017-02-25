Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / If You Have Ever Eaten Any Of These Foods, You Are Old! (4732 Views)

1. Planta Margarine:



Just like many Nigerians would call every toothpaste Close-Up and every noodles Indomie, I still know of an elderly person that calls every margarine Planta. It’s really very funny how brands come and go into extinction when you consider the fact they dominated the market so much in their time. Now we have Blue Ban by Unilever dominating the market.



Other brands of margarines you can find in the Nigerian market are include Costa margarine, Moore margarine, Star margarine, and Topper margarine.





2. Oxford Cabin Family Biscuit



Biscuit has never been something I would consider eating even when I am hungry but I know I have seen this pack before. This box usually contains 100 pcs of biscuit or thereabout. In primary school, it was what my classmates would bring to class with some drinks that you would seen on the next pages of this article. They wrap them in twos or more in paper and share in the class.



I never took one to school, not because I did not like biscuit but because my birthday always fell on a public holiday. It may continue to be a public holiday anyway.





It's not just you – if you have you have eaten this before (just like me), you are already old. I hate to admit it too.

3. Krest Bitter Lemon – a soft drink



Krest bitter lemon is or was a carbonated soft drink flavoured with quinine and lemon. What did it taste like? Have you ever tasted Schweppes? If yes, then you know what Krest Bitter Lemon tasted like. I was even confusing it with the tonic water while putting this article together. What I am however sure of is that the signature bitter taste is produced by a combination of the quinine and the lemon pith used in manufacturing the drink.



The main difference between tonic water and bitter lemon is the addition of lemon juice and rind. If I got the comparison between the Krest bitter lemon and Schweppes wrong, then maybe I am not very old then.



krest bitter lemon

5. Robot and Bubble Chewing Gum



I ate a lot of chewing growing up. It’s probably one the reasons I have very bad teeth. Robot chewing gum and one called “Sprint” or “Spirit” were my favourites back then. I knew footballers chew gum when they played so I started chewing gum whenever I played football too.



There is this one that always came with questions inside the wrap of the gum. They were very interesting because they came with answers too. Funny how I knew this many chewing gums from back in the days but don’t know a single one in the market today. If you ate any of these back then, you are probably dyeing your hair to black now. Just kidding.



robot and bubble chewing gum.

5. Okin Biscuit (Coaster and Shortcake)



There are so many biscuits that have gone into extinction really. I can name a hundred of them that were so popular then but are not around any more. Okay, that was an “over exaggeration” but I can name 10 for you if you ask me. There was this Fishly, Alata, Malt n Milk, Okin Coaster, Shortcake, Paco biscuit, Glucose, and so on.



Kids of these days don’t even take biscuits to school any more. There are so many replacements. Many even just take money to school and buy whatever they want.



There are still so many foods that I can remember but don’t want to add because I don’t have pictures for them. There was pronto, Dr. Pepper, Tandi, Gold spot, Treebor, etc.



okin biscuit

that chew gum and cabin biscuit still exists till date.

Omo I ate n enjoyed all. I loved planta so much

Are these foods?

i chop okin,cabin,robot gum...i de always buy am kos of the information dem de always put for the other side of the paper n im 21...how i take old

I chop everything there

Lavenda26:

Omo I ate n enjoyed all. I loved planta so much



lol,



can you remember that planta advert?



menhh



lol,

can you remember that planta advert?

menhh

your parents are in trouble if they don't buy one for you

I'v eaten almost everything above and am not up to twenty.





Boss lefulefu, did you eat all of these? I have eaten all of the above but I am still young.

ShawttySoFyne:

that chew gum and cabin biscuit still exists till date.



yes the carbin biscuit do



but the old one is a bomb



yes the carbin biscuit do

but the old one is a bomb

today we have red and blue one

CaroLyner:

I'v eaten almost everything above and am not up to twenty.

Auntie.

CaroLyner:

I'v eaten almost everything above and am not up to twenty.



na so



where did you get robot chuwing gum?





na so

where did you get robot chuwing gum?

I mean the one that carries current affairs





What can I say? What can I say?

robosky02:







na so



where did you get robot chuwing gum?





I mean the one that carries current affairs



The interesting part is those questions on the paper. Sometimes I buy the gum because of the questions.

robosky02:







na so



where did you get robot chuwing gum?





The only thing am not familiar with is the planta stuff

Dextology:







The interesting part is those questions on the paper. Sometimes I buy the gum because of the questions.



omo your head dey there



omo your head dey there

men we use them for quiz in class

Dextology:

I have eaten all of the above but I am still young.



hmm my bross this op jus dey remind me back in the days.of course i flex dat oxford biscuit wella.dat time for primary school na so my dad go wrap four cabin biscuits,use bluband margarine rub the middle then tie the biscuits inside cellophane then i put am for my small backing bag then run dey go school

robosky02:







omo your head dey there



men we use them for quiz in class

Hehehe, every short I wear there's always a paper wrap of the gum in the pocket. Thank God bubble gum no spoil my teeth.

robosky02:





omo your head dey there

men we use them for quiz in class

have eaten everything listed and I'm still in my early 20s

have eaten everything listed and I'm still in my early 20s

OKIN SHORT CAKE WAS THE BEST

lefulefu:



hmm my bross this op jus dey remind me back in the days .of course i flex dat oxford biscuit wella .dat time for primary school na so my dad go wrap four cabin biscuits,use bluband margarine rub the middle then tie the biscuits inside cellophane then i put am for my small backing bag then run dey go school





wow that was the best launch pack any kid could dream of those days





wow that was the best launch pack any kid could dream of those days

oxford ccabin and blue band indeed

lefulefu:



hmm my bross this op jus dey remind me back in the days .of course i flex dat oxford biscuit wella .dat time for primary school na so my dad go wrap four cabin biscuits,use bluband margarine rub the middle then tie the biscuits inside cellophane then i put am for my small backing bag then run dey go school



Brosss, thank God we no be indomie generation. Too much genetic modified foods, beverages and drinks de affect their sense of reasoning.

robosky02:





omo your head dey there

men we use them for quiz in class

lolz

lolz

your baby ate all this but she is jst in her early 20s.

I remember when pepsi came to town

optional1:







lolz



your baby ate all this but she is jst in her early 20s.





but am sure you didn't eat the showing gum

robosky02:

That is racism.

Ate all except Planta. No I'm not an oldie

Dextology:







Brosss, thank God we no be indomie generation. Too much genetic modified foods, beverages and drinks de affect their sense of reasoning. hahahahaha ..the indomie generation children of today na yeye food dem jus dey chop.even the oxford of today no be as e be back then hahahahaha..the indomie generation children of today na yeye food dem jus dey chop.even the oxford of today no be as e be back then