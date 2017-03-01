₦airaland Forum

Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nnamdisblog(m): 8:58am
Kiki Osinbajo, the beautiful daughter of the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, shared a photo with American singer Trey Songz.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BREVVBehmo3/?hl=en

1 Like

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by GMan650(m): 9:01am
Her life

1 Like

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by EastGold(m): 9:02am
And so?

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Rrankdonga(m): 9:03am
One love baby.
Don't hate, celebrate. grin grin grin grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by HsLBroker(m): 9:03am
GMan650:
Her life
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Ahmed0336(m): 9:04am
Dat pix don tey small. Trigga leave hair and gemu if u doubt me go check instagram undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by bewla(m): 9:05am
God u hear me
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by xstry: 9:07am
EastGold:
And so?
follow suit
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by ificatchmodeh: 9:31am
If na Gifty..them go call her olosho..

Wetin happen after/before pics..

None of my business

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 9:34am
She is not Praying for Buhari to return while omenkalives is busy going on an hunger induced fasting to pray for a man whom cancer has rendered his joystick useless

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 9:57am
Nukualofa:
She is not Praying for Buhari to return while omenkalives is busy going on an hunger induced fasting to pray for a man whom cancer has rendered his joystick useless
Guy free me now! Shoo! cheesy cheesy

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 10:03am
omenkaLives:
Guy free me now! Shoo! cheesy cheesy
grin Sebi u know say e no possible. I be Igbo and you still carry me people matter like Gala grin

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 10:06am
Nukualofa:
grin Sebi u know say e no possible. I be Igbo and you still carry me people matter like Gala grin
grin

Okay, make we observe 24hrs ceasefire.

You gree? cheesy

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by annnikky(f): 10:10am
Nukualofa:
She is not Praying for Buhari to return while omenkalives is busy going on an hunger induced fasting to pray for a man whom cancer has rendered his joystick useless
grin grin grin

4 Likes

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 10:10am
omenkaLives:
grin

Okay, make we observe 24hrs ceasefire.

You gree? cheesy
See d tin don tired me grin make we do 1year ceasefire.

Hate is too much a burden to carry around in this march

11 Likes

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 10:12am
annnikky:

grin grin grin
Aunty we dey try reason peace here you come dey wan scatter market. angry angry
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 10:18am
Nukualofa:
See d tin don tired me grin make we do 1year ceasefire.

Hate is too much a burden to carry around in this march
cheesy cheesy

No be lie.

But you see ehn, some of your bros dem dey fvckup gan. Dem go add Igede and Idoma for the ethnic nationalities wen dem say make up Viagra, I rebuke them say my people no send that matter, dem come rise dey call me "Afonja". grin grin

Who no know say I be Igede man here? You see, na small small tins like this dey make me provoke. grin

1 Like

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 10:21am
omenkaLives:
Aunty we dey try reason peace here you come dey wan scatter market. angry angry
But wait ooo, let's forget peace and let the war continue angry




Peace gotten through a roundtable doesn't last but that gotten through the barrel of a gun last forever.

Japan and Germany comes to mind



So kindly tell us why you spend your time praying for that London vegetable while Kiki Osibanjo acts as the latest slay queen in the world.


Don't take the Joy from our beloved Kiki because of that vegetable

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 10:23am
omenkaLives:
cheesy cheesy

No be lie.

But you see ehn, some of your bros dem dey fvckup gan. Dem go add Igede and Idoma for the ethnic nationalities wen dem say make up Viagra, I rebuke them say my people no send that matter, dem come rise dey call me "Afonja". grin grin

Who no know say I be Igede man here? You see, na small small tins like this dey make me provoke. grin
I've torn the Peace deal, let the war continue and Darwinism should surface.

Who cares about Idoma that allowed their land to be taken over by Fulani



Benue has got the worst governor sine time immemorial



Face your state and leave Igbos

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 10:31am
Nukualofa:
I've torn the Peace deal, let the war continue and Darwinism should surface.

Who cares about Idoma that allowed their land to be taken over by Fulani



Benue has got the worst governor sine time immemorial



Face your state and leave Igbos

Obviously, you missed this:

BIAFRA AUTONOMOUS NATIONS

The idea of national autonomy is based on the principle of equality of all constituent Biafra nations.
They shall constitute the primary area of Legislation, Governance, Management and Control of Natural Resources and issues relating to Self Determination.

1. ANIOMA-IGBO
2. ANNANG
3. EFIK
4. IBIBIO

5. IDOMA/IGEDE

6. IGALA
7. ALA-IGBO
8. IKWERE-IGBO
9. ITSEKIRI
10. ISOKO
11. IZON
12. OGONI
13. UHROBO

http://www.nairaland.com/3656212/breaking-ipob-releses-biafra-fundamental#54158055

I didn't write that, ipob did. wink
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 10:35am
omenkaLives:


Obviously, you missed this:



I didn't write that, ipob did. wink
I don't care about biafra, you guys can enjoy your stay with your masters hausa fulani.

An average Idoma man in the village shares a close affinity with That igbo man that's about 2km in Obollo for in Enugu than that hausa man in Maiduguri who is about 800km from him

4 Likes

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by wristbangle(m): 10:53am
Nukualofa:
She is not Praying for Buhari to return while omenkalives is busy going on an hunger induced fasting to pray for a man whom cancer has rendered his joystick useless

gringringrin Omenka don suffer for people hand sha. This nuku guy na notorious clown

1 Like

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 11:16am
wristbangle:


gringringrin Omenka don suffer for people hand sha. This nuku guy na notorious clown
Baba the tin tire me. cheesy
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 11:17am
Nukualofa:
I don't care about biafra, you guys can enjoy your stay with your masters hausa fulani.

An average Idoma man in the village shares a close affinity with That igbo man that's about 2km in Obollo for in Enugu than that hausa man in Maiduguri who is about 800km from him
You "don't care about biafra"? shocked shocked

Now, I'm confused. cheesy
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Blackfire(m): 11:21am
omenkaLives:
cheesy cheesy

No be lie.

But you see ehn, some of your bros dem dey fvckup gan. Dem go add Igede and Idoma for the ethnic nationalities wen dem say make up Viagra, I rebuke them say my people no send that matter, dem come rise dey call me "Afonja". grin grin

Who no know say I be Igede man here? You see, na small small tins like this dey make me provoke. grin


u be igede... no wonder.
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by annnikky(f): 11:23am
omenkaLives:
Aunty we dey try reason peace here you come dey wan scatter market. angry angry
Nooo hw can I cheesy

1 Like

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 11:26am
omenkaLives:
You "don't care about biafra"? shocked shocked

Now, I'm confused. cheesy
I care about the Igbo race first before Biafra. I'm fighting you because you fight igbos daily and not because you have issues with Biafra

3 Likes

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 11:35am
omenkaLives:
Baba the tin tire me. cheesy
Tell me the truth,


Will Kiki Osibanjo be praying for that Veggie to come back

3 Likes

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 11:40am
Nukualofa:
I care about the Igbo race first before Biafra. I'm fighting you because you fight igbos daily and not because you have issues with Biafra
Toh, I don say make we get ceasefire ma, you refuse. So, what do you want? grin

By the way, i don't fight igbos, they fight me. wink
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 11:54am
omenkaLives:
Toh, I don say make we get ceasefire ma, you refuse. So, what do you want? grin

By the way, i don't fight igbos, they fight me. wink
Your ceasefire wey you go run use go do award for modat hand grin



Make the fight continue until our monikers will go under.



My question is, If you are Kiki Osibanjo, will you pray for buhari to recover and come back? Remember someone has to go down for you to rise

1 Like

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 12:04pm
Nukualofa:
Your ceasefire wey you go run use go do award for modat hand grin



Make the fight continue until our monikers will go under.



My question is, If you are Kiki Osibanjo, will you pray for buhari to recover and come back? Remember someone has to go down for you to rise
Where I work now, the man directly under whom I stand is having some serious health issues; should anything happen to him, I'm surely gonna get tipped to take his place. Good position with enviable perks believe me. Now guess what, I pray everytime I remember to pray (because, truth be told, I don't pay that often grin ) for his recovery. smiley

I don't know if Kiki does the same. It is not in my place to say, and I don't speculate. But you can believe whatever you like- you have the right to do so. wink

1 Like

