|Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by sar33: 4:58am
Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has led nine other governors of the party to a crucial meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/pdp-governors-in-meeting-with-goodluck.html
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by sar33: 4:58am
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by unclezuma: 4:59am
For real?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by modath(f): 5:05am
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by sarrki(m): 5:07am
Effort in futility
Gej failed to hold the party when he was president
He will fail woefully now to reconcile them
See fayose house.
You will see that he's disturbed and looked frustrated
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by seunmsg(m): 5:10am
Ali Modu Sheriff remains the authentic chairman of the party. Fayose and other clowns supporting Markafi should go and pay homage to Sheriff and seek forgiveness from him for their childish politics .
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by sinistermind(m): 5:10am
Jonathan?? Really?? Believe me, nothing will come out from this gathering.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by gbegemaster(m): 5:15am
Really don't give a flying f**k what happens to PDP. I just pray that the same happens to APC. We need fresh and decent people in the system. It's recycling that brought us Buhari.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by orunto27: 5:48am
Honour your Parents that you may leave long. A Masquerade in Yoruba called IGUNNU was asked why its head was curved. The Masquerade directed the questionnaires to observe the Curves from its legs.
Ten Governors and GEJ should please go back to the basics, find the roots of the problems and solve them. The Truth is bitter, so is Satan and so is Sheriff.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by Oladimejyy(m): 5:49am
IstandwithBaba
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by Godfullsam(m): 6:01am
They couldn't even afford a conference hall to hold their meeting
PDP Don Finish!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by rusher14: 6:09am
Godfullsam:
We've noticed the trend.
Back in the day nothing less than the Hilton would have sufficed.
Gradually, they are moving into the Iya Morufu canopy territory.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by wite111(m): 7:22am
Fayose I trust u.It is only GEJ that can talk to Sheriff.Persuade him to talk to Sheriff
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by ipobbigot7: 8:03am
When Jonathan is the driver, Fayose is the conductor and Wike is the arm robber in the bus then pdp is one chance party.
Fayose the Yoruba role model of the Igbo youths, leading the ways and all Igbo politicians following sheepishly.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by Sufisunni: 8:18am
sarrki:Why wont Fayose be worried? Ekiti election is fast approaching and INEC will recognize only Sherrif candidate
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by saaedlee: 8:28am
Perfect example of dead and buried is the party; PDP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8UhVCCHKdY
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by AntiWailer: 8:31am
Dead party.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by holatin(m): 8:32am
Taa na fruitless endeavour,until they are all united, all meeting are useless.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by vecman22(m): 8:32am
.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by olaolulazio(m): 8:32am
Preparing to lose
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by shamecurls(m): 8:32am
Sheriff we know!
Sheriff we want!
Long live Ali Modu Sheriff!
Fayose can go form another party if he is disgruntled. The court has passed judgement and a law abiding fellow like him should respect it.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by darocha1(m): 8:33am
Cool. Did anyone notice the green note pad on the table placed before every one in the room?
Na person supply those 8-10 note pad, the quotation for it must have been 1,000,000 and it was approved, you see in this Nigeria ehn, just stay fervent in your prayers and work harder in your job. Just 1small contract and your case shall be different.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by Lanretoye(m): 8:33am
pastor mi nipe kole werk.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by babyfaceafrica: 8:33am
Lolz
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by RealLordZeus(m): 8:33am
is it me or that Jonathan face look too serious
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by toyinjimoh(m): 8:34am
PDP is gone like MMM
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by lonelydora(m): 8:34am
Fayose and Wike (even though I now like them) brought this to PDP. They imposed Sheriff on PDP.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by chiedu7: 8:34am
Remember PDP lost Ondo because of Sheriff & Co.
Sheriff is an APC mole.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by beautiesplace: 8:35am
sarrki:I don't take one sided coin serious
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by Goke7: 8:36am
rusher14:
, Hilton ke, with magu's efcc all around, na die be that.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by ALAYORMII: 8:36am
PDP and crisis
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Governors Over PDP Crisis by OCTAVO: 8:37am
OK.
