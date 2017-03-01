₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,232 members, 3,394,915 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 11:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) (10998 Views)
EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) / Loot Recovered So Far, Tip Of Iceberg – FG / Abdullah Dikko, Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs Flees Nigeria- Sahara Reporter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by CEO1(m): 7:50am
Less than a week after 17 exotic vehicles were recovered from a former Customs boss, dozens of brand new tricycles and motorcycles have also been recovered from a property belonging to him.
Here is the List of all Properties that has been recovered from him So far
*** 42 brand new customized yellow-coloured tricycles;
***16 brand new cargo motorcycles;
***One brand new white 32-seater Nissan civilian bus;
*** One MAN diesel truck;
*** 515 brand new imported rugs of different colours and sizes;
***Two metal bullet proof safe with the sum of N 1,565 and documents of transactions in different currencies within and outside the country
*** Black colour BMW 525i series, 2010 model with chassis number WBAFR7108BC262936.
*** Ash colour Hyundai Velester, 2012 model with chassis number KMHTC6AD4CU056038.
***. Dark Blue BMW 325i, 2003 model with chassis number WBAEV31090KL48386.
*** Black colour Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ50K082080.
*** Black colour Mercedes G wagon, 2013 model with chassis number WDB4632361X207661.
*** Black colour BMW 335i series, 2012 model with chassis number WBA3A91040F268895. *** Silver colour Peugeot 406, 2002 model with chassis number VF3BBRFNR81519018.
*** Black colour Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ10K082352.
***Yellow colour Toyota FJ Jeep, 2007 model with chassis number JTEZU11F68K001301.
*** Black Toyota Avensis, 2013 model with chassis number SBIBL76L20E037245.
*** Dark ash colour KIA Cadenza, 2011 model with chassis number KNALN414BC5093288.
***. Silver colour Porsche Cayene, 2009 model with chassis number WPIZZZ9PZ9LA12738.
*** Golden colour Honda Accord, 2013 model with chassis number IHGCR2634DA620609.
*** White colour Nissan Urban Bus, 2006 model JNITF4E25Z0715833.
*** White colour Nissan Urban Bus, 1996 model with chassis number JTFJXO29P605023996.
*** White Toyota Hiace Bus, 2010 model with chassis number JTGJXO2P4B5020268.
*** White Nissan Bus, 2009 model with chassis number JNITA4E250011697.
source: http://www.onenigeriablog.com/2017/03/properties-recovered-so-far-from-ex.html
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by CEO1(m): 7:53am
more photos
1 Like
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by CEO1(m): 7:57am
More photos
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by glight1: 7:57am
and this guys in the house still refuses to pass dead sentence into law for corrupt ppl
17 Likes
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by Omagago(m): 8:00am
DIKKO AND SONS TRANSPORT CO. LTD
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by Benjom(m): 8:02am
Ahn-ahn... some human beings and their insatiable thirst for riches, ehn?
He should be sent to one of the newly discovered exoplanets to occupy till his time is up. He doesn't belong here at all.
#GreedinessKills
5 Likes
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by yemmight(m): 8:11am
From one person? What a wicked world we live in.
2 Likes
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:14am
person wey return 1billion Cash, God will purnish all this thieves that want to milk Nigeria dry.
9 Likes
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by hannyjay(f): 8:31am
And some idiots dat ar squating in face me I face u will come here and wish BABA dead. May thunder scater dia intestine. And may God bring our President back healthy and sound so he ll continue with dis corruption fight.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by edoboy33(m): 8:44am
this is an evidence of the overly corrupt dispensation of the ineffectual baboon.the yeye drunkard from otouke
6 Likes
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by Yugosng(m): 10:35am
Wow. What was he planning to do with all these?
1 Like
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by vecman22(m): 10:35am
GEJ is a bastard......
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by Olasco93: 10:35am
Sometimes I wonder if these people have conscience.
1 Like
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by midehi2(f): 10:35am
can you imagine
1 Like
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 10:35am
choooooi
1 Like
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by ginajet(f): 10:35am
Issorite
1 Like
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by midehi2(f): 10:36am
hannyjay:gbam! na so
7 Likes
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by NameChecker: 10:36am
Really?
2 Likes
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by burkingx: 10:36am
1 Like
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by burkingx: 10:36am
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by Mouthgag: 10:37am
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by vecman22(m): 10:37am
GEJ and his stupid wife will not die a peaceful death for what dey did to this country...
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by burkingx: 10:37am
4 Likes
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by brownies1: 10:37am
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by GreenMavro: 10:37am
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:37am
3 Likes
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:38am
Smh only one thief get all these?
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:38am
death sentence please, no one talks or focuses on the 774 LGAs those once self corrupt.
2 Likes
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by Serendip: 10:38am
Baffles me how people steal like lunatics
1 Like
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by Earth2Metahuman: 10:38am
They should let us know when they are about to auction these items.
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by makdcash(m): 10:38am
What! ...only one person
1 Like
|Re: Properties Recovered So Far From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Custom Boss (Photos) by karimcarim(m): 10:38am
This is too bad.
Olee, thief, Arm robber, oyii,barawo, jaguda baba ole...... 8
1 Like
CPC & ACN Merger Faces Challenge From Stakeholders / Patience Jonathan's Surprise Birthday Party In Australia / Sick Leave: Nigerians Have Right To Know Buhari's Health Status - Reps
Viewing this topic: onagoodday1, HenryThegreat1(m), SolomonAdeola, Humblesam(m), mayorwah98(m), Musampa73(m), NAVYdogg, justjeff, damochewinner(m), passwelle, Dongreat(m), raski04(m), onlyuch250, Sydney17(m), miraclea, ebishuga(f), 1stNumeroUno, Enasuarez(m), Ebullience, zeezou2(m), mafjeremy, mimionye(m), martineverest(m), MaziOmenuko, bjcuntis(m), drdanny(m), xwolverine, Rashduct4luv(m), Coolgent, orumajunior(m), afoltundeseun(m), ocheezie, cloudview(m), oloyesaso(m), mavverick, tppzzy01(m), miclef86(m), jayriginal, olaxybaba, anytexy, zipamowei(m), tomycole, cuteken(m), Bsharp, a4jasper(m), deathwing(m), ipobarecriminals, Phelix111, professeurlanre(m), paking(m), Respect01, Ayomi088(m), badoh(m), bokohaman, oshikes(m), jconsulting(f), tuna4servi(m), areeyor(m), Mimicole(f), tchimatic(m), soulamanne(m), Dinirojones(m), Onyenna(m), collums(m), Oluwashegunnn(m), Gnwuashi, obum042, pagorino(m), agongajoseph(m), Ochoiho, mykelly(m), Jdesilentkiller(m), Dimejidude(m), sango147(m), lilmaam, paradigmshift(m), collinsJn(m), dimeji1(m), hero01(m), dont8(m), MisterGrace, oladotun007(m), hopsydboi(m), May22nd(m), dman4mdmoon(m), macphilip, ApostleBlack(m), gentleman100(m), samadet(m), Manweyfitquarel(m), zacchtoy(m), trigar12(m), KingBish(f), Seenyo, ikp120(m) and 205 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26