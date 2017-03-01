₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by informant001: 8:53pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered jewelleries worth millions of Naira from the house of one Akka Babba Danagundi, brother- in -law to a former National Security Adviser to Late President, Umar Musa Yar’aduwa, Major General Abdullahi Sarki Mukhtar.
The jewelleries were found in a fireproof safe hidden in a house belonging to one Akka Babba Danagundi at No. 375, Gwangwazo quarters of Kano Municipal, Kano State. About 50 documents in respect of landed properties bearing the name of the former NSA and his wife, Binta Sarki Mukhtar were also discovered.
The discovery was sequel to an intelligence report alleging that huge sums of money including foreign currencies were hidden in the premises
During the operation, Aiko Fireproof safe and seven suspects including the house owner, Danagundi were arrested and brought to EFCC 's Kano Zonal Office where their statements was taken.
On arriving at the commission’s Kano Zonal Office, the safe was opened and jewelleries such as necklaces and wristwatches including 50 Certificates of Occupancy for properties located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja were found. The jewelleries found includes 55 wristwatches, including three gold watches.Also 37 gold jewellery weighing 1,907.9g and another 15 pieces of fashion jewelleries were found.
All the suspects arrested during the operation were released on administrative bail with the exception of Danagundi who is still in custody, assisting the investigation.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-photos-of-jewelries-recovered-from.html
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by weyab: 8:55pm
Nonssense govt
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by ybalogs(m): 8:56pm
Nna mehn,Money dey this country ooo.
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by decatalyst(m): 8:57pm
Ah! Jona!
Don't even know what to write
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by xstry(m): 8:57pm
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by ybalogs(m): 8:58pm
A Gram of gold goes for 24k now. Do the maths please.
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by ybalogs(m): 9:00pm
decatalyst:Jonah don suffer ooo. So Jonah hand dey this one too?
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by Kagarko(m): 9:18pm
God bless you Magu.
May Allah grant PMB good health to return and continue from where he stopped.
We're Standing firm behind you PMB.
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by Jabioro: 9:20pm
Ours commonwealth goes for things of world in hand of rogue.. meanwhile some of their region are crying fowl.. the money had miss road entered wrong hand..
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:23pm
Cuban Cuban Cuban
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by casttlebarbz(m): 9:24pm
black mentality sha...how on earth will just one person gather all this ?
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by Dildo(m): 9:30pm
I know say efcc officials go don panji some jewelries inside pockets.
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by Dildo(m): 9:32pm
Na when efcc go even raid tinubu,fashola,amaechi and other APC politicians secret safe?These men Na Don-Corleone.
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by ifyan(m): 9:33pm
No peace for the wicked.
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by ifyan(m): 9:34pm
Love Machine:
I support this but don't you think anyone is a suspect.
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by Pidgin2(f): 9:37pm
Tinubu, Amaechi, Fashola, Aisha and Zahra don't have more wrist watches than these? EFCC, nawa.
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by nwaanambra1: 9:39pm
this politicians are really very wicked men!!
the annoying thing is - they hide the wealth in locations that are mainly populated by the poor.
the money hidden by one person in a slum area will be enuf to build hospitals, schools, construct quality roads and also make every person living withing 100km radius of the hidden looted fund a millionaire including a child that is 2 months old!
To understand the enormity of these loot:
those wrist watches are worth nothing less than 30 million dollars
those diamond studded ear rings, pearl and the other jewelries are worth nothing less 52million dollars.
this is just a minimum estimate. we are looking at nothing less than 90 million US dollars in that safe!
Nigerian politicians are extremely very very very wicked!
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by Noblesoul123: 10:00pm
Hmmm.
There are days that you are forced to conclude that there's something fundamentally & genetically wrong with the black race.
What does a sane person hope to do with all these?
Naija tire me abeg
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by Flexherbal(m): 10:01pm
Them don finish Nigeria Money.
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by moshav22: 10:01pm
converted cash to jewelries
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by shamecurls(m): 10:02pm
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by vertueptime: 10:03pm
This rubbish is going way out of hhand, am sure they expected to see money but nothing like dat, some onne need to sue efcc for damages
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by burkingx: 10:04pm
ybalogs:
Kilo Of Gold N24k.
I go like to see that your Scale oh !!!
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by datola: 10:05pm
weyab:
How
The official thieves know how to convert their loot into gold- a store of value. They keep gold worth billions in their home ceiling.
EFCC is doing a wonderful job by exposing and retrieving all these.
The same EFCC conducted a poll yesterday o so on what to d to corrupt Nigerians. Most of the correspondents supported death sentence.
This is a serious anti graft agency that need our encouragement to perform better.
Don't be sad when evil people are disgraced except you are part of the evil causing sorrow to millions of Nigerians.
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by burkingx: 10:06pm
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by burkingx: 10:06pm
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by danjaD(m): 10:07pm
Wetin de go give d whistle blower? 5 wrist watches??
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by frenchwine(m): 10:07pm
So recovered jewelries have become feats worth celebrating ehn?
And landed documents have become grand recoveries.
Pls tell me Aisha doesn't have more jewelries and Babachir doesn't have costlier shoes.
I bet even if efcc found crayon in those safes, it would make national headline.
Until proven in a court that these are proceeds of corruption, then let's stop the media trial and sensationalism.
Afterall the jewelries bought from the 500k Buhari gave a judge would still be considered as "gifts"
Re: Photos Of Jewelry Recovered From Abdullahi Mukhtar's In-law's Home by lawngmahan(m): 10:07pm
Truly the heart of man is extremely wicked....what are all these meant for, a country where the minimum wage is 18k
And this same men will walk in our midst and we'll hail.
I seriously weep for Nigeria, no difference between APC, PDP and every other party
Afterall what's d difference between six (6) and half a dozen(6).
Iru iro ni borun
