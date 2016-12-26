₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by Islie: 7:30pm On Dec 26
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has revealed his conversation with an unnamed retired General over the fall of Sambisa forest, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram sect.
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by eby35(m): 7:34pm On Dec 26
Ok
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by DropShot: 7:36pm On Dec 26
An insane, loquacious, bitter, divisive, thuggish, shameless looter.
Where there is honor and shame, this THING will keep his stinking mouth shut forever. This man should be fed to the dogs already.
It was this same man who authored "12 reasons why GEJ must go" and he cited GEJ's failure to tame Boko Haram as one of those reasons.
It was this same man who announced that after proper investigation, there is no link between PMB/APC and Boko Haram.
When he doesn't have any sensible ground to oppose or criticize the govt, he brings in religion because he knows there are so many gullible followers of his.
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by Osezzua(m): 7:38pm On Dec 26
ok
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by menxer(m): 7:41pm On Dec 26
Is he making any sense to anybody?
The defeat is a lie yet you are attributing the success of the defeat to past administration?
Having all the cooking utensils and every thing needed to prepare a soup doesn't mean the soup will be tasty.
Nearly never killed a bird, GEJ tried but his best didn't defeat boko haram.
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by limeta(f): 7:43pm On Dec 26
Very much on point
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by OjoChigozieNuhu: 7:48pm On Dec 26
Uncle Femi still smokes pawpaw leaves!
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by Nutase(f): 7:48pm On Dec 26
On point.
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by Annie939(f): 7:51pm On Dec 26
FFK remember DSS and EFCC
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by OBAGADAFFI: 7:51pm On Dec 26
Wow
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by AntiWailer: 7:51pm On Dec 26
Foolish man.
I think they hit him a sledge hammer on his head when he was in detention.
That head is no longer working. At times his words seems to be coming from a senile mind.
He carefully put 'Defeat Claims' in the topic but acknowledged victory in the body but claimed it was already executed by his Pay Master,
Shameless f00l. You collected MONEY meant for the execution of this project and claimed it was given to you to campaign for Jonathan.
No Conscience yet they carry bible around.
They are simply desperate to evade justice on the Money they stole.
The strategy is to fan Tribal, religious sentiment and also be vocal at all times.
So when they pick him, d1ck heads will say they want to silence him.
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:56pm On Dec 26
All these useless and meaningless rants, can only make sense to the hate-filled-brainless group of terrorists known as IPOB Yoots...
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by general111: 8:02pm On Dec 26
In summary, gej was suppose to defeat BH,but due to sabotage from top generals in the Nigerian army,not wanting an infidel to be credited with the glory of defeating BH.
I don't know where this news is coming from,but it is believable,because many who actually fought bh complained of extreme sabotages.
This is Nigeria,where politicians play politics with the lives of Nigerians.
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by swagagolic01: 8:06pm On Dec 26
Military guys are saying the same thing.... na sidon look I dey
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by Atiku2019: 8:09pm On Dec 26
What is FFK saying? I'm confused... You claim Sambisa has not fallen, while you praise the previous Government for eliminating BH? I Don't understand
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by EternalTruths: 8:10pm On Dec 26
Very true
"
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by odogwubiafra: 8:36pm On Dec 26
Boko haram defeated, sambisa forest to become military training base by 2017.
WHERE ARE THE CHIBOK GIRLS?
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:09pm On Dec 26
This guy and fayose,I don't know who is worse!!!...they make so much noise without been reasonable!!!
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by MichaelSokoto(m): 9:13pm On Dec 26
so many ppl very unhappy with d news of sambisa forest liberation by our heroic military.
pls jez remember dat our loved ones are also in d military
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by MichaelSokoto(m): 9:23pm On Dec 26
Atiku2019:oo oooh!
ah think u self don c as unah clique dey reason?
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by bloodkiIler: 9:35pm On Dec 26
NgeneUkwenu:
another pained frustrated zombie
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by bloodkiIler: 9:36pm On Dec 26
AntiWailer:
ffk really threw a dynamite inside the den of zombies
this thing pain them no be small
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by BERNIMOORE: 9:41pm On Dec 26
menxer:are you anybody or nobody because femi will not read your comment i can bet that
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by mbhs139(m): 9:43pm On Dec 26
general111:
After, it is people like you that'll be complaining of graduate unemployment because you fail to use your brain, that's the reason employment will continue to delude you. So, you can't use your brain and ask yourself simple question: how can you claim that the fall of sambisa forest is a lie and claim the victory? You need to use your head son, use your head.
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by BERNIMOORE: 9:46pm On Dec 26
MichaelSokoto:sambisa forest liberation is a lie sold to dumb people like you, while real boko haram change base and move to southern Kaduna tiv and enugu.while some remain in Maiduguri and show their color today in Maiduguri. There was suicide bombing today now. That is. A shame to APC LED BUHARI
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by Maisuya1: 10:01pm On Dec 26
The contradiction in ffk's thought process calls for concern about his mental health.
In one sentence you claim that the defeat of BH is a propaganda to vindicate Islam by PMB and in another you say PMB supported BH against 'infidel' GEJ. The question is if the former is the aim of PMB why stress him self about latter.
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by morbeta(m): 10:06pm On Dec 26
This latest post confirmed that Ffk is indeed a nutcase as claimed by his ex wives. Just blame it on this hammattan, that's when his kind react negatively.
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by GMBuhari: 10:11pm On Dec 26
FfK the mental patient
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by fitzmayowa: 10:20pm On Dec 26
its time for FFK to visit yaba left, for treatment...
Soldiers dying everyday to protect the ranting fool, rather than praise the soldiers for their sacrifice and a job well done, the dolt of a guy decided to release this kind of crappy statement...SMH
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by basybasy: 10:41pm On Dec 26
DropShot:Fanikayode- A bastered yoruba boy. Ur family history always shines in our memory. Ur father did more dan u do,he was a betrayer and he died as a yoruba betrayer. Why are u always bringn religion into politics. Thats why Fayose is wise dan u,he controls Ekiti politics. Everybody knows dat u dont have pedigre to contest in just ur ward, u wont get a vote. U have spoilt ur generatn image. He wil be strugln for appointmnt,he cant contest,because nobody wil vote for him. Stop bringn religion into politics, ure just a toothless dog. Becareful so as not to end mistrably.
|Re: Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode by Opakan2: 10:49pm On Dec 26
odogwubiafra:
They've outsmarted you and your clueless IB hero.. Lol
the mess has been cleaned, chibok or no chibok.. next is SE and SS
the earlier you guys surrender to your masters the better
