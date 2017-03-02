₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by autojosh: 1:06pm
I personally avoid “Okada”(motorcycle or motorbike) as much as I can .But some situations come up where you just can not do without these guys .
For some people its an everyday affair and very few people take their safety into consideration.
Today I would be giving you some tips on how to ensure your safety when boarding an Okada.
1.Make Sure He Is Not Drunk
This is more than important ,it should be your first check.Observe closely , at the first sign of alcohol back off !!,even if he looks completely sober.
2.Consider Mature Men
This is debatable,but its safe to say that real men and not boys are more responsible .Usually between the age bracket of 30 and 45,they are always cautious of their speed and most times obey traffic laws compared to the younger ones.After all, they have kids at home and they don’t want to die .
3.Be The Only Passenger If You Can
Its safer to be the only passenger.And I know many of the Okada men would not agree,but its safer.
4.Learn To Caution The Rider
If he is over-speeding and taking dangerous maneuvers and overtaking both big and small, with reckless abandon ,speak up !.
5.Avoid Okada At Night
I know some people would protest at this.But its safer to avoid okada at night .A tricycle would suffice.
6.Avoid Boarding Okada On Major And Express Roads
Cars move faster on such roads ,and bikes are more prone to accidents in such scenarios.
7.Pregnant And Nursing Mothers Should Stay Away !!
Yeah I said it ,its just too dangerous .In the event of even a slight fall ,the aftermath could be fatal.Don’t also back your babies on an Okada .
8.Be Careful With Dangling Clothes And Accessories
Trust me it could be fatal.
Picture this :An Okada is moving fast,and passes by a stationary vehicle and your beautiful dress or ear piece or hair is dangling in the air and it gets hooked to the stationary vehicle.
I am sure you have a good imagination ,play the scenario slowly in your head .
9.Never Leave Kids Alone At The Back Without An Adult
Except the kid is holding the riders waist firmly .But I see a lot Nigerian parents sending Okada men to pick their children from school(sometimes up to 4 of them on one bike !!!).Its very risky.
10.I Think Helmets Should Come Back
This is really not a tip,more of a suggestion, because the use of helmets in Nigeria has proven almost impossible .Due to hygiene concerns and other reasons it has continually failed .But note that it is still safe to have an helmet on when you are on a bike .
What do you think ?,have something to add ?.
Disagree with a point ?
Lets hear from you.
By Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/10-tips-to-help-you-stay-safe-when-boarding-okada/
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by bazzyblings: 1:13pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Donald7610: 1:13pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by oviejnr(m): 1:13pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by holuwatobhy(m): 1:14pm
what is okada?
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Alitair(m): 1:14pm
Nice one. Bike accidents though.
|Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by CplusJason(m): 1:14pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by dazlinks: 1:15pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by franciskaine(m): 1:15pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by AgbenuAnna(f): 1:15pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Silentscreamer(f): 1:15pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Mrsorogate: 1:15pm
|Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by GreenMavro: 1:17pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by folarinmiles(m): 1:17pm
|Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Sammypedro18(m): 1:17pm
|Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Afam4eva(m): 1:17pm
The age of okada riders keep decreasing by the day. Most okada riders these days are very young and mostly from the north. Some years back i used to look for those elderly Yoruba babas. Those guys are the safest. But these Hausa boys can carry you to cotonou with bike if you're ready and they're very reckless. Na god go save person.
|Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by aldo19: 1:18pm
|Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Goahead(m): 1:19pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Hashimyussufamao(m): 1:20pm
Don't check live score on okada
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Tgold1(m): 1:22pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Chimaritoponcho: 1:23pm
franciskaine:So this is not frontpage worthy
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by ogawisdom(m): 1:23pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by gurunlocker: 1:27pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by seangy4konji: 1:27pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by sdotman: 1:28pm
|Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by fufuNegusi(m): 1:34pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by Kimikazi2: 1:40pm
Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by jjbest123: 1:48pm
|Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by viki84(m): 1:56pm
|Re: 10 Tips To Help You Stay Safe When Boarding Okada by highrise07(m): 1:57pm
go to igbobi and see the number of okada accidents victims. don't ride bikes when other means of transport are available. if you can't do without it, use helmets.
Viewing this topic: mercy1196, aydought, moredollar(m), NicheNaija, Google63(m), meu442u, lekhi, neonly, purplekayc(m), Horppy(m), Mustiboy(m), iLiquidator, shakablaiize(m), ColonelDrake(m), MAYOWAAK, realmindz, iheanyi4u(m), belatoxx, fufuNegusi(m), ayodeji84, Nintee, Hollyb(f), kaka22(m), Johniyke2flex(m), KhadLokun, BreezyCB(m) and 53 guest(s)
