₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,103 members, 3,388,036 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 10:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) (1500 Views)
Foreign Boko Haram Terrorist Captured, 15 Killed / 3 Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested By Soldiers At Cattle Market, Maiduguri (Photos / Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Drown In Lake Chad (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by sharpden: 9:39pm
TROOPS of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested three foreign Boko Haram terrorists.
http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/foreign-boko-haram-terrorists-arrested/
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by Daree88(m): 9:40pm
Whether they like or nt, their end wil come.
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by sharpden: 9:41pm
Thank you Buhari
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:41pm
Since when did Chadians become foriegners in Northern Nigeria, abeg they have more rights there than a yoruba or Igbo man
7 Likes
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by kabrud: 9:45pm
Very good one there.
God Bless The Armed Forces
Long Live The President and C-in-C
Long Live The Fed Rep of Nigeria.
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:52pm
stop telling us their colour /nationality, kill them all . simple
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:53pm
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 10:17pm
Foreigners indeed.
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by sharpden: 10:29pm
Lalasticlala over to you
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by agabaI23(m): 10:37pm
Na dem dem. Foreign herdsmen too
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by tribalistseun: 10:37pm
Chad or Niger foreigners? This country funny
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by Caustics: 10:38pm
they are all ABOKEEES!!!!!! KILL THEM AND CUT THEIR HEADS
1 Like
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 10:38pm
SalamRushdie:it's just unecessary propaganda
1 Like
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by jamoscofield(m): 10:39pm
Daree88:
MAY ALLAH BLESS YOU IN JESUS NAME
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 10:39pm
.
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by burkingx: 10:40pm
Daree88:..Gbamm
1 Like
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by ennysuccess(m): 10:40pm
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by burkingx: 10:40pm
SalamRushdie:
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by olorunthobby(m): 10:40pm
God Bless The Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Services.. May God Almighty Continue To Protect You And Give You The Power And Tactics To Get Of These Terrorists Groups Invading Our 9ja.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by GogobiriLalas: 10:40pm
They look like any regular abokine to me
1 Like
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:42pm
Oh! Really!
Tell me More....
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by EastGold(m): 10:42pm
See their conical heads
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by ifeelgood: 10:43pm
OK ooo
|Re: Foreign Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Gombe (Photos) by burkingx: 10:43pm
GogobiriLalas:...
(0) (Reply)
Zambia Election: Opposition Leader Michael Sata Wins Presidential Race / Gej's Speech On Fuel Subsidy Removal / FG Threatens To Revoke South-east Road Project, Others
Viewing this topic: Sydney17(m), latuntop(m), manlawal(m), kashala90(m), grandstar(m), hAlexandro, Pitamack(m), balateef(m), doctore89, Okanokan(m), Dozieson(m), dazdilijae(m), Humulity, egminato, irunmoleaiye, Askmewhy, peteredo, Charlescobi(m), chuksonu, ennysuccess(m), bfn1, Acebar(m), keyanZuzer, edubs, Amoyinoluwa24, tysmith(m), kingsoncj, StFrank2(m), TheArticleNG(m), ZACHIE, iyilax(m), drey076(m), gamaliel9, Okoedopickin, samplanner(m), ezimo777(m), buchilino(m), DrayDDon(m), Joe24real, jumpmasta(m), austinike(m), umu(m), Jibola10(m), gift01, economia, sylviaeo(f), Cokesboy, proprince(m), Tijay90(m), hajodolyn, overdrive(m), Ahmeddedon(m), iyke3000, tolguy(m), tolex29(f), kentochi(m), hadedeji, Whynotthetruth(m), ritababe(f), gaetano, tunji1(m), deleo16(m), Spiritmask, Manspeaks(m), darkhorizon, kevin10, martineverest(m), billyb, haywon(m), PRYCE(m), burkingx, Zeusd3(m), benniet(m), alexdan1881, godquality, NUGAWHITE(m), Qabt, manshoro, TRADEMARK(m), luglio, Lwafu, meetmonde(m), MDGsVISIBLE, BaEnki(m), xtiandating, SoNature(m), yehmy(m), akandry, ifeelgood, delpee(f), frankman365(m), jonili(m), ghazab74(m), Cruz40, uduokirika1(m), Factism(m), EastGold(m), buizyeazy, frisky2good(m), tijjanioyan, oshe11(m), smackimorn(m), worlddpeace48(m), successinlife, Damyowa(m), umarazizz87(m), bayooz(m), crown08(m), voltibaba, Pecca(m), onadana and 206 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18