PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:18pm
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party is the only party that will transform the country and take its economy back to its prosperity.

Atiku expressed this in Kaduna at the weekend, when one of his supporters, Miss Zainab Musa Pindar, organised a reception for him at the Arewa House, welcoming him back to the PDP.

A statement signed by Jacob Onjewu Dickson, spokesman for the Chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Ibn Abbas, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, said the Wazirin Adamawa further told his supporters to spread the gospel of the PDP’s good plans to the people at the grassroots.


“PDP still remains the only national party in Nigeria. It is the hope of the common man to be free from the fraud called the APC,” Atiku who was represented by Ambassador Abbas said.

https://punchng.com/pdp-will-transform-nigeria-atiku/

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by TheAnimatorsHub: 4:19pm
This is super story

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Keneking: 4:19pm
Great. APC is not national in outlook.
It is a party owned by Core North, dominated partially by middle belt and some elites in SWerners cry cry cry
PDP is national as its membership is available, accessible and promoted locally in Nigeria. Even in other parts of the world....


***APC rides on stolen membership of other parties especially PDP, CPC, ACN and APGA. It can not stand alone.

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:20pm
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:21pm
TheAnimatorsHub:
This is super story

You are a patriotic Nigeria

God bless you

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:21pm
Keneking:
Great. APC is not national in outlook.
It is a party owned by Core North, dominated partially by middle belt and some elites in SWerners cry cry cry

Uncle what is great here ?

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by aolawale025: 4:23pm
What the PDP should do first is to nominate a generally acceptable candidate for 2019

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:37pm
Keneking:
Great. APC is not national in outlook.
It is a party owned by Core North, dominated partially by middle belt and some elites in SWerners cry cry cry


While PDP is the party of the south east and south South

PDP now have the outlook of that %

Do you get that ?

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:47pm
Give idiotic pigs of Biafra party a second chance.
I Hiss in Japanese

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by JkDanchi005(m): 4:48pm
The Success and Organization of the 2017 National Convention of the PDP has already proven to all, that PDP is truely a National Party with Vision and determination for greatness.

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by MicheyJ1: 4:49pm
sarrki:


You are a patriotic Nigeria

God bless you
I still can't phantom the way you think. It's like you deliberately turn a blind eye to all the problems happening in this country at the moment

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:52pm
Keneking:
Great. APC is not national in outlook.
It is a party owned by Core North, dominated partially by middle belt and some elites in SWerners cry cry cry
and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic p. of Biafra.

N.B- help me complete the letter p. With any suitable word of your choice

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by MicheyJ1: 4:52pm
sarrki:
Have they promoted you in Buhari media cows ?? You are due a promotion. Because you worked hard throughout 2017.

2 Likes

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by 1nigeriamyfoot: 4:53pm
THUNDER SCATTER APC & THEIR SUPPORTERS!

ATIKU SHOULD GO AND DIE, WE DONT WANT OLD WINE LIKE HIM INFACT ANYBODY WHO WILL STILL VOTE FOR HAUSA/FULANI BY 2019 MUST BE BIGGEST FOOL

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Keneking: 4:53pm
Jesusloveyou:
and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic pigs of Biafra

Please I do not accept the term "pig".
You must withdraw this word immediately.
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 4:54pm
Jesusloveyou:
and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic pigs of Biafra

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Evablizin(f): 4:57pm
Jesusloveyou:
and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic pigs of Biafra
Please use another moniker,if you want to be foolish.

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Ratello: 5:05pm
TheAnimatorsHub:
This is super story
Dey there dey hallucinate by 2019 this same "Super Story" shall become Reality.com to you that I can assure you!

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Ratello: 5:10pm
1nigeriamyfoot:
THUNDER SCATTER APC & THEIR SUPPORTERS!

ATIKU SHOULD GO AND DIE, WE DONT WANT OLD WINE LIKE HIM INFACT ANYBODY WHO WILL STILL VOTE FOR HAUSA/FULANI BY 2019 MUST BE BIGGEST FOOL

My brother I share your sentiment too however as it stands no other region can fly the ticket and be considered except from the North so you see it is North vs North now and we just have to play it that way
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 5:10pm
Ratello:

Dey there dey hallucinate by 2019 this same "Super Story" shall become Reality.com to you that I can assure you!

We the patriots won't allow such to happen

PDP is a disaster
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Ratello: 5:25pm
sarrki:


We the patriots won't allow such to happen

PDP is a disaster
Who knows you? You should be harvesting your "rice" by now
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Alariiwo: 5:42pm
Transformers..

Dead party for useless thieves. *hiss
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Rolandonyi: 5:52pm
Please youth ignore this A-ti-ku who is so desperate for power. He has nothing to offer. He started with restructuring but when his fellow Mallos were not pleased with it now, it is promising the youths heaven and earth. How will he fulfill all these his promises. I can assure you that the moment he gets there, that will be another one chance for 8 years. Let us yell for people like Sokoto State gov, Ribadu, El Rufai, Dankwambo and the likes and not people that will take us 10 years backwards.

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by lordkush: 5:53pm
Jesusloveyou:
and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic pigs of Biafra
seun I know you are not a Christian. but for the sake of whatever you believe in ban this monicker.







he can't drag sweet jesus into his madness.
if you don't I will creat a monicker "allahloves you" tooo
and I will do wonders with it

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Jesusloveyou(m): 5:54pm
Ratello:

Dey there dey hallucinate by 2019 this same "Super Story" shall become Reality.com to you that I can assure you!
hahahahaha, let me laugh at your dream small before telling you, you are dreaming
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by lordkush: 5:55pm
Jesusloveyou:
and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic p. of Biafra.

N.B- help me complete the letter p. With any suitable word of your choice
yyyyy seun I know you are not a Christian. but for the sake of whatever you believe in ban this monicker.







he can't drag sweet jesus into his madness.
if you don't I will creat a monicker "allahloves you" tooo
and I will do wonders with it
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 5:56pm
lordkush:
seun I know you are not a Christian. but for the sake of whatever you believe in ban this monicker.







he can't drag sweet jesus into his madness.
if you don't I will creat a monicker "allahloves you" tooo
and I will do wonders with it

Bros let's the word passion with caution guides us

How are you sure he's not a Christ like ?

So please don't let us do religious stuff here
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by lordkush: 5:57pm
sarrki:


Bros let's the word passion with caution guides us

How are you sure he's not a Christ like ?

So please don't let us do religious stuff here
he is possed by the demon of foolishness.

he is not saved
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Tecno66: 6:00pm
sarrki:


We the patriots won't allow such to happen

PDP is a disaster
I agree with you that PDP is a disaster but from the reality on ground, I think APC has not faired better. Infact if we weigh their campaign promises with what they have achieved so far, the party is a scam and the leaders deserve to be humiliated publicly. I look forward to when another government will probe this government to comfirm if they are saints as they claim.
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by frankyychiji(f): 6:01pm
Jesusloveyou:
and PDP is now a regional party which now belong to the idiotic p. of Biafra.

N.B- help me complete the letter p. With any suitable word of your choice
I wonder what this skull miner hiding under a Jesus moniker think of himself. A simple sentence in English he can't write. Why not face your motor park job and leave trash for lawma? undecided
Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by sarrki(m): 6:02pm
Tecno66:
I agree with you that PDP is a disaster but from the reality on ground, I think APC has not faired better. Infact if we weigh their campaign promises with what they have achieved so far, the party is a scam and the leaders deserve to be humiliated publicly. I look forward to when another government will probe this government to comfirm if they are saints as they claim.

With sincere heart I will be happy also

That's what they call democracy

Nigeria is not ripe for one party to rule for too long

Re: PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar by Tecno66: 6:09pm
sarrki:


With sincere heart I will be happy also

That's what they call democracy

Nigeria is not ripe for one party to rule for too long
I used to feel you are oversuportive of this government. But you make sense with this your comment. It is a fair comment, not partisan in any way.

