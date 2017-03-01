Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks (3061 Views)

The ex-president condemned the attacks on Wednesday in Abeokuta when he received the leadership of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos who paid him a courtesy call.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasanjo described the development as a `betrayal’ of the struggle for the emancipation of the country against the apartheid regime.



He said: “I will apportion more blame to the leadership of the South African government.



“While the immaturity of the youths can be excused, the leaders ought to realise the importance of unity and brotherliness in Africa.



“While I blame the youths of the country for the attacks, I will blame the leaders of any country more that allows xenophobic attacks against fellow Africans for whatever reason.



Obasanjo also called on African leaders to ensure good governance for the overall development of the continent.



“African leaders should also step up measures at developing their countries and improve the living standards of their citizens.



“This will discourage our youths who because of underdevelopment and poor living standard seek greener pastures outside their countries.



“I feel disheartened learning that many of our youths perish while crossing the Sahara Desert or the Mediterranean Sea.’’ he said.



I think closing down South African embassy could have sent a strong message, but this is Nigeria. 9 Likes

I think closing down South African embassy could have sent a strong message, but this is Nigeria. I reason with you I reason with you 2 Likes 1 Share

I think closing down South African embassy could have sent a strong message, but this is Nigeria. Abi oooo. Infact baba OBJ dey blame S. A. though dem craze 4 head buh no b dem dem put us whr we r 2day. Abi oooo. Infact baba OBJ dey blame S. A. though dem craze 4 head buh no b dem dem put us whr we r 2day.

No be the same Obasanjo send soldiers to go and destroyed odi and zarki biam?Hypocrite. 1 Like

how South Africans fight drug dealers 2 Likes

This one Obósanjo talk, hope we are safe?

Xenophobia



how South Africans fight drug dealers

This is really sad! This is really sad! 1 Like

Me I blame our past Leaders, if Nigeria hv had better Leader nobody will want to Live in London Let alone South Africa. Abi u don see person wey live Dubia come base for Somalia? 3 Likes

No be the same Obasanjo send soldiers to go and destroyed odi and zarki biam?Hypocrite.

Thank u Obj. Since you're using your kind APC heart to look into the xenophobic killings in South Africa I will also want u to look into the jungle justice killings in Nigeria.

God bless all APC members. Stop jungle justice.





Sure they are to blame to a large extent, though Nigerians there should also respect the laws of their host country



true...from what abike dabiri said on TVC news,most south African politicians use anti foreigners strategy to garner support from deluded masses 1 Like

South Africans suck big time

he is the cause of it all.

OBJ you are part of the reason why our youths seek greener pasture outside this country.

There are many people who feel that it is useless and futile to continue talking about peace and non-violence against a government whose only reply is savage attacks on an unarmed and defenseless people.

No be the same Obasanjo send soldiers to go and destroyed odi and zarki biam?Hypocrite. How does this come in to make any sense here? How does this come in to make any sense here? 1 Like

Nigerian government also has a blame in this. The response was too weak from the government. I expected stronger reaction. 1 Like

I will only condemn South Africa for the killings that occurred



But I won't blame them for been Xenophobic



We all seem to forget too quick

That Nigeria started this first...



During the time of GHANA MUST GO



The treatment given to our Ghanaian brothers then was totally inhumane

Now they fixed-ing up their country, and my fellow Nigerians are running off to Ghana now



The best we can do now... Is to come back home and develop our country

In few years South Africans will beg for Nigerian Visa



I think closing down South African embassy could have sent a strong message, but this is Nigeria.

Diplomacy doesn't work like that. ..diplomacy doesn't work with emotions. Diplomacy doesn't work like that. ..diplomacy doesn't work with emotions.