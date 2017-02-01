₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by CeoNewshelm(m): 3:49pm
Photo of Delegation from Nigeria to the Swearing in of DSG Amina J Mohammed as Deputy to UNSGen.
She has taken her oath of office at the new UN Deputy Secretary General.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-official-swearing-in-of-amina-j.html
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by CeoNewshelm(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:54pm
You will never find out your real worth until you give life your best shot. Work hard and give it all you’ve got. You will find more success than you had ever thought.
I have the pleasure to congratulate you on your assignment as Deputy to UNSGen and wishing you a successful mission. United Nation has made an excellent choice based on expertise, experience and talent.
Mabrook " Congratulation " Hajia Amina J Mohammed.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by unclezuma: 4:05pm
Nice one
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by jejemanito: 4:05pm
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by fufuNegusi(m): 4:06pm
AMAZING
I also wish to be in the helm of affairs someday too
so help me GOD
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by softmind24: 4:06pm
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by khalidjnr(m): 4:06pm
Good
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 4:07pm
I love dis Lady joor
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by Swizdoe(m): 4:07pm
okay
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by omoolorire: 4:07pm
Congratulations madam
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:07pm
H
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by karimcarim(m): 4:08pm
Barka lau fili
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 4:08pm
She is not like aisha buhari that was locked up in the oza room weldone ma
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by NNVanguard(m): 4:08pm
Congratulations ma'am. And may Nigeria enjoy the best from you as you take up the leadership mantle of the UN in the highest echelon.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by Tuham(m): 4:08pm
Congrats! @ Aminat508 's namesake
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by Repairnigeria(m): 4:08pm
Great
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by Abalado: 4:09pm
see as dt oyinbo man dey look her,imagine waiting d oyinbo man b dey reason,lolzz...d woman fine sha,.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by Dottore: 4:09pm
Congratulations. International relevance. E no easy abeg
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by amebo101: 4:09pm
fine woman
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 4:09pm
Congrats ma......make us proud!!!!
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by dee02(m): 4:09pm
Amosun globetrotter..... Ogun State need your attention badly!
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by amebo101: 4:09pm
nice
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by oel12(f): 4:10pm
beautiful aminal my crush
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by emperorAY(m): 4:10pm
madam congrats, represent nigeria well
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by unigdh: 4:10pm
Go Nigeria.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by Ijaya123: 4:11pm
Another shining star from this government.
Wish you all the best.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:13pm
Meaning? don't play with fire.
Tuham:
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by FriendChoice(m): 4:13pm
Ab0ki representing well.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by Tuham(m): 4:17pm
madridguy:
Fire nba?
No be good thing
|Re: Amina Mohammed Sworn-In As As UN Deputy Secretary General (Photos) by abike12(f): 4:21pm
Congratulations!! Girl power
