A source familiar with President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical treatment in London has revealed to SaharaReporters that, apart from a lingering prostrate flare-up and other chronic conditions, the Nigerian leader has also recently been battling with a persistent “internal organ” problem, a fact this website reported on Sunday.



The source attributed President Buhari’s inability to eat as well as his progressive loss of weight to Crohn’s Disease, a medical condition that has affected his digestive system.



According to the source, Mr. Buhari had had parts of his colon removed in 2013 and also had another operation to have hemorrhoids, swollen veins near the human rectum, removed in 2016 in London during one of his secret trips to seek urgent medical treatment.



The latest revelation appears to validate a claim by Mr. Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, to the effect that her husband was dealing with “internal organ failure.”



In interviews, several doctors in Nigeria and the UK told Saharareporters that the fact that Mr. Buhari was an outpatient indicated a condition consistent with Crohn’s disease. Two of the doctors stated that it was likely that President Buhari’s course of treatment for his prostrate and other issues led to a complication and worsening of his Crohn’s disease. SaharaReporters had reported that Mr. Buhari also has prostate cancer that was first treated by UK doctors shortly after the Nigerian leader lost the 2011 presidential election to former President Goodluck Jonathan.



Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract, leading to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. Inflammation caused by the disease can affect different areas of the digestive tract in different patients, but doctors interviewed for this report disclosed that it usually occurs in the intestines, where the inflammation caused by Crohn's disease often spreads deep into the layers of affected bowel tissue.



Doctors also revealed that Crohn's disease can be both painful and debilitating, and sometimes may lead to life-threatening complications. “When it occurs in younger people, there is a higher chance of future complications than in older patients,” one doctor told our correspondent. He added that the disease “often worsens with age.”



[i]According to the doctors consulted for this report, while there is no known cure for Crohn's disease, [/i]palliative therapies can greatly reduce its signs and symptoms and even bring about long-term remission. Some of the doctors stressed that, with proper treatment and management, many patients with Crohn's disease are able to function well.



The doctors stated that the cause of Crohn's disease is largely unknown. However, one doctor said the condition was likely due to an abnormal response of the immune system. Food or bacteria in the intestines, or even the lining of the bowel, may cause the uncontrolled inflammation associated with Crohn's disease.



The doctors disclosed that the inheritance pattern of Crohn’s disease was also unclear, noting that several genetic and environmental factors are often at play in the occurrence of the disease. According to one doctor, the condition tends to “cluster in families.” He explained that having an affected family member was deemed to constitute a significant risk factor for the disease.





I am saying it again, until this man resigns, i won't feel sorry for him. If he has chosen power over his health then who am i to wish he gets better? Its obvious this man should be resting. Tinubu's plan is gradually falling into place. Jagaban. 86 Likes 5 Shares

Ww all know d guy is sick,let's cut him some slack 6 Likes

Wailers are combatant enemy of the state 3 Likes

Jideamugiaka is following 5 Likes

Poor Buhari. All this medical phonetics on top one person's head. I pray God gives the doctors the wisdom to find a solution. I do not wish you bad because anybody can be in that position. Please anyone that knows Baba should advise him to resign, rest and leave Nigeria with her wahala. He would be highly respected and remembered for good if he resigns. Forget all agendas and plans. Osinbajo is capable. Nigeria is in good hands. The way God dislodged the cabals of the Yaradua era so shall God dislodge every enemy of the people of Nigeria. Don't let anyone use you to hold on to whatever power or wealth been accumulated at the expense of Nigerians. You are the one who knows where it hurts most. Aisha Buhari was using style to tell Nigerians that there was trouble and that her husband had been shackled by the cabal. Poor woman.

NB: I am not pro Buhari at all but we are all human at the end of the day. Good morning 31 Likes 4 Shares

Crohn’s disease is one of the most life threatening diseases in the UK, owing to the fact that its origin cannot be traced in patients.



Unfortunately, it has no cure but can only be managed. If the reports about the president being 80 is anything to go by, he has no choice but to step down. It is one thing leading Nigeria, it is another doing it with a disease that has no cure. He meant well but had no idea.



Nigerians might as well remember him for the man who gently left the sit when his health tolled. 8 Likes

emperorAY:

Ww all know d guy is sick,let's cut him some slack

Too bad..

He should just resign



Moral of the story

Never put Nigerians in distress

Cos clearly, God is truly with Nigeria

Abacha bowed to the prayers of Nigerians in distress

So Buhari if you truly love yourself/health just resign 16 Likes 2 Shares

izombie:

E Elixir of life. Apparently that's the only substance that can cure Buhari at this rate. Elixir of life. Apparently that's the only substance that can cure Buhari at this rate. 3 Likes





It is well with you Mr President. The Lord is your strength and he will see you through. Eyaa...It is well with you Mr President. The Lord is your strength and he will see you through. 15 Likes

Yet they say he is not sick atall so all dis na weytin

just resigned already and enjoy your family in peace...you have won the election several people where killed over 3 Likes

Sanchez01:

Crohn's disease is one of the most life threatening diseases in the UK, owing to the fact that its origin cannot be traced in patients.



Unfortunately, it has no cure but can only be managed. If the reports about the president being 80 is anything to go by, he has no choice but to step down. It is one thing leading Nigeria, it is another doing it with a disease that has no cure. He meant well but had no idea.



Nigerians might as well remember him for the man who gently left the sit when his health tolled.



Pray tell, how exactly has their handling of the situation helped the image of the gentleman? Goddamn he's human and it shouldnt be a thing of shame for one to admit they are unwell. I just dont know what is wrong with these men. The president's handlers did a terribly messy job with this situation. We all knew with time, info about his true state would start filtering out because the lid on the state of such a public figure cant be kept forever! It would have been good to have them come out to tell us themselves what actually ails the president instead of us getting same in form of "leaks" in the press.Pray tell, how exactly has their handling of the situation helped the image of the gentleman? Goddamn he's human and it shouldnt be a thing of shame for one to admit they are unwell. I just dont know what is wrong with these men. 10 Likes 1 Share

E for wetin ? don't ever quote me again. I don't roll with zombies don't ever quote me again. I don't roll with zombies 7 Likes 1 Share

Get well soon baba. It is well 1 Like

omenkaLives:

The president's handlers did a terribly messy job with this situation. I kn yes they did. I mean, why all the lies and cover ups? yes they did. I mean, why all the lies and cover ups? 3 Likes

he should just resign 1 Like

wristbangle:

Get well soon baba. It is well even if he gets well and still comes back to be president, he'll relapse. Dude should just resign and go back home and rest. even if he gets well and still comes back to be president, he'll relapse. Dude should just resign and go back home and rest. 2 Likes

Sanchez01:



We all used to say that, at least we now know that he is not only battling prostrate related issues, but also Crohn’s disease; one that has no cure.

.....with which, he can also function normally. .....with which, he can also function normally.

na now I con dey pity bubu o

make god just forgive him of his sins because all this sickness for only him. sorry bubu. 1 Like

Sanchez01:



We all used to say that, at least we now know that he is not only battling prostrate related issues, but also Crohn’s disease; one that has no cure.

izombie:

yes they did. I mean, why all the lies and cover ups? Totally unnecessary! Totally unnecessary!

If he fails to resign, we will continue to see him as a desperate, greedy old man who clinged to power even at the point of death.. He is no different to Robert Mugabe and other sit-tight African leaders. 3 Likes 2 Shares

No peace for the wicked the scripture said.. 3 Likes

sarrki:

And then?



When then?



Wailers are combatant enemy of the state

Your level of Zombieism has no rival?



Are u totally incapable of thinking for yourself?



Even though it is so obvious you a paid Internet APC e-warrior, try get sense small!!! Your level of Zombieism has no rival?Are u totally incapable of thinking for yourself?Even though it is so obvious you a paid Internet APC e-warrior, try get sense small!!! 12 Likes

.....with which, he can also function normally. Quite true but not for a 60-year old plus. Diarrhea is a major part of Crohn’s disease. He cannot function properly no matter how well he is packaged. Quite true but not for a 60-year old plus. Diarrhea is a major part of Crohn’s disease. He cannot function properly no matter how well he is packaged. 4 Likes

There should no need to worry over Mr. Buhari medical condition, at the end, the truth will prevail.

Bubu..strongman,na so this matter finally humble you..



Quick recovery sir..