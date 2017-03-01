₦airaland Forum

See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by badassProdigy(m): 10:01am
Savagery! Nigerians have got no chill...


Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by PUSSYHOE: 10:02am
grin pussy hoe

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Flatties: 10:07am
Badassbeach grin

#Savage grin
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:07am
grin
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by RoyalBlak007: 10:10am
grin
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by oldfoolnigger(m): 10:11am
I agree with the guy.hunger dey wire me here and one big hole Dam is trying to compound my problem with yeye question.go ask ur bf na abi na we used u?

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Badgers14: 10:16am
I thought they said size matters grin grin
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by adaksbullet(m): 10:28am
Hahahahaha undecided angry
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Speedyconnect5: 10:41am
perform well, is it a govt job?

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Lunagirl(f): 10:42am
Badgers14:
I thought they said size matters grin grin

Yes na. Size matters 100%.
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by SorftWerk(m): 11:00am
I think her name is "Nose-mary"

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by SorftWerk(m): 11:01am
Lunagirl:


Yes na. Size matters 100%.
pls what cartoon movie is that on ur dp?


Pls what's the title?
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by youngberry001(m): 11:03am
hahahaha grin
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Dildo(m): 11:03am
Lunagirl:


Yes na. Size matters 100%.
Performance matters.
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Badgers14: 11:08am
Lunagirl:


Yes na. Size matters 100%.

Me and you need to re-write this story then wink
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by MrOreo(m): 11:54am
SorftWerk:
I think her name is "Nose-mary"
This got me rotfl.... bahd guy
No-sa too is not that bad grin
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by kimbra(f): 12:00pm
Lunagirl:


Yes na. Size matters 100%.
False!, a big dick that can't perform is as useless as the "P" in "psychology".

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Lunagirl(f): 12:05pm
Love Machine:
Performance matters.

Of course performance matters. But do you know how great it fills to be stretched to your limit? That is how good a big device feels. So, size and then performance matters.
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Lunagirl(f): 12:06pm
kimbra:
False!, a big dick that can't perform is as useless as the "P" in "psychology".


Lol. But the fact that it is big is something first. Then if he doesn't know how to perform, then it is his loss.
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Lunagirl(f): 12:07pm
Badgers14:


Me and you need to re-write this story then wink

grin grin Any rewriting that is not on Nairaland pass my power cheesy
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Lunagirl(f): 12:08pm
SorftWerk:
pls what cartoon movie is that on ur dp?


Pls what's the title?

Moana. It's a great animation. It was nominated for Oscar awards but Zootopia won. I think Moana was way better though.

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Badgers14: 12:08pm
Lunagirl:


grin grin Any rewriting that is not on Nairaland pass my power cheesy

No worries, we will create a thread afterwards grin wink

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Badgers14: 12:09pm
Lunagirl:


Moana. It's a great animation. It was nominated for Oscar awards but Zootopia won. I think Moana was way better though.

I actually liked Zootopia better.. I hope i didn't break your heart

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Badgers14: 12:13pm
Lunagirl:


Lol. But the fact that it is big is something first. Then if he doesn't know how to perform, then it is his loss.

Any my gain wink

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by SorftWerk(m): 12:15pm
Lunagirl:


Moana. It's a great animation. It was nominated for Oscar awards but Zootopia won. I think Moana was way better though.
God bless u dear. I'm thankful!
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by SorftWerk(m): 12:16pm
MrOreo:

This got me rotfl.... bahd guy
No-sa too is not that bad grin
lol grin grin Or even rosephine
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Lunagirl(f): 12:18pm
SorftWerk:
God bless u dear. I'm thankful!

You are always welcome!

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Lunagirl(f): 12:18pm
Badgers14:


Any my gain undecided angry wink

What are you typing?
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Lunagirl(f): 12:20pm
Badgers14:


I actually liked Zootopia better.. I hope i didn't break your heart

It's your choice dear. I felt more about Moana because I understand what it feels like to do something without the approval of your parents even when you feel strongly about it.
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Badgers14: 12:21pm
Lunagirl:


What are you typing?

How i feel grin grin

Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Lunagirl(f): 12:23pm
Badgers14:


No worries, we will create a thread afterwards grin wink

Do I look like p.inkjacket? grin grin
Re: See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood by Badgers14: 12:23pm
Lunagirl:


It's your choice dear. I felt more about Moana because I understand what it feels like to do something without the approval of your parents even when you feel strongly about it.

I am right there with you.. Both of them had similar theme but I liked Zootopia better because it added another inspirational theme to it, "believe in yourself"

