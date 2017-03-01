Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home (12789 Views)

The jewelleries were found in a fireproof safe hidden in a house belonging to one Akka Babba Danagundi at No. 375, Gwangwazo quarters of Kano Municipal, Kano State. About 50 documents in respect of landed properties bearing the name of the former NSA and his wife, Binta Sarki Mukhtar were also discovered.



The discovery was sequel to an intelligence report alleging that huge sums of money including foreign currencies were hidden in the premises



During the operation, Aiko Fireproof safe and seven suspects including the house owner, Danagundi were arrested and brought to EFCC 's Kano Zonal Office where their statements was taken.



On arriving at the commission’s Kano Zonal Office, the safe was opened and jewelleries such as necklaces and wristwatches including 50 Certificates of Occupancy for properties located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja were found. The jewelleries found includes 55 wristwatches, including three gold watches.Also 37 gold jewellery weighing 1,907.9g and another 15 pieces of fashion jewelleries were found.



All the suspects arrested during the operation were released on administrative bail with the exception of Danagundi who is still in custody, assisting the investigation.



Nonssense govt 11 Likes 1 Share

Nna mehn,Money dey this country ooo. 7 Likes





Don't even know what to write Ah! Jona!Don't even know what to write 13 Likes 1 Share

Kwa kwa

A Gram of gold goes for 24k now. Do the maths please. 4 Likes

decatalyst:

Ah! Jona!

Don't even know what to write Jonah don suffer ooo. So Jonah hand dey this one too? Jonah don suffer ooo. So Jonah hand dey this one too? 12 Likes 1 Share

God bless you Magu.





May Allah grant PMB good health to return and continue from where he stopped.







We're Standing firm behind you PMB. 20 Likes 1 Share

Ours commonwealth goes for things of world in hand of rogue.. meanwhile some of their region are crying fowl.. the money had miss road entered wrong hand.. 3 Likes

Cuban Cuban Cuban

black mentality sha...how on earth will just one person gather all this ? 3 Likes 2 Shares

I know say efcc officials go don panji some jewelries inside pockets. 1 Like

Na when efcc go even raid tinubu,fashola,amaechi and other APC politicians secret safe?These men Na Don-Corleone. 14 Likes 1 Share

No peace for the wicked. 1 Like

Love Machine:

Na when efcc go even raid tinubu,fashola,amaech I and other APC secret safe?

I support this but don't you think anyone is a suspect. I support this but don't you think anyone is a suspect. 2 Likes

Tinubu, Amaechi, Fashola, Aisha and Zahra don't have more wrist watches than these? EFCC, nawa. 6 Likes 1 Share









the annoying thing is - they hide the wealth in locations that are mainly populated by the poor.



the money hidden by one person in a slum area will be enuf to build hospitals, schools, construct quality roads and also make every person living withing 100km radius of the hidden looted fund a millionaire including a child that is 2 months old!





To understand the enormity of these loot:



those wrist watches are worth nothing less than 30 million dollars



those diamond studded ear rings, pearl and the other jewelries are worth nothing less 52million dollars.



this is just a minimum estimate. we are looking at nothing less than 90 million US dollars in that safe!





Nigerian politicians are extremely very very very wicked!



this politicians are really very wicked men!!the annoying thing is - they hide the wealth in locations that are mainly populated by the poor.the money hidden by one person in a slum area will be enuf to build hospitals, schools, construct quality roads and also make every person living withing 100km radius of the hidden looted fund a millionaire including a child that is 2 months old!To understand the enormity of these loot:those wrist watches are worth nothing less than 30 million dollarsthose diamond studded ear rings, pearl and the other jewelries are worth nothing less 52million dollars.this is just a minimum estimate. we are looking at nothing less than 90 million US dollars in that safe!Nigerian politicians are extremely very very very wicked! 5 Likes

Hmmm.



There are days that you are forced to conclude that there's something fundamentally & genetically wrong with the black race.



What does a sane person hope to do with all these?



Naija tire me abeg 8 Likes 3 Shares

Them don finish Nigeria Money. 1 Like

converted cash to jewelries 2 Likes













\Sigh....





This rubbish is going way out of hhand, am sure they expected to see money but nothing like dat, some onne need to sue efcc for damages

ybalogs:

A kilo of gold goes for 24k now. Do the maths please.

Kilo Of Gold N24k.



I go like to see that your Scale oh !!! Kilo Of Gold N24k.I go like to see that your Scale oh !!! 2 Likes

weyab:

Nonssense govt

How



The official thieves know how to convert their loot into gold- a store of value. They keep gold worth billions in their home ceiling.



EFCC is doing a wonderful job by exposing and retrieving all these.



The same EFCC conducted a poll yesterday o so on what to d to corrupt Nigerians. Most of the correspondents supported death sentence.



This is a serious anti graft agency that need our encouragement to perform better.



Don't be sad when evil people are disgraced except you are part of the evil causing sorrow to millions of Nigerians. HowThe official thieves know how to convert their loot into gold- a store of value. They keep gold worth billions in their home ceiling.EFCC is doing a wonderful job by exposing and retrieving all these.The same EFCC conducted a poll yesterday o so on what to d to corrupt Nigerians. Most of the correspondents supported death sentence.This is a serious anti graft agency that need our encouragement to perform better.Don't be sad when evil people are disgraced except you are part of the evil causing sorrow to millions of Nigerians. 3 Likes

1 Like

1 Like

Wetin de go give d whistle blower? 5 wrist watches?? 1 Like

So recovered jewelries have become feats worth celebrating ehn?

And landed documents have become grand recoveries.

Pls tell me Aisha doesn't have more jewelries and Babachir doesn't have costlier shoes.

I bet even if efcc found crayon in those safes, it would make national headline.

Until proven in a court that these are proceeds of corruption, then let's stop the media trial and sensationalism.

Afterall the jewelries bought from the 500k Buhari gave a judge would still be considered as "gifts" 4 Likes 1 Share