At its peak, Sokoto Furniture was one of the largest furniture companies in the North, employing more than 10,000 workers and serving clients from as far as neighbouring Niger Republic.







Conducting the visiting investors round the factory, Managing Director of Sokoto Investment Company, Aliyu Bala Sokoto, said government is determined to bring the company back to its former glory.







“We’re talking with the Turkish investors, under the auspices of the MUSIAD Group, with a view to collaborating in various sectors. Apart from our understanding on the furniture company, we are also working on establishment of a light tractor and agricultural implements assembly plant as well technical partnership on women empowerment through skills transfer,” he said.







Team Leader of the MUSIAD Group, Resul Aslan, said a comprehensive report on the status of the company will soon be presented.







He said his Group is delighted with the collaboration, and expressed optimism that the factory will soon return to full production.







Though important to Sokoto economy in the 80s and 90s, a downturn in the fortune of the Sokoto Furniture Company led to its closure and despite provision of loan by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) in efforts to revive it, not much was achieved.





Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Tambuwal in 2015 cleared the N1.5 billion AMCON debt and took back possession of the company, with a promise to revive it in partnership with private partners.





Good move. 2 Likes

Nice

Exactly what I want to see fayose do in ekiti



But no



Always in the news for negative things 14 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

Exactly what I want to see fayose do in ekiti



But no



Always in the news for negative things fayose remains the people's choice fayose remains the people's choice 1 Like

"Turkish investors" indeed. Let me not see any of these useless "investors" anywhere near SE. Ordinary Furniture making you are looking for Turkish investors. what happens to local ingenuity?? how many "investors" do we have in Aba leather cluster?? 5 Likes

basilo102:

"Turkish investors" indeed. Let me not see any of these useless "investors" anywhere near SE. Ordinary Furniture making you are looking for Turkish investors. what happens to local ingenuity?? how many "investors" do we have in Aba leather cluster?? I pity your kind even America and China the world largest economies still look for foreign direct investment talk more of sokoto...... I pity your kind even America and China the world largest economies still look for foreign direct investment talk more of sokoto...... 9 Likes 1 Share

All I see is a sharp hustler 2 Likes

lofty900:

fayose remains the people's choice



Peoples choice of the



Unfocused people Peoples choice of theUnfocused people 11 Likes 2 Shares

Why are we so pathetic when it comes to maintenance in this country? 1 Like

Good move

God please what is our crime to give us these kind of idiots to be in position of power in Nigeria



Furniture company so the indigenous furniture company don't need support or revive Furniture companyGod please what is our crime to give us these kind of idiots to be in position of power in NigeriaFurniture company so the indigenous furniture company don't need support or revive 2 Likes

basilo102:

"Turkish investors" indeed. Let me not see any of these useless "investors" anywhere near SE. Ordinary Furniture making you are looking for Turkish investors. what happens to local ingenuity?? how many "investors" do we have in Aba leather cluster?? My brother the thing tire me.



Fact is there are many individuals making excellent furniture now. The industrial scale type of the 1980s will make sense if only we can find export market. But remember most countries control imported goods. They should rather promote individual artisans rather create another govt company to line private pockets. My brother the thing tire me.Fact is there are many individuals making excellent furniture now. The industrial scale type of the 1980s will make sense if only we can find export market. But remember most countries control imported goods. They should rather promote individual artisans rather create another govt company to line private pockets. 2 Likes

Trying to create an avenue for serious looting 1 Like

Northern Nigeria people go to Egypt and other Muslim countries to hire doctors, obtain tech, train their wards, instead of to southern Nigeria.



North usually looks forward to Muslim countries for advancement.



But south of Nigeria, the people don't look forward to Muslim countries for advancement.



Truth be told, the differences between northern and southern Nigeria are ever widening. 2 Likes

klax:

Furniture company God please what is our crime to give us these kind of idiots to be in position of power in Nigeria



Furniture company so the indigenous furniture company don't need support or revive the fact that you have cheap or free internet does not give u the chance to comment on matters u dont have idea on . the fact that you have cheap or free internet does not give u the chance to comment on matters u dont have idea on . 1 Like

Very stupid. There are many furniture manufacturers in Nigeria! What a shame! These stupidnpoliticians have serious low self esteem. 1 Like

sarrki:

Exactly what I want to see fayose do in ekiti



But no



Always in the news for negative things

Zombie in chief, I greet you Zombie in chief, I greet you

Nice move ..Way to go 1 Like

klax:

Furniture company God please what is our crime to give us these kind of idiots to be in position of power in Nigeria



Furniture company so the indigenous furniture company don't need support or revive Illiteracy is what is worrying you.

Just YouTube a real furniture company and see how things are been done, see how engineers use CAD to design these furnitures. See how they use laser cutter to shape the wood. U think is the rubbish they do in Nigeria here. Illiteracy is what is worrying you.Just YouTube a real furniture company and see how things are been done, see how engineers use CAD to design these furnitures. See how they use laser cutter to shape the wood. U think is the rubbish they do in Nigeria here. 2 Likes

baby124:

Very stupid. There are many furniture manufacturers in Nigeria! What a shame! These stupidnpoliticians have serious low self esteem. Theres nothing stupid abt this move. Why do u think people prefer Italian furnitures. Just Google a real furniture company and see for urself. Theres nothing stupid abt this move. Why do u think people prefer Italian furnitures. Just Google a real furniture company and see for urself. 1 Like

Now this is news. not tonto dike misplaced her bra

charliboy654:



Theres nothing stupid abt this move. Why do u think people prefer Italian furnitures. Just Google a real furniture company and see for urself. It is extremely stupid. If Italy brought in foreign furniture manufacturer's will they have an indigenous industry to boast about today? The foreign guys will end up killing the local talent. What they will end up doing is bring foreign labor into the country or even export our wood and reimport furniture for us to buy at ridiculous rates. We need to stop our desperation for foreign things. They are not better than us or better than what we can do creatively. This single act shows the governor does not believe in the people that voted him in. We need to start rejecting and fighting back such nonsense by politicians. This is why so many are without jobs, opportunity or start up capital! Open your brain and think abeg! It is extremely stupid. If Italy brought in foreign furniture manufacturer's will they have an indigenous industry to boast about today? The foreign guys will end up killing the local talent. What they will end up doing is bring foreign labor into the country or even export our wood and reimport furniture for us to buy at ridiculous rates. We need to stop our desperation for foreign things. They are not better than us or better than what we can do creatively. This single act shows the governor does not believe in the people that voted him in. We need to start rejecting and fighting back such nonsense by politicians. This is why so many are without jobs, opportunity or start up capital! Open your brain and think abeg!

Hmmm....good development indeed...if all goes well ...the glory days would be back... we'll have very clients as far as neighbouring Nigeria Republic!.... Alzheimer's epidemic!

lofty900:

fayose remains the people's choice

I know mediocre minds like you are many but next time, please, speak for yourself or at least, say "our choice" rather than "people's choice", Ah take God beg you.. I know mediocre minds like you are many but next time, please, speak for yourself or at least, say "our choice" rather than "people's choice", Ah take God beg you..