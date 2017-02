The Mantra protection solution boss, who was in a black Toyota jeep while being escorted to work with a white hilux van, was arrested for disobeying the traffic light and also using the siren illegally. He's now cooling off in the police station.



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/expatriate-arrested-for-disobeying.html An expatriate has been arrested by officers of the Lagos state police command, for breaking traffic laws of the State.The Mantra protection solution boss, who was in a black Toyota jeep while being escorted to work with a white hilux van, was arrested for disobeying the traffic light and also using the siren illegally. He's now cooling off in the police station.