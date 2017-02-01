₦airaland Forum

Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by FriendChoice(m): 9:18pm On Feb 26
ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the appropriation of N157.75 billion in the 2017 budget estimates for the N-Power scheme to hire additional 350,000 unemployed graduates under the N-Power Volunteer Corps.


Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to Acting President Yemi Osinabjo made the disclosure on Sunday while giving update on the Social Investment Programmes, SIPs, of the Buhari’s presidency in a statement.

He said that out of the N-Power 2017 N157 billion budget ” 350,000 unemployed graduates more would be hired and trained, alongside 50,000 non-graduates youths to be engaged as artisans and in other creative ventures”.

He also stated that “Under the N157.75 also, a sum of N4.5B has been earmarked for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM program to support young Nigerians in building skills in those disciplines.”

Akande told Nigerians to expect more this year especially in the area of implementation, saying that all of the SIPs are now undergoing different stages of implementation.

“While we were able to engage 200,000 unemployed graduates last year, we will do 350,000 more this year,” he assured, adding that some of the teething problems are giving way to lessons that would smoothen implementation under the 2017 budget.

The vice presidential spokesman further disclosed that “about N75 billion has been allocated for the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, which will provide one hot meal a day to 5 million primary school pupils”.

He explained that “this would certainly be an improvement on how far the feeding programme has been implemented so far under the 2016 budget which has so far attained the feeding of
about one million pupils.”

Akande also stated “that under the 2017 budget a sum of N112.2B has been allocated for the
Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEE, aimed at providing interest-free loans to up to 1.2million market men and women, traders, artisans, youths and farmers.

” Under the GEEP, he explained that beneficiaries would receive between N10,000 and N100,000 loans with a one-time 5% administrative fee.

According to him, over 20,000 Nigerians in over 14.states and have been benefiting from GEEP already under the 2016 budget of SIP.

He added that “the Conditional Cash Transfer which has kicked off in 9 states would be further expanded under the 2016 budget and will reach more states and much more Nigerians. The plan in 2016 budget targets one million poorest and vulnerable Nigerians. And in the 2017 budget an additional N54.98B has been allocated for the.continuation of the N5000 monthly social safety net payments to the poorest Nigerians.”

Akande further clarified that while President Buhari has approved another N500 billion in 2007 for all the social intervention programmes, N100 billion out of it, has been allocated for the Family Homes Fund, saying that it has already been announced by the Ministry of Finance.

“2017 implementation of the SIP is going to be far more impactful than what we were able to do under the 2016 budget, so Nigerians should expect more this year, the resolve of the Buhari presidency is firm that more lives must be touched positively under this programmes which Nigerians have come to appreciate,” Akande said.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/buhari-requests-n157-75bn-hire-additional-350000-unemployed-graduates-says-presidency/

http://punchng.com/fg-to-employ-350000-graduates-in-2017/

Double source: Cc Lalasticlala mynd44

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Rilwayne001: 9:20pm On Feb 26
Even while on sick bed, he's still churning out propaganda? undecided

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by TPAND: 9:20pm On Feb 26
I thought he is on medical vacation. He should rest and leave Osinbajo to run things.

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by kabrud: 9:24pm On Feb 26
Haters are on their ways with their usual funny noise.

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by akoko11: 9:27pm On Feb 26
Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by FriendChoice(m): 9:28pm On Feb 26
kabrud:
Haters are on their ways with their usual funny noise.

Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to Acting President Yemi Osinabjo made the disclosure on Sunday while giving update on the Social Investment Programmes, SIPs, of the Buhari’s presidency in a statement.

Yes oh my brother. All these cows in human skin don't bother to read before commenting. The request was done by Osinbanjo on behalf of Buhari.

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by adem30: 10:32pm On Feb 26
Rilwayne001:
Even while on sick bed, he's still churning out propaganda? undecided

Seems the word Propaganda is like a water you must drink daily.

Is 200,000 engaged last year a propaganda?

I pray your hate for Buhari won't limit your life span

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Karlman: 10:55pm On Feb 26
APC......THIS GOVERNMENT IS A YAHOO YAHOO GOVERNMENT!

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by rebeccausoro: 10:55pm On Feb 26
Good development.

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by maberry(m): 10:55pm On Feb 26
Na from him sick bed he dey make this request? undecided

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by ephi123(f): 10:55pm On Feb 26
Nonsense.

With the current haphazard implementation of the N-Power scheme, why on earth should he be allowed to borrow more?

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Jeffrey12(m): 10:56pm On Feb 26
weldone sir..

#GodBlessPmb

#GodBlessNigeria.


Over to Haterz.....I repeat over...

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by BrutalJab: 10:56pm On Feb 26
adem30:

Seems the word Propaganda is like a water you must drunk daily
Is 200,000 engaged last year a propaganda?
I pray your hate for Buhari won't limit your life span
It's well @the bolded

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by naijaboy756: 10:56pm On Feb 26
kabrud:
Haters are on their ways with their usual funny noise.
it is not about haters. It is about the unique dullness of PMB

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by EastGold(m): 10:56pm On Feb 26
Ha

Dem won do another ojoro again

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by ritababe(f): 10:57pm On Feb 26
if he want to continue running the country he should return to Nigeria or else leave the VP to continue his magic.
make buhari no spoil things for us oh,.

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by ephi123(f): 10:57pm On Feb 26
Rilwayne001:
Even while on sick bed, he's still churning out propaganda? undecided

The propaganda machinery has to keep running, but unfortunately for them its output is dead on arrival.

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Richie0974: 10:57pm On Feb 26
Has the Government paid the January stipend of the employed ones before employing more, I'd rather have Osinbajo giving orders than have an old man giving orders from his sick bed.

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by bukiboy(m): 10:58pm On Feb 26
I think say na Osinbajo dey run the country now. This na plot to rub Nigeria and Nigerians

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by PIPPROF(m): 10:58pm On Feb 26
have the old ones been paid


or just another free money for Abba KIyari

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by idris4r83(m): 10:58pm On Feb 26
Una don pay d ones wen una employ?
Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by mrvitalis(m): 10:58pm On Feb 26
Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by BestySam(m): 10:59pm On Feb 26
Please which Buhari? I thought they said he's alive dead.

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Collins0609(m): 10:59pm On Feb 26
Good innovation.Npower is no propaganda becos a a beneficiary and a bonafide witness

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Metobime(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
I tot Osinbajo is d acting president now, Buharih shud let Nigeria b & take a very long rest as much as he can

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Bograd83(f): 11:00pm On Feb 26
Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by justicejay(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
He should just shutup and let pastor lead this nation for the time being. Be like say holyspirit still dey wit pastor

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by ajalawole(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
So they can HIRE and FIRE anytime abi sad God dey

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:01pm On Feb 26
Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by DonCortino: 11:01pm On Feb 26
Rilwayne001:
Even while on sick bed, he's still churning out propaganda? undecided

Its the cabals that are at work.

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by aljharem(m): 11:01pm On Feb 26
This is pure stealing. Buhari did not give any order

Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by grayht(m): 11:01pm On Feb 26
Osibanjo ti take over!

