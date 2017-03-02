₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by FemoPolitics: 11:26am
The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), on Thursday, said corruption was omnipresent in the country with all segments being affected.
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Jabioro: 12:03pm
Instead of spending the fund allocated to this institutions saddle to develop Niger Delta areas, they embezzled it. Buying cars and do all sorts of mismanagement meanwhile there wards are busy shouting neglect everywhere..
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Rollsnjaguar(m): 12:31pm
What brand of vehicles
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Lusola15: 1:06pm
Please what is new in Nigeria
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by CROWNWEALTH019: 1:13pm
CABALS
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by cosmatika(m): 1:15pm
Sir Gay, ponmo lips
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 1:15pm
how will an average Niger deltan benefit from these cars they bought with millions of naira? I keep saying it, the Average nigerian is totally corrupt and evil....i love the question sagay asked, how can one man steal money he can't spend in 10 generations. That's how wicked and greedy the Nigerian leaders are.
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Alitair(m): 1:16pm
Pictures
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by holuwatobhy(m): 1:16pm
are they riding it to hell?
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by shamecurls(m): 1:16pm
Blood of Wizkid!
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by SweetJoystick(m): 1:17pm
Well said prof
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Super1Star: 1:17pm
SS people should burn down NDDC.
Why would they not buy those cars for that amount, if Stealer Oduah can buy 2 cars at 150m?]]
No wonder Stealing was not Corruption under the watch of the Drunken Master of Otuoke.
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by karlriz(m): 1:17pm
Describing corruption as a national tragedy, Sagay *wondered why a person will loot what he cannot spend in 10 lifetimes* and expose others to poverty.
Honestly this part baffles me most times. 10lifetimes is even small. When you read the amount a single person at his later age (65 to 75years) embezzled, you will almost be persuaded to belief there are transactions going on even in the spirit world.
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by vecman22(m): 1:17pm
GEJ is a bastard...
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by bukynkwuenu: 1:17pm
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by dazlinks: 1:17pm
cosmatika:
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by aldo19: 1:17pm
The NDDC is a Ponzi scheme
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by NotComplaining: 1:17pm
Quickly check this mans bank account
Nigerians arent this caring for altruistic reasons!
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by oviejnr(m): 1:18pm
Chaii
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by able20(m): 1:18pm
Kwaraption. Is still Present full time, even under the nose of mr integrity ex president buhari.
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Mrsorogate: 1:18pm
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by burkingx: 1:18pm
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by ednut1(m): 1:19pm
Nigeria is beyond redemption. we even hail state governments when they donate vehicles and bikes purchased at inflated prices to police. Cosharis,Elizade and co have never been punished for colluding with govt officials.
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Legend44: 1:19pm
70m each
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by ddippset(m): 1:19pm
cosmatika:i swear if God tells you 'my son come let me give you that size of lips and I will make you as rich and renowned as Sagay', you will say 'thank you Lord, thank you Lord, I worship you Lord'
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Babarex(m): 1:20pm
I wonder why it has to be super car all the time, what happened to regular cars...Officials are a major problem because they buy these cars to loot when they Vacate office....Mad People.
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by mastermaestro(m): 1:20pm
vecman22:
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by Agbgift(f): 1:20pm
Hmmmmmm...There is God o.
|Re: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles Worth N560m — Sagay by id911(m): 1:21pm
Who appointed the current saints in nddc, me abi? Who even takes double mouthed sagay seriously these days cos he is like the hypocritical femi falana. When it concerns savings brutai, grass cutter, amaechi etc, he will keep quiet. Sagay only thinks about his stomach...mtchwwwwwwwww
