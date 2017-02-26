₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,837 members, 3,387,291 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 02:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours (3406 Views)
Boy "Raised From The Dead" At Prophet Bushiri Church (Video) / "Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raised Dead Man To Life In Ihiala" - Facebook User / Reverend Lee Stoneking Shares How Jesus Raised Him From The Dead At The UN (1) (2) (3) (4)
|God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by rosy1992(f): 11:33am
Most times I just can't fathom the marvellous works of God. when he says yes no one can say no. He is the alpha and omega.
My entire life has been revolved round the blessings and favour of God. in short if I'm to narrate the multitude of miracles I've encountered.Thousands of years isn't enough to narrate it.
On Thursday morning my Dad bade us goodbye as he left for work. we all reciprocated not knowing he was heading for death.
After he arrived at his working place, he and his friend decided to travel down to Cotonou to negotiate the purchase of a vehicle.
Shortly after that he complained of difficulty in breathing, he told his friend his ordeal, his friend immediately went to a pharmacy to get him an inhaler.
My Dad on the other hand had used all the drugs he had on him but all to no avail.
Unfortunately while holding on and waiting for his friend to come back, he was crying and confessing Christ telling him to have mercy that he doesn't want to die eventually he slumped and gave up the ghost.
My Dad was lying lifeless for over an hour and half, his face was already swollen and dark when his friend came back.
My Dad's friend screamed on sighting him, he threw the drugs away and was crying and screaming, calling God, interceding on my dad's behalf, telling God to restore my Dad, because how would he return a friend who came to him alive and now is dead.
All this while my Dad saw himself embarking on an endless journey, all of a sudden the road was blocked, he couldn't proceed, he then turned back, while all this was happening in the spiritual realm, my Dad couldn't control himself, it all happened in a twinkle of an eye.
As he turned back when he couldn't proceed, he heard a voice telling him not to go back, threatening him to stay.
To cut the long story back my Dad spirit returned, he became conscious after being dead for 3 hours.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by omosefeeguaibor(f): 1:01pm
Thank God for the power of restoration, indeed he is the giver of life glory to God.
9 Likes
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by Bahddo(m): 1:03pm
If I talk now, dem go see me as the enemy. Lying unconscious for 3hrs is not the same as being clinically dead.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by seunny4lif(m): 1:18pm
Nice one
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by lampard01: 1:18pm
Thank God for your Dad.
Meanwhile:
Nairaland and Sunday religious posts are like...
4 Likes
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by rosalieene(f): 1:18pm
waow!!!
may the name of God be praised
lilyqueen how many NL accounts do you have sef
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by rozayx5(m): 1:19pm
Bahddo:
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by Elnino4ladies: 1:19pm
Your dad was never dead young lady
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by iamtewwy(m): 1:19pm
Lmao u think you telling stories to kids?
he can raise some1 from the dead and cant feed starving children' in pakistan
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by uyihope360: 1:19pm
.
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by bjhaid: 1:20pm
OP what's the name of this movie?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by jaymejate(m): 1:20pm
But couldn't raise my mom after so much services and dedication.
I believe God can do all things o
But seriously, being unconscious is different from being dead.
Go and confirm bro
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by Oyind17: 1:21pm
Thank God
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by lucrownt(m): 1:21pm
I Came Here To Watch A Nollywood Movie And To Read Comments...
2 Likes
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by SalamRushdie: 1:21pm
Miraculous recovery but I don't think your dad actually died ...Was he asthmatic? As that would she more light to the near death experience he recovered from ..
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by allrightsir: 1:22pm
Bahddo:
Sadly T.B Joshua has told our people otherwise, so you are wasting your time.
1 Like
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by rosalieene(f): 1:24pm
bjhaid:Atheist appreciate God's wonder for once. whether dead or unconscious the most important thing is that God brought him back to life
Not everyone survives unconscious states sef
haven't you heard that someone suddenly slumped and died
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by Benz4pimp(m): 1:24pm
Like going to school late and the gate man closed the gate and you returned home?please how old are you?show me his death certificate,then I will believe this season film......
Wondering why you had to wait till Sunday before sharing this script
3 Likes
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by Oyind17: 1:26pm
Bahddo:Abeg no talk
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by allrightsir: 1:26pm
I was waiting in traffic and the light was red forever then all of a sudden I felt a power descend and the lights turned green.....I tell you it was a miracle!!!
...just giving testimony!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by Martino240(m): 1:27pm
allrightsir:How oga??
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by JeffreyJamez(m): 1:27pm
Bahddo:
In Nigeria anybody wey close eye and is not breathing is assumed dead lol
2 Likes
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by princesuko(m): 1:27pm
Bahddo:
But it could have been
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by allrightsir: 1:27pm
JeffreyJamez:
The ones alive might as well be dead with these kinds of stories
2 Likes
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by ikemesit4477: 1:28pm
Bahddo:so for your mind God cannot raise the dead abi?
1 Like
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by coolluk(m): 1:29pm
rosy1992:
Aunty which doctor clinically declared ur dad dead? Stop lying in d name of testimony
1 Like
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by chiefolododo(m): 1:29pm
GOD CAN DO ALL THINGS
1 Like
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by iyke926(m): 1:29pm
No doctor's report to confirm he was dead.
Anyway, I'm glad he is alive. God is great.
1 Like
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by stinggy(m): 1:30pm
Bahddo:Waking up after passing out is now a miracle
2 Likes
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by JeffreyJamez(m): 1:30pm
allrightsir:
Lmao.... ...Abeg make I find my level,before them go say person na Atheist
Dead for 3hrs indeed!
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by bi0nics: 1:31pm
.
Aunty, are you sure he was dead?? Like seriously?
|Re: God Raised My Dad Back To Life After Being Dead For 3 Hours by soberdrunk(m): 1:32pm
Its time for you to give a "resurrection" offering!!!
4 Likes
Man Gathers Almajiris Who Are Dirty And Give Them A Free Birth In Maiduguri / Which Day Is The First Day Of The Week? / Deol Rejected MACLATUNJI Proposal #she Dont Want To Fourth Wife. |fvck ISLAM
Viewing this topic: annie74(f), dahaz(m), Endybest2424(m), adventisty, bionixs, getty02, Kollyrush, kliq(m), domaindivine(m), Onnasucs1(m), awaitingsenator, CallmeKola(m), AloyalNigerian(m), AdesinaOlajide(m), doctokwus, geek(m), Prevho, 247glorious(f), dhardline(m), Onyeasi(m), gloryon, kaze4blues(m), samsongbemisola(m), inemani, Promxy94(m), Breakdbond, HanXolo(m), Opistorincos(m), Claroo(m), yankeypha, foladj(m), idealsico(m), felixomor, coolluk(m), voyy, 7Alexander(m), bukason212(m), anastaciam, Doyinne(m), Besto(m), Morhziez(m), Beranco, mobiy007(m), Larablink(f) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 39