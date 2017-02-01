Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren (927 Views)

The Mantra protection solution boss, who was in a black Toyota jeep while being escorted to work with a white hilux van, was arrested for disobeying the traffic light and also using the siren illegally. He's now cooling off in the police station.



You can try that in any part of Naija but not in Lagos. 1 Like

I sorry for the old man o.. ... but if its in his country that a black man commits such an offence, he will be sent straight jail.



When will whites start calling black expatriate in their own countries Expatriate or Immigrants?When will whites start calling black expatriate in their own countries 3 Likes

The earlier we hold our esteem high before these white men the better.



People will treat your country the way you treat it.

This is arrant nonsense. If the siren is illegal, why is the Hilux truck decked up with the equipment. The man is a staff of an emergency outfit in the cesspit called Nigeria.

Given him a fine, check his status in Nigeria, warn him seriously and allow him to go but make sure all his details are logged on the system

yeah arrest d chinko modafoka...dey think dey can do anyhow here

A think say police no dey arrest oyibo people wetin come happen

because them be oyibo people dem.dey happy to see them

What u don't try in their country.. good sorry for yourself there and when you get back home tell your people Nigeria is not like b4 oyibo ok.

white pig flouting our laws. Sentence him to flogging! because naija is a counrty of LAWS!

If he has police escorts, then they're wasting their time.

