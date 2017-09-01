



Peter Okoye Aka Mr P of PSquare took to his Instagram Page to celebrate the Okoye wives ((his wife, Lola Omotayo, his twin, Paul Okoye's wife, Anita and elder brother, Jude's wife, Ifeoma).



This comes just days after it was reported that the feud between him and his twin was fueled by one of the wives.







Sharing the photo above, he wrote;



"Shout out to my WC’s this beautiful women deserve �������������� Love and Respect you guys so much for keeping it real��! I celebrate y’all �✊�@kifycutie @anita_okoye @lolaomotayo_okoye #MamaEma #MamaAndre (Mama Ejima) #MamaCameron #KoolestWomen #koolestMums #NothingButLove❤️ #Mywives #StrongWomen��✊�"





