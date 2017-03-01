



Here is the List of all Properties that has been recovered from him So far



*** 42 brand new customized yellow-coloured tricycles;



***16 brand new cargo motorcycles;



***One brand new white 32-seater Nissan civilian bus;



*** One MAN diesel truck;



*** 515 brand new imported rugs of different colours and sizes;



***Two metal bullet proof safe with the sum of N 1,565 and documents of transactions in different currencies within and outside the country



*** Black colour BMW 525i series, 2010 model with chassis number WBAFR7108BC262936.



*** Ash colour Hyundai Velester, 2012 model with chassis number KMHTC6AD4CU056038.



***. Dark Blue BMW 325i, 2003 model with chassis number WBAEV31090KL48386.



*** Black colour Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ50K082080.



*** Black colour Mercedes G wagon, 2013 model with chassis number WDB4632361X207661.



*** Black colour BMW 335i series, 2012 model with chassis number WBA3A91040F268895. *** Silver colour Peugeot 406, 2002 model with chassis number VF3BBRFNR81519018.



*** Black colour Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ10K082352.



***Yellow colour Toyota FJ Jeep, 2007 model with chassis number JTEZU11F68K001301.



*** Black Toyota Avensis, 2013 model with chassis number SBIBL76L20E037245.



*** Dark ash colour KIA Cadenza, 2011 model with chassis number KNALN414BC5093288.



***. Silver colour Porsche Cayene, 2009 model with chassis number WPIZZZ9PZ9LA12738.



*** Golden colour Honda Accord, 2013 model with chassis number IHGCR2634DA620609.



*** White colour Nissan Urban Bus, 2006 model JNITF4E25Z0715833.



*** White colour Nissan Urban Bus, 1996 model with chassis number JTFJXO29P605023996.



*** White Toyota Hiace Bus, 2010 model with chassis number JTGJXO2P4B5020268.



*** White Nissan Bus, 2009 model with chassis number JNITA4E250011697.





