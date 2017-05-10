Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife (7729 Views)

President Buhari joined by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey also met Nigerian Footballer William Ekong who resides in Turkey.



President Buhari and his wife Mrs AIsha Buhari with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey accompanied by his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan joined by Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Karahman during a Luncheon hosted in honor of President Buhari. See more photos below







President Buhari, his wife Mrs AIsha Buhari and daughter Halima joined President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan in a group photo during the Official Working Visit at the Presidential Palace Ankara Turkey today October 19th.

Family trip 6 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala OAM4J, Mynd44 more pics.....

nonesense 14 Likes 2 Shares

omo baba get swag no be small.

See one pained soul up there. 17 Likes 1 Share

Useless Buhari that deceived his zombies by telling them that he won't travel with huge crowd or family for official duties. 23 Likes 4 Shares

K

I noticed the Turkish President was holding his wife - the first lady while ours kept their hands to themselves - State couples 1 Like





Our naira is suffering for it

Wait o when did nigeria presidency became family affair?

Good One, I hope Baba can look and study the way Turkey has been transformed to be production hub in Europe and bring back that format to make Nigeria a production hub for Africa. 2 Likes

Enjoyment galore



ok

see as Truce Ekong they behold PMB





Buhari, how far nah？

How far that fake diplomat na 1 Like

JideAmuGiaka:

Useless Buhari that deceived his zombies by telling them that he won't travel with huge crowd or family for official duties. With all your hate and bitterness, take a look at the pictures up there. You can see baba is doing just fine With all your hate and bitterness, take a look at the pictures up there. You can see baba is doing just fine 4 Likes





Buhari issa mad man Buhari issa mad man

One thing I like about Buhari is his posture

Always at alert

Looking straight and fit

Well done Baba



Even though we ain't enjoying your government

We love you











Check my signature 1 Like

Enjoy your time while it lasts...2019 is almost here 2 Likes

We are watching...

god bless the first family

god bless the slayer of ipobs

the conqueror of biafra

and the discipline master of ipobs







Here's someone who was sick for more than 90 days and came back to life hale and hearty. Na wa ooo Buhari na baba no go die unless to ba da rugboHere's someone who was sick for more than 90 days and came back to life hale and hearty. Na wa ooo 5 Likes

Buhari shame to you ewu 1 Like 1 Share

You're responsible for the development of your country. No outsider will. . .

Haaaaa. U in Turkey and we can't even afford Kpomo here

turkey was suppose to be part of Asia, why Europe. Thats a country I can't never step my foot in even with free visa. I just have this heebejeebies when ever I heard about a Muslim country. I can never stay in the north o. I remember , when I was going to abuja through road, I notice how my heart was hipping when we got to auchi and when we got to kogi I nearly fainted as soon as we gotten to abuja I started praying to God that he should safeguard me in this Muslim state.

Thank God that Putin and Trump are christian o, if not. At least the two world power are Christians so that to checkmate and bomb any Saudi Arabia and turkey country that are persecuting christian.

JideAmuGiaka:

Useless Buhari that deceived his zombies by telling them that he won't travel with huge crowd or family for official duties.

Na the scam be dat. God bless you as you display this.

Walahi Nigerian youth need to wake up.

I pray we don't fall for scams again in our lives Na the scam be dat. God bless you as you display this.Walahi Nigerian youth need to wake up.I pray we don't fall for scams again in our lives 2 Likes 1 Share

Baba swag