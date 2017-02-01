₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by MissEdified(f): 5:40pm
Sokoto government said it is partnering with investors from Turkey to revive the moribund state-owned furniture company.
At its peak, Sokoto Furniture was one of the largest furniture companies in the North, employing more than 10,000 workers and serving clients from as far as neighbouring Niger Republic.
Conducting the visiting investors round the factory, Managing Director of Sokoto Investment Company, Aliyu Bala Sokoto, said government is determined to bring the company back to its former glory.
“We’re talking with the Turkish investors, under the auspices of the MUSIAD Group, with a view to collaborating in various sectors. Apart from our understanding on the furniture company, we are also working on establishment of a light tractor and agricultural implements assembly plant as well technical partnership on women empowerment through skills transfer,” he said.
Team Leader of the MUSIAD Group, Resul Aslan, said a comprehensive report on the status of the company will soon be presented.
He said his Group is delighted with the collaboration, and expressed optimism that the factory will soon return to full production.
Though important to Sokoto economy in the 80s and 90s, a downturn in the fortune of the Sokoto Furniture Company led to its closure and despite provision of loan by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) in efforts to revive it, not much was achieved.
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Tambuwal in 2015 cleared the N1.5 billion AMCON debt and took back possession of the company, with a promise to revive it in partnership with private partners.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-gov-tambuwal-partners-with.html
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by madridguy(m): 5:41pm
Good move.
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by greatmarshall(m): 5:42pm
Nice
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by sarrki(m): 5:42pm
Exactly what I want to see fayose do in ekiti
But no
Always in the news for negative things
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by lofty900(m): 5:49pm
sarrki:fayose remains the people's choice
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by basilo102: 6:52pm
"Turkish investors" indeed. Let me not see any of these useless "investors" anywhere near SE. Ordinary Furniture making you are looking for Turkish investors. what happens to local ingenuity?? how many "investors" do we have in Aba leather cluster??
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by furrr(m): 7:34pm
basilo102:I pity your kind even America and China the world largest economies still look for foreign direct investment talk more of sokoto......
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by biaframustcome: 7:40pm
All I see is a sharp hustler
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by sarrki(m): 7:47pm
lofty900:
Peoples choice of the
Unfocused people
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by omenkaLives: 7:55pm
Why are we so pathetic when it comes to maintenance in this country?
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by Jeffrey12(m): 8:53pm
Good move
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by klax(m): 9:01pm
Furniture company God please what is our crime to give us these kind of idiots to be in position of power in Nigeria
Furniture company so the indigenous furniture company don't need support or revive
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by AreaFada2: 9:02pm
basilo102:My brother the thing tire me.
Fact is there are many individuals making excellent furniture now. The industrial scale type of the 1980s will make sense if only we can find export market. But remember most countries control imported goods. They should rather promote individual artisans rather create another govt company to line private pockets.
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by muller101(m): 9:19pm
Trying to create an avenue for serious looting
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by discusant: 9:20pm
Northern Nigeria people go to Egypt and other Muslim countries to hire doctors, obtain tech, train their wards, instead of to southern Nigeria.
North usually looks forward to Muslim countries for advancement.
But south of Nigeria, the people don't look forward to Muslim countries for advancement.
Truth be told, the differences between northern and southern Nigeria are ever widening.
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by lakesider(m): 9:20pm
klax:the fact that you have cheap or free internet does not give u the chance to comment on matters u dont have idea on .
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by baby124: 9:32pm
Very stupid. There are many furniture manufacturers in Nigeria! What a shame! These stupidnpoliticians have serious low self esteem.
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by Nossa(m): 9:35pm
sarrki:
Zombie in chief, I greet you
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by SalamRushdie: 9:45pm
Nice move ..Way to go
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by charliboy654(m): 9:53pm
klax:Illiteracy is what is worrying you.
Just YouTube a real furniture company and see how things are been done, see how engineers use CAD to design these furnitures. See how they use laser cutter to shape the wood. U think is the rubbish they do in Nigeria here.
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by charliboy654(m): 9:55pm
baby124:Theres nothing stupid abt this move. Why do u think people prefer Italian furnitures. Just Google a real furniture company and see for urself.
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by twilliamx: 9:57pm
Now this is news. not tonto dike misplaced her bra
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by baby124: 9:59pm
charliboy654:It is extremely stupid. If Italy brought in foreign furniture manufacturer's will they have an indigenous industry to boast about today? The foreign guys will end up killing the local talent. What they will end up doing is bring foreign labor into the country or even export our wood and reimport furniture for us to buy at ridiculous rates. We need to stop our desperation for foreign things. They are not better than us or better than what we can do creatively. This single act shows the governor does not believe in the people that voted him in. We need to start rejecting and fighting back such nonsense by politicians. This is why so many are without jobs, opportunity or start up capital! Open your brain and think abeg!
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by Originalsly: 10:14pm
Hmmm....good development indeed...if all goes well ...the glory days would be back... we'll have very clients as far as neighbouring Nigeria Republic!.... Alzheimer's epidemic!
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by Haddock: 10:16pm
lofty900:
I know mediocre minds like you are many but next time, please, speak for yourself or at least, say "our choice" rather than "people's choice", Ah take God beg you..
|Re: Tambuwal Partners With Turkish Investors To Revive Furniture Company by yinkslinks(m): 10:19pm
You will purge poo and blood someday cus of your hate
sarrki:
