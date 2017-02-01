Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis (5433 Views)

Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has led nine other governors of the party to a crucial meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan.



The meeting held yesterday at Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja was centered on issues crucial to the survival of the PDP, especially as it affects recent developments in the party.



Apart from Governor Fayose, also in attendance are Governors of Akwa Ibom, Delta, Taraba, Cross Rivers, Abia, Ebonyin, Gombe and Bayelsa States while Rivers State Governor is represented by his deputy.





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/pdp-governors-in-meeting-with-goodluck.html

For real?

Effort in futility



Gej failed to hold the party when he was president



He will fail woefully now to reconcile them



See fayose house.



See fayose house.

You will see that he's disturbed and looked frustrated

Ali Modu Sheriff remains the authentic chairman of the party. Fayose and other clowns supporting Markafi should go and pay homage to Sheriff and seek forgiveness from him for their childish politics

Jonathan?? Really?? Believe me, nothing will come out from this gathering.

Really don't give a flying f**k what happens to PDP. I just pray that the same happens to APC. We need fresh and decent people in the system. It's recycling that brought us Buhari.

Honour your Parents that you may leave long. A Masquerade in Yoruba called IGUNNU was asked why its head was curved. The Masquerade directed the questionnaires to observe the Curves from its legs.

Ten Governors and GEJ should please go back to the basics, find the roots of the problems and solve them. The Truth is bitter, so is Satan and so is Sheriff.

PDP Don Finish! They couldn't even afford a conference hall to hold their meeting

They couldn't even afford a conference hall to hold their meeting

PDP Don Finish!





PDP Don Finish!

We've noticed the trend.



Back in the day nothing less than the Hilton would have sufficed.



Gradually, they are moving into the Iya Morufu canopy territory.



Fayose I trust u.It is only GEJ that can talk to Sheriff.Persuade him to talk to Sheriff

When Jonathan is the driver, Fayose is the conductor and Wike is the arm robber in the bus then pdp is one chance party.



Fayose the Yoruba role model of the Igbo youths, leading the ways and all Igbo politicians following sheepishly.

Effort in futility



Gej failed to hold the party when he was president



He will fail woefully now to reconcile them



See fayose house.



Why wont Fayose be worried? Ekiti election is fast approaching and INEC will recognize only Sherrif candidate







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8UhVCCHKdY Perfect example of dead and buried is the party; PDP

Dead party.

Taa na fruitless endeavour,until they are all united, all meeting are useless.

Preparing to lose















Sheriff we know!





Sheriff we want!







Long live Ali Modu Sheriff!





Sheriff we know!

Sheriff we want!

Long live Ali Modu Sheriff!

Fayose can go form another party if he is disgruntled. The court has passed judgement and a law abiding fellow like him should respect it.

Cool. Did anyone notice the green note pad on the table placed before every one in the room?

Cool. Did anyone notice the green note pad on the table placed before every one in the room?

Na person supply those 8-10 note pad, the quotation for it must have been 1,000,000 and it was approved, you see in this Nigeria ehn, just stay fervent in your prayers and work harder in your job. Just 1small contract and your case shall be different.

pastor mi nipe kole werk.

is it me or that Jonathan face look too serious

PDP is gone like MMM

Fayose and Wike (even though I now like them) brought this to PDP. They imposed Sheriff on PDP.

Remember PDP lost Ondo because of Sheriff & Co.



Sheriff is an APC mole.

Effort in futility



Gej failed to hold the party when he was president



He will fail woefully now to reconcile them



See fayose house.



I don't take one sided coin serious

We've noticed the trend.



Back in the day nothing less than the Hilton would have sufficed.



Gradually, they are moving into the Iya Morufu canopy territory.





Hilton ke, with magu's efcc all around, na die be that.

PDP and crisis