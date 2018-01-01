Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Puts Hair Remover In A Friend's Hair Relaxer After She Slept With Her Bf (12501 Views)

She wrote;

"High school friend moved in with me until she got back on her feet. Fed her, clothed her, bought her a cell phone. She repays me by sleeping w/ my dude. SO, I put VEET in her perm and she's balding in patches. I feel bad cuz she thinks it's cancer. Confess?"



Funny

But is the roommate that dumb; I am sure anyone can tell the smell of VEET hair removal from a mile away even if it is mixed with Vanilla and strawberry. Well, she shagged her Friend's man, so I am not surprised.

She should consider that poison Cersei used to kill that Dornish princess in GOT. Slow but very lethal 15 Likes

LMAO serve the bitch ryt 8 Likes





Tell?



Don't tell her yet.



Let her reap the fruit of her misfortune.



Nigerian dudes should take this position especially when they are dumped by beeches.



#Girlsarehoes.





wicked wicked

Wow, this is payback with swag 9 Likes

Classico

Lies 3 Likes



Leave them.

Move your life on.

Give yourself time.

Get your self-respect back.

Get your self-steem back.

Get your self-love back.

Get new friends.

Get a new boyfriend.



StrawberryGloss:

KelvinCX:

StrawberryGloss:

KelvinCX:

KelvinCX:

StrawberryGloss:

Seriously?? Did she tell you she's looking for her self-esteem

Mafsteve:





Racheal

Rachel





But in the end, two wrongs never make things right. This friend of yours slept with your man, true. She stabbed you in the back by doing such. But what about your man? Were his hands and legs tied as your friend bleeped him? Or maybe his will to say no was suddenly taken away?



Ladies, I will tell you this. If a guy can cheat on you with your friend or a female relative of yours like your sister or cousin perhaps, then believe me he is almost always not a keeper! Such a man is not worth killing yourself over for.



I wonder why ladies who are betrayed by their female friends as regards the line "Oh she slept with my man!" Only seem to focus on the lady and never her own man who also opened up and inserted his bloody dick.



Truth is both the lady friend and the man are all nasty and should be ditched. Chikena.



TheSuperNerd:

Cheating.... Cheating.... Cheating.... So bleeping irritating.



But in the end, two wrongs never make things right. This friend of yours slept with your man, true. She stabbed you in the back by doing such. But what about your man? Were his hands and legs tied as your friend bleeped him? Or maybe his will to say no was suddenly taken away?



Ladies, I will tell you this. If a guy can cheat on you with your friend or a female relative of yours like your sister or cousin perhaps, then believe me he is almost always not a keeper! Such a man is not worth killing yourself over for.



I wonder why ladies who are betrayed by their female friends as regards the line "Oh she slept with my man!" Only seem to focus on the lady and never her own man who also opened up and inserted his bloody dick.



Truth is both the lady friend and the man are all nasty and should be ditched. Chikena.



Never settle for for a cheat. Cheating is the worst betrayal of trust ever.

If women like her continue to fight themselves over a cheating man, men will remain safe. The day women stop fighting themselves over a cheating man...heads will roll.



It's funny now, because it's hair removal cream. I wonder what she is capable of doing to her man, when she sees no woman to unleash her weapon on. If women like her continue to fight themselves over a cheating man, men will remain safe. The day women stop fighting themselves over a cheating man...heads will roll.It's funny now, because it's hair removal cream. I wonder what she is capable of doing to her man, when she sees no woman to unleash her weapon on. 10 Likes 1 Share

So you were not good that is why your guy slept with ur friend.





A woman who sticks to a cheating partner who keeps/carries on cheating on her is only setting herself up for destruction because she also will someday feel justified and absolutely free in her conscience to cheat on the the cheating partner thus balancing the cheating equation. And when she does this, she is almost bound to keep at it. Why should a good woman allow herself to be subjected to such and turned into a cheating monster herself?



A couple of good women are destroyed from the inside all because they stuck like glue to a cheating partner. Every time a man cheats on his woman, he does not only hurt himself but also, gradually, chisels off the remaining bits of beautiful trust that his woman has for him and this could lead to various chain reactions of behavior.



It is a pity that the world we live in is a world where cheating men walk the streets with heads high and chests pumped out calling themselves "Men".... lol... when they are nothing but "silly dogs with universal donor dicks."



I believe in really good men who won't cheat even in the face of temptation. They are a woman's true hero.





pocohantas:





If women continue to fight themselves over a cheating man, men will remain safe. The day women stop fighting themselves over a cheating man...heads will roll.



She's reaping what she sowed you will also resp yours very soon. You poisoned her hair for sleeping with your lover but you didn't attack your lover for cheating on you. Two of you are wicked souls.

wickedness what is bad in sleeping with your boyfriend not even husband

This payback is wicked like young John

Annie939:

wickedness what is bad in sleeping with your boyfriend not even husband



You do it right?Don't lie. Lol You do it right?Don't lie. Lol 1 Like

Adukey:





You do it right?Don't lie. Lol no no

Annie939:

no



Good,a friend that can sleep with your boyfriend ,can also sleep with your husband without batting an eyelid. Don't you know that? Good,a friend that can sleep with your boyfriend ,can also sleep with your husband without batting an eyelid. Don't you know that? 2 Likes

. The street is strict

This is wickedness...