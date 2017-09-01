₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by Yomzzyblog: 8:48am
Peter Okoye Aka Mr P of PSquare took to his Instagram Page to celebrate the Okoye wives ((his wife, Lola Omotayo, his twin, Paul Okoye's wife, Anita and elder brother, Jude's wife, Ifeoma).
This comes just days after it was reported that the feud between him and his twin was fueled by one of the wives.
Sharing the photo above, he wrote;
"Shout out to my WC’s this beautiful women deserve �������������� Love and Respect you guys so much for keeping it real��! I celebrate y’all �✊�@kifycutie @anita_okoye @lolaomotayo_okoye #MamaEma #MamaAndre (Mama Ejima) #MamaCameron #KoolestWomen #koolestMums #NothingButLove❤️ #Mywives #StrongWomen��✊�"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/peter-okoye-celebrates-okoye-wives.html
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by Yomzzyblog: 8:48am
Nice One
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by vicdom(m): 8:50am
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by Tolexander: 8:52am
Mature wives,
Immature husbands.
All for media stunts!
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by princechurchill(m): 8:55am
Looking for publicity...abeg who has that bottle of origin?
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:00am
this ppl eehn
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by paiz(m): 9:02am
OK
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by tossie101(f): 9:09am
Attention seeker.
This guy is just very stupid.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by internationalman(m): 9:10am
stupid boy.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by Ekugbeh(m): 9:14am
tossie101:hey daz harsh dear.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by lomprico(m): 10:24am
Guy fuckoff!
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by webngnews: 10:25am
Oh
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by Drniyi4u(m): 10:25am
OK na.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by Electr1csh0ck(m): 10:25am
M
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by NedalBiggie: 10:26am
End of round two?
Nedal was here!!!
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by unitysheart(m): 10:26am
Mumucious man. After the don drag themselves for public.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by twentyk(m): 10:26am
hdhdhjd
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by IamChiboi(m): 10:26am
Okay
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by UBGG(f): 10:26am
tossie101:
Takes one to know one.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by FunmyKemmy(f): 10:26am
Interesting.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by Morenikeji090: 10:26am
lomprico:for sure you will be an Igbo person
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by Emmyk(m): 10:26am
Na them sabi.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by nasslick: 10:27am
Hypocrisy
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by elChapo1: 10:27am
teenage behavior here and there.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by Eshence: 10:27am
i watched the video they fought at the lawyer's office not happy at all
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by nevachange(f): 10:27am
I talk am say these guys want to release album
selling their market
High guys rate my training pls,
send me tips and criticism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wV0pUclhl4
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by TEYA: 10:27am
How does this old child feel fighting his twin brother? You guys are a disgrace to your family. Your mother wiĺ surely turn in her grave.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by martineverest(m): 10:27am
g
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by Austinoiz(m): 10:27am
Peter will keep dancing to the macabre beat remoting his senses till it ruins or leaves him
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by kirchofff(m): 10:28am
J
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates The Okoye Wives by GraceEzeh(f): 10:28am
D husbands of d other two would soon react.
