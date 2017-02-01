Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Transcript Of Femi Adesina's Call With Buhari (3972 Views)

AND PRESIDENT BUHARI CALLED AT 2:43 P.M



At exactly 2.43 p.m today, Saturday, February 25, 2017, my phone rang. Who was at the other end? Tunde Sabiu, personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari.



"Hold on for Mr President," Tunde said.



And in a matter of seconds, the very familiar voice came:



"Femi, how are you?" (He calls me Adesina most times, but today, he opted for Femi)



I screamed :"Mr President, I have missed you. How are you sir?"



He first laughed. That familiar laugh. Then he said: "I am still resting. Thank you for holding out against mischief makers."



I said it was my duty, the very least I could do, adding how happy I was to speak with him.



"How is your family?"



I said we were fine, and he asked me to extend his greetings to them.



"I hope to call you again, " Mr President said, and I bade him farewell, adding: "Best wishes, sir."



Adesina said "It was a defining moment for me. For more than a month, I had always spoken with aides who are with the President in London. Not once did I ask them to take the phone to him, deliberately so, because I didn't need to speak with him to validate the fact that he was alive. And since he was on vacation, he had a right to his privacy.



Of his own volition, President Buhari spoke with me. It made my day. Even if he hadn't done so, he would have remained my President, my leader, and my man. Any day".



https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1265307246894946&id=100002470489894&set=a.855787334513608.1073741826.100002470489894&source=57





ok we don hear ok we don hear 3 Likes

Who be Buhari? 1 Like

Brother Femi, please endeavor to send an audio file to those of us who are illiterate cause we can't comprehend those you big big jargon , I hope am not asking for too much 9 Likes 1 Share

philGeo:

Who be Buhari? President of Nigeria 1 Like

Keep on lying, I know you are.



Buhari told you to greet his family, I guess he can't remember their number to dial them seeing as he can't even remember the name of his vice-president 6 Likes

Baba buhari may Almighty God continues to protect u and shame your enemies in their life time, Amen. 3 Likes 1 Share

Send us the audio, so we can verify your clams. Best wishes Mr president 1 Like





So no worries As long as Osibanjo is doing a good job I have on my own approved a two year rest for Buboo.So no worries 7 Likes 1 Share

Since we have an acting president there is no vacuum. Femi adesina should stop disturbing us with his calls to ghost workers. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Rubbish. Do these people take Nigerians for fools or what? What on earth are we to do with transcripts of a phone call? Take it to the market and use it to pay for food? I don't get it.



Anyway, when they are done with the script writing and acting, we will be here. 3 Likes

Felt Like I Was Reading A Story Book.....It Reminded Me Of The Incorruptible Judge 1 Like





i heard from a reliable source that Buhari can't speak.



thats why they are praying for him when they say he is hale & healthy.



If Buhari can speak why are they making such a big deal. i heard from a reliable source that Buhari can't speak.thats why they are praying for him when they say he is hale & healthy.If Buhari can speak why are they making such a big deal. 4 Likes

Did i read this wrong?



President Buhari said "Hope to call you again"



that means he is going to rule Nigeria from London? 2 Likes

philGeo:

Who be Buhari? Na 1 guy wey dey sell merecine for chemist for my area

Next You Speak With Him, Tell Him To Continue Resting

All we are asking is the recording clip that's all. We re tired of transcripts

Only a fool will believe the transcript

He called him Femi instead of Adesina that Buhari usually calls him

thank GOD am not foolish like those useless zone b because even a clown can do better than this.

Lame

See what our own egbon Femi Adeshina has been reduced to...like a child who has just been given bobo, jumping up and down.



Well, its his job. I might do same.

Thank God PMB is coming around. He should come and finish what he started.



Prof. is doing well though.

Baba have spoken.

Bookers association of nairaland south coast reporting for duty over! 1 Like

So basically President called you to say hello and bye bye. A whole special assistant on Media, a man who no doubt watches Cahnnels from London and must know how under fire you are and all you got was hello and bye bye and you are shouting he is my man?



Femi Adesina is fast going down the route of many before him.....down the path of sychophancy. 1 Like

When buhari was running to PH,LAGOS, Ibadan, all over the country , he can talk to us, but now he's host talking to femi asking for femi's family only, he never care to ask how's Nigerians, don't worry, we dey here dey wait you,