Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz (12386 Views)

Kiki Osinbajo Beautiful In New Photos / Check Out Kiki Osinbajo's Look To Zahra Buhari's Wedding (photos) / Buhari And Osinbajo Pictured With Presidents Of Benin, Niger, Chad (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.instagram.com/p/BREVVBehmo3/?hl=en Kiki Osinbajo, the beautiful daughter of the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, shared a photo with American singer Trey Songz. 1 Like

Her life 1 Like

And so? 29 Likes 1 Share



Don't hate, celebrate. One love baby.Don't hate, celebrate. 5 Likes 1 Share

GMan650:

Her life

Dat pix don tey small. Trigga leave hair and gemu if u doubt me go check instagram 1 Like 1 Share

God u hear me

EastGold:

And so? follow suit follow suit





Wetin happen after/before pics..



None of my business If na Gifty..them go call her olosho..Wetin happen after/before pics..None of my business 4 Likes 1 Share

She is not Praying for Buhari to return while omenkalives is busy going on an hunger induced fasting to pray for a man whom cancer has rendered his joystick useless 14 Likes 1 Share

Nukualofa:

She is not Praying for Buhari to return while omenkalives is busy going on an hunger induced fasting to pray for a man whom cancer has rendered his joystick useless Guy free me now! Shoo! Guy free me now! Shoo! 4 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Guy free me now! Shoo! Sebi u know say e no possible. I be Igbo and you still carry me people matter like Gala Sebi u know say e no possible. I be Igbo and you still carry me people matter like Gala 14 Likes 2 Shares

Nukualofa:

Sebi u know say e no possible. I be Igbo and you still carry me people matter like Gala



Okay, make we observe 24hrs ceasefire.



You gree? Okay, make we observe 24hrs ceasefire.You gree? 4 Likes 1 Share

Nukualofa:

She is not Praying for Buhari to return while omenkalives is busy going on an hunger induced fasting to pray for a man whom cancer has rendered his joystick useless 4 Likes

omenkaLives:





Okay, make we observe 24hrs ceasefire.



You gree? See d tin don tired me make we do 1year ceasefire.



Hate is too much a burden to carry around in this march See d tin don tired memake we do 1year ceasefire.Hate is too much a burden to carry around in this march 11 Likes

annnikky:



Aunty we dey try reason peace here you come dey wan scatter market. Aunty we dey try reason peace here you come dey wan scatter market.

Nukualofa:

See d tin don tired me make we do 1year ceasefire.



Hate is too much a burden to carry around in this march



No be lie.



But you see ehn, some of your bros dem dey fvckup gan. Dem go add Igede and Idoma for the ethnic nationalities wen dem say make up Viagra, I rebuke them say my people no send that matter, dem come rise dey call me "Afonja".



Who no know say I be Igede man here? You see, na small small tins like this dey make me provoke. No be lie.But you see ehn, some of your bros dem dey fvckup gan. Dem go add Igede and Idoma for the ethnic nationalities wen dem say make up Viagra, I rebuke them say my people no send that matter, dem come rise dey call me "Afonja".Who no know say I be Igede man here? You see, na small small tins like this dey make me provoke. 1 Like

omenkaLives:

Aunty we dey try reason peace here you come dey wan scatter market. But wait ooo, let's forget peace and let the war continue









Peace gotten through a roundtable doesn't last but that gotten through the barrel of a gun last forever.



Japan and Germany comes to mind







So kindly tell us why you spend your time praying for that London vegetable while Kiki Osibanjo acts as the latest slay queen in the world.





Don't take the Joy from our beloved Kiki because of that vegetable But wait ooo, let's forget peace and let the war continuePeace gotten through a roundtable doesn't last but that gotten through the barrel of a gun last forever.Japan and Germany comes to mindSo kindly tell us why you spend your time praying for that London vegetable while Kiki Osibanjo acts as the latest slay queen in the world.Don't take the Joy from our beloved Kiki because of that vegetable 3 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:





No be lie.



But you see ehn, some of your bros dem dey fvckup gan. Dem go add Igede and Idoma for the ethnic nationalities wen dem say make up Viagra, I rebuke them say my people no send that matter, dem come rise dey call me "Afonja".



Who no know say I be Igede man here? You see, na small small tins like this dey make me provok e. I've torn the Peace deal, let the war continue and Darwinism should surface.



Who cares about Idoma that allowed their land to be taken over by Fulani







Benue has got the worst governor sine time immemorial







Face your state and leave Igbos I've torn the Peace deal, let the war continue and Darwinism should surface.Who cares about Idoma that allowed their land to be taken over by FulaniBenue has got the worst governor sine time immemorialFace your state and leave Igbos 8 Likes 1 Share

Nukualofa:

I've torn the Peace deal, let the war continue and Darwinism should surface.



Who cares about Idoma that allowed their land to be taken over by Fulani







Benue has got the worst governor sine time immemorial







Face your state and leave Igbos

Obviously, you missed this:



BIAFRA AUTONOMOUS NATIONS



The idea of national autonomy is based on the principle of equality of all constituent Biafra nations.

They shall constitute the primary area of Legislation, Governance, Management and Control of Natural Resources and issues relating to Self Determination.



1. ANIOMA-IGBO

2. ANNANG

3. EFIK

4. IBIBIO



5. IDOMA/IGEDE



6. IGALA

7. ALA-IGBO

8. IKWERE-IGBO

9. ITSEKIRI

10. ISOKO

11. IZON

12. OGONI

13. UHROBO



http://www.nairaland.com/3656212/breaking-ipob-releses-biafra-fundamental#54158055

I didn't write that, ipob did. Obviously, you missed this:I didn't write that, ipob did.

omenkaLives:





Obviously, you missed this:







I didn't write that, ipob did. I don't care about biafra, you guys can enjoy your stay with your masters hausa fulani.



An average Idoma man in the village shares a close affinity with That igbo man that's about 2km in Obollo for in Enugu than that hausa man in Maiduguri who is about 800km from him I don't care about biafra, you guys can enjoy your stay with your masters hausa fulani.An average Idoma man in the village shares a close affinity with That igbo man that's about 2km in Obollo for in Enugu than that hausa man in Maiduguri who is about 800km from him 4 Likes

Nukualofa:

She is not Praying for Buhari to return while omenkalives is busy going on an hunger induced fasting to pray for a man whom cancer has rendered his joystick useless

Omenka don suffer for people hand sha. This nuku guy na notorious clown Omenka don suffer for people hand sha. This nuku guy na notorious clown 1 Like

wristbangle:





Omenka don suffer for people hand sha. This nuku guy na notorious clown Baba the tin tire me. Baba the tin tire me.

Nukualofa:

I don't care about biafra, you guys can enjoy your stay with your masters hausa fulani.



An average Idoma man in the village shares a close affinity with That igbo man that's about 2km in Obollo for in Enugu than that hausa man in Maiduguri who is about 800km from him You "don't care about biafra"?



Now, I'm confused. You "don't care about biafra"?Now, I'm confused.

omenkaLives:





No be lie.



But you see ehn, some of your bros dem dey fvckup gan. Dem go add Igede and Idoma for the ethnic nationalities wen dem say make up Viagra, I rebuke them say my people no send that matter, dem come rise dey call me "Afonja".



Who no know say I be Igede man here? You see, na small small tins like this dey make me provoke.



u be igede... no wonder. u be igede... no wonder.

omenkaLives:

Aunty we dey try reason peace here you come dey wan scatter market. Nooo hw can I Nooo hw can I 1 Like

omenkaLives:

You "don't care about biafra"?



Now, I'm confused. I care about the Igbo race first before Biafra. I'm fighting you because you fight igbos daily and not because you have issues with Biafra I care about the Igbo race first before Biafra. I'm fighting you because you fight igbos daily and not because you have issues with Biafra 3 Likes

omenkaLives:

Baba the tin tire me. Tell me the truth,





Will Kiki Osibanjo be praying for that Veggie to come back Tell me the truth,Will Kiki Osibanjo be praying for that Veggie to come back 3 Likes

Nukualofa:

I care about the Igbo race first before Biafra. I'm fighting you because you fight igbos daily and not because you have issues with Biafra Toh, I don say make we get ceasefire ma, you refuse. So, what do you want?



By the way, i don't fight igbos, they fight me. Toh, I don say make we get ceasefire ma, you refuse. So, what do you want?By the way, i don't fight igbos, they fight me.

omenkaLives:

Toh, I don say make we get ceasefire ma, you refuse. So, what do you want?



By the way, i don't fight igbos, they fight me. Your ceasefire wey you go run use go do award for modat hand







Make the fight continue until our monikers will go under.







My question is, If you are Kiki Osibanjo, will you pray for buhari to recover and come back? Remember someone has to go down for you to rise Your ceasefire wey you go run use go do award for modat handMake the fight continue until our monikers will go under.My question is, If you are Kiki Osibanjo, will you pray for buhari to recover and come back? Remember someone has to go down for you to rise 1 Like