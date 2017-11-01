Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Italy Apologizes To Nigerian Government For Hurriedly Burying 26 Girls (8247 Views)

The Italian Embassy in Nigeria has apologized to the Federal Government, over the burial of 26 girls who died on the Mediterranean Sea.



This was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.



“The Italian Embassy has apologised for the mix up for dates in the burial of the victims of the Mediterranean tragedy. NAPTIP and other agencies will continue to work with Italy and others to stem the tide of irregular migration,” she wrote in a tweet.



The Italian authorities were accused of burying the 26 girls earlier than scheduled.



The bodies of the girls were found on a sinking vessel about two weeks ago.



To be fair, I dont think the Italians should be apologising to Nigeria for buriying the girls.



Its not lile Nigeria would have gone to the sea where the girls drowned to retrieve the bodies if the Italians had not done so 40 Likes 1 Share

Chai...and that's all abi 1 Like 1 Share

Apologies indeed

If you even ask the dead, they will prefer to be buried there 26 Likes 2 Shares







Abi they should have deported their corpses?





Just the regular bureaucracy that characterises foreign relations and diplomacy, if you ask me. I don't get: where they supposed to be cremated beforeAbi they should have deported their corpses?Just the regular bureaucracy that characterises foreign relations and diplomacy, if you ask me.

Na wen you kill mad man you go know say him get brother 6 Likes 1 Share

Did I hear apologize ?



To a Fg That Neva sympathized With parents of d dead girls?



To an in sensitive Dullard led government, That's Absurb. Truth be, d Girls Wudnt v been retrieved from d high Sea by Fg.



U wud av seen #45Million spent to Bury Nigerian Girls etc 29 Likes

#bringbackourgirls foreign version 1 Like

The Italian govt are really very civil but it seems they dont know that this same Nigerian govt killed over 500 shia women and children in their sleep and also hurriedly buried them in mass graves 9 Likes

gidgiddy:

To be fair, I dont think the Italians should be apologising to Nigeria for buriying the girls.



Its not lile Nigeria would have gone to the sea where the girls drowned to retrieve the bodies if the Italians had not done so They appologized because the burial was earlier than planned. They gave Nigeria a date and the burial was done on another date so the Nigerian government could not get a delegate there They appologized because the burial was earlier than planned. They gave Nigeria a date and the burial was done on another date so the Nigerian government could not get a delegate there 1 Like 1 Share

Apology rejected..Dig there bodies out and send them back home for proper burial..SIMPLE

why the rush to bury them? me thinks the Italian government is hiding something considering the circumstances surrounding their death. Their bodies were found on a Spanish warship, how were they determined to be Nigerians.

The natural thing to do was to conduct an autopsy. 3 Likes

They should not apologize. The Nigerian govt. abandoned this girls and the whole nation by not performing and only looting. They never cared about its citizens so why act like they care now. 3 Likes

We're the girls prostitutes?

Kalapizim:

why the rush to bury them? me thinks the Italian government is hiding something considering the circumstances surrounding their death. Their bodies were found on a Spanish warship, how were they determined to be Nigerians.

The natural thing to do was to conduct an autopsy. .



Hide what exactly? Suspicion quickly leads to ignorance. I wish they had even buried them the same day they were found. Hide what exactly? Suspicion quickly leads to ignorance. I wish they had even buried them the same day they were found.

Italians,this Country Get Heart Of Love. I Tell You. Just Travel Go There First,and See.

The body organs of some of those girls were harvested in Italy before being buried.



Be that as it may, these foreign governments give more respect to Nigerians than even the Nigerian Government gives us.

They are children of a nobody that is why they are treated that way and our govt don't give a damn.



No need for apology. Nothing will happen

Shame on Buhary.

Big big lie.

Miss Balogun asked them to show transcripts of the conversation since yesterday, still waiting for proof.

Okoyiboz3:

The body organs of some of those girls were harvested in Italy before being buried.



Be that as it may, these foreign governments give more respect to Nigerians than even the Nigerian Government gives us. What I hoped for.

I weep for my country.... Their must be something hidden there which made them to hury .....









Na God go purnish them....they too will witness natural disaster......







What rubbish

Kalapizim:

why the rush to bury them? me thinks the Italian government is hiding something considering the circumstances surrounding their death. Their bodies were found on a Spanish warship, how were they determined to be Nigerians.

The natural thing to do was to conduct an autopsy. theres more to it indeed, sometin fishy ... well d dead has no tale to tell theres more to it indeed, sometin fishy ... well d dead has no tale to tell

Kalapizim:

why the rush to bury them? me thinks the Italian government is hiding something considering the circumstances surrounding their death. Their bodies were found on a Spanish warship, how were they determined to be Nigerians.

The natural thing to do was to conduct an autopsy. conduct an autopsy? on drowned bodies? and who will pay for it? those bodies would have decomposed in few days, were are the bodies going to be kept while the autopsy takes place? conduct an autopsy? on drowned bodies? and who will pay for it? those bodies would have decomposed in few days, were are the bodies going to be kept while the autopsy takes place?

What's all the fuss. Wasn't Italy their final destination?. If it were me, i would rather they bury me there. What will Nigeria do with the autopsy?. Use the report to wedge the faulty AC probably.

perezzie:

theres more to it indeed, sometin fishy ... well d dead has no tale to tell Unfortunately nigerian government do not care, they don't care about the living let alone the dead. Unfortunately nigerian government do not care, they don't care about the living let alone the dead. 1 Like

Why do they need to apologize to a country that didn't respond quickly.They act like as if they care,only because it has brought shame a little to them.It's a pity those migrant got citizenship through death. The kind of people ruling us and the one that claims to be a pastor as vice president is worrisome.

A government that can't take care of it citizens or even close or make that land route rigorous and hard to libya and morrocco which nigerians have been using since i came into this world.Look at the numbers of nigerians that are slaves in libya,have they hold an emergency african union meeting to talk and respond about it.Other European countries are protesting about it but the so call Giant of africa and african union hasn't responded.



Wonder how people from the age of 13,14 to 18 get to go through such route and nothing is done 2 Likes