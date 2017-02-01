₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by Specialspesh: 5:04pm
Newly sworn in UN Deputy Secretary, Amina Mohammed has Made Her First Engagement with the Press. See Photos
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/amina-mohammed-makes-her-first-press.html
1 Like
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by Kpeshi10(m): 5:10pm
Ok na, Fry maize 4 her
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by NnaaGuy: 7:21pm
.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by teebaxy(m): 7:21pm
He Don do nao..... Haba
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by soleexx(m): 7:22pm
Lady ur special
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by Nellybank(m): 7:22pm
was she useful to Nigeria?
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by femijunior4: 7:22pm
;Dmadam oyobo on point
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by adeadeyera(m): 7:22pm
Brilliant woman
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by slurryeye: 7:22pm
I love this woman
This is the type of woman with BBC
Not what you think nigga
BBC: Beauty Brain and Class
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by drizzymtbee: 7:22pm
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by HsLBroker(m): 7:23pm
slurryeye:
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by atuanso84: 7:25pm
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by Destinylink(m): 7:25pm
Brilliant!
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by policy12: 7:26pm
Hmmm
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by datola: 7:26pm
This woman na Aboki oyinbo
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by ican2020: 7:26pm
She was not a good minister when she was in Environment Ministry.
Thank God she is gone for good
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by solarview(m): 7:29pm
Prestigious post
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by atuanso84: 7:29pm
... why do afonja relate beta with monkeys?
u know what they say..blood is thicker than water.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by atuanso84: 7:29pm
|Re: Amina Mohammed Makes Her First Press Engagement As UN Deputy Secretary General by kings09(m): 7:29pm
(0) (Reply)
