|Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by CastedDude: 7:47am
A mother was overjoyed when she saw her children for the first time after three years apart. The mother who couldn't contain her excitement -had to run to embrace her boys at the airport as she danced with them . The family were separated by the incessant Boko Haram attacks in the north eastern part of the country.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/boko-haram-see-moment-mother-saw-her.html
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by CastedDude: 7:48am
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:52am
Buhari maka why now?
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by PrettyCrystal: 7:54am
Thank God for them
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by ThatIgboBoy: 7:55am
Nothing equates the love a mother has for her child.
NOTHING
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by Epositive(m): 8:02am
boko harams have been splitting families since 1800AD
#GODBLESSNIGERIA
#positivevibes
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by decatalyst(m): 8:37am
Only someone who have seen war can fully appreciate peace.
May God bless Nigeria
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by freeborn76(m): 11:00am
Jonathan and his criminal service chiefs almost ceeded part of Nigeria to Boko Haram...NEVER AGAIN will we allow selfish and criminal minded dumbos lead us again
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by Ezedon(m): 11:00am
love of a mother, the only genuine love, but not Indomie generation morhers
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by leksmedia: 11:00am
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by brownies1: 11:01am
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by yemzzy22: 11:01am
when u see someone care about your children sure u go jolly that luvly
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by bbm2016(m): 11:01am
CROWNWEALTH019:Watin buhari do again ?
The poor my is trying to gain good health
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by Jeffrey12(m): 11:01am
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by EmeeNaka: 11:01am
Women don't touch men in public to avoid sin
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by Nateben(m): 11:01am
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by GlorifiedTunde(m): 11:01am
its so sad many will still politicize this stories and call it stunts
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by Samanza89(m): 11:01am
I feel like crying. Nothing compare to the joy of a "good" mother. Not the senseless we have this days, giving birth and thereafter dumping them, and subduing them to terrible conditions.
God bless our mothers!!!....
Shout out to all the prospective "good" ones...
I heart you all....
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by euchariadavid(f): 11:02am
Thank God they are back and safe
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by Omagago(m): 11:02am
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by helphelp: 11:02am
365*3= 1095days
1095*24= 26,280hrs
26,280*60= 1,576,800mins
1,576,800*60= 94,608,000secs
Mothers dey try
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by ho69: 11:02am
It's a good feelings...
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by DollarAngel(m): 11:03am
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by AdonaiRoofing(m): 11:03am
Happy family reunion glory to God
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by Ijaya123: 11:03am
Tragedy from the failed party called PDP which founded, funded and fed from the Boko haram menace.
It will never be well with them all.
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:04am
decatalyst:Word
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by smithsydny(m): 11:04am
Samanza89:yetunde
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by darocha1(m): 11:04am
Some people will still open their mouth and say BOKO HARAM isn't real
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by Jayuba(m): 11:04am
That is true love. I dont think a girlfriend can do that to her boyfriend.
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by Flexherbal(m): 11:05am
We are happy for them
|Re: Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years by Jakama90(m): 11:05am
bbm2016:He is the father of Boko.
