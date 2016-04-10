₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Dotwillis1(m): 4:40pm
Okay batch B stream two orientation course ended about two weeks ago. Well, I'm privileged to be posted to the capital of the largest state in Naija! (google is at your reach ).
Btw, below are my list of the 10 types of people you meet in the Nysc Orientation camp.
1. The Clowns
These are the extremely funny ones, mostly warri guys. They always have something to say to get people's ribs cracking. You will never see them been serious for once, all they do is find someone or something to make fun of. They never get tired of talking. Don't bother confronting them for anything because you will end up as their topic and have so many persons laughing at you.
2. Error-Prone
These category are the otondos that always get it all wrong on the parade ground. After been corrected severally, they still get confused. You see them turning to the right at the command of 'left turn'. When others are at Attention, that's when they have their hands behind at Ease. Thier hands will never rhyme with others during quick match and when they halt, their legs always bangs last.
They are the kind of people that still hangs their 'head dress' in the air even after the completion of the 3 hearties to the Governor.
3. The Scroungers
They can beg to borrow your destiny. They never possessed anything of their own instead indulge in the habit of borrowing every possible thing from you, and then you will have to beg before they return it. These set of persons lived in school hostel and are used to the hostel lifestyles, so they never bothered to come with basic needs with the assurance of getting it from others. Its when you just finished locking your box and set to go out that they will come and be like; 'bros abeg I need toothpaste' .. abeg I fit use your towel? 'bros I go like borrow your comb' .....
and also they are never with 'change' ...always asks for N20 to buy table water.
4.FFO
These ones are the first to complain about how terrible the food is and yet they never missed a meal. These kind of people will join the platoon set to leave the parade ground first, so that they can get their plates washed quickly and gets to the kitchen before any other person does. You see them forming a que even when the water to make eba is yet to boil.
They already exhaust thier money to Mami at the first week of Orientation.
5. Shunters
This kind of people can be so annoying en, you been standing in sun for hours and then you see them coming from nowhere to join the long 'line' at the front. Shunting is in their blood, even where you have just 3 persons on a line, they still find a way to chance the last person. Some do it politely by begging to join......and some will just be like 'guy I dey here before o, I went to blow my nose ni' . .....who be mumu
6. Womanizer
These are the no dulling guys. They are in camp to hunt for girls and their aim is to woo as many as possible so that as they are serving the father land, they will be servicing their rooster as well
7. Photo Freak
The ladies are more in this category. They prefer spending all their money on photograph to feeding their tummy. They never get satisfied with selfies no matter the amount of shots taken
8. Do-nothing crew
You begin to wonder if this kind of persons were forced to be in camp. They don't participate in anything, be it the fun aspect and the boring parts. They hardly go for parade and lectures and always complain about the Nysc scheme being a waste of time. You will always find them laying on their bed in the room even after the soldiers has chased everyone out. They have their drugs and fake medical reports to cover up.
9. The Old youth
These ones don't want to be left out of the fun in camp, so they leave their children and wives at home to take part in the orientation. They do every possible thing not to look old specifically their 'skin' hairstyle. And then you see them very quiet. They prefer not to be noticed.
10. Feel free to add to the list!
...here I drop my pen!
--Copper Dotwilliz
Cc lalasticlala , Crazyman
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Karlman: 4:43pm
OK
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by saaedlee: 4:44pm
8, are business moguls just there for the 3 weeks, after that, nothing till POP week
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by fbtowner(m): 5:03pm
saaedlee:
yea that where I belong.
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by JahnFarai(m): 5:09pm
11. The Highs, these ones would wake U as soon as they've returned from the bunk afta smoking the the hell out of herbs.
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by YUNGLURD(m): 5:27pm
am a pcm but i think u should add "THE HOLIER THAN THOU" betterstill, the born again
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:07pm
The Gaybriels
You know who I'm talking about ?? Bobrisky's members
Those goats that love tearing up people's ass
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by VickyRotex(f): 7:09pm
10. My category is missing!
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by babyfaceafrica: 7:09pm
The ones that want to straff
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by yeyeboi(m): 7:09pm
Pl
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Flexherbal(m): 7:09pm
No 6 and 9
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by LAFO(f): 7:09pm
Do nothing CREW.
Obubra Camp, Cross River
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by frenchwine(m): 7:10pm
Grabs popcorn .
What am I even doing here sef?
If you want the popcorn coman take it.
******Strolls out *****
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by LastSurvivor11: 7:11pm
Let the audience decide..
Like for NYSC scrapping..
Share in support of the scheme..
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Dotwillis1(m): 7:11pm
YUNGLURD:that's right
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by unclezuma: 7:11pm
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Abrahamayeh(m): 7:12pm
hmmm...small boys wey dem gv admission
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by tosyne2much(m): 7:12pm
I dey come
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Famocious(m): 7:12pm
..
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:12pm
VickyRotex:
The lesbians ??
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by ibroh22(m): 7:12pm
mtcheeww
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Onyeasi(m): 7:12pm
The corp members who spend all their time anaylsing politics from all view and angles..
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Richy4(m): 7:13pm
YUNGLURD:
You mean the ones that questions why they were putting on trousers and shorts instead of long skirts
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by goshen26: 7:13pm
1 The perfume freak
They have different perf for every part of their body....
2. The credit type
These ones can use anything to collect credit, then don't mind using their school certificate to collect credit
3. The escapee
The ones will always have their ways out of the camp, they can bribe if the camp is so secure, unlike my okada camp whr u can run out of the camp.at will
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Dotwillis1(m): 7:15pm
Thanks to the mod that included the photos
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by psalmskiddy(m): 7:15pm
, ;Dcan't find my category,
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Chudichu(m): 7:15pm
11 : The big boys (Camp Jagaban)
The camp big boys that carried some people's life savings as flexing money in camp
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by YESpParticipant: 7:15pm
NOTICE! NOTICE!! NOTICE!!!
YES-P PARTICIPANTS TO STAGE A NATIONWIDE PEACEFUL PROTEST.
http://www.nairaland.com/3652654/yes-p-notice-peaceful-nationwide-protest
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by mctowel01: 7:15pm
No i.. Team Do nothing crew..Thats our gang
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Gistedge(f): 7:16pm
Shweet!
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by xreal: 7:16pm
...
|Re: 9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp by Dotwillis1(m): 7:16pm
VickyRotex:really? What could it be
I will like to know
