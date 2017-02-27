₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings
Even though luscious lawns and Architectural masterpiece aren't an indication of quality academia it is vital to the inspiration of teeming youths who troop out in search for quality education.
The University environment speaks of the value and represent the spirit behind the existence of the University. All over the world, World Class institutions are reputed to have beautiful landscapes and glorious Architecture in common(Vintage or Futuristic).
Here are the top 7 universities with the most beautiful buildings.
Compiled by Statsocial
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings
1) Covenant University
Covenant University popularly called CU or Hebron is owned by the World Missions Agency presided by David Oyedepo. CU's is founded on an "Indigenous" philosophy of David Oyedepo who says "It doesn't have to be White to be right", hence all buildings within the University were designed by Nigerian Architects. Most of the newer structures in CU were also designed by CU Architecture students.
Just as expected CU's buildings are inspired by Judeo - Christian symbolism. A number of the Older CU hostels were built to represent the seven candles which was part of the many components of the Holy of Holies in the Old Testament, while the Newer hostels are built in the shape of a cross. One of the most notable buildings in CU is the Research Hub(no2) built in the shape of an Eagle.
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings
2) OAU
Obafemi Awolowo University fondly called "Oba Awon Unifasity" by its Student/Alumni community meaning king of them all.
OAU, though a FG owned University is situ[quote][/quote]ated at Ile Ife, the heartland of the Yoruba Nation. OAU's Architectural design is Conspicuously and deliberately unique, With a vintage value. OAU named after a great sage and educationist, Obafemi Awolowo who had Unarguably the greatest impact on the Yoruba educational landscape. No other University in Yorubaland represents what OAU represents to its people. OAU despite not being the first University in Nigeria was the first University in West Africa to Offer Pharmacy and Chemical engineering to students.
OAU founding buildings were built by an Isreali named Arie Sharion
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings
Landmark university is situated in a Yoruba community in Northern Nigeria. It is the second university owned by the World Missions Agency which is the parental organisation that owns the Living Faith Church. Landmark was founded to create an agrarian revolution. LMU as it is called is so agrarian minded that ALL of its buildings are green! The University just like its sister University is filled with Architectural finesse - This is so because the Chancellor of both CU and LMU, Dr. David Oyedepo graduated as an Architect from Kwarapoly. He therefore as a 'thing' for Architectural masterpiece
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings
4) UNAAB
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings
ABU Zaria
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by chiefolododo(m):
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings
6) UNILAG
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings
7) UNIPORT
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by christejames(m):
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by babyfaceafrica:
Lolz...you try sha..but some of this schools just fine outside..inside is poor..UI may be old and archaic outside but they have a very good maintainace attitude
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by Kpeshi10(m):
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by brunofarad(m):
Op kindly put OAU first before C U
Are you comparing that C U Building with Russian architectectural renditions of IFE BUILDINGS ?
Bamboo na sugar cane cousin ooo
But dem no be same mama and papa
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by YourNemesis:
OP... You need to travel more, and See ya country.
Babcock University, Illishan-Remo Ogun State
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by lonelydora(m):
With this Op's list, I can authoritatively say the Op hasn't travelled far and wide.
Op needs to visit schools and not depend on some internet pictures.
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by ajuwarhodes(f):
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by Keneking:
Ranking please..useless buildings
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by chiedu7:
Chai igbo land no get structure, yet they top academics
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by ardeywhunmmy(f):
Funaab all d way
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by Guru9ja(m):
iF UNIOSUN is not there, your list is fake. Go check out uniosun engineering building
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by Lagusta(m):
Unilorin
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by symbolofhope:
make I smoke sugarcane first
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by YourNemesis:
3
University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by joliyp(f):
no afe babalola?
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by tuns65:
its not about beautiful buldings its about intellectual minds
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by prettyiliams(f):
these buildings are below par in developed countries
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by Dotman23(m):
am sure the OP was once an aspirant of University of Ibadan and UI didnt offer him admission
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by amiibaby(f):
Wonderful Structure
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by Arewa12:
Nice dey try gon.....
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by Pasidon(m):
I rep Uniport now always and forever
Re: 7 Nigerian Universities With The Most Beautiful Buildings by Ximenez(m):
tuns65:We know, but beautiful building is the synonym of the topic.
