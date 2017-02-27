Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics (10600 Views)

Two northern groups have warned Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos to desist from making inflammatory remarks on 2019 election



- The groups also accused Oba of Lagos of being corrupt and not in the best position to speak up against corruption



Two northern groups, the Northern Emancipation Network (NEF) and Adamawa Think Tank (ATT) have warned the king of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu to desist from interfering in the 2019 presidential elections.



Recall that the Oba of Lagos recently said that he would not support some certain corrupt people to contest for presidential elections come 2019.



There have been indications that Oba of Lagos might have been attacking former vice-President Abubakar Atiku, when he said some people served under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and converted national properties to their own.



Premium Times reports that in two separate statements signed by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman for NEF and Danladi DanAsabe for ATT, the groups said the recent utterances of Oba of Lagos amount to a “clear breach of the tenets of royalty and nobility."



Suleiman said: “Besides, it is unthinkable how a person who was disgraced out of the police service would have the audacity to unjustly accuse others of corruption.



“We challenge him to provide clear proofs of his allegations otherwise he remains a discredited and lying member of the royal class and a disappointment to nobility and those who hold the institution dear."



“We remind the Lagos monarch that those in glass houses don’t throw stones about. We categorically tell the monarch that he lacks the capacity to influence any political event even in Lagos, not to talk of influencing any national event."



On his part, Mr. DanAsabe said the Oba was just playing politics, “seeing that politicking for 2019 will soon begin”.



Asabe also said: “Atiku relies on the support of all Nigerians as he goes about his politics and cannot help those who harbour unnecessary fears.”





Suleiman also said that Nigerians are not in a hurry to forget the way the Lagos Oba told the Igbo community in Lagos “to go die in the lagoon during the build-up to the 2015 elections".



“This shows that it is not the first time he will shed the garb of royalty and put on the clothing of motor park tout.”



Meanwhile, the Arewa Youths Forum (AYF) has accused northern governors of colluding with some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make political gain in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.



The group released a statement signed by its national president Comrade Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, the group alleged that President Buhari’s extended leave has accorded some northern politicians the opportunity to cash in at the extent of the region’s development.



https://politics.naij.com/1090631-2019-election-northern-groups-warn-oba-lagos-interfering-politics.html

Old Age dey worry Oba 10 Likes

These Northern group(s) should not mention Igbo again, let them face their problems (Oba). 82 Likes 9 Shares

Them no fit



Who are the faceless nothern group?



Nah atiku group 17 Likes 4 Shares

DozieInc:

.



You see for the second time blank post



You want to blame the Oba shey ? You see for the second time blank postYou want to blame the Oba shey ? 1 Like 1 Share

OK. 1 Like

immaculatengang:

Old Age dey worry Oba

The group needs there head checked



Olowo Eko , baba Fuad we are with you The group needs there head checkedOlowo Eko , baba Fuad we are with you 9 Likes 4 Shares

JUST WATCH SOME PEEPS WILL ADOID THIS TREAD.



JUST WATCH 19 Likes 2 Shares

JUST WATCH SOME PEEPS WILL ADOID THIS TREAD.



JUST WATCH. 8 Likes 1 Share

Very soon yorubas will forget d topic and start shouting ipob ipob.

Wen a master is fighting with his slave who are we to interfere so for dat we ibos say WE DONT CARE 59 Likes 8 Shares

Suleiman said: “Besides, it is unthinkable how a person who was disgraced out of the police service would have the audacity to unjustly accuse others of corruption







Oba of Lagos was disgraced from Police because if corruption and Tinubu still annoited him as oba





Tell me more about Progressives. 40 Likes 6 Shares

irepnaija4eva:

https://politics.naij.com/1090631-2019-election-northern-groups-warn-oba-lagos-interfering-politics.html you guys should not used Oba's careless rants on IGBOS to score a goal or make a point. After all your group(s) never condemned that act.

sarrki:







You see for the second time blank post



You want to blame the Oba shey ? 20 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





The group needs there head checked



Olowo Eko , baba Fraud we are with you Baba Ole himself, oba police oba lil Wayne Baba Ole himself, oba police oba lil Wayne 21 Likes 3 Shares

There is nothing wrong with a northern master telling his willing slaves to shut up. If Oba lil wayne the bribe-chopper talk nonsense again, We'll send him to his lagoon and replace him with a fulani Emir in Iga Iduganran. Insha Allah! 46 Likes 5 Shares

This shows that it is not the first time he will shed the garb of royalty and put on the clothing of motor park tout





A northern group called Oba Akiolu a Motor Park Tout.” 37 Likes 3 Shares

Oba Lil wyne being scolded like a child by his masters. Afonja will abandon the topic of this thread and start shouting Ipod yoots 40 Likes 3 Shares

No follow oba of Lagos to talk nonsense o. He go throw u for lagoon!



Sorry, na Igbos get lagoon... Na kuramo we go throw una 4 Likes 1 Share

Kk





"Two northern groups, the Northern Emancipation Network (NEF) and Adamawa Think Tank (ATT) have warned the king of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu to desist from interfering in the 2019 presidential elections."



- These groups are financed by Alhaji Atiku Ok"Two northern groups, the Northern Emancipation Network (NEF) and Adamawa Think Tank (ATT) have warned the king of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu to desist from interfering in the 2019 presidential elections."- These groups are financed by Alhaji Atiku 9 Likes 2 Shares

E don de happen... Is this not the same oba that threatened the people of eastern region??





Mehnnnnnnnnn, use and dump is very real. 12 Likes

The problem Atiku has is that he's a smart businessman but a foolish politician.



In politics, you don't show your hands too early. You build alliances and make people feel comfortable around you before you strike. Now he has made an enemy in Lagos, but he's still gonna prostrate to greet that enemy when he comes to campaign in Lagos.



Atiku's aim is not the Oba of Lagos, it' a flank attack at Tinubu. He wants to play the ethnic card, but he failed to realise that Kwankwaso and El-Rufai are ready to tear him to pieces on that front. 5 Likes 1 Share

Yoruba shey una see am? ur masters have warned U ur two faced ass 14 Likes

Hahahahaha.



Our Oba, u see ur life?



because of these criminals u said u will throw ur fellow southerners into d lagoon.



Those u campaigned for in 2015 are now threatening you.



Lagoon is loading for Oba of Lagos and the Northerners.......... 20 Likes 1 Share

Oba Rilwan Akiolu messed with the wrong people.





The North don't respect anybody when it comes to Politics. 13 Likes 1 Share

Ghen ghen 1 Like

May the Oba of the universe reign forever in Jesus name. By that I mean the Oba of Benin Oba Eware the Ogidigan of Bini kingdom. 2 Likes

its a master slave discuss









no need to put mouth 15 Likes

Even Tinubu knows his limit when it comes the North 11 Likes