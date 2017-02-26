Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours (3406 Views)

Most times I just can't fathom the marvellous works of God. when he says yes no one can say no. He is the alpha and omega.



My entire life has been revolved round the blessings and favour of God. in short if I'm to narrate the multitude of miracles I've encountered.Thousands of years isn't enough to narrate it.



On Thursday morning my Dad bade us goodbye as he left for work. we all reciprocated not knowing he was heading for death.



After he arrived at his working place, he and his friend decided to travel down to Cotonou to negotiate the purchase of a vehicle.



Shortly after that he complained of difficulty in breathing, he told his friend his ordeal, his friend immediately went to a pharmacy to get him an inhaler.

My Dad on the other hand had used all the drugs he had on him but all to no avail.



Unfortunately while holding on and waiting for his friend to come back, he was crying and confessing Christ telling him to have mercy that he doesn't want to die eventually he slumped and gave up the ghost.



My Dad was lying lifeless for over an hour and half, his face was already swollen and dark when his friend came back.



My Dad's friend screamed on sighting him, he threw the drugs away and was crying and screaming, calling God, interceding on my dad's behalf, telling God to restore my Dad, because how would he return a friend who came to him alive and now is dead.



All this while my Dad saw himself embarking on an endless journey, all of a sudden the road was blocked, he couldn't proceed, he then turned back, while all this was happening in the spiritual realm, my Dad couldn't control himself, it all happened in a twinkle of an eye.



As he turned back when he couldn't proceed, he heard a voice telling him not to go back, threatening him to stay.

To cut the long story back my Dad spirit returned, he became conscious after being dead for 3 hours. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Thank God for the power of restoration, indeed he is the giver of life glory to God. 9 Likes

If I talk now, dem go see me as the enemy. Lying unconscious for 3hrs is not the same as being clinically dead. 30 Likes 4 Shares

Thank God for your Dad.







Nairaland and Sunday religious posts are like... 4 Likes

may the name of God be praised



lilyqueen how many NL accounts do you have sef

Bahddo:

If I talk now, dem go see me as the enemy. Lying unconscious for 3hrs is not the same as being clinically dead.



Your dad was never dead young lady 12 Likes 2 Shares

Lmao u think you telling stories to kids?



he can raise some1 from the dead and cant feed starving children' in pakistan 9 Likes 2 Shares

OP what's the name of this movie? 6 Likes 1 Share

But couldn't raise my mom after so much services and dedication.

I believe God can do all things o



But seriously, being unconscious is different from being dead.

Go and confirm bro 12 Likes 2 Shares

I Came Here To Watch A Nollywood Movie And To Read Comments... 2 Likes

Miraculous recovery but I don't think your dad actually died ...Was he asthmatic? As that would she more light to the near death experience he recovered from ..

Bahddo:

If I talk now, dem go see me as the enemy. Lying unconscious for 3hrs is not the same as being clinically dead.

Sadly T.B Joshua has told our people otherwise, so you are wasting your time. Sadly T.B Joshua has told our people otherwise, so you are wasting your time. 1 Like

bjhaid:

OP what's the name of this movie? Atheist appreciate God's wonder for once. whether dead or unconscious the most important thing is that God brought him back to life

Not everyone survives unconscious states sef

haven't you heard that someone suddenly slumped and died Atheist appreciate God's wonder for once. whether dead or unconscious the most important thing is that God brought him back to lifeNot everyone survives unconscious states sefhaven't you heard that someone suddenly slumped and died

Like going to school late and the gate man closed the gate and you returned home?please how old are you?show me his death certificate,then I will believe this season film......



Wondering why you had to wait till Sunday before sharing this script 3 Likes

Bahddo:

If I talk now, dem go see me as the enemy. Lying unconscious for 3hrs is not the same as being clinically dead. Abeg no talk Abeg no talk

I was waiting in traffic and the light was red forever then all of a sudden I felt a power descend and the lights turned green.....I tell you it was a miracle!!!





...just giving testimony!! 7 Likes 1 Share

allrightsir:





Sadly T.B Joshua has told our people otherwise, so you are wasting your time. How oga?? How oga??

Bahddo:

If I talk now, dem go see me as the enemy. Lying unconscious for 3hrs is not the same as being clinically dead.

In Nigeria anybody wey close eye and is not breathing is assumed dead lol In Nigeria anybody wey close eye and is not breathing is assumed dead lol 2 Likes

Bahddo:

If I talk now, dem go see me as the enemy. Lying unconscious for 3hrs is not the same as being clinically dead.

But it could have been But it could have been

JeffreyJamez:





In Nigeria anybody wey close eye and is not breathing is assumed dead lol

The ones alive might as well be dead with these kinds of stories The ones alive might as well be dead with these kinds of stories 2 Likes

Bahddo:

If I talk now, dem go see me as the enemy. Lying unconscious for 3hrs is not the same as being clinically dead. so for your mind God cannot raise the dead abi? so for your mind God cannot raise the dead abi? 1 Like

rosy1992:

Aunty which doctor clinically declared ur dad dead? Stop lying in d name of testimony Aunty which doctor clinically declared ur dad dead? Stop lying in d name of testimony 1 Like

GOD CAN DO ALL THINGS 1 Like

No doctor's report to confirm he was dead.





Anyway, I'm glad he is alive. God is great. 1 Like

Bahddo:

If I talk now, dem go see me as the enemy. Lying unconscious for 3hrs is not the same as being clinically dead. Waking up after passing out is now a miracle Waking up after passing out is now a miracle 2 Likes

allrightsir:





The ones alive might as well be dead with these kinds of stories

Lmao.... ...Abeg make I find my level,before them go say person na Atheist



Dead for 3hrs indeed! Lmao.......Abeg make I find my level,before them go say person na AtheistDead for 3hrs indeed!

Aunty, are you sure he was dead?? Like seriously?