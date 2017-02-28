₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by Sanchez01: 6:42am
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by izombie(m): 6:43am
I am saying it again, until this man resigns, i won't feel sorry for him. If he has chosen power over his health then who am i to wish he gets better? Its obvious this man should be resting. Tinubu's plan is gradually falling into place. Jagaban.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by emperorAY(m): 6:44am
Ww all know d guy is sick,let's cut him some slack
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 6:44am
And then?
When then?
Wailers are combatant enemy of the state
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by JideAmuGiaka: 6:45am
Jideamugiaka is following
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 6:45am
izombie:
E for wetin ?
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by dealslip(f): 6:45am
Poor Buhari. All this medical phonetics on top one person's head. I pray God gives the doctors the wisdom to find a solution. I do not wish you bad because anybody can be in that position. Please anyone that knows Baba should advise him to resign, rest and leave Nigeria with her wahala. He would be highly respected and remembered for good if he resigns. Forget all agendas and plans. Osinbajo is capable. Nigeria is in good hands. The way God dislodged the cabals of the Yaradua era so shall God dislodge every enemy of the people of Nigeria. Don't let anyone use you to hold on to whatever power or wealth been accumulated at the expense of Nigerians. You are the one who knows where it hurts most. Aisha Buhari was using style to tell Nigerians that there was trouble and that her husband had been shackled by the cabal. Poor woman.
NB: I am not pro Buhari at all but we are all human at the end of the day. Good morning
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by Sanchez01: 6:47am
Crohn’s disease is one of the most life threatening diseases in the UK, owing to the fact that its origin cannot be traced in patients.
Unfortunately, it has no cure but can only be managed. If the reports about the president being 80 is anything to go by, he has no choice but to step down. It is one thing leading Nigeria, it is another doing it with a disease that has no cure. He meant well but had no idea.
Nigerians might as well remember him for the man who gently left the sit when his health tolled.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by Sanchez01: 6:48am
emperorAY:We all used to say that, at least we now know that he is not only battling prostrate related issues, but also Crohn’s disease; one that has no cure.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by dumie(f): 6:49am
Too bad..
He should just resign
Moral of the story
Never put Nigerians in distress
Cos clearly, God is truly with Nigeria
Abacha bowed to the prayers of Nigerians in distress
So Buhari if you truly love yourself/health just resign
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by pazienza(m): 6:50am
izombie:Elixir of life. Apparently that's the only substance that can cure Buhari at this rate.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by omenkaLives: 6:50am
Eyaa...
It is well with you Mr President. The Lord is your strength and he will see you through.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by Larryfest(m): 6:51am
Yet they say he is not sick atall so all dis na weytin
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by Oktoberfest: 6:51am
just resigned already and enjoy your family in peace...you have won the election several people where killed over
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by ghettowriter(m): 6:51am
wtf?!
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by omenkaLives: 6:53am
Sanchez01:The president's handlers did a terribly messy job with this situation. We all knew with time, info about his true state would start filtering out because the lid on the state of such a public figure cant be kept forever! It would have been good to have them come out to tell us themselves what actually ails the president instead of us getting same in form of "leaks" in the press.
Pray tell, how exactly has their handling of the situation helped the image of the gentleman? Goddamn he's human and it shouldnt be a thing of shame for one to admit they are unwell. I just dont know what is wrong with these men.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by izombie(m): 6:53am
sarrki:don't ever quote me again. I don't roll with zombies
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by wristbangle(m): 6:54am
Get well soon baba. It is well
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by izombie(m): 6:54am
omenkaLives:yes they did. I mean, why all the lies and cover ups?
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by rozayx5(m): 6:55am
politicians and greed
he should just resign
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by izombie(m): 6:57am
wristbangle:even if he gets well and still comes back to be president, he'll relapse. Dude should just resign and go back home and rest.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by bakila: 6:57am
Sanchez01:
.....with which, he can also function normally.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by anonymuz(m): 6:57am
na now I con dey pity bubu o
make god just forgive him of his sins because all this sickness for only him. sorry bubu.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by HsLBroker(m): 6:58am
Sanchez01:
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by omenkaLives: 7:00am
izombie:Totally unnecessary!
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by CyberWolf: 7:04am
If he fails to resign, we will continue to see him as a desperate, greedy old man who clinged to power even at the point of death.. He is no different to Robert Mugabe and other sit-tight African leaders.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by LastSurvivor11: 7:06am
No peace for the wicked the scripture said..
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by chiboyo: 7:10am
sarrki:
Your level of Zombieism has no rival?
Are u totally incapable of thinking for yourself?
Even though it is so obvious you a paid Internet APC e-warrior, try get sense small!!!
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by Sanchez01: 7:19am
bakila:Quite true but not for a 60-year old plus. Diarrhea is a major part of Crohn’s disease. He cannot function properly no matter how well he is packaged.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by kellykessy: 7:26am
There should no need to worry over Mr. Buhari medical condition, at the end, the truth will prevail.
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by ificatchmodeh: 7:27am
Bubu..strongman,na so this matter finally humble you..
Quick recovery sir..
|Re: Buhari Has Crohn’s Disease, Loses Weight & Can't Eat - Sahara Reporters by Sanchez01: 7:27am
omenkaLives:Honestly, you're right, and we all have his cousin to thank for this. They obviously didn't learn from the UMYA's issue then to understand how shielding turned a once loving President to one whom many started praying to pass on just so those handling him would no longer be able to hide him.
The same is playing out here now and even though many Nigerians are against the President for several reasons, his handlers have given Nigerians so many reasons to see him as an outcast.
It has become a thing of shame because everyone has forgotten him and have turned to the VP who has been doing wonderfully well.
They say those who fail from the past are doomed to repeat it. They successfully doomed the President, all thanks to greed.
