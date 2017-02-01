₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by FriendChoice(m): 9:18pm On Feb 26
ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the appropriation of N157.75 billion in the 2017 budget estimates for the N-Power scheme to hire additional 350,000 unemployed graduates under the N-Power Volunteer Corps.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/buhari-requests-n157-75bn-hire-additional-350000-unemployed-graduates-says-presidency/
http://punchng.com/fg-to-employ-350000-graduates-in-2017/
Double source: Cc Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Rilwayne001: 9:20pm On Feb 26
Even while on sick bed, he's still churning out propaganda?
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by TPAND: 9:20pm On Feb 26
I thought he is on medical vacation. He should rest and leave Osinbajo to run things.
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by kabrud: 9:24pm On Feb 26
Haters are on their ways with their usual funny noise.
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by akoko11: 9:27pm On Feb 26
I dey come
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by FriendChoice(m): 9:28pm On Feb 26
kabrud:
Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to Acting President Yemi Osinabjo made the disclosure on Sunday while giving update on the Social Investment Programmes, SIPs, of the Buhari’s presidency in a statement.
Yes oh my brother. All these cows in human skin don't bother to read before commenting. The request was done by Osinbanjo on behalf of Buhari.
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by adem30: 10:32pm On Feb 26
Rilwayne001:
Seems the word Propaganda is like a water you must drink daily.
Is 200,000 engaged last year a propaganda?
I pray your hate for Buhari won't limit your life span
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Karlman: 10:55pm On Feb 26
APC......THIS GOVERNMENT IS A YAHOO YAHOO GOVERNMENT!
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by rebeccausoro: 10:55pm On Feb 26
Good development.
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by maberry(m): 10:55pm On Feb 26
Na from him sick bed he dey make this request?
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by ephi123(f): 10:55pm On Feb 26
Nonsense.
With the current haphazard implementation of the N-Power scheme, why on earth should he be allowed to borrow more?
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Jeffrey12(m): 10:56pm On Feb 26
weldone sir..
#GodBlessPmb
#GodBlessNigeria.
Over to Haterz.....I repeat over...
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by BrutalJab: 10:56pm On Feb 26
adem30:It's well @the bolded
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by naijaboy756: 10:56pm On Feb 26
kabrud:it is not about haters. It is about the unique dullness of PMB
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by EastGold(m): 10:56pm On Feb 26
Ha
Dem won do another ojoro again
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by ritababe(f): 10:57pm On Feb 26
if he want to continue running the country he should return to Nigeria or else leave the VP to continue his magic.
make buhari no spoil things for us oh,.
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by ephi123(f): 10:57pm On Feb 26
Rilwayne001:
The propaganda machinery has to keep running, but unfortunately for them its output is dead on arrival.
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Richie0974: 10:57pm On Feb 26
Has the Government paid the January stipend of the employed ones before employing more, I'd rather have Osinbajo giving orders than have an old man giving orders from his sick bed.
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by bukiboy(m): 10:58pm On Feb 26
I think say na Osinbajo dey run the country now. This na plot to rub Nigeria and Nigerians
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by PIPPROF(m): 10:58pm On Feb 26
have the old ones been paid
or just another free money for Abba KIyari
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by idris4r83(m): 10:58pm On Feb 26
Una don pay d ones wen una employ?
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by mrvitalis(m): 10:58pm On Feb 26
Ok
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by BestySam(m): 10:59pm On Feb 26
Please which Buhari? I thought they said he's
Meanwhile, I have USD for sale. Contact via email.
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Collins0609(m): 10:59pm On Feb 26
Good innovation.Npower is no propaganda becos a a beneficiary and a bonafide witness
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Metobime(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
I tot Osinbajo is d acting president now, Buharih shud let Nigeria b & take a very long rest as much as he can
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by Bograd83(f): 11:00pm On Feb 26
just passing
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by justicejay(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
He should just shutup and let pastor lead this nation for the time being. Be like say holyspirit still dey wit pastor
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by ajalawole(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
So they can HIRE and FIRE anytime abi God dey
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:01pm On Feb 26
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by DonCortino: 11:01pm On Feb 26
Rilwayne001:
Its the cabals that are at work.
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by aljharem(m): 11:01pm On Feb 26
This is pure stealing. Buhari did not give any order
|Re: Buhari Requests N157.75bn To Hire Additional 350,000 Graduates - Presidency by grayht(m): 11:01pm On Feb 26
Osibanjo ti take over!
