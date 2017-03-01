₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,898 members, 3,393,941 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 09:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks (3061 Views)
MURIC Blasts Kaduna Government For Labelling Shiite IMN “insurgent Group” / Kabiru Sokoto Sues Federal Government For N300million / An Open Letter Of Some Marine Students In Georgia To Nigeria Government For Assi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Cambells: 7:07pm
Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed the `laxity and insincerity’ of the South African Government under President Jacob Zuma for the incessant Xenophobic Attacks on foreigners.
The ex-president condemned the attacks on Wednesday in Abeokuta when he received the leadership of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos who paid him a courtesy call.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasanjo described the development as a `betrayal’ of the struggle for the emancipation of the country against the apartheid regime.
He said: “I will apportion more blame to the leadership of the South African government.
“While the immaturity of the youths can be excused, the leaders ought to realise the importance of unity and brotherliness in Africa.
“While I blame the youths of the country for the attacks, I will blame the leaders of any country more that allows xenophobic attacks against fellow Africans for whatever reason.
Obasanjo also called on African leaders to ensure good governance for the overall development of the continent.
“African leaders should also step up measures at developing their countries and improve the living standards of their citizens.
“This will discourage our youths who because of underdevelopment and poor living standard seek greener pastures outside their countries.
“I feel disheartened learning that many of our youths perish while crossing the Sahara Desert or the Mediterranean Sea.’’ he said.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/obasanjo-blames-south-african.html
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Cambells: 7:08pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Rollsnjaguar(m): 7:09pm
I think closing down South African embassy could have sent a strong message, but this is Nigeria.
9 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by schoolboymatt(m): 7:16pm
Rollsnjaguar:I reason with you
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by olayinks007(m): 7:17pm
Rollsnjaguar:Abi oooo. Infact baba OBJ dey blame S. A. though dem craze 4 head buh no b dem dem put us whr we r 2day.
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Dildo(m): 7:50pm
No be the same Obasanjo send soldiers to go and destroyed odi and zarki biam?Hypocrite.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by GodIsFoolish: 8:01pm
Xenophobia
how South Africans fight drug dealers
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by slurryeye: 8:33pm
Ok
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by brownies1: 8:34pm
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Mopolchi: 8:34pm
This one Obósanjo talk, hope we are safe?
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Rilwayne001: 8:34pm
GodIsFoolish:
This is really sad!
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:34pm
Me I blame our past Leaders, if Nigeria hv had better Leader nobody will want to Live in London Let alone South Africa. Abi u don see person wey live Dubia come base for Somalia?
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by ajuwarhodes(f): 8:35pm
Na today him just wakeup
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Rilwayne001: 8:35pm
Love Machine:
Shut up jor
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by IpobExposed: 8:36pm
Thank u Obj. Since you're using your kind APC heart to look into the xenophobic killings in South Africa I will also want u to look into the jungle justice killings in Nigeria.
God bless all APC members. Stop jungle justice.
My name is Ipobexposed
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:36pm
Sure they are to blame to a large extent, though Nigerians there should also respect the laws of their host country
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by martineverest(m): 8:37pm
true...from what abike dabiri said on TVC news,most south African politicians use anti foreigners strategy to garner support from deluded masses
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Smooyis(m): 8:37pm
True
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by 3RNEST(m): 8:38pm
South Africans suck big time
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by ritababe(f): 8:40pm
he is the cause of it all.
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by HsLBroker(m): 8:40pm
OBJ you are part of the reason why our youths seek greener pasture outside this country.
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Donald7610: 8:41pm
Yes o
There are many people who feel that it is useless and futile to continue talking about peace and non-violence against a government whose only reply is savage attacks on an unarmed and defenseless people.
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by searchng4love: 8:42pm
Uu
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by nickxtra(m): 8:42pm
Love Machine:How does this come in to make any sense here?
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Abalado: 8:42pm
fayose,oya reply baba back...
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by visijo(m): 8:43pm
baba has spoken, so be it...
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Endtimesmith: 8:43pm
Obasanjo! Obasanjo!!Obasanjo!!!
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Ijaya123: 8:44pm
Nigerian government also has a blame in this. The response was too weak from the government. I expected stronger reaction.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by fufuNegusi(m): 8:45pm
I will only condemn South Africa for the killings that occurred
But I won't blame them for been Xenophobic
We all seem to forget too quick
That Nigeria started this first...
During the time of GHANA MUST GO
The treatment given to our Ghanaian brothers then was totally inhumane
Now they fixed-ing up their country, and my fellow Nigerians are running off to Ghana now
The best we can do now... Is to come back home and develop our country
In few years South Africans will beg for Nigerian Visa
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by onadana: 8:46pm
Rollsnjaguar:
Diplomacy doesn't work like that. ..diplomacy doesn't work with emotions.
|Re: Obasanjo Blames South African Government For Xenophobic Attacks by Oti4truth: 8:47pm
THE WORLD WILL NOT RESPECT AFRICA UNTIL NIGERIA EARNS THAT RESPECT. THE BLACK PEOPLE OF THE WORLD NEED NIGERIA TO BE GREAT AS A SOURCE OF PRIDE AND CONFIDENCE
-NELSON MANDELA
Really Cool New Forum - Gistplace.com / Jos: Report Indicts Plateau, Federal Govts / Jtf Stealing Oil In Niger Delta –gesthuizen, Dutch Mp
Viewing this topic: jossiwan(m), joewy02, Ayesa(m), afolabisegun(m), mercy1196, MrJonzer, cornel994(m), AdemolaA2, DeltahArmy(m), donpoyo(m), naijamatter, LibertyRep, nopains, Phemmy777(m), Markshevy(m), kolaustin1(m), kennyosein(m), Rickyuzzy(m), BabaCommander, yinkus204(m), kclee(m), winnielle(f), Azcreativ(m), momove4real25(f), swimmer, AkachukwuD(m), frinx, petrov10, MindExplorer(m), deleyi20(m), dyangprof(m), guttentag(m), Maqpisces(m), Baroba(m), bombim(m), ENIGMA11(m), Ogeeluv, densiks(m), disumusa, kcbaba007, thelastmediator, NathOlamiposi(m), hycebee(m), eclipsehemmy(m), morbeta(m), Calito1(m), raysplashinfo(m), LadyD91, visita(m), tommyken(m), ricmx, omari5(f), carmag(m), Sojebrand(m), tasceige(m), IstandWitNAIJA, MOSICATED5(m), shortgun(m), timi4uall(m), klinlad(m) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14