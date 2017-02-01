₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by londonrivals: 9:24pm
An expatriate has been arrested by officers of the Lagos state police command, for breaking traffic laws of the State.
The Mantra protection solution boss, who was in a black Toyota jeep while being escorted to work with a white hilux van, was arrested for disobeying the traffic light and also using the siren illegally. He's now cooling off in the police station.
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by Cadamlk: 9:31pm
You can try that in any part of Naija but not in Lagos.
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by saintikechi(m): 9:31pm
I sorry for the old man o.. ... but if its in his country that a black man commits such an offence, he will be sent straight jail.
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by bitcoininvesto(m): 9:41pm
Expatriate or Immigrants?
When will whites start calling black expatriate in their own countries
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by GlorifiedTunde(m): 9:43pm
The earlier we hold our esteem high before these white men the better.
People will treat your country the way you treat it.
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by Dedetwo(m): 9:45pm
This is arrant nonsense. If the siren is illegal, why is the Hilux truck decked up with the equipment. The man is a staff of an emergency outfit in the cesspit called Nigeria.
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by AngelicBeing: 10:30pm
Given him a fine, check his status in Nigeria, warn him seriously and allow him to go but make sure all his details are logged on the system
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by Iruobean(m): 10:31pm
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by jegz25(m): 10:31pm
yeah arrest d chinko modafoka...dey think dey can do anyhow here
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by Iruobean(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by Lukenitheooo6: 10:32pm
A think say police no dey arrest oyibo people wetin come happen
because them be oyibo people dem.dey happy to see them
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by Qmerit(m): 10:32pm
What u don't try in their country.. good sorry for yourself there and when you get back home tell your people Nigeria is not like b4 oyibo ok.
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by PublicAssurance: 10:32pm
white pig flouting our laws. Sentence him to flogging! because naija is a counrty of LAWS!
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by steppin: 10:32pm
If he has police escorts, then they're wasting their time.
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by Iruobean(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by Expl0rers: 10:32pm
Wonderful
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by Iruobean(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by Iruobean(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren by highrise07(m): 10:33pm
