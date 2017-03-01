₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by sarrki(m): 3:20am
LAGOS— Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, vowed never to contest the Presidency against President Muhammadu Buhari.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/ill-never-contest-buhari-tinubu/
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by sarrki(m): 3:25am
Asiwaju we know
It's the work of mischief makers
Asiwaju if you do its your constitutional right
Asiwaju you are loved among the progressives and law abiding citizens of our great country
Enemies of state are still bitter for your patriotic zeal of bringing succor to our land
We are doing our best to sensitize them
Long live Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT)
Long live Muhammadu Buhari
Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by Donshegxy10(m): 3:27am
the king maker. . . afobaje of Africa. jagaban himself. owo oko remilekun.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by cuedish: 3:54am
What an intelligent serpent.
People like Tinubu can break this country if he so desires........he's so rich, richer than his home country.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by Firefire(m): 3:54am
The Grand Master of Capitalists...
No one can receive anything unless it has been given to them from heaven.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by Davash222(m): 4:22am
Tinubu already know say the vegetable go kick bucket before then.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by chemistry157: 4:28am
sarrki:
FTC on your own thread you must be really desperate...
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by sarrki(m): 4:45am
chemistry157:
A conked wailing wailer band
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by Mynd44: 4:52am
I already said that article looked like what Vanguard will write and not Thisday as it was just a huge mess.
And look at this one, the title and you will see that Vanguard is living to their billing as the title is just messed up.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by rifasenate11(m): 4:59am
we the humble people of Nigeria understand the figure of speech that Tinubu is using. it is future impossible tense for him to contest against age itself.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by chemistry157: 5:00am
sarrki:
hahaha!!! I ain't got ur time!!!
BTW, next time you wanna quote people, use your brain
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:40am
Its expected .... No slave contests against his master.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by 2kass(m): 6:47am
The Jagaban of Africa knows when and how to play his cards.
Even tho just like Atiku, they both ain't destined to ever lead this Country. (Not a curse but a simple fact)
I still respect you sir.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by 2kass(m): 6:48am
fulaniHERDSman:Phoolish peediot....
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by sarrki(m): 6:48am
fulaniHERDSman:
Send your hero back to the creek
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by ZUBY77(m): 6:50am
Which Buhari
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by Guseh(m): 6:51am
Mynd44:
The moment i read the names of his three possible running mates who were muslim... including an emir, i knew that article was conjured by thisday and Naij then follow copy and paste.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by ZUBY77(m): 6:52am
sarrki:
If you have anything in your skull, you will know Buhari will never contest anything again.
Not wishing him death, but the only thing Buhari should be contesting now is his life against death.
Age is no longer on his side.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by madridguy(m): 6:54am
Noted.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by benuejosh(m): 6:57am
sarrki:Those in favour click like, against click share.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by codedruns2(f): 6:58am
BAT
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by iambijo(m): 7:11am
I want to sleep
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by vedaxcool(m): 7:22am
This just ruined many wailing zombies breakfast
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by kellykessy: 7:28am
I said it before that 1Million Tinubu can never become Nigeria's President. Some people are better off as God fathers.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by annnikky(f): 7:40am
That is to say that he'll contest against buhari cos he also want to be a president
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by ificatchmodeh: 7:41am
Tinubu president
Fairytale
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by sdindan: 8:22am
Tinubu is right.
How can you contest with a plank?
You can only contest with a living being.
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by chiedu7: 9:02am
BUHARI IS THE BEST PRESIDENT NIGERIA HAS EVER HAD.
THE NAIRA WAS N216 TO $1 BEFORE BUHARI BECAME PRESIDENT.
ONCE BUHARI GOT IN, THE NAIRA FELL.
BUHARI GOES ON HOLIDAY WHICH BECAME MEDICAL VACATION, AND THE NAIRA RISES.
IT'S EASY TO SEE THAT BUHARI IS GOOD FOR NIGERIA.
SO THOSE WHO WANT THE WORK OF BUHARI TO CONTINUE WILL SUPPORT BUHARI
CAN I GET A "SAI BUHARI"
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by DONSMITH123(m): 9:02am
so wetin concern me?
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by Thomsyne(m): 9:03am
so trueeee
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by flawlessT(f): 9:03am
E concern them
|Re: "I Will Never Contest Against Buhari" — Tinubu by mackmanuel: 9:03am
How can u contest against the dead
