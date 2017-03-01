₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Cambells: 9:20am
The feud between the former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri and the Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi continues as Omokri shared the before and after photos of Amaechi's pot belly.
According to Omokri, Amaechi's potbelly swapped its destiny with Rivers state treasury.
He said "Those who say I lied about Rotimi Amaechi's potbelly swapping destiny with Rivers state treasury should see picture evidence of the belly before he became governor and the belly after he became governor!"
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/before-and-after-photos-of-rotimi.html
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10211721993662642&set=a.1812199742060.105817.1152008079&type=3
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Cambells: 9:21am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Horlufemi(m): 9:23am
This is a low for Reno
7 Likes
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by kayzat: 9:26am
I think Reno is doing everything to warm his way into Wine's heart.
1 Like
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Speedyconnect6: 9:27am
see pot belle
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by ahaika23: 9:40am
Reno what about that one the man sat with a bottle of coke and looking so wretched. Reno abeg epp us with that classic photo.
1 Like
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Nukualofa: 9:57am
Don't fight Reno because he fights dirty
Reno 3 Amaechi 1
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Nukualofa: 9:58am
Horlufemi:No be only Low na Low waist.
Comot here jare
You would have been laughing it was the other way round
10 Likes
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by TrueSenator(m): 10:03am
.....Amaechi was keeping fit back then and not because of lack
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Tyche(m): 10:06am
Upper cut from Reno
3 Likes
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by jerusalem101: 10:13am
Are you sure Ameachi is not suffering from elitic kwashiorkor?
That kind of pot belly look ridiculous
4 Likes
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:17am
Na constructive criticism be this? Very soon we go begin hear them dey say "reno mama head resemble opioror mango, or Ameachi papa head be like tee square! African politics sef....
7 Likes
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by eagleeye2: 10:20am
Chai! But it's high time Amaechi shut his trap.
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by GuyWise(m): 10:24am
Nukualofa:I dey tell you, Amechi neva see sumthing
1 Like
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Omudia: 10:28am
Is Reno serious about him being a pastor? If truly he is a pastor then shame unto his congregants.
1 Like
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Dildo(m): 11:01am
Amaechi should get rid of his pot-belly.It doesnt fit him.
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by GreenMavro: 11:06am
Remo no lie at all...d belly don grow
and Buhari dy decieve us say he dy fite corruption
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by miqos02(m): 11:06am
ok
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by AntiWailer: 11:06am
Petty eediot.
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by maxtrontips: 11:07am
okay now
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by NameChecker: 11:07am
ok
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by bluesky39: 11:07am
1 Like
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by MissPuffPuff: 11:08am
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by ephi123(f): 11:08am
Very unattractive and unhealthy. Nigerian politicians probably assume pot belly is a sign of good living, not realizing the health implications.
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by SyberKate(f): 11:08am
2 Likes
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by dman4mdmoon(m): 11:09am
Comic Relief!
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by ikaboy: 11:09am
Reno is still pained after 2 years??
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by donjayz321(m): 11:09am
TrueSenator:You were the personal trainer
|Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Onyenna(m): 11:10am
Wicked!
BRU-FATALITY!!!
1 Like
