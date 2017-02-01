₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by vicky85(f): 6:17pm
According to report from Ondo City, within 24 hours of Arakunrin Akeredolu's inauguration,many have lost their lives and scores injured with many fleeing their homes as APC thugs invades Ondo City.
Source: http://www.justpyenews.com/2017/02/man-hacked-to-death-in-ondo-for-being.html
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by madridguy(m): 6:20pm
Human life is now meaningless in our society. The killer of this young man will not know peace in his/her life henceforth.
Rest in peace and I pray God comfort your family.
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Adebammm(m): 6:20pm
This is very bad ooooo, is it by force to join the ruling party nii? Rip to him
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by JideAmuGiaka: 6:21pm
Human life means nothing again in Nigeria
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by 14teenK(m): 6:23pm
He was killed in the street in blood day light....arm yourself this days...you don't no when a friend will spring on you
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by JideAmuGiaka: 6:24pm
madridguy:Hope you have seen what the 'saints' in your party have done?.
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Ahmadgani(m): 6:24pm
Soon soomeone will issue a statement, stating another version of the story.
The end of life is always death
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Cutehector(m): 6:27pm
D more reason I don't associate myself with much people
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Wisebird22(m): 6:27pm
[color=#000099][/color]no nigerian leader is worth dieing for.rip to the dead.
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by madridguy(m): 6:29pm
Forget party bros, this is pure evil.
JideAmuGiaka:
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by JideAmuGiaka: 6:31pm
madridguy:By the new govnt in Ondo right?.
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:44pm
kill ur self y the politicians enjoy the money
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by madridguy(m): 6:48pm
I smell some political thugs trying to flex their muscle.
JideAmuGiaka:
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Lucasinho(m): 6:49pm
wicked PPle
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Emekamex(m): 6:56pm
Nigerians are gradually losing their humanity; our future will be quite gloomy if things continues this way.
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by JideAmuGiaka: 6:56pm
madridguy:
APC political thugs
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by greenermodels: 7:05pm
anambra beware of apc.
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Explorers(m): 7:15pm
Some said they are cultists hunting themselves, some said they are political thugs.
Heard this man was killed on Friday and about 5 people or more have been hacked to death during the weekend.
Ondo town is hot now, police checkpoints everywhere, you have tats on you&straight to Akure, 6 - 6 curfew.
What's the world turning into
This is sad, when we are not animals.
God help us.
Lalasticlala its real.
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by SpecialAdviser: 7:19pm
Sometimes I'm tempted to say God should cancel Nigeria from hid map.
Which kind of country is this?
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Explorers(m): 7:35pm
SpecialAdviser:
Bro this not about Nigeria alone, it's a global issue.
Even the peaceful countries are feeling the heat, it's spreading like virus.
I saw a video today, some people took their captives numbering more than 10 to a place like abattoir.
They tied their hands behind them, the captives were being picked one after the other and they were slithering their throats like Christmas chicken.
That 3minutes video gave me a bad day.
Sometimes i just wish it's possible they factory reset the planet without back up.
Planet Earth is beautiful, but the occupants.
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by falcon01: 7:53pm
Explorers:is it religious or just some weird psychopath's
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Bitojoe(m): 8:52pm
Animalistic attitude
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Icecomrade: 8:53pm
Shebi na opposition dem kill.
Oyah make Una blame Wike.
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by slurryeye: 8:53pm
Explorers:
Yeah it is true, human beings made this world a shithole
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by ademasta(m): 8:53pm
Chai
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Xaddy(m): 8:54pm
This things happen oh...
But Oga, this your story too sweet to not be a lie...
Ahan..
They were even wearing Aketi shirts... Na wa oh
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by himkers(m): 8:55pm
falcon01:
I was done by the NA on some boko haram members
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by Mosebolatan26(f): 8:55pm
That lady sef... She get mind o to still dey look if na me I go don tear race
|Re: Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) by poyet(m): 8:55pm
With all this kind of stuff you expect South Africa to dignify us. When we fail to do what is right, others will treat in no better way than we have treated ourselves!
