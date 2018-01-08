Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar (1687 Views)

2019: Atiku’s Plan Shaky As Governors Seize PDP - The Nation / 2019: Atiku, Lamido May Clash Over PDP Presidential Ticket. / 2019: Atiku, Dankwambo Fingered In PDP Leadership Tussle (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party is the only party that will transform the country and take its economy back to its prosperity.



Atiku expressed this in Kaduna at the weekend, when one of his supporters, Miss Zainab Musa Pindar, organised a reception for him at the Arewa House, welcoming him back to the PDP.



A statement signed by Jacob Onjewu Dickson, spokesman for the Chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Ibn Abbas, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, said the Wazirin Adamawa further told his supporters to spread the gospel of the PDP’s good plans to the people at the grassroots.





“PDP still remains the only national party in Nigeria. It is the hope of the common man to be free from the fraud called the APC,” Atiku who was represented by Ambassador Abbas said.



https://punchng.com/pdp-will-transform-nigeria-atiku/

This is super story 9 Likes 1 Share



It is a party owned by Core North, dominated partially by middle belt and some elites in SWerners

PDP is national as its membership is available, accessible and promoted locally in Nigeria. Even in other parts of the world....





***APC rides on stolen membership of other parties especially PDP, CPC, ACN and APGA. It can not stand alone. Great. APC is not national in outlook.It is a party owned by Core North, dominated partially by middle belt and some elites in SWernersPDP is national as its membership is available, accessible and promoted locally in Nigeria. Even in other parts of the world....***APC rides on stolen membership of other parties especially PDP, CPC, ACN and APGA. It can not stand alone. 6 Likes 1 Share

TheAnimatorsHub:

This is super story

You are a patriotic Nigeria



God bless you You are a patriotic NigeriaGod bless you 5 Likes 2 Shares

Keneking:

Great. APC is not national in outlook.

It is a party owned by Core North, dominated partially by middle belt and some elites in SWerners

Uncle what is great here ? Uncle what is great here ? 1 Like

What the PDP should do first is to nominate a generally acceptable candidate for 2019 3 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

Great. APC is not national in outlook.

It is a party owned by Core North, dominated partially by middle belt and some elites in SWerners



While PDP is the party of the south east and south South



PDP now have the outlook of that %



Do you get that ? While PDP is the party of the south east and south SouthPDP now have the outlook of that %Do you get that ? 2 Likes

Give idiotic pigs of Biafra party a second chance.

I Hiss in Japanese 2 Likes

The Success and Organization of the 2017 National Convention of the PDP has already proven to all, that PDP is truely a National Party with Vision and determination for greatness. 4 Likes

sarrki:





You are a patriotic Nigeria



God bless you I still can't phantom the way you think. It's like you deliberately turn a blind eye to all the problems happening in this country at the moment I still can't phantom the way you think. It's like you deliberately turn a blind eye to all the problems happening in this country at the moment 4 Likes

Keneking:

Great. APC is not national in outlook.

It is a party owned by Core North, dominated partially by middle belt and some elites in SWerners and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic p. of Biafra.



N.B- help me complete the letter p. With any suitable word of your choice and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic p. of Biafra.N.B- help me complete the letter p. With any suitable word of your choice 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Have they promoted you in Buhari media cows ?? You are due a promotion. Because you worked hard throughout 2017. Have they promoted you in Buhari media cows ?? You are due a promotion. Because you worked hard throughout 2017. 2 Likes

THUNDER SCATTER APC & THEIR SUPPORTERS!



ATIKU SHOULD GO AND DIE, WE DONT WANT OLD WINE LIKE HIM INFACT ANYBODY WHO WILL STILL VOTE FOR HAUSA/FULANI BY 2019 MUST BE BIGGEST FOOL 1 Like 1 Share

Jesusloveyou:

and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic pigs of Biafra

Please I do not accept the term "pig".

You must withdraw this word immediately. Please I do not accept the term "pig".You must withdraw this word immediately.

Jesusloveyou:

and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic pigs of Biafra 1 Like 1 Share

Jesusloveyou:

and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic pigs of Biafra Please use another moniker,if you want to be foolish. Please use another moniker,if you want to be foolish. 2 Likes

TheAnimatorsHub:

This is super story Dey there dey hallucinate by 2019 this same "Super Story" shall become Reality.com to you that I can assure you! Dey there dey hallucinate by 2019 this same "Super Story" shall become Reality.com to you that I can assure you! 1 Like

1nigeriamyfoot:

THUNDER SCATTER APC & THEIR SUPPORTERS!



ATIKU SHOULD GO AND DIE, WE DONT WANT OLD WINE LIKE HIM INFACT ANYBODY WHO WILL STILL VOTE FOR HAUSA/FULANI BY 2019 MUST BE BIGGEST FOOL

My brother I share your sentiment too however as it stands no other region can fly the ticket and be considered except from the North so you see it is North vs North now and we just have to play it that way My brother I share your sentiment too however as it stands no other region can fly the ticket and be considered except from the North so you see it is North vs North now and we just have to play it that way

Ratello:



Dey there dey hallucinate by 2019 this same "Super Story" shall become Reality.com to you that I can assure you!

We the patriots won't allow such to happen



PDP is a disaster We the patriots won't allow such to happenPDP is a disaster

sarrki:





We the patriots won't allow such to happen



PDP is a disaster Who knows you? You should be harvesting your "rice" by now Who knows you? You should be harvesting your "rice" by now

Transformers..



Dead party for useless thieves. *hiss

Please youth ignore this A-ti-ku who is so desperate for power. He has nothing to offer. He started with restructuring but when his fellow Mallos were not pleased with it now, it is promising the youths heaven and earth. How will he fulfill all these his promises. I can assure you that the moment he gets there, that will be another one chance for 8 years. Let us yell for people like Sokoto State gov, Ribadu, El Rufai, Dankwambo and the likes and not people that will take us 10 years backwards. 1 Like

Jesusloveyou:

and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic pigs of Biafra seun I know you are not a Christian. but for the sake of whatever you believe in ban this monicker.















he can't drag sweet jesus into his madness.

if you don't I will creat a monicker "allahloves you" tooo

and I will do wonders with it seun I know you are not a Christian. but for the sake of whatever you believe in ban this monicker.he can't drag sweet jesus into his madness.if you don't I will creat a monicker "allahloves you" toooand I will do wonders with it 2 Likes

Ratello:



Dey there dey hallucinate by 2019 this same "Super Story" shall become Reality.com to you that I can assure you! hahahahaha, let me laugh at your dream small before telling you, you are dreaming hahahahaha, let me laugh at your dream small before telling you, you are dreaming

Jesusloveyou:

and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic p. of Biafra.



N.B- help me complete the letter p. With any suitable word of your choice yyyyy seun I know you are not a Christian. but for the sake of whatever you believe in ban this monicker.















he can't drag sweet jesus into his madness.

if you don't I will creat a monicker "allahloves you" tooo

and I will do wonders with it yyyyy seun I know you are not a Christian. but for the sake of whatever you believe in ban this monicker.he can't drag sweet jesus into his madness.if you don't I will creat a monicker "allahloves you" toooand I will do wonders with it

lordkush:

seun I know you are not a Christian. but for the sake of whatever you believe in ban this monicker.















he can't drag sweet jesus into his madness.

if you don't I will creat a monicker "allahloves you" tooo

and I will do wonders with it

Bros let's the word passion with caution guides us



How are you sure he's not a Christ like ?



So please don't let us do religious stuff here Bros let's the word passion with caution guides usHow are you sure he's not a Christ like ?So please don't let us do religious stuff here

sarrki:





Bros let's the word passion with caution guides us



How are you sure he's not a Christ like ?



So please don't let us do religious stuff here he is possed by the demon of foolishness.



he is not saved he is possed by the demon of foolishness.he is not saved

sarrki:





We the patriots won't allow such to happen



PDP is a disaster I agree with you that PDP is a disaster but from the reality on ground, I think APC has not faired better. Infact if we weigh their campaign promises with what they have achieved so far, the party is a scam and the leaders deserve to be humiliated publicly. I look forward to when another government will probe this government to comfirm if they are saints as they claim. I agree with you that PDP is a disaster but from the reality on ground, I think APC has not faired better. Infact if we weigh their campaign promises with what they have achieved so far, the party is a scam and the leaders deserve to be humiliated publicly. I look forward to when another government will probe this government to comfirm if they are saints as they claim.

Jesusloveyou:

and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic p. of Biafra.



N.B- help me complete the letter p. With any suitable word of your choice I wonder what this skull miner hiding under a Jesus moniker think of himself. A simple sentence in English he can't write. Why not face your motor park job and leave trash for lawma? I wonder what this skull miner hiding under a Jesus moniker think of himself. A simple sentence in English he can't write. Why not face your motor park job and leave trash for lawma?

Tecno66:

I agree with you that PDP is a disaster but from the reality on ground, I think APC has not faired better. Infact if we weigh their campaign promises with what they have achieved so far, the party is a scam and the leaders deserve to be humiliated publicly. I look forward to when another government will probe this government to comfirm if they are saints as they claim.

With sincere heart I will be happy also



That's what they call democracy



Nigeria is not ripe for one party to rule for too long With sincere heart I will be happy alsoThat's what they call democracyNigeria is not ripe for one party to rule for too long 1 Like