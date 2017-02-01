Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram: The Moment A Mother Saw Her Kids For The First Time After 3 Years (4539 Views)

Source; A mother was overjoyed when she saw her children for the first time after three years apart. The mother who couldn't contain her excitement -had to run to embrace her boys at the airport as she danced with them . The family were separated by the incessant Boko Haram attacks in the north eastern part of the country.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/boko-haram-see-moment-mother-saw-her.html 2 Likes 1 Share

? Buhari maka why now

Thank God for them 3 Likes

Nothing equates the love a mother has for her child.



NOTHING 7 Likes

boko harams have been splitting families since 1800AD





#GODBLESSNIGERIA

#positivevibes

Only someone who have seen war can fully appreciate peace.



May God bless Nigeria 14 Likes 1 Share

Jonathan and his criminal service chiefs almost ceeded part of Nigeria to Boko Haram...NEVER AGAIN will we allow selfish and criminal minded dumbos lead us again 6 Likes 2 Shares

love of a mother, the only genuine love, but not Indomie generation morhers

It's well

when u see someone care about your children sure u go jolly that luvly

CROWNWEALTH019:

Buhari maka why now ? Watin buhari do again ?

The poor my is trying to gain good health Watin buhari do again ?The poor my is trying to gain good health 1 Like 1 Share

ehyyaaah!!

Women don't touch men in public to avoid sin

Nice 1 Like

its so sad many will still politicize this stories and call it stunts 1 Like

I feel like crying. Nothing compare to the joy of a "good" mother. Not the senseless we have this days, giving birth and thereafter dumping them, and subduing them to terrible conditions.



God bless our mothers!!!....

Shout out to all the prospective "good" ones...

I heart you all.... 1 Like 1 Share

Thank God they are back and safe

Luv Yhu Mom

365*3= 1095days



1095*24= 26,280hrs



26,280*60= 1,576,800mins



1,576,800*60= 94,608,000secs



Mothers dey try

It's a good feelings...

Okay

Happy family reunion glory to God



It will never be well with them all. Tragedy from the failed party called PDP which founded, funded and fed from the Boko haram menace.It will never be well with them all. 1 Like

decatalyst:

Samanza89:

Some people will still open their mouth and say BOKO HARAM isn't real 1 Like

That is true love. I dont think a girlfriend can do that to her boyfriend.

We are happy for them