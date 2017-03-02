₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,359 members, 3,395,266 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 02:05 PM

NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay (5282 Views)

NDDC Bought Eight Cars Worth N560m – Sagay / US Donates 24 Mine Resistant Vehicles Worth $11m To Nigerian Army / Pro-biafra Protest: Cash Looted, Vehicles Worth N50m Destroyed In Onitsha Factor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by FemoPolitics: 11:26am
The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), on Thursday, said corruption was omnipresent in the country with all segments being affected.

He specifically indicted the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Nigeria Customs Service which he said are still enmeshed in corruption even under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sagay said these in his opening remarks at the National Dialogue on Corruption organised by PACAC at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said with all the financial difficulties Nigeria was going through, the NDDC recently bought over 70 cars that included eight super Lexus that cost N70m each.

He said despite the purchase, the commission’s Managing Director claimed that the NDDC lacks fund to carry out its responsibilities.

On the Nigerian Customs Service, Sagay said, “There is no difference in Customs since May 29, 2015. If you go to Tin Can Island, it is business as usual.”


Describing corruption as a national tragedy, Sagay wondered why a person will loot what he cannot spend in 10 lifetimes and expose others to poverty.

Details later…


https://www.punchng.com/breaking-corruption-nddc-bought-eight-vehicles-worth-n560m-sagay/amp/

3 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Jabioro: 12:03pm
Instead of spending the fund allocated to this institutions saddle to develop Niger Delta areas, they embezzled it. Buying cars and do all sorts of mismanagement meanwhile there wards are busy shouting neglect everywhere..

18 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Rollsnjaguar(m): 12:31pm
What brand of vehicles
Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Lusola15: 1:06pm
Please what is new in Nigeria

2 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by CROWNWEALTH019: 1:13pm
CABALS grin
Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by cosmatika(m): 1:15pm
Sir Gay, ponmo lips
Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 1:15pm
how will an average Niger deltan benefit from these cars they bought with millions of naira? I keep saying it, the Average nigerian is totally corrupt and evil....i love the question sagay asked, how can one man steal money he can't spend in 10 generations. That's how wicked and greedy the Nigerian leaders are.

11 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Alitair(m): 1:16pm
Pictures
Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by holuwatobhy(m): 1:16pm
are they riding it to hell?

4 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by shamecurls(m): 1:16pm
Blood of Wizkid!
Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by SweetJoystick(m): 1:17pm
Well said prof

1 Like

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Super1Star: 1:17pm
SS people should burn down NDDC.

Why would they not buy those cars for that amount, if Stealer Oduah can buy 2 cars at 150m?]]

No wonder Stealing was not Corruption under the watch of the Drunken Master of Otuoke.

12 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by karlriz(m): 1:17pm
Describing corruption as a national tragedy, Sagay *wondered why a person will loot what he cannot spend in 10 lifetimes* and expose others to poverty.

Honestly this part baffles me most times. 10lifetimes is even small. When you read the amount a single person at his later age (65 to 75years) embezzled, you will almost be persuaded to belief there are transactions going on even in the spirit world.

6 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by vecman22(m): 1:17pm
GEJ is a bastard...

7 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by bukynkwuenu: 1:17pm
.
Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by dazlinks: 1:17pm
cosmatika:
Sir Gay, ponmo lips

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by aldo19: 1:17pm
The NDDC is a Ponzi scheme

1 Like

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by NotComplaining: 1:17pm
Quickly check this mans bank account

Nigerians arent this caring for altruistic reasons!

1 Like

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by oviejnr(m): 1:18pm
Chaii
Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by able20(m): 1:18pm
Kwaraption. Is still Present full time, even under the nose of mr integrity ex president buhari.

1 Like

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Mrsorogate: 1:18pm
Ok
Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by burkingx: 1:18pm
shocked

1 Share

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by ednut1(m): 1:19pm
Nigeria is beyond redemption. we even hail state governments when they donate vehicles and bikes purchased at inflated prices to police. Cosharis,Elizade and co have never been punished for colluding with govt officials.

3 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Legend44: 1:19pm
70m each

8 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by ddippset(m): 1:19pm
cosmatika:
Sir Gay, ponmo lips
i swear if God tells you 'my son come let me give you that size of lips and I will make you as rich and renowned as Sagay', you will say 'thank you Lord, thank you Lord, I worship you Lord'

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Babarex(m): 1:20pm
I wonder why it has to be super car all the time, what happened to regular cars...Officials are a major problem because they buy these cars to loot when they Vacate office....Mad People.

1 Like

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by mastermaestro(m): 1:20pm
vecman22:
GEJ is a bastard...

1 Like

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Agbgift(f): 1:20pm
Hmmmmmm...There is God o.

3 Likes

Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by id911(m): 1:21pm
Who appointed the current saints in nddc, me abi? Who even takes double mouthed sagay seriously these days cos he is like the hypocritical femi falana. When it concerns savings brutai, grass cutter, amaechi etc, he will keep quiet. Sagay only thinks about his stomach...mtchwwwwwwwww

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lead Ore / Karen Igho To Host Former BBA Housemates On Birthday / Are NIGERIANS Corrupt People

Viewing this topic: krasican(m), harmless011, fa4dmike(m), thepoint, aity67(f), ebube89(f), mikeyjaydy(m), ldpele(m), veraponpo(m), FastShipping, Kayode1979, horluwashegun(m), papascode, nairaland94(m), chuksjuve(m), WUMIFAN(m), jimikata(m), inwangobio(m), Buharimustgo, larrrymore(m), Positivepoint(m), Emassive(m), Oktoberfest, ogrin(m), kingNovak, mosesmike, forray(m), vickifeanyi47, smarttm, umulobi, castrokins(m), olataiwo, proudlyND(m), oz4real83(m), sorepco(m), dapoola(m), ryusufu, Firstcitizen, igwesi(f), nettan, Ibman, NgeneUkwenu(f) and 83 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.