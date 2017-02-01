₦airaland Forum

Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by sharpden: 9:39pm
TROOPS of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested three foreign Boko Haram terrorists.

The foreign terrorists were arrested on Sunday afternoon in Gombe, Gombe State.

They have been identified as Chadians.

According to available information, the terrorists belong to the Abu Musab al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram.



Their names were given as Bilal Muhammed Umar, Bashir Muhammed and Muhammed Maigari Abubakar.

They were arrested at Arawa and Mallam Inna areas of Gombe metropolis.

They were reported to be members of the al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram that operates in Chad and mostly northern part of Borno State, but came to Gombe State for another heinous assignment.



During the operation, one of them, Bilal Muhammed Umar, attempted to escape and was shot on the leg.

He was however apprehended and is receiving medical treatment.

The terrorists were also arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices, materials that they could have coupled to attack parts of the State.

The suspects are in custody undergoing preliminary investigation.

http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/foreign-boko-haram-terrorists-arrested/

Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by Daree88(m): 9:40pm
Whether they like or nt, their end wil come.
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by sharpden: 9:41pm
Thank you Buhari
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:41pm
Since when did Chadians become foriegners in Northern Nigeria, abeg they have more rights there than a yoruba or Igbo man

Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by kabrud: 9:45pm
Very good one there.
God Bless The Armed Forces
Long Live The President and C-in-C
Long Live The Fed Rep of Nigeria.
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:52pm
angry stop telling us their colour /nationality, kill them all . simple
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:53pm
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 10:17pm
Foreigners indeed.
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by sharpden: 10:29pm
Lalasticlala over to you
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by agabaI23(m): 10:37pm
Na dem dem. Foreign herdsmen too
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by tribalistseun: 10:37pm
Chad or Niger foreigners? This country funny
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by Caustics: 10:38pm
they are all ABOKEEES!!!!!! KILL THEM AND CUT THEIR HEADS

Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 10:38pm
SalamRushdie:
Since when did Chadian become foriegners on Northern Nigeria, abeg they have more rights there than a yoruba or Igbo man
it's just unecessary propaganda

Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by jamoscofield(m): 10:39pm
Daree88:
Whether they like or nt, their end wil come.


MAY ALLAH BLESS YOU IN JESUS NAME
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 10:39pm
.
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by burkingx: 10:40pm
Daree88:
Whether they like or nt, their end wil come.
..Gbamm cool

Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by ennysuccess(m): 10:40pm
shocked shocked shocked
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by burkingx: 10:40pm
angry
SalamRushdie:
Since when did Chadians become foriegners in Northern Nigeria, abeg they have more rights there than a yoruba or Igbo man

Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by olorunthobby(m): 10:40pm
God Bless The Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Services.. May God Almighty Continue To Protect You And Give You The Power And Tactics To Get Of These Terrorists Groups Invading Our 9ja.

Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by GogobiriLalas: 10:40pm
They look like any regular abokine to me

Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:42pm
Oh! Really!
Tell me More.... grin
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by EastGold(m): 10:42pm
See their conical heads

Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by ifeelgood: 10:43pm
OK ooo
Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by burkingx: 10:43pm
GogobiriLalas:
They look like any regular abokine to me
... angry

