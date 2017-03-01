₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nnamdisblog(m): 8:58am
Kiki Osinbajo, the beautiful daughter of the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, shared a photo with American singer Trey Songz.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BREVVBehmo3/?hl=en
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by GMan650(m): 9:01am
Her life
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by EastGold(m): 9:02am
And so?
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Rrankdonga(m): 9:03am
One love baby.
Don't hate, celebrate.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by HsLBroker(m): 9:03am
GMan650:
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Ahmed0336(m): 9:04am
Dat pix don tey small. Trigga leave hair and gemu if u doubt me go check instagram
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by bewla(m): 9:05am
God u hear me
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by xstry: 9:07am
EastGold:follow suit
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by ificatchmodeh: 9:31am
If na Gifty..them go call her olosho..
Wetin happen after/before pics..
None of my business
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 9:34am
She is not Praying for Buhari to return while omenkalives is busy going on an hunger induced fasting to pray for a man whom cancer has rendered his joystick useless
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 9:57am
Nukualofa:Guy free me now! Shoo!
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 10:03am
omenkaLives:Sebi u know say e no possible. I be Igbo and you still carry me people matter like Gala
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 10:06am
Nukualofa:
Okay, make we observe 24hrs ceasefire.
You gree?
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by annnikky(f): 10:10am
Nukualofa:
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 10:10am
omenkaLives:See d tin don tired me make we do 1year ceasefire.
Hate is too much a burden to carry around in this march
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 10:12am
annnikky:Aunty we dey try reason peace here you come dey wan scatter market.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 10:18am
Nukualofa:
No be lie.
But you see ehn, some of your bros dem dey fvckup gan. Dem go add Igede and Idoma for the ethnic nationalities wen dem say make up Viagra, I rebuke them say my people no send that matter, dem come rise dey call me "Afonja".
Who no know say I be Igede man here? You see, na small small tins like this dey make me provoke.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 10:21am
omenkaLives:But wait ooo, let's forget peace and let the war continue
Peace gotten through a roundtable doesn't last but that gotten through the barrel of a gun last forever.
Japan and Germany comes to mind
So kindly tell us why you spend your time praying for that London vegetable while Kiki Osibanjo acts as the latest slay queen in the world.
Don't take the Joy from our beloved Kiki because of that vegetable
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 10:23am
omenkaLives:I've torn the Peace deal, let the war continue and Darwinism should surface.
Who cares about Idoma that allowed their land to be taken over by Fulani
Benue has got the worst governor sine time immemorial
Face your state and leave Igbos
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 10:31am
Nukualofa:
Obviously, you missed this:
BIAFRA AUTONOMOUS NATIONS
I didn't write that, ipob did.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 10:35am
omenkaLives:I don't care about biafra, you guys can enjoy your stay with your masters hausa fulani.
An average Idoma man in the village shares a close affinity with That igbo man that's about 2km in Obollo for in Enugu than that hausa man in Maiduguri who is about 800km from him
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by wristbangle(m): 10:53am
Nukualofa:
Omenka don suffer for people hand sha. This nuku guy na notorious clown
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 11:16am
wristbangle:Baba the tin tire me.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 11:17am
Nukualofa:You "don't care about biafra"?
Now, I'm confused.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Blackfire(m): 11:21am
omenkaLives:
u be igede... no wonder.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by annnikky(f): 11:23am
omenkaLives:Nooo hw can I
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 11:26am
omenkaLives:I care about the Igbo race first before Biafra. I'm fighting you because you fight igbos daily and not because you have issues with Biafra
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 11:35am
omenkaLives:Tell me the truth,
Will Kiki Osibanjo be praying for that Veggie to come back
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 11:40am
Nukualofa:Toh, I don say make we get ceasefire ma, you refuse. So, what do you want?
By the way, i don't fight igbos, they fight me.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by Nukualofa: 11:54am
omenkaLives:Your ceasefire wey you go run use go do award for modat hand
Make the fight continue until our monikers will go under.
My question is, If you are Kiki Osibanjo, will you pray for buhari to recover and come back? Remember someone has to go down for you to rise
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo Pictured With Trey Songz by omenkaLives: 12:04pm
Nukualofa:Where I work now, the man directly under whom I stand is having some serious health issues; should anything happen to him, I'm surely gonna get tipped to take his place. Good position with enviable perks believe me. Now guess what, I pray everytime I remember to pray (because, truth be told, I don't pay that often ) for his recovery.
I don't know if Kiki does the same. It is not in my place to say, and I don't speculate. But you can believe whatever you like- you have the right to do so.
