|PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:18pm
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party is the only party that will transform the country and take its economy back to its prosperity.
https://punchng.com/pdp-will-transform-nigeria-atiku/
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by TheAnimatorsHub: 4:19pm
This is super story
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Keneking: 4:19pm
Great. APC is not national in outlook.
It is a party owned by Core North, dominated partially by middle belt and some elites in SWerners
PDP is national as its membership is available, accessible and promoted locally in Nigeria. Even in other parts of the world....
***APC rides on stolen membership of other parties especially PDP, CPC, ACN and APGA. It can not stand alone.
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:20pm
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:21pm
TheAnimatorsHub:
You are a patriotic Nigeria
God bless you
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:21pm
Keneking:
Uncle what is great here ?
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by aolawale025: 4:23pm
What the PDP should do first is to nominate a generally acceptable candidate for 2019
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:37pm
Keneking:
While PDP is the party of the south east and south South
PDP now have the outlook of that %
Do you get that ?
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:47pm
Give idiotic pigs of Biafra party a second chance.
I Hiss in Japanese
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by JkDanchi005(m): 4:48pm
The Success and Organization of the 2017 National Convention of the PDP has already proven to all, that PDP is truely a National Party with Vision and determination for greatness.
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by MicheyJ1: 4:49pm
sarrki:I still can't phantom the way you think. It's like you deliberately turn a blind eye to all the problems happening in this country at the moment
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:52pm
Keneking:and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic p. of Biafra.
N.B- help me complete the letter p. With any suitable word of your choice
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by MicheyJ1: 4:52pm
sarrki:Have they promoted you in Buhari media cows ?? You are due a promotion. Because you worked hard throughout 2017.
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by 1nigeriamyfoot: 4:53pm
THUNDER SCATTER APC & THEIR SUPPORTERS!
ATIKU SHOULD GO AND DIE, WE DONT WANT OLD WINE LIKE HIM INFACT ANYBODY WHO WILL STILL VOTE FOR HAUSA/FULANI BY 2019 MUST BE BIGGEST FOOL
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Keneking: 4:53pm
Jesusloveyou:
Please I do not accept the term "pig".
You must withdraw this word immediately.
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:54pm
Jesusloveyou:
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Evablizin(f): 4:57pm
Jesusloveyou:Please use another moniker,if you want to be foolish.
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Ratello: 5:05pm
TheAnimatorsHub:Dey there dey hallucinate by 2019 this same "Super Story" shall become Reality.com to you that I can assure you!
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Ratello: 5:10pm
1nigeriamyfoot:
My brother I share your sentiment too however as it stands no other region can fly the ticket and be considered except from the North so you see it is North vs North now and we just have to play it that way
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 5:10pm
Ratello:
We the patriots won't allow such to happen
PDP is a disaster
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Ratello: 5:25pm
sarrki:Who knows you? You should be harvesting your "rice" by now
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Alariiwo: 5:42pm
Transformers..
Dead party for useless thieves. *hiss
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Rolandonyi: 5:52pm
Please youth ignore this A-ti-ku who is so desperate for power. He has nothing to offer. He started with restructuring but when his fellow Mallos were not pleased with it now, it is promising the youths heaven and earth. How will he fulfill all these his promises. I can assure you that the moment he gets there, that will be another one chance for 8 years. Let us yell for people like Sokoto State gov, Ribadu, El Rufai, Dankwambo and the likes and not people that will take us 10 years backwards.
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by lordkush: 5:53pm
Jesusloveyou:seun I know you are not a Christian. but for the sake of whatever you believe in ban this monicker.
he can't drag sweet jesus into his madness.
if you don't I will creat a monicker "allahloves you" tooo
and I will do wonders with it
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Jesusloveyou(m): 5:54pm
Ratello:hahahahaha, let me laugh at your dream small before telling you, you are dreaming
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by lordkush: 5:55pm
Jesusloveyou:yyyyy seun I know you are not a Christian. but for the sake of whatever you believe in ban this monicker.
he can't drag sweet jesus into his madness.
if you don't I will creat a monicker "allahloves you" tooo
and I will do wonders with it
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 5:56pm
lordkush:
Bros let's the word passion with caution guides us
How are you sure he's not a Christ like ?
So please don't let us do religious stuff here
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by lordkush: 5:57pm
sarrki:he is possed by the demon of foolishness.
he is not saved
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Tecno66: 6:00pm
sarrki:I agree with you that PDP is a disaster but from the reality on ground, I think APC has not faired better. Infact if we weigh their campaign promises with what they have achieved so far, the party is a scam and the leaders deserve to be humiliated publicly. I look forward to when another government will probe this government to comfirm if they are saints as they claim.
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by frankyychiji(f): 6:01pm
Jesusloveyou:I wonder what this skull miner hiding under a Jesus moniker think of himself. A simple sentence in English he can't write. Why not face your motor park job and leave trash for lawma?
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 6:02pm
Tecno66:
With sincere heart I will be happy also
That's what they call democracy
Nigeria is not ripe for one party to rule for too long
|Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Tecno66: 6:09pm
sarrki:I used to feel you are oversuportive of this government. But you make sense with this your comment. It is a fair comment, not partisan in any way.
