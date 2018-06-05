₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by kahal29: 6:11am
THISDAY yesterday was also able to lay its hands on a transcript of the confession made by the suspected gang leader of the Offa robberies, Ayoade Akinnibosun.
Culled From Thisday Newspaper
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/06/05/offa-robbery-npdp-pulls-out-of-talks-with-presidency-apc-3/amp/
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by jidamsel43(m): 6:34am
The Nigerian police should act their script very well before throwing it to public because I can see the handiwork of amateur actors in the film
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by odiks: 6:34am
Mmmmmh.... Which one be Dabaru things? More stories from Daily Sun...
Offa robbery suspects open up
Molly Kilete, Abuja
Ring leader of the bloody bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State, on April 5, Ayoade Akinnibosun, has confessed that a top aide of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed gave him two AK-47 rifles two days to the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
He said the weapons were handed over to him to neutralise political thugs allegedly brought in by a minister. He, however, said he and his boys were able to handle the minister’s loyalists without the use of guns. He also said he later handed over the guns to the governor’s aide at the end of the exercise.
Apart from the guns, he told Daily Sun exclusively that the aide gave him a Lexus SUV, which he used for the robbery but had to drop it before getting to the scene of the robbery.
Akinnibosun, in an interview with Daily Sun in Abuja, also revealed how he accompanied Saraki, to the palace of the Olofa of Offa on April 7, after the robbery attack and gruesome murder of over 30 persons, including nine police personnel. Saraki was at the palace on a sympathy visit.
“Yes, when the senate president visited the palace of the Olofa of Offa, I was there. It was me, and this my two other gang members who are here with me (in police custody) and one other guy, Murphy, that went with me on that visit. On getting there, me and Murphy and these two were with the senate president until he left. We had not driven far after he left when we heard again that he was going back to the palace. We went back there and waited for him but he didn’t come back.”
He said he got to know about the visit not from the senate president but from a friend, Samson.
“We have a platform; all these political platforms. That is where we get information. But specifically, it was Sampson that first called me to say the senate president will be going to Offa, that we should go there; that he too was on his way and that Senator Rafiu is also coming. That was how we went there.
“I cannot say he (Saraki) knows me. He may know me as a member of APC, but it was through Sampson that I got to know about the visit to the palace of the Olofa. And when he now left, Senator Rafiu came. After Senator Rafiu left, he was on his way and we were going together because we were going back to Oro. On his way, he now stopped at Eleyooka to ease himself. That was where he gave us N50,000 to share. We are many because whenever the leader or the senate president is around, youths from all over usually gather together and they give us something.”
As a youth leader in charge of his zone in Kwara south, the suspect said his duty was to mobilise youths during elections, campaign, voting and cause confusion if it was so directed by his principals.
As a politician, he said he has been working for the Kwara State governor and by extension the senate president for over ten years, but that they did not know he was into armed robbery.
He said his link to both the governor and Saraki, was a certain government official, who he claimed was responsible for the welfare of the youth group that he led.
“We meet only when it was necessary or when there was a political outing in the state,” he said.
Akinnibosun, who claimed to be a graduate of Guidance and Counseling from the Kwara State College of Education, Oro, said he got into armed robbery through the “work of the devil” after a friend he identified simply as Michael introduced him to it.
Apart from luring him and his friends, the said Michael also trained them on how to shoot. He said the dismissed police officer took him and his gang members into a bush in one of the villages for training.
“I am the coordinator of Kwara South Liberation Youth Movement. We have a forum all over Kwara South. Two cars were given to us as a kind of empowerment to help the youth get something to do. I drove the Lexus to Ajashe, parked it and joined the other members of the gang who were already in a waiting vehicle from where we took off Offa.”
But he could not say what they made from the robbery which involved five banks, “because we didn’t go inside the bank. Michael said he was going to give us our share and we were yet to get anything from him before they arrested us.”
Asked how he got the vehicle back to Government House, Akinnibosun said: “When I heard that they have arrested my friend, Kunle, I gave my car key to one Ade and told him I was going to the police station to see Kunle. That was how I was attested. I gave the keys to Ade, he is a politician and he is here too (police custody.)”
Meanwhile, operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have invited some officials of the Kwara Government House including Salawudeen Hassan Giegele, personal assistant to the governor on Central, Amu Ibiwoye, special assistant to the governor on agriculture and Ishola Abdulateeef, workshop manager, to Abuja, to clear the air on how the vehicle that was used for the Offa bank robbery operation, got into the Government House and their relationship with Akinnibosun.
It was gathered that one of the Government House officials told police interrogators that the vehicle was actually given to the suspect as part of the government’s empowerment programme.
The official, according to police sources, said the three vehicles, a Lexus Jeep and two Toyota, were given to the suspect and some other persons to be used for car hire services at the airport to enable them cater for their families.
He also said the vehicle was not registered at the time it was handed over to the suspect who is also the gang leader of the group.
It was gathered that the IRT operatives discovered that the vehicle was registered by the government after it was declared wanted by the police.
An IRT operative who did not want to be mentioned, told Daily Sun, “we are not saying that the senate president empowered the suspects to go and rob; all we are after is how the vehicle that was used for a robbery operation that left over 30 persons found its way to the Government House. That’s what we are after.” At press time, the Government House officials were still being quizzed at the IRT office.
http://sunnewsonline.com/offa-robbery-suspects-open-up/
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by Pigsandidiots: 6:35am
Hmmm
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by odiks: 6:38am
jidamsel43:
Really? I don't think you're seeing very well cos you need to ask God to open the eyes of understanding to see clearly. I see a link considering how Saraki himself raised the alarm some weeks ago. He sounded as who really had something to hide.
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by gentleguy1975: 6:56am
yy
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by MightySparrow: 7:12am
Transmission, transmutation, confusion, confession.
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by johnnyvid(m): 7:26am
OFFA ROBBERY: Full Press statement of the police on their investigation
- confession of the arrested suspects
- implication of Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki as their arms supplier
- implication of Kwara State Governor as the financier of their political criminalities
Video credit: VoiceTv Nigeria.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sU65BFLGaoI
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by CriticMaestro: 8:51am
They should all be lined up with Evans and sent to to eternal glory
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by hardywaltz(m): 8:51am
All politicians be it APC PDP APGA etc all have Muscle branch which they use to either intimidate or protect themselves from intimidation.
In Rivers State Wike has successfully cornered all the thugs to himself leaving Amaechi with a few thugs.
It's the same thing everywhere.
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by hammer2010(m): 8:51am
First it was the audio, followed by the video. Now the transscipt?
The Police wants to be sure every body hears or sees the confession.
What could be their intentions for doing so
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by allanphash7(m): 8:52am
None of my business
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by Tracypacy: 8:52am
The reason why some prayers is not answered is When you pray in different Language... You praise in Yoruba, sing in pidgin, pray in English and glorify in tongue. Then the Angel is confused with Google translator for your Life
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by Speakdatruth: 8:52am
Dem just wan rope saraki
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by Mrkikaka6ee: 8:53am
Senator again
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by Fitnessman(m): 8:53am
Hmm Nigeria sha
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by alphaconde(m): 8:53am
saraki u see ur life
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by Ekakamba: 8:54am
Transcript ko, Statement of result ni.
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by Omeokachie: 8:54am
Police investigations are now conducted on the pages of newspapers, and suspects statements freely handed over to the media.
SMH
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by CriticMaestro: 8:55am
Tracypacy:
So u tink u make sense?
See how d devil is confusing your life
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by buhariguy(m): 8:55am
How
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by Mac2016(m): 8:55am
O ga ooooooooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by UNIZIK1stSon(m): 8:55am
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by 1x2x3: 8:55am
The thieves are mad
Saraki is mad
IGP is mad
Buhari is mad
Nigeria itself is mad............. So unfortunate we found ourselves in this shiity Hellish hole. Who is the next president? He is mad.
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by RealAdewole(m): 8:56am
ok
same thing they did to fela
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by xreal: 8:56am
Justice is all we seek.
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by ariesbull: 8:57am
Some people are noted for this...I have noticed this in my stay in Lagos....the man stole and he was caught a stealing he should own up...why bring Saraki in ?
Is he the one that sent you to go and steal
Even if don't you know what is right and wrong
This is just stupid ....the stupid dude should face the consequences of his actions
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by haryorbarmie83(m): 8:57am
When they empower them with guns during elections what will become of the them and the guns given to them after election. Naija which way.
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by Newpride(m): 8:58am
Nigeria is a lawless country, if not, saraki shld have first resign as the senate president over this indictment.
William Jefferson only indicted Atiku and Atiku was barred from entrying the US.
How can saraki these guys confessed they are working for saraki, that he gave them car to disrupt election, that alone is enough to jail Saraki
Nigeria is a lawless country, the law is only for the common man.
How many of us could have bn indicted like this and go free without facing the full wrath of the law.
|Re: Saraki: Transcript Of Ayoade Akinnibosun A.Y Confession On Offa Bank Robbery by Nairalandmentor(m): 8:58am
Nice one op. Let's read it now
