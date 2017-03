Spain's population has been in steep decline because many women are choosing careers over starting families. I'm a big advocate and supporter of Women's Rights and I will always support the right of the girl child to get as good an education as her male counterpart, but some aggressive feminists have taken things a bit too far in countries like Spain.

Now they have resorted to desperation tactics because their country is on the brink of being taken over by parasites like Arabs and Africans who will outbreed them and eventually take over their country. 14 Likes 2 Shares