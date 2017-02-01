₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,412 members, 3,386,001 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 04:49 PM
Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari
|Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Jajayi: 3:49pm
Special Adviser to President Buhari, Femi Adesina has said that the President called him today. According to him, the president gave him best wishes and said he will call again soon. See the transcript of their call below;
AND PRESIDENT BUHARI CALLED AT 2:43 P.M
https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1265307246894946&id=100002470489894&set=a.855787334513608.1073741826.100002470489894&source=57
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/femi-adesina-calls-buhari.html
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Jajayi: 3:53pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Inception(m): 3:55pm
ok we don hear
3 Likes
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by philGeo(m): 4:00pm
Who be Buhari?
1 Like
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by ChappyChase(m): 4:04pm
Brother Femi, please endeavor to send an audio file to those of us who are illiterate cause we can't comprehend those you big big jargon , I hope am not asking for too much
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Jajayi: 4:05pm
President of Nigeria
philGeo:
1 Like
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Derawiz(m): 4:08pm
Keep on lying, I know you are.
Buhari told you to greet his family, I guess he can't remember their number to dial them seeing as he can't even remember the name of his vice-president
6 Likes
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Daddyboy012: 4:11pm
Baba buhari may Almighty God continues to protect u and shame your enemies in their life time, Amen.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Rtopzy(f): 4:12pm
Send us the audio, so we can verify your clams. Best wishes Mr president
1 Like
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by TheFreeOne: 4:20pm
As long as Osibanjo is doing a good job I have on my own approved a two year rest for Buboo.
So no worries
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by omogin(f): 4:23pm
Since we have an acting president there is no vacuum. Femi adesina should stop disturbing us with his calls to ghost workers.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by ephi123(f): 4:24pm
Rubbish. Do these people take Nigerians for fools or what? What on earth are we to do with transcripts of a phone call? Take it to the market and use it to pay for food? I don't get it.
Anyway, when they are done with the script writing and acting, we will be here.
3 Likes
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Kennyodinye: 4:24pm
Felt Like I Was Reading A Story Book.....It Reminded Me Of The Incorruptible Judge
1 Like
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by chiedu7: 4:24pm
i heard from a reliable source that Buhari can't speak.
thats why they are praying for him when they say he is hale & healthy.
If Buhari can speak why are they making such a big deal.
4 Likes
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by HarveySpecter1: 4:25pm
Ghj
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Admin401(f): 4:25pm
Did i read this wrong?
President Buhari said "Hope to call you again"
that means he is going to rule Nigeria from London?
2 Likes
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by FastShipping: 4:26pm
And so what?
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by obaival(m): 4:27pm
Kk nah
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by onpointme: 4:27pm
Nice.
For your baby and maternity items check my profile for more
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by HeGeMon(m): 4:27pm
Na 1 guy wey dey sell merecine for chemist for my area
philGeo:
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by castrokins(m): 4:28pm
Next You Speak With Him, Tell Him To Continue Resting
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by braimeddy: 4:28pm
All we are asking is the recording clip that's all. We re tired of transcripts
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Sacluxpaint(m): 4:28pm
Only a fool will believe the transcript
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by PapaBrowne(m): 4:30pm
He called him Femi instead of Adesina that Buhari usually calls him
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by jieta: 4:30pm
thank GOD am not foolish like those useless zone b because even a clown can do better than this.
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Millz404(m): 4:31pm
Lame
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by cooldude62(m): 4:31pm
See what our own egbon Femi Adeshina has been reduced to...like a child who has just been given bobo, jumping up and down.
Well, its his job. I might do same.
Thank God PMB is coming around. He should come and finish what he started.
Prof. is doing well though.
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by absoluteSuccess: 4:33pm
Baba have spoken.
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by nNEOo(m): 4:33pm
Bookers association of nairaland south coast reporting for duty over!
1 Like
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by allrightsir: 4:34pm
So basically President called you to say hello and bye bye. A whole special assistant on Media, a man who no doubt watches Cahnnels from London and must know how under fire you are and all you got was hello and bye bye and you are shouting he is my man?
Femi Adesina is fast going down the route of many before him.....down the path of sychophancy.
1 Like
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by Onyochejohn(f): 4:34pm
When buhari was running to PH,LAGOS, Ibadan, all over the country , he can talk to us, but now he's host talking to femi asking for femi's family only, he never care to ask how's Nigerians, don't worry, we dey here dey wait you,
|Re: Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari by AutoReportNG2: 4:35pm
I expected an audio clip at least... Your phone can record na, Oga Femi
