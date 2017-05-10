₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by MrNollyzone: 4:23pm
President Buhari, his wife Mrs AIsha Buhari and daughter Halima joined President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan in a group photo during the Official Working Visit at the Presidential Palace Ankara Turkey today October 19th.
President Buhari joined by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey also met Nigerian Footballer William Ekong who resides in Turkey.
President Buhari and his wife Mrs AIsha Buhari with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey accompanied by his wife Mrs Ermine Erdogan joined by Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Karahman during a Luncheon hosted in honor of President Buhari. See more photos below
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by biacan(f): 4:24pm
Family trip
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by MrNollyzone: 4:24pm
lalasticlala OAM4J, Mynd44 more pics.....
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by stephleena(f): 4:37pm
nonesense
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by Kyase(m): 4:43pm
omo baba get swag no be small.
See one pained soul up there.
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by JideAmuGiaka: 4:50pm
Useless Buhari that deceived his zombies by telling them that he won't travel with huge crowd or family for official duties.
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by SWORD419: 5:06pm
K
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by DWJOBScom(m): 5:07pm
I noticed the Turkish President was holding his wife - the first lady while ours kept their hands to themselves - State couples
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by SportBlogger: 5:07pm
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by asawanathegreat(m): 5:08pm
Our naira is suffering for it
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by tochivitus(m): 5:08pm
Wait o when did nigeria presidency became family affair?
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by Teewhy2: 5:08pm
Good One, I hope Baba can look and study the way Turkey has been transformed to be production hub in Europe and bring back that format to make Nigeria a production hub for Africa.
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by looseweight: 5:08pm
Enjoyment galore
Do you know that you can remove unwanted fat from the body, check my profile for more info
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by hola106(m): 5:08pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by davodyguy: 5:08pm
see as Truce Ekong they behold PMB
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by examload202: 5:08pm
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by candlewax: 5:08pm
Buhari, how far nah？
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by ednut1(m): 5:08pm
How far that fake diplomat na
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by oviejnr(m): 5:08pm
JideAmuGiaka:With all your hate and bitterness, take a look at the pictures up there. You can see baba is doing just fine
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by ChangetheChange: 5:08pm
Buhari issa mad man
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by JoshMedia(m): 5:08pm
One thing I like about Buhari is his posture
Always at alert
Looking straight and fit
Well done Baba
Even though we ain't enjoying your government
We love you
Check my signature
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by nairavsdollars: 5:08pm
Enjoy your time while it lasts...2019 is almost here
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by castrol180(m): 5:09pm
We are watching...
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by saraki2019(m): 5:09pm
god bless the first family
god bless the slayer of ipobs
the conqueror of biafra
and the discipline master of ipobs
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by davodyguy: 5:09pm
Buhari na baba no go die unless to ba da rugbo
Here's someone who was sick for more than 90 days and came back to life hale and hearty. Na wa ooo
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by Bullhari007(m): 5:11pm
Buhari shame to you ewu
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by IMASTEX: 5:12pm
You're responsible for the development of your country. No outsider will. . .
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by hotspec(m): 5:13pm
Haaaaa. U in Turkey and we can't even afford Kpomo here
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by IloveTrump(m): 5:13pm
turkey was suppose to be part of Asia, why Europe. Thats a country I can't never step my foot in even with free visa. I just have this heebejeebies when ever I heard about a Muslim country. I can never stay in the north o. I remember , when I was going to abuja through road, I notice how my heart was hipping when we got to auchi and when we got to kogi I nearly fainted as soon as we gotten to abuja I started praying to God that he should safeguard me in this Muslim state.
Thank God that Putin and Trump are christian o, if not. At least the two world power are Christians so that to checkmate and bomb any Saudi Arabia and turkey country that are persecuting christian.
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by 2nattie(m): 5:14pm
JideAmuGiaka:
Na the scam be dat. God bless you as you display this.
Walahi Nigerian youth need to wake up.
I pray we don't fall for scams again in our lives
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by anyebedgreat: 5:14pm
Baba swag
|Re: President Buhari, Aisha And Halima Meet With Turkish President And His Wife by PHILipu1(m): 5:15pm
JideAmuGiaka:Buhari has recover enough from your thief thief PDP and even if Buhari uses half of that to Travel with his family we don't care again.
Buhari/Osinbajo till 2023
