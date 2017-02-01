Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) (15207 Views)

According to report from Ondo City, within 24 hours of Arakunrin Akeredolu's inauguration,many have lost their lives and scores injured with many fleeing their homes as APC thugs invades Ondo City.



The guy in this picture was hacked to death at Lijofi street,Ondo City by APC thugs for been PDP member.



I want to believe Arakunrin Akeredolu isn't aware of it yet regardless of the rumors making round.



Below is an eyes witness' account:



"Abi? Help me ask dem o! I hear say it is some people (weda na task force, abi na Okada people) that are trying to effect changes in their executives, now that power has changed from pdp to apc. They want that to also reflect in their various organisations. Na dem say sha. But what baffles me is that I was at Yaba and these people (some of them wearing t-shirts with "Aketi" boldly inscribed on them), were carrying machetes, cutlasses, axes and GUNS, in broad daylight, marching along, menacingly, and yet a vehicle loaded with soldiers (at least they were in Army uniform) were following them, as though escorting them to protect them, instead of getting them arrested!"



This is democracy,every citizen has the right to choose his choice...... Mr.Gomina,call your boys to order!!



Human life is now meaningless in our society. The killer of this young man will not know peace in his/her life henceforth.



This is very bad ooooo, is it by force to join the ruling party nii? Rip to him 7 Likes 1 Share

Human life means nothing again in Nigeria 3 Likes

He was killed in the street in blood day light....arm yourself this days...you don't no when a friend will spring on you 4 Likes

Hope you have seen what the 'saints' in your party have done?.

Soon soomeone will issue a statement, stating another version of the story.



The end of life is always death 2 Likes

D more reason I don't associate myself with much people 6 Likes

[color=#000099][/color]no nigerian leader is worth dieing for.rip to the dead.





Forget party bros, this is pure evil.

Forget party bros, this is pure evil.

By the new govnt in Ondo right?.

kill ur self y the politicians enjoy the money





I smell some political thugs trying to flex their muscle.

wicked PPle 1 Like

Nigerians are gradually losing their humanity; our future will be quite gloomy if things continues this way. 7 Likes

I smell some political thugs trying to flex their muscle.





APC political thugs

anambra beware of apc. 6 Likes





Heard this man was killed on Friday and about 5 people or more have been hacked to death during the weekend.



Ondo town is hot now, police checkpoints everywhere, you have tats on you&straight to Akure, 6 - 6 curfew.



What's the world turning into



This is sad, when we are not animals.



God help us.





Heard this man was killed on Friday and about 5 people or more have been hacked to death during the weekend.

Ondo town is hot now, police checkpoints everywhere, you have tats on you&straight to Akure, 6 - 6 curfew.

What's the world turning into

This is sad, when we are not animals.

God help us.

Sometimes I'm tempted to say God should cancel Nigeria from hid map.

Which kind of country is this? 1 Like

Sometimes I'm tempted to say God should cancel Nigeria from his map.

Which kind of country is this?

Bro this not about Nigeria alone, it's a global issue.



Even the peaceful countries are feeling the heat, it's spreading like virus.



I saw a video today, some people took their captives numbering more than 10 to a place like abattoir.



They tied their hands behind them, the captives were being picked one after the other and they were slithering their throats like Christmas chicken.



That 3minutes video gave me a bad day.



Sometimes i just wish it's possible they factory reset the planet without back up.



Bro this not about Nigeria alone, it's a global issue.

Even the peaceful countries are feeling the heat, it's spreading like virus.

I saw a video today, some people took their captives numbering more than 10 to a place like abattoir.

They tied their hands behind them, the captives were being picked one after the other and they were slithering their throats like Christmas chicken.

That 3minutes video gave me a bad day.

Sometimes i just wish it's possible they factory reset the planet without back up.

Planet Earth is beautiful, but the occupants.

Bro this not about Nigeria alone, it's a global issue.



Even the peaceful countries are feeling the heat, it's spreading like virus.



I saw a video today, some people took their captives numbering more than 10 to a place like abattoir.



They tied their hands behind them, the captives were being picked one after the other and they were slithering their throats like Christmas chicken.



That 3minutes video gave me a bad day.



Sometimes i just wish it's possible they factory reset the planet without back up.



is it religious or just some weird psychopath's

Animalistic attitude







Shebi na opposition dem kill.



Oyah make Una blame Wike.





Bro this not about Nigeria alone, it's a global issue.



Even the peaceful countries are feeling the heat, it's spreading like virus.



I saw a video today, some people took their captives numbering more than 10 to a place like abattoir.



They tied their hands behind them, the captives were being picked one after the other and they were slithering their throats like Christmas chicken.



That 3minutes video gave me a bad day.



Sometimes i just wish it's possible they factory reset the planet without back up.



Planet Earth is beautiful, but the occupants.

Yeah it is true, human beings made this world a shithole

Chai

This things happen oh...



But Oga, this your story too sweet to not be a lie...



Ahan..



They were even wearing Aketi shirts... Na wa oh

is it religious or just some weird psychopath's

I was done by the NA on some boko haram members I was done by the NA on some boko haram members

That lady sef... She get mind o to still dey look if na me I go don tear race