The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), on Thursday, said corruption was omnipresent in the country with all segments being affected.



He specifically indicted the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Nigeria Customs Service which he said are still enmeshed in corruption even under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.



Sagay said these in his opening remarks at the National Dialogue on Corruption organised by PACAC at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



He said with all the financial difficulties Nigeria was going through, the NDDC recently bought over 70 cars that included eight super Lexus that cost N70m each.



He said despite the purchase, the commission’s Managing Director claimed that the NDDC lacks fund to carry out its responsibilities.



On the Nigerian Customs Service, Sagay said, “There is no difference in Customs since May 29, 2015. If you go to Tin Can Island, it is business as usual.”





Describing corruption as a national tragedy, Sagay wondered why a person will loot what he cannot spend in 10 lifetimes and expose others to poverty.



Instead of spending the fund allocated to this institutions saddle to develop Niger Delta areas, they embezzled it. Buying cars and do all sorts of mismanagement meanwhile there wards are busy shouting neglect everywhere.. 18 Likes

Please what is new in Nigeria 2 Likes

how will an average Niger deltan benefit from these cars they bought with millions of naira? I keep saying it, the Average nigerian is totally corrupt and evil....i love the question sagay asked, how can one man steal money he can't spend in 10 generations. That's how wicked and greedy the Nigerian leaders are. 11 Likes

are they riding it to hell? 4 Likes

Well said prof 1 Like

SS people should burn down NDDC.



Why would they not buy those cars for that amount, if Stealer Oduah can buy 2 cars at 150m?]]



No wonder Stealing was not Corruption under the watch of the Drunken Master of Otuoke. 12 Likes

Describing corruption as a national tragedy, Sagay *wondered why a person will loot what he cannot spend in 10 lifetimes* and expose others to poverty.



Honestly this part baffles me most times. 10lifetimes is even small. When you read the amount a single person at his later age (65 to 75years) embezzled, you will almost be persuaded to belief there are transactions going on even in the spirit world. 6 Likes

GEJ is a bastard... 7 Likes

The NDDC is a Ponzi scheme 1 Like

Quickly check this mans bank account



Nigerians arent this caring for altruistic reasons! 1 Like

Kwaraption. Is still Present full time, even under the nose of mr integrity ex president buhari. 1 Like

Nigeria is beyond redemption. we even hail state governments when they donate vehicles and bikes purchased at inflated prices to police. Cosharis,Elizade and co have never been punished for colluding with govt officials. 3 Likes

70m each 8 Likes

i swear if God tells you 'my son come let me give you that size of lips and I will make you as rich and renowned as Sagay', you will say 'thank you Lord, thank you Lord, I worship you Lord'

I wonder why it has to be super car all the time, what happened to regular cars...Officials are a major problem because they buy these cars to loot when they Vacate office....Mad People. 1 Like

GEJ is a bastard... 1 Like

Hmmmmmm...There is God o. 3 Likes