



According to Omokri, Amaechi's potbelly swapped its destiny with Rivers state treasury.



He said "Those who say I lied about Rotimi Amaechi's potbelly swapping destiny with Rivers state treasury should see picture evidence of the belly before he became governor and the belly after he became governor!"



