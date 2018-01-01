₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,340 members, 4,022,763 topics. Date: Saturday, 13 January 2018 at 09:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf (12501 Views)
Will My Sister Get Another Man With Very High Sperm Count If She Leaves Her BF? / See The Hilarious Response This Lady Got Over Her Bf's Manhood / Lady Puts Fiancé In A Car Boot In A Crazy Pre-Wedding Photoshoot (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by IamHeWrites: 1:42am
A Lady puts hair remover in a friend's hair relaxer after she slept with her boyfriend and now she thinks she has cancer and she is asking may she should confess or not.
She wrote;
"High school friend moved in with me until she got back on her feet. Fed her, clothed her, bought her a cell phone. She repays me by sleeping w/ my dude. SO, I put VEET in her perm and she's balding in patches. I feel bad cuz she thinks it's cancer. Confess?"
http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/lady-puts-hair-remover-in-friends-hair.html
1 Like
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by madridguy(m): 1:43am
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by NarnieSnyper(m): 1:51am
Funny
But is the roommate that dumb; I am sure anyone can tell the smell of VEET hair removal from a mile away even if it is mixed with Vanilla and strawberry. Well, she shagged her Friend's man, so I am not surprised.
She should consider that poison Cersei used to kill that Dornish princess in GOT. Slow but very lethal
15 Likes
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by LessNoise(m): 1:56am
LMAO serve the bitch ryt
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by NaoSlay: 1:56am
Tell?
Don't tell her yet.
Let her reap the fruit of her misfortune.
Nigerian dudes should take this position especially when they are dumped by beeches.
#Girlsarehoes.
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Macgreat(m): 2:00am
wicked
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by HallaDaTruth: 2:04am
Wow, this is payback with swag
9 Likes
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Nutase(f): 2:26am
Classico
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Shayneward1: 2:40am
Lies
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by StrawberryGloss(f): 2:59am
Forgive them both.
Leave them.
Move your life on.
Give yourself time.
Get your self-respect back.
Get your self-steem back.
Get your self-love back.
Get new friends.
Get a new boyfriend.
Lastly kick her out with a bang
30 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by KelvinCX(m): 3:59am
StrawberryGloss:That last part made me laugh Send me your account info let me send you weekend something
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by StrawberryGloss(f): 4:07am
KelvinCX:
0174000403 GTB
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by KelvinCX(m): 4:09am
StrawberryGloss:I was kidding
9 Likes
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by StrawberryGloss(f): 4:11am
KelvinCX:Seriously Lol
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by StrawberryGloss(f): 4:11am
KelvinCX:Seriously Lol
1 Like
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Mafsteve: 4:14am
StrawberryGloss:
Seriously?? Did she tell you she's looking for her self-esteem
The girl is just having fun with her roommate's hair
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by StrawberryGloss(f): 4:30am
Mafsteve:Haha i know right.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Skhibanj1015(m): 5:27am
Racheal
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Skhibanj1015(m): 5:29am
Rachel
quote author=StrawberryGloss post=64148606]
Haha i know right. [/quote]
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by TheSuperNerd(m): 5:33am
Cheating.... Cheating.... Cheating.... So bleeping irritating.
But in the end, two wrongs never make things right. This friend of yours slept with your man, true. She stabbed you in the back by doing such. But what about your man? Were his hands and legs tied as your friend bleeped him? Or maybe his will to say no was suddenly taken away?
Ladies, I will tell you this. If a guy can cheat on you with your friend or a female relative of yours like your sister or cousin perhaps, then believe me he is almost always not a keeper! Such a man is not worth killing yourself over for.
I wonder why ladies who are betrayed by their female friends as regards the line "Oh she slept with my man!" Only seem to focus on the lady and never her own man who also opened up and inserted his bloody dick.
Truth is both the lady friend and the man are all nasty and should be ditched. Chikena.
Never settle for for a cheat. Cheating is the worst betrayal of trust ever.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by pocohantas(f): 5:46am
TheSuperNerd:
If women like her continue to fight themselves over a cheating man, men will remain safe. The day women stop fighting themselves over a cheating man...heads will roll.
It's funny now, because it's hair removal cream. I wonder what she is capable of doing to her man, when she sees no woman to unleash her weapon on.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by kipesco(m): 5:55am
So you were not good that is why your guy slept with ur friend.
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by TheSuperNerd(m): 6:03am
Let that day be today, let that day be right now. Women with cheating partners should stop shortchanging themselves. Why settle for just copper or brass when you can get the Gold or diamond? Why go for a man who doesn't understand what commitment and coupleship is?
A woman who sticks to a cheating partner who keeps/carries on cheating on her is only setting herself up for destruction because she also will someday feel justified and absolutely free in her conscience to cheat on the the cheating partner thus balancing the cheating equation. And when she does this, she is almost bound to keep at it. Why should a good woman allow herself to be subjected to such and turned into a cheating monster herself?
A couple of good women are destroyed from the inside all because they stuck like glue to a cheating partner. Every time a man cheats on his woman, he does not only hurt himself but also, gradually, chisels off the remaining bits of beautiful trust that his woman has for him and this could lead to various chain reactions of behavior.
It is a pity that the world we live in is a world where cheating men walk the streets with heads high and chests pumped out calling themselves "Men".... lol... when they are nothing but "silly dogs with universal donor dicks."
I believe in really good men who won't cheat even in the face of temptation. They are a woman's true hero.
pocohantas:
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Penalty82(m): 6:14am
She's reaping what she sowed you will also resp yours very soon. You poisoned her hair for sleeping with your lover but you didn't attack your lover for cheating on you. Two of you are wicked souls.
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Annie939(f): 6:29am
wickedness what is bad in sleeping with your boyfriend not even husband
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by omoiyalayi(m): 6:34am
This payback is wicked like young John
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Adukey(f): 7:41am
Annie939:
You do it right?Don't lie. Lol
1 Like
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Annie939(f): 7:52am
Adukey:no
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Adukey(f): 7:57am
Annie939:
Good,a friend that can sleep with your boyfriend ,can also sleep with your husband without batting an eyelid. Don't you know that?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by Chikita66(f): 8:03am
The street is strict .
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by ignis(f): 8:14am
This is wickedness...
|Re: Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf by QuitNotice(m): 8:21am
Girls can be so complicated
1 Like
Happy Mothering Sunday Message/prayer To All Mothers. / Wife Enjoying Free Ride To Work From Her Male Colleague In Office. Advisable? / Man or Woman, Who Should Pay on a Restaurant Date?
Viewing this topic: Solmax(m), Obudupikin, vonchulxy(m), Dayo4real12, Oyinlade07(m), OLLYMAX(m), gaby(m), ebucha, ooallen003, ginstinct(m), nerodenero, evahart(m), Jobia(f), Lesage, MrHighSea, ikwilfred(m), aparata, Marvelous101, abiri(m), honeyprec02(f), bayonle1(m), urchmoni44, Paradigme777, marktony77, donphilopus, Izunwa(m), Jackhammer(m), choicesam, Comforttobi, simbol(f), juniorades, damilare7(m), mysticwarrior(m), filani(m), Pridestorm, J0hnTrevolt(m), vickydevoka, harry2sexy(m), chuggy(m), tobeson(m), Semper247(m), Sharmeenator(m), nenesekiami(f), imagyne2002(m), Youceee, kikayboss(m), Rawlings120(m), Oyinlomobambam(m), pussyponder, gwason, ItzMrsix(m), newoffer, youngderek1(m), Lordsama(m), chrizdave, Ramirz, pastandy(m), grinface98(m), Millz404(m), bluaero(m), Kimy97(f), Olafisoyem, DMarvel(m), oluwabamise4(m), anibueli147(m), Dothans(m), dhevid(m), sammi21(m), abuchilag, fataiiyo(m), teflondoncuzo(m), krazyeagle(m), Suzie1(f), Confirmer(m), boogie2910, chalondk(m), munalyn, Risingphoenix12, Abbeyme, EMFF, Afriton, maynia, RedRiver(m), TheSuperNerd(m) and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19