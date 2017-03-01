₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,232 members, 3,394,915 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 11:15 AM

Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri (3356 Views)

Evidence Of Peter Obi's Savings in Anambra State by Reno Omokri / A Dog Named Buhari And A Hippo Named Patience By Reno Omokri / Picture Of Amaechi After Ministerial Confirmation (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Cambells: 9:20am
The feud between the former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri and the Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi continues as Omokri shared the before and after photos of Amaechi's pot belly.

According to Omokri, Amaechi's potbelly swapped its destiny with Rivers state treasury.

He said "Those who say I lied about Rotimi Amaechi's potbelly swapping destiny with Rivers state treasury should see picture evidence of the belly before he became governor and the belly after he became governor!"

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/before-and-after-photos-of-rotimi.html

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10211721993662642&set=a.1812199742060.105817.1152008079&type=3

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Cambells: 9:21am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Horlufemi(m): 9:23am
This is a low for Reno

7 Likes

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by kayzat: 9:26am
I think Reno is doing everything to warm his way into Wine's heart.

1 Like

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Speedyconnect6: 9:27am
see pot belle
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by ahaika23: 9:40am
Reno what about that one the man sat with a bottle of coke and looking so wretched. Reno abeg epp us with that classic photo.

1 Like

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Nukualofa: 9:57am
Don't fight Reno because he fights dirty grin

Reno 3 Amaechi 1

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Nukualofa: 9:58am
Horlufemi:
This is a low for Reno
No be only Low na Low waist.


Comot here jare


You would have been laughing it was the other way round

10 Likes

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by TrueSenator(m): 10:03am
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin.....Amaechi was keeping fit back then cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy and not because of lack
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Tyche(m): 10:06am
Upper cut from Reno

3 Likes

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by jerusalem101: 10:13am
Are you sure Ameachi is not suffering from elitic kwashiorkor?

That kind of pot belly look ridiculous

4 Likes

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:17am
Na constructive criticism be this? Very soon we go begin hear them dey say "reno mama head resemble opioror mango, or Ameachi papa head be like tee square! African politics sef.... undecided

7 Likes

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by eagleeye2: 10:20am
Chai! But it's high time Amaechi shut his trap.
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by GuyWise(m): 10:24am
Nukualofa:
Don't fight Reno because he fights dirty grin

Reno 3 Amaechi 1
I dey tell you, Amechi neva see sumthing
grin

1 Like

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Omudia: 10:28am
Is Reno serious about him being a pastor? If truly he is a pastor then shame unto his congregants.

1 Like

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Dildo(m): 11:01am
Amaechi should get rid of his pot-belly.It doesnt fit him.
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by GreenMavro: 11:06am
grin grin

Remo no lie at all...d belly don grow cheesy cheesy cheesy

and Buhari dy decieve us say he dy fite corruption grin
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by miqos02(m): 11:06am
ok
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by AntiWailer: 11:06am
Petty eediot.
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by maxtrontips: 11:07am
okay now
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by NameChecker: 11:07am
ok
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by bluesky39: 11:07am
shocked

1 Like

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by MissPuffPuff: 11:08am
cheesy
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by ephi123(f): 11:08am
Very unattractive and unhealthy. Nigerian politicians probably assume pot belly is a sign of good living, not realizing the health implications.
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by SyberKate(f): 11:08am

2 Likes

Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by dman4mdmoon(m): 11:09am
Comic Relief!
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by ikaboy: 11:09am
Reno is still pained after 2 years??
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by donjayz321(m): 11:09am
TrueSenator:
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin.....Amaechi was keeping fit back then cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy and not because of lack
You were the personal trainer grin grin
Re: Before And After Photos Of Amaechi's Pot Belly By Reno Omokri by Onyenna(m): 11:10am
Wicked!

BRU-FATALITY!!!

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

How Do One Join A Political Party In Nigeria / President Jonathan Will Have No Friend After Losing / Only A Bastard From Igboland Will Vote Jonathan Or PDP

Viewing this topic: uplink(m), BUTCHCASSIDY, oluwamitomisin, maigida511(m), adeadeyera(m), miqos01, repogirl(f), ticker(m), mayprince(m), Iheazy(m), WHOcarex, life00, iamSuperCool(m), malton, Okundaye4(m), Masta2, Zitoangels(m), kskpoundz(m), coolayou(m), BossOluwendy(m), abancular(m), WorldRichest, gbajeboy, khing00600, baysol, Kaslyni, Yankee101, lwise(m), damas60(m), SSpeter(m), Ijahkk(m), ayiam, Gratefulsoul(m), Pibibio, hollyray2016, martinnwani, Godprotectigbos(f), sammyjay7265(m), donsoj5, jesus247alive, Ncanpresident(m), tensazangetsu20(m), Dozieson(m), Hemanwel(m), jacobnel, ifewise(m), chimere66, clickwtB, darkenkach(m), light95, zoedamade(m), escarfini, princesoby(m), gallantmoi, brunofarad(m), Ekawu(m), worldobededom, isblog(m), eitsei(m), Fezchima, angelTI(f), DEWKID(m), timay(m), arodavoo(m), HouseofMabella(f), Positiveminds(m), fredust(m), Nochious123(m), santa62(m), obinna2nv(m), dicefrost(m), BulletThaDon, paradigmshift(m), zimuzo, Eseose9(f), dat9jaguy(m), rusher14, hopkinsnoni(m), jombosolomon(m), nija80, Bmedels26(m), beetown(m), Arabs999, grovethoery(m), Misterdhee1(m), bunsuq(f), freeman67, adelumolo(m), chebeoc(m), HolyCraig, Guk, permsec, docconceptscom, davidstrong, Amoyinoluwa24, amadika(m), Fabulocity(f), murphy2015, arabbunkum, EBRAHIMJAY(m), Nowujeda(m), pautex, fabfunmi(f), lotannam, THEconqueror, wheredemdey, Wolexdey(m), Whynotthetruth(m), hadaydhollarpo(m), Akinsolacupid(m), MisterGrace, hazee11, martyns303(m), victorking(m), Omen100(m), Jeffboi(m), Maxymilliano(m), rite2help(m), omega555, Entom(f), kaybee3(m), obailala(m), Softhands(m), youngies(m), hapi4eva, dumie(f), Chibyko(m), kaykay1980, 46arcadez(m), MissPuffPuff, burkingx, jonili(m), bayocanny, desertboom(m), Day11(m), chrisxxx(m), noblehse(m), MONITZ, WealthRite, lagostokd, okenwa(m), Mpanyi, Talkingboy, Danielson2018(m), anthonyezeoke(m), vivalavida(m), uzoronwusa, fogho198, slimmoney(m), geozone, emshaw, folak48(f), Jdesilentkiller(m), Artistree, valemtech(m), Kuic, Frank3n2(m), Moahmed, mjconcept(m), Nuells, ollaxworld, tonylaw07(m), TheDreamChaser, ifyebere(m), chiforall, YourNemesis, machuks45(m), Ohislee(m), Ursino(f), prettyboi1989(m), BlindAngel(m), collinsy2 and 382 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.