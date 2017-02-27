₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by irepnaija4eva(m): 10:48am
Two northern groups have warned Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos to desist from making inflammatory remarks on 2019 election
https://politics.naij.com/1090631-2019-election-northern-groups-warn-oba-lagos-interfering-politics.html
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by immaculatengang(f): 10:50am
Old Age dey worry Oba
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by DozieInc(m): 10:52am
These Northern group(s) should not mention Igbo again, let them face their problems (Oba).
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by sarrki(m): 10:53am
Them no fit
Who are the faceless nothern group?
Nah atiku group
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by sarrki(m): 10:54am
DozieInc:
You see for the second time blank post
You want to blame the Oba shey ?
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by anibi9674: 10:54am
OK.
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by sarrki(m): 10:55am
immaculatengang:
The group needs there head checked
Olowo Eko , baba Fuad we are with you
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by irepnaija4eva(m): 10:55am
JUST WATCH SOME PEEPS WILL ADOID THIS TREAD.
JUST WATCH
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by irepnaija4eva(m): 10:55am
JUST WATCH SOME PEEPS WILL ADOID THIS TREAD.
JUST WATCH.
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by zionmade(m): 11:00am
Very soon yorubas will forget d topic and start shouting ipob ipob.
Wen a master is fighting with his slave who are we to interfere so for dat we ibos say WE DONT CARE
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by Nukualofa: 11:00am
Suleiman said: “Besides, it is unthinkable how a person who was disgraced out of the police service would have the audacity to unjustly accuse others of corruption
Oba of Lagos was disgraced from Police because if corruption and Tinubu still annoited him as oba
Tell me more about Progressives.
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by betty202020(m): 11:00am
irepnaija4eva:you guys should not used Oba's careless rants on IGBOS to score a goal or make a point. After all your group(s) never condemned that act.
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by DozieInc(m): 11:02am
sarrki:
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by Nukualofa: 11:02am
sarrki:Baba Ole himself, oba police oba lil Wayne
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by JohnsonOlanre: 11:03am
There is nothing wrong with a northern master telling his willing slaves to shut up. If Oba lil wayne the bribe-chopper talk nonsense again, We'll send him to his lagoon and replace him with a fulani Emir in Iga Iduganran. Insha Allah!
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by Nukualofa: 11:03am
This shows that it is not the first time he will shed the garb of royalty and put on the clothing of motor park tout
A northern group called Oba Akiolu a Motor Park Tout.”
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by basilo102: 11:07am
Oba Lil wyne being scolded like a child by his masters. Afonja will abandon the topic of this thread and start shouting Ipod yoots
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by KINGwax007(m): 11:50am
No follow oba of Lagos to talk nonsense o. He go throw u for lagoon!
Sorry, na Igbos get lagoon... Na kuramo we go throw una
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by driand(m): 1:45pm
Kk
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by Keneking: 1:45pm
Ok
"Two northern groups, the Northern Emancipation Network (NEF) and Adamawa Think Tank (ATT) have warned the king of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu to desist from interfering in the 2019 presidential elections."
- These groups are financed by Alhaji Atiku
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by Dandsome: 1:45pm
E don de happen... Is this not the same oba that threatened the people of eastern region??
Mehnnnnnnnnn, use and dump is very real.
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by OkoYibo: 1:45pm
The problem Atiku has is that he's a smart businessman but a foolish politician.
In politics, you don't show your hands too early. You build alliances and make people feel comfortable around you before you strike. Now he has made an enemy in Lagos, but he's still gonna prostrate to greet that enemy when he comes to campaign in Lagos.
Atiku's aim is not the Oba of Lagos, it' a flank attack at Tinubu. He wants to play the ethnic card, but he failed to realise that Kwankwaso and El-Rufai are ready to tear him to pieces on that front.
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by ExpiredNigeria: 1:46pm
Yoruba shey una see am? ur masters have warned U ur two faced ass
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by Omeny: 1:49pm
Hahahahaha.
Our Oba, u see ur life?
because of these criminals u said u will throw ur fellow southerners into d lagoon.
Those u campaigned for in 2015 are now threatening you.
Lagoon is loading for Oba of Lagos and the Northerners..........
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by sagio09: 1:50pm
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by OBAGADAFFI: 1:50pm
Oba Rilwan Akiolu messed with the wrong people.
The North don't respect anybody when it comes to Politics.
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by doublewisdom: 1:50pm
Ghen ghen
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by gbishman: 1:50pm
May the Oba of the universe reign forever in Jesus name. By that I mean the Oba of Benin Oba Eware the Ogidigan of Bini kingdom.
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by rozayx5(m): 1:50pm
its a master slave discuss
no need to put mouth
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by OBAGADAFFI: 1:51pm
Even Tinubu knows his limit when it comes the North
Re: Northern Groups Warn Akiolu ,Oba Of Lagos From Interfering In Politics by lakeside30: 1:51pm
Some irrelevant, non personal granter northern group
