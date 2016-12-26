Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram: What A Retired General Told Me About ‘defeat Claims’ – Fani-kayode (12515 Views)

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has revealed his conversation with an unnamed retired General over the fall of Sambisa forest, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram sect.



Fani-Kayode, in the conversation he sent to DAILY POST Monday evening, noted that the claim by the Nigerian government that Boko Haram had fallen was a lie.



His words is reproduced unedited below;

“A retired General shared this perspective with me. He said the recent noise about defeat of BHT (Boko Haram terrorists is so deceptive.



“It must be noted as a mission in furtherance of their belief & propaganda to achieve 2 things. First to vindicate Islam by presenting it as not being responsible for all the evil done by this terrible Jihadists movement.



“He had devoted a substantial portion of his inaugural speech in trumpeting this deception. Much of what he had to say there was to insist that Islam was not responsible for the atrocities.



“That message was more of an imam’s speech . The fact is that the last regime had already positioned the military to finally destroy the BHT even while the tyrant & his APC were busy encouraging & profiting from the exploits of the evil organisation.



“Secondly, himself, his party & many Muslim fanatic military officers who were so committed to sabotaging the counterterrorist operations under Jonathan were mainly concerned that, Jonathan, an ‘infidel’ must not be credited with defeating an organisation identified with Islam.



“This to them would be an unacceptable aberration. Most of those officers sabotaging the operations under last leadership eventually became the earliest appointees to command in the NA (Nigeria Army) as soon as the tyrant assumed power.



“People fail to ask what really is his tangible strategic input of this tyrant to this defeat of BHT that he so much wants to be credited with? All the equipment used were procured by last regime. All the Special forces were trained under last regime.



“The MNJTF was an idea fully packaged by last regime. The massive recruitment, retraining & restructuring of NA all under last regime. The efforts to restore discipline which opposition politicians worked to undermine & incite was also not by this wicked regime of propagandists.



“In actual fact, part of the reasons anger of the tyrant’s regime agsinst Dasuki & leadership of military under Jonathan was because of the totality the efforts to roundly defeat BHT & terrorism in Nigeria.



“This is the background & the true narrative of the much noised December 2016 victory over BHT. I wish this understanding is available to Nigerians & historian on our nation’s travails.”



http://dailypost.ng/2016/12/26/boko-haram-retired-general-told-defeat-claims-fani-kayode/

Ok

An insane, loquacious, bitter, divisive, thuggish, shameless looter.



Where there is honor and shame, this THING will keep his stinking mouth shut forever. This man should be fed to the dogs already.



It was this same man who authored "12 reasons why GEJ must go" and he cited GEJ's failure to tame Boko Haram as one of those reasons.



It was this same man who announced that after proper investigation, there is no link between PMB/APC and Boko Haram.



When he doesn't have any sensible ground to oppose or criticize the govt, he brings in religion because he knows there are so many gullible followers of his. 125 Likes 11 Shares

ok

Is he making any sense to anybody?



The defeat is a lie yet you are attributing the success of the defeat to past administration?



Having all the cooking utensils and every thing needed to prepare a soup doesn't mean the soup will be tasty.



Nearly never killed a bird, GEJ tried but his best didn't defeat boko haram. 114 Likes 9 Shares

Very much on point 17 Likes 6 Shares

Uncle Femi still smokes pawpaw leaves! 70 Likes 7 Shares

On point. 5 Likes 4 Shares

FFK remember DSS and EFCC 8 Likes 3 Shares

Wow

Foolish man.



I think they hit him a sledge hammer on his head when he was in detention.



That head is no longer working. At times his words seems to be coming from a senile mind.



He carefully put 'Defeat Claims' in the topic but acknowledged victory in the body but claimed it was already executed by his Pay Master,



Shameless f00l. You collected MONEY meant for the execution of this project and claimed it was given to you to campaign for Jonathan.



No Conscience yet they carry bible around.



They are simply desperate to evade justice on the Money they stole.



The strategy is to fan Tribal, religious sentiment and also be vocal at all times.



So when they pick him, d1ck heads will say they want to silence him. 76 Likes 9 Shares

All these useless and meaningless rants, can only make sense to the hate-filled-brainless group of terrorists known as IPOB Yoots... 61 Likes 11 Shares

In summary, gej was suppose to defeat BH,but due to sabotage from top generals in the Nigerian army,not wanting an infidel to be credited with the glory of defeating BH.

I don't know where this news is coming from,but it is believable,because many who actually fought bh complained of extreme sabotages.

This is Nigeria,where politicians play politics with the lives of Nigerians. 48 Likes 9 Shares

Military guys are saying the same thing.... na sidon look I dey 11 Likes 4 Shares

You claim Sambisa has not fallen, while you praise the previous Government for eliminating BH? I Don't understand What is FFK saying? I'm confused...You claim Sambisa has not fallen, while you praise the previous Government for eliminating BH? I Don't understand 40 Likes 7 Shares

Very true



" 2 Likes 2 Shares

Boko haram defeated, sambisa forest to become military training base by 2017.



WHERE ARE THE CHIBOK GIRLS? 8 Likes 3 Shares

This guy and fayose,I don't know who is worse!!!...they make so much noise without been reasonable!!! 17 Likes 3 Shares



pls jez remember dat our loved ones are also in d military so many ppl very unhappy with d news of sambisa forest liberation by our heroic military.pls jez remember dat our loved ones are also in d military 17 Likes 3 Shares

Atiku2019:

What is FFK saying? I'm confused... You claim Sambisa has not fallen, while you praise the previous Government for eliminating BH? I Don't understand oo oooh!



ah think u self don c as unah clique dey reason? oo oooh!ah think u self don c as unah clique dey reason? 19 Likes 3 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

All these useless and meaningless rants, can only make sense to the hate-filled-brainless group of terrorists known as IPOB Yoots...

another pained frustrated zombie another pained frustrated zombie 16 Likes 2 Shares

AntiWailer:

Foolish man.



I think they hit him a sledge hammer on his head when he was in detention.



That head is not working.



Shameless f00l. You collected MONEY meant for the execution of this project and claimed it was given to you to campaign for Jonathan.



No Conscience yet they carry bible around.



ffk really threw a dynamite inside the den of zombies



this thing pain them no be small ffk really threw a dynamite inside the den of zombiesthis thing pain them no be small 11 Likes 4 Shares

menxer:

Is he making any sense to anybody?



The defeat is a lie yet you are attributing the success of the defeat to past administration?



Having all the cooking utensils and every thing needed to prepare a soup doesn't mean the soup will be tasty.



Nearly never killed a bird, GEJ tried but his best didn't defeat boko haram. are you anybody or nobody because femi will not read your comment i can bet that are you anybody or nobody because femi will not read your comment i can bet that 1 Like 5 Shares

general111:

In summary, gej was suppose to defeat BH,but due to sabotage from top generals in the Nigerian army,not wanting an infidel to be credited with the glory of defeating BH.

I don't know where this news is coming from,but it is believable,because many who actually fought bh complained of extreme sabotages.

This is Nigeria,where politicians play politics with the lives of Nigerians.

After, it is people like you that'll be complaining of graduate unemployment because you fail to use your brain, that's the reason employment will continue to delude you. So, you can't use your brain and ask yourself simple question: how can you claim that the fall of sambisa forest is a lie and claim the victory? You need to use your head son, use your head. After, it is people like you that'll be complaining of graduate unemployment because you fail to use your brain, that's the reason employment will continue to delude you. So, you can't use your brain and ask yourself simple question: how can you claim that the fall of sambisa forest is a lie and claim the victory? You need to use your head son, use your head. 20 Likes 2 Shares

MichaelSokoto:

so many ppl very unhappy with d news of sambisa forest liberation by our heroic military.

pls jez remember dat our loved ones are also in d military sambisa forest liberation is a lie sold to dumb people like you, while real boko haram change base and move to southern Kaduna tiv and enugu.while some remain in Maiduguri and show their color today in Maiduguri. There was suicide bombing today now. That is. A shame to APC LED BUHARI sambisa forest liberation is a lie sold to dumb people like you, while real boko haram change base and move to southern Kaduna tiv and enugu.while some remain in Maiduguri and show their color today in Maiduguri. There was suicide bombing today now. That is. A shame to APC LED BUHARI 2 Likes 3 Shares

The contradiction in ffk's thought process calls for concern about his mental health.

In one sentence you claim that the defeat of BH is a propaganda to vindicate Islam by PMB and in another you say PMB supported BH against 'infidel' GEJ. The question is if the former is the aim of PMB why stress him self about latter. 20 Likes 3 Shares

This latest post confirmed that Ffk is indeed a nutcase as claimed by his ex wives. Just blame it on this hammattan, that's when his kind react negatively. 24 Likes 2 Shares

FfK the mental patient 14 Likes 2 Shares

its time for FFK to visit yaba left, for treatment...





Soldiers dying everyday to protect the ranting fool, rather than praise the soldiers for their sacrifice and a job well done, the dolt of a guy decided to release this kind of crappy statement...SMH 18 Likes 2 Shares

DropShot:

An insane, loquacious, bitter, divisive, thuggish, shameless looter.



Where there is honor and shame, this THING will keep his stinking mouth shut forever. This mam should be fed to the dogs already. Fanikayode- A bastered yoruba boy. Ur family history always shines in our memory. Ur father did more dan u do,he was a betrayer and he died as a yoruba betrayer. Why are u always bringn religion into politics. Thats why Fayose is wise dan u,he controls Ekiti politics. Everybody knows dat u dont have pedigre to contest in just ur ward, u wont get a vote. U have spoilt ur generatn image. He wil be strugln for appointmnt,he cant contest,because nobody wil vote for him. Stop bringn religion into politics, ure just a toothless dog. Becareful so as not to end mistrably. Fanikayode- A bastered yoruba boy. Ur family history always shines in our memory. Ur father did more dan u do,he was a betrayer and he died as a yoruba betrayer. Why are u always bringn religion into politics. Thats why Fayose is wise dan u,he controls Ekiti politics. Everybody knows dat u dont have pedigre to contest in just ur ward, u wont get a vote. U have spoilt ur generatn image. He wil be strugln for appointmnt,he cant contest,because nobody wil vote for him. Stop bringn religion into politics, ure just a toothless dog. Becareful so as not to end mistrably. 15 Likes 3 Shares